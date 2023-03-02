8 Best Shampoos For Black Hair (2023)

Find the best shampoo for your Black hair with this comprehensive guide. Learn about the different types of Black hair, how to take care of it, and more!

If you're a Black woman, then you know that taking care of your hair is a long-term commitment. Part of that commitment involves making sure you have the best shampoo for your type of hair. Knowing which shampoo works well can be tricky as different ingredients work better or worse depending on how lightly or heavily processed your hair is and its individual needs.

That's why we've put together this awesome list of the 8 Best Shampoos for Black Hair, specifically designed to cleanse and hydrate curls, coils, and waves in Black hair types—everything from afro to locs! Read through our top picks below so you can find the perfect match for you in 2023!

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Introducing an all-natural gentle shampoo for Black hair! This formula is specifically designed to fortify your locks and repair stressed-out strands. Saw palmetto and vegan biotin provide essential vitamins and minerals to strengthen, while jojoba oil nourishes with antioxidants, and aloe vera soothes the scalp.

Coconut-derived surfactants gently cleanse away dirt, oil, and product buildup for healthy-looking and feeling hair. Jojoba oil is rich in Vitamins A, E, and D, which promote moisture retention and help keep curls hydrated. While saw palmetto counters DHT hormones that can cause hair loss—giving your hair care routine an extra dose of volume.

Achieve ultimate fullness and shine with this gentle shampoo specifically formulated for Black hair!

2. Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo is the perfect solution for those with thick, curly, or kinky-coily hair! This sulfate-free shampoo is designed to provide intense hydration while gently cleansing your scalp and restoring natural oils. With certified organic shea butter, neem oil, and silk protein, this product helps to repair damaged strands and enhance shine leaving you with soft, manageable Black hair.

The coconut oil blended in this hydrating formula nourishes hair from root to tips for further protection against dryness and split ends. Rosemary and aloe oils also help to deeply hydrate your mane for maximum moisture retention.

Get shiny, bouncy locks without compromising on health with SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo. Enjoy a luxurious lather and delightful fragrance that will leave your hair feeling revitalized!

3. Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Shampoo

Mielle's Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo is specifically formulated for Black hair. This sulfate-free shampoo contains natural ingredients, such as honey and babassu oil, to lift the dirt and oil off of your hair while preserving much-needed moisture. The luxurious lather it creates works to pre-detangle thick, curly hair so you can comb through it with ease.

It also provides silky slip, allowing you to style without the hassle of breakage or frizziness. Plus, there are no harmful chemicals or preservatives included in this product—giving your hair the cleanse it needs without stripping away essential moisture. Refresh your wash routine with a shampoo made just for you!

4. Aunt Jackie's Power Wash Intense Moisture Clarifying Shampoo

Aunt Jackie's Sulfate-Free Moisturizing Clarifying Shampoo is perfect for anyone with Black hair looking to remove impurities, buildup, and residue. Formulated specifically to meet the needs of beautiful kinky, coily, and curly hair types, this clarifying shampoo deep cleans while hydrating your locks.

Aloe and apple cider vinegar leave your scalp feeling super clean, while grapeseed and jojoba oils and coconut milk lock in moisture to keep your curls soft and hydrated. Best of all, this clarifying shampoo won't dry out or strip away natural oils from your hair, so it won’t feel rough or damaged.

Revive your curls with Aunt Jackie's Sulfate-Free Moisturizing Clarifying Shampoo! It’s excellent for all hair types and textures.

5. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Sulfate Free Shampoo

This sulfate-free, color-safe shampoo is designed to restore natural moisture and shine to your hair. Aloe leaf juice hydrates the hair, so it's softer, lighter, and more manageable, while sweet clover and rose extract give it a healthy boost of shine without adding weight or damaging color.

Calendula flower also cleanses deeply and brings back the natural vibrancy of your curls, coils, waves, or kinks. Get ready for body, bounce, and manageability—all with no parabens, silicones, mineral oil, artificial colors, or petroleum! Get your moisture fix in an instant with this unique, friendly shampoo.

6. Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo has a new formula that is designed to help keep your curls and coils healthy and manageable. Their exclusive blend of ingredients will nourish and protect against dryness and breakage. This sulfate-free, phytic acid enriched shampoo gently cleanses your hair of dirt and product buildup while providing essential nutrients for moisture and shine.

Plus, the natural chelating agent will remove hard water minerals such as calcium and magnesium that can cause buildup, leaving your hair soft and manageable. Mandarin orange extract helps clarify the scalp, while sea kelp deeply moisturizes, improving elasticity to prevent breakage. It’s just perfect for all types of hair!

7. As I Am Jamaican Black Castor Oil with Vitamin C&E

This specially-formulated shampoo is infused with fiber-strengthening ceramides and Jamaican black castor oil, as well as using a special nano-technology. Its blend of powerful ingredients will help to gently cleanse, detangle, and strengthen your hair and scalp. With just one use, you'll notice increased moisture in your hair and improved ease of combing.

Plus, due to its creamy, rich texture, it won't strip away natural oils as you cleanse but instead reduce breakage for longer locks. Improve the health of your curls or coils after just one wash with this amazing shampoo.

8. Design Essentials Oat Protein & Henna Deep Cleansing Shampoo

This Design Essentials Oat Protein & Henna Deep Cleansing Shampoo is the perfect solution for Black hair. Its natural blend of botanicals helps to deeply cleanse and nourish, leaving your hair feeling fresh, light, and bouncy. Their hydrating formula helps replenish moisture while removing any buildup or residue from the scalp.

The hydrolyzed oat protein acts as a natural humectant to condition, while henna adds volume and strength to the hair strands. With regular use, you'll be left with stronger, thicker strands that are resistant to damage and breakage. Use this shampoo to get beautiful locks that are sure to turn heads.

So, there you have it: the 8 best shampoos for Black hair. Be sure to experiment with different products until you find the shampoo that works for you and your hair and gives you the results that you want. And don't forget to pay attention to your scalp health as well—it's just as important as the health of your strands!

A guide to getting to know your hair

Hair types

Hair types determine the texture and curl pattern of your hair, and they range from straight and fine to thick, coarse, and curly. Knowing your hair type can help you find just the right products for your tresses and give you an idea of how to best care for them so that they look their best.

With a few quick, simple steps, you can easily figure out which type of hair you have—wavy, coily, or somewhere in between—so that you can discover the perfect style and hair care routine for your individual needs!

Type 1—Straight

You have type 1 hair if your individual strands are not wavy or curly. Type 1 hair can range from fine and thin to coarse and thick, but whatever the texture, all strands will hang straight down from root to tip.

It's common for type 1 hair to become oily quickly as there is no natural curl pattern containing the oil on the hair shaft, so look out for labels that indicate a product won't add extra oil. Using heavy serums or butters should be avoided when styling this kind of hair as they can cause over-saturation, which leads to dryness and damage; instead opt for texture sprays and dry shampoos for a lighter touch.

Additionally, it's important to remember not to wash your hair too often, as this can make your scalp produce too much oil, so dry shampoo is a fantastic way to keep your hair looking fresh and healthy. With the right care, type 1 hair can look stunning and be easy to manage.

Type 2—Wavy

If you have type 2A-2C hair, it's likely that your hair has a natural wave to it. It may even have a slight "S" shape, although it may look straight some days. You might find that your hair tends to get frizzy a lot, particularly when the air is humid.

To determine if you have type 2 hair, examine it from roots to ends; from the roots to around eye level, your hair should be fairly straight, and then, from eye level onward, you'll begin to see a loose, undefined wave.

When caring for type 2 hair, avoid products that are oil-based or creamy, as this will flatten the natural wave of your hair. Rather, try using a light mousse at the base or choose a gel product specifically designed to define those waves. This will help boost volume while ensuring that your waves remain intact.

Of course, it's also important to use a good conditioner each time you wash your hair to keep it healthy and hydrated. By taking these steps, you can easily maintain your type 2 hair and get the beautiful waves you desire.

Type 2a

If you have type 2a hair, you'll likely notice that it's mostly straight from the roots to around eye level, but from there, down to the ends, it has a soft and bouncy wave pattern.

To keep your waves looking lively and defined, try using light mousse or styling gel at the base of your hair to add volume and definition. Avoid heavy creams and oil-based products since these can flatten out your waves.

Additionally, be sure to use a heat protectant if you're planning on using heated styling tools such as curling irons or flat irons. This will help prevent damage and keep your hair healthy!

Lastly, try not to overwash your hair as this can strip your waves of the natural oils they need to stay healthy and bouncy. Opt for a co-wash instead.

Type 2b

If you have type 2b hair, you're probably already familiar with its unique shape and texture. The curls of this type of hair start at the midpoint and travel down to the ends in a distinctive S-shape. It has more defined curls than type 2a, which can make it a bit more challenging to straighten if that's your desired style.

However, creating a beachy look perfect for summer days is easily achieved by spritzing some salt spray into the hair and scrunching lightly with your hands. For keeping your locks looking shiny and healthy, frequent deep conditioning treatments are recommended, as well as avoiding heated styling tools when possible.

Lastly, when shampooing and conditioning, make sure to concentrate the product on the scalp and let the suds travel down the length of your hair. This will help keep any extra buildup from weighing it down and ruining those beautiful curls.

Type 2c

Do you have thick, wavy hair that tends to frizz in damp weather? If so, your hair type may be 2c. This type of wave is characterized by a distinct “S”-shaped pattern starting close to the crown and falling downward.

To tame those tresses, we recommend using a diffuser that attaches to the end of your blow dryer and eliminates frizziness. Products containing anti-humidity ingredients along with moisture are also great for controlling 2c hair—mousses work particularly well.

Alternating between daily straightening and finding other ways to enhance your waves can be difficult, but adding lightweight styling products will help maintain waves without damaging them.

Type 3—Curly

If you have type 3 curls, you may notice that your hair has a looser curl pattern than some other types of curls. The individual strands will form an "s" shape, and the overall look of the curls is similar to ringlets or corkscrews. The range of type 3 curly hair can go from loose waves to tight-ish curls with a lot of volume.

This type of hair often requires more hydration and extra care than other types due to its tendency for dryness and frizziness. When caring for your curly hair, it is important to ensure that you are using products specifically designed for curly hair to maintain maximum moisture levels (creams and oils usually work best).

Type 3a

If you have type 3A hair, your curls will form loose loops and will be a little bit wider than the large end of a tall, tapered candle. Note that brushing this kind of hair can damage its curl definition and cause it to frizz. To reduce the risk of such effects, try using natural styling products that define curls.

Additionally, avoid tying your hair back in a ponytail or bun, as this can cause thinning and even hair loss on the forehead due to the added weight pulling against the front of the hair for extended periods of time. Taking care not to over-brush or pull your type 3A hair into tight hairstyles will help keep its natural curl definition intact and ensure it remains healthy.

Type 3b

Type 3b curls have a curl about as wide as a marker. These ringlets are generally springy and bouncy at the roots but may appear looser further down the hair shaft. They tend to be more voluminous than other curl types, so you may find they need extra hydration to stay healthy and retain their characteristic spiral shape.

To keep your type 3b curls looking their best, look for products that contain natural ingredients such as oils and butters. Avoid silicone and sulfates, which can strip away moisture, leading to dryness and breakage over time. Choose shampoo and conditioners with gentle ingredients that won't disrupt or damage your curls.

Type 3c

If you have Type 3c curls, it means your hair is tightly coiled and springy. To preserve their definition, it's best to take a hands-on approach rather than combing, which can lead to frizz and breakage.

We recommend using a leave-in conditioner, raking through wet hair with your fingertips, and then allowing the curls to air dry instead of using a blow dryer. This will help keep the tight coils in place and prevent any damage that could occur from over-styling.

Additionally, make sure to use both heat protectant spray if you opt for heat styling tools as well as regular deep conditioning treatments at least once or twice a month to help your curls stay bouncy and hydrated.

Type 4

If you have Type 4 hair, it is characterized by larger curls that are soft and springy to the touch. Your curls can range from 4A, which has a looser coil and is often referred to as Afro-textured; 4B, which has more of a "z"-shaped kink with some tightness in the curl pattern; or 4C, which is very tightly coiled and requires extra care.

To best care for Type 4 hair, ensure that you provide it with ample moisture to keep it hydrated. This will also help minimize breakage. You should use products specifically formulated for Type 4 hair, such as deep conditioning treatments, leave-in conditioners, and light oil sprays to replenish lost moisture and protect your curls from damage caused by heat styling or environmental factors.

Furthermore, regularly detangle your hair using a wide tooth comb, and look for products that contain natural ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and aloe vera, as these will help to keep your hair nourished. Lastly, it is essential that you avoid over-manipulating your hair, as this can cause breakage and lead to unnecessary damage.

Type 4a

If you have type 4a hair, you'll probably notice that it has a distinctive “S”-shaped curl pattern, like a coil you could wrap around a chopstick. This type of hair is incredibly delicate and requires extra care and attention to maintain its health. It's essential to treat your hair gently, as well as use deep conditioning treatments such as masques, butters, and creams in order to keep it moisturized.

For the best results with this type of hair, we recommend avoiding protective styles like weaves or braids - although some stylists swear by them for protecting fragile ends. These types of hairstyles can often lead to more harm than good if left in too long since they prevent access to proper conditioning treatments.

It is best to use natural styles that allow you to keep up with regular moisturizing treatments. Doing so will help protect the cuticle of your hair and ensure it maintains its healthy, natural curl formation.

Type 4b

If you have type 4b hair, your curls will zig-zag and be tightly coiled. To care for it properly, start with wet hair that has been detangled using fingertips and leave-in conditioner to add moisture and condition the strands.

If you want to define and accentuate the curls, try singling: divide the hair into four sections, then use curling cream or gel on each curl by twisting them around your index finger. This method is a great way to keep 4b hair healthy and bring out its natural beauty!

Type 4c

Type 4c hair is the tightest and most fragile of the different curl types. To tell if your hair is type 4c, examine the shape—does it coil tightly in a zig-zag pattern? Does it feel dry or hard to manage? If so, then chances are you have type 4c hair.

To keep this delicate curl type healthy, frequent nourishment with rich conditioners is essential. Coconut oil and shea butter creams are still popular options for moisturizing type 4c coils, as is co-washing. That involves rinsing your hair with conditioner instead of shampoo. Be careful when combing through these curls as too much friction can easily cause breakage.

Hair structure

To determine your hair structure, it's best to do a strand test. For this test, you'll use the touch method, which helps to accurately measure the diameter of your hair. Simply take a piece of hair between your fingers and rub it back and forth.

If you don't feel anything when doing so, then your hair type is considered fine.

On the other hand, if you can feel the strand when rubbing it between your fingers, then it's medium in thickness.

Lastly, if it feels thick while being rubbed between your fingers, then that indicates that it's coarse in nature.

Doing this strand test will help you determine which type of hair product will work best for styling or maintaining the health of your locks.

Hair porosity

Hair porosity is a term used to describe the ability of hair to absorb and retain moisture. Low-porosity hair is more difficult to wet because its cuticles are closed, meaning that it can take longer for products containing water or oils to penetrate into the strands.

On the other side of the spectrum, high-porosity hair is more open, so moisture can easily be absorbed. However, it may not be as effective at retaining moisture due to how quickly it penetrates each strand.

It's important to know your own hair's porosity so you can select the right type of product and styling techniques. This way, you can keep your tresses healthy, hydrated, and full of life!

Why Black hair is different

Black hair is unique in its own special way, possessing qualities that make it different from all other hair types. Many of these include textural differences, curl patterns, and the amount of oil produced by the scalp.

Black hair tends to have stronger strands due to higher concentrations of sulfur-containing amino acids known as cysteine, resulting in less porosity and decreasing the ability to hold moisture for longer periods of time. It is also more prone to breakage due to increased fragility at the hair shaft or difficulties with detangling, so finding new and innovative ways to nourish and protect Black locks is essential.

The best products will contain natural oils such as jojoba oil, shea butter, and castor oil, as well as botanical extracts such as aloe vera and saw palmetto. With proper care, Black hair can be strong, healthy, and full of volume—be sure to give it the TLC it deserves!

Cuticle breadth

Every human hair has an outer layer, also known as the cuticle. Research notes that Black hair typically has a thinner cuticle layer than other hair types, meaning it can be more vulnerable to damage from breakage and split ends. This is due to the fact that Black hair strands tend to have fewer overlapping scales, making them weaker and less able to withstand everyday styling and brushing without becoming brittle.

To help counteract this, Black hair should be treated with products rich in emollients like shea butter or castor oil, which penetrate into the cuticles and form a protective barrier against daily wear and tear.

A regular deep conditioning regimen will also help keep locks strong and healthy by providing extra moisture, which helps seal the cuticles down and prevent damage from occurring.

With just a bit of extra TLC, your Black hair can stay resilient and full of body!

Overall density

On average, people of African descent have 90,000 hair follicles compared with the 120,000 follicles that White people typically have. This means that Black hair is generally denser and thus less susceptible to everyday wear and tear. Unfortunately, this also means that any amount of hair loss due to breakage or thinning can be more visually noticeable due to the overall lower density—a person's scalp may be more visible than someone who has a different hair type.

Fortunately, there are many ways of adding body and lift to Black hair without using damaging chemicals such as coloring agents or heat styling tools. Styles like braids or cornrows can help lift your locks from the roots and make them look thicker, while modern fringe patterns can also create a fuller look without sacrificing your natural texture.

Dryness

When it comes to Black hair, keeping your scalp and strands hydrated can be challenging. This is because the scalp naturally produces an oily substance called sebum, which helps to seal in moisture and keep the skin and hair healthy. Although this process typically happens more easily with straight hair, Black hair can be very prone to dryness since the curls often prevent sebum from reaching the ends.

To help reduce any dryness, use a gentle cleansing shampoo on a regular basis that won't strip away too much of your natural oils. After washing, always apply hydrating treatments such as deep conditioners or leave-in serums, which will deeply nourish your locks and keep them looking moisturized, glossy, and fabulous!

What should I look for in a shampoo?

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is a godsend when it comes to caring for Black hair, as this nutrient-rich oil can provide long-term nourishment and hydration. Unlike most other oils, jojoba mimics the sebum produced naturally by our scalp and is an excellent choice for keeping locks looking glossy and smooth. Not only can it help protect against damage caused by heat styling tools, but its anti-inflammatory properties also make it ideal for soothing any irritation or dryness on the scalp.

Regularly applying a few drops of jojoba oil to damp hair can lock in moisture and ensure that your curls stay frizz free throughout the day. Moreover, as jojoba also acts as a barrier against environmental pollutants, it keeps your tresses looking healthy and vibrant no matter what the weather!

Shea butter or shea butter oil

Shea butter is an incredible natural hair product that can help to keep Black hair looking healthy, strong, and beautiful. This nutrient-rich substance is packed with fatty acids and vitamins, which work to restore moisture levels in the scalp and promote healthy cell regeneration. Regular use of shea butter won’t just leave your tresses looking bouncy and full of life, but it also helps to protect them from further damage caused by heat tools or harsh chemical products.

In addition to providing intense hydration for thirsty locks, this luxurious ingredient can even help to soften tough curls and make them more manageable overall. Ultimately, adding a small amount of shea butter into your daily hair care routine could be the answer to achieving those long-lasting healthy tresses you have always desired.

Emu oil

Emu oil is fast becoming a haircare favorite amongst those with Black hair due to its highly nourishing properties. This nutrient-rich ingredient is packed full of fatty acids and vitamins, which help to protect and hydrate locks while replenishing any lost moisture. Unlike many other oils, emu oil helps to penetrate deep into the strands, delivering long-term hydration that keeps curls looking glossy and healthy day after day.

It can even help protect against damage caused by heat tools or chemical products, making it an ideal choice for those who want to keep their tresses still looking beautiful despite frequent styling. Moreover, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, emu oil can soothe any irritation on the scalp and reduce the amount of dryness that can lead to breakage. Regularly using this natural oil could be just what your hair needs to stay strong and vibrant!

What should I avoid when looking for shampoo?

Sulfates

When it comes to Black hair, sulfates should be avoided as much as possible. This is because these harsh detergents are commonly found in shampoos, and they can strip away natural oils from the scalp, thereby making your locks dry and brittle. What's more, these chemicals will also further increase the damage caused by heat-styling tools that are already known to cause breakage in African textures.

Ultimately, sulfates can leave your tresses feeling lackluster and dull rather than bouncing and full of life. Instead, if opting for a shampoo that contains sulfates, you should look for a mild cleansing formula that will cleanse your hair while simultaneously preserving its natural oils to keep your curls looking moisturized and healthy. By taking this extra step when buying shampoo, you can maintain gorgeous hair without having to use harsh ingredients on it!

Parabens

Parabens are widely used in hair care products as preservatives, but these chemicals can be incredibly damaging to your hair. Parabens have been shown to disrupt the body's natural endocrine system and can cause long-term issues such as hormonal imbalances, reduced fertility rates, and even cancer.

Additionally, when applied topically to the scalp, parabens can be extremely irritating and drying—often leading to itchy scalps, flaky skin, and brittle hair. Over time, this could also lead to more permanent damage, such as thinning of the hair or premature baldness.

To keep your strands healthy and strong, always check the label on any hair care product before you buy it, and make sure that it is free from any paraben-based ingredients. Taking the time to do this now will ensure that you have beautiful locks for years to come!

Final thoughts

No two heads of Black hair are the same, so finding the best shampoo for you may take some trial and error. But now that you are armed with the information in this guide and our recommendations for the 8 best shampoos for Black hair, you should be well on your way to softer, shinier, healthier strands.