8 Best Probiotics for Weight Loss in 2022

An estimated 21% of women and 10% of men have tried weight loss supplements in the past. Probiotics are some of the most popular. This is because they rely on natural bacteria and yeast rather than toxic chemicals like other supplements.

Do probiotics help with weight loss?

Probiotics started becoming popular dietary supplements back in the early 1990s. However, most of the research has taken place within the past decade.

Most people take probiotics to improve their immune system, heart health, and digestive function. However, a growing number of studies show that probiotics can be helpful for people trying to lose weight. Some people were initially skeptical that probiotics could help with weight loss. However, recent research has shed some light on this question.

Probiotics appear to help with weight loss by balancing the bacteria in the gut. A 2008 study by the Washington University School of Medicine Center for Genome Sciences discovered that people with healthy weights had different gut bacteria than those that were overweight or obese. Many follow-up studies supported these findings. As a result, more people are starting to use probiotics to help them lose weight.

Scientists are still trying to understand the causal relationship between bacteria and obesity. However, some animal studies indicate that changing the bacterial balance in a microbiome leads to weight loss.

Some research also indicates that probiotics help increase metabolism. They can also help you feel full longer, which reduces your cravings for foods that are rich in fat and carbohydrates. This is possibly the most crucial benefit since most people struggling to lose weight have difficulty managing their cravings.

Therefore, there is strong evidence that using probiotics to balance the bacteria in the gut can help with weight loss. A growing number of people are likely to take probiotics to lose weight after reviewing this research.

Are probiotics safe? Are there any side effects to using them?

Probiotics are cultures of live bacteria that are beneficial for your health. Since they are already present in your body and have a positive impact, they are usually safe to consume.

However, since you are consuming the amino acids to produce them rather than growing them naturally, they might have some side effects. The most common side effects are bloating, dehydration and constipation. The side effects are usually temporary.

You might also have an adverse reaction to some of the ingredients used in the supplements. Therefore, it is essential to look at the ingredient list to ensure you aren’t allergic to any of them.

You should also consult your doctor if you have a weak immune system. You might be at risk of infection after consuming some probiotics. Most probiotics are usually made from helpful bacteria, so this is usually not a severe risk. However, you should still speak with a medical professional first.

How long does it take to lose weight when taking probiotics?

Research on the benefits of using probiotics for weight loss is still in its infancy. However, preliminary studies and the opinions of medical professionals suggest that they can help you lose weight within 4 to 8 weeks. For example, one study showed that people eating yogurt with certain probiotics lowered their body fat by 3 to 4% over six weeks.

As with any other supplement, everybody has their own experience. You need to be patient to get results.

Furthermore, you shouldn’t expect probiotics to help with weight loss on their own. You still need to make positive lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier and exercising.

What are the best probiotics for weight loss?

There are many different probiotics on the market. Some of them are of much higher quality than others.

Here are eight excellent probiotics you might want to try for weight loss.

Elm and Rye is a health and wellness company that was founded less than two years ago. Despite being a newcomer to the market, this company has already produced many excellent products for people trying to lose weight and deal with other health issues.

Elm and Rye sells a daily probiotic supplement that offers several fantastic health benefits. Many people take this probiotic to improve their immune system, treat irritable bowel syndrome, fight allergies, lower cholesterol levels, prevent diarrhea, manage vaginal infections and help lose weight.

This daily probiotic only contains a single ingredient. Therefore, you have a lower risk of unwanted side effects or allergic reactions.

The probiotic comes in both capsule and gummy forms. You can decide which is best for your situation and weight loss approach.

Elm and Rye is committed to sustainability. They use wholesome natural ingredients in their products. Therefore, this is a popular product for people concerned about being eco-friendly.

You can save 25% by subscribing. In addition, subscribers will receive a new delivery every 30 days, so they don’t have to remember to place their orders.

Ora Organic probiotics with pre-biotics

Ora Organic is a wellness company that sells natural supplements with plant-based ingredients. The founders state that they only make products they would consume themselves, so they are highly dedicated to creating sustainable and healthy products.

The company sells vegan probiotics. Every capsule contains 16 billion probiotics with six different probiotic strains. They also have some high-quality pre-biotics from organic tapioca and Jerusalem artichoke.

This probiotic is formulated for people with sensitive stomachs. Therefore, it should have fewer side effects than many other probiotics on the market.

Ora Organics states that this product does not have to be refrigerated. However, it is a good idea to take it with a meal for optimal effectiveness and take both capsules at the same time every day.

Klaire Labs probiotics