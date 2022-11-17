Only a small number of crypto projects contribute significant value for investors out of the thousands of crypto projects launching practically every day.

However, judging from what we’ve seen so far, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) , IMPT.io (IMPT) , Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge (TAMA) look like the most promising options for investment before 2023.

Find a list of the 7 best new crypto launches you should keep an eye on.

List of The 7 New Cryptocurrency Launches to Invest Before 2023

Dash2Trade

The D2T is planned to be a world-class crypto analytics and social trading platform. The idea behind this is to provide value to users with actionable trading signals, on-chain analysis, and trading tools to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

The D2T token launching will power the Dash 2 Trade platform as an RC-20

token on the Ethereum Network.

In general, only a trader with up-to-date and relevant data can make consistently good decisions and succeed in this market. In addition, signals can come in many different forms, and D2T helps you with that by catering to those signals that can have the most actionable impact.

This platform allows users to test whether their thinking and strategy will directly perform in the market.

D2T introduces traders to the psychology behind making good trading decisions. For example, with this framework, you can check whether you, as a trader, are suited to day trade or whether you are sensitive to seeing charts in a certain color to make decisions. Not to mention that all of these metrics are super important.

IMPT.io

The vision behind the IMPT.io project is to offer simple, affordable, and effective mechanisms to help each member combat climate change and invest in our planet.

More than 10,000 of the biggest retailers worldwide are to join IMPT.io with over 2 billion individual projects. Thus, each retailer is ready to allocate a specific sales margin percentage for environmental projects.

Users will get sales to margin from each purchase they make in the form of IMPT tokens. So then they can exchange them for carbon credits when they reach the necessary amount. This way, each member of society can help the planet simply by doing their casual shopping.

They aim to help people offset their carbon footprint and measure their impact. So, they will establish the first global loyalty program that verifies how impactful people are. Users can earn points for their environmental initiatives and track their impact.

The IMPT crypto project is currently at the presale stage 2 and has raised around $12,3 million.

Calvaria

Calvaria is a card-based game where players compete using cards of different characters, each character having their own set of abilities.

The player's default goal is to defeat opponents using strategies and tactics and get rewards and various upgrades.

Calvaria will feature many modes to accommodate players with different goals and preferences.

The main component of the game's economy is its native token $RIA. However, within the ecosystem, there’s also the $eRIA (Earned RIA) token, used to reward players through their play.

Players can also sell the purchased game resources for real money or use them to increase their chances of winning tournaments. In addition, they can keep or sell their tokens on the secondary market or buy power-ups, cards, and decks from the in-game store.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a meme coin of the future, allowing you to care for your Tamadoge pet. It uses the latest NFT technology and token standards to bring you a token that injects life into your loved pets.

Tamadoge has recently released its ultra-rare, rare, and common NFT collections. In short, these NFTs are to be used in the upcoming arcade-style games, and holders will be airdropped a Tamadoge puppy with the same stats to be used in the project’s flagship game.

Each Tamadoge NFT features unique artwork and is attributed various stats that will affect the pet's performance in the upcoming Tamdoge arcade-style and flagship games. While the current Tamadoge pet NFTs will be usable in the mini-games, holders will also be airdropped with a Tamadoge puppy once the full game is released.

TAMA tokens can be purchased on both CEX and DEX OKX platforms to choose one and use the other as an alternative.

Chiliz

Chiliz is part of a multinational sports and entertainment company, Mediarex Group. It currently has a market cap of $1.6 billion, which shows its high potential in the future.

As investors develop an interest in tokens, Chiliz will become a top choice for most traders. Also, for example, users may begin to engage in the blockchain platform by exchanging Chiliz for fan tokens.

Interest Protocol

Interest Protocol is a decentralized banking system that was built on the Ethereum network. Its system uses a stablecoin called USDi, and its value is tied to USDC.

By depositing USDC into the Interest Protocol or borrowing USDi, a person can mine the USDi coin. However, this indicates that the platform's services are adjustable to meet different demands.

Aave

Aave is a decentralized system that allows users to borrow, lend and earn interest on crypto assets without mediators.

Running on the Ethereum blockchain, Aave is a system of smart contracts that enables these assets to be managed by a distributed network of computers running its software. As a result, users don't need to trust a particular institution or person for managing their funds. Instead, they need only trust that their code will execute as written.

Aave can also introduce additional features, such as instant loans and other forms of issuing debt and credit, that take advantage of the unique design properties of blockchain technology.

Conclusion

Conducting research before any investment is of crucial importance. Therefore, crypto investments are no different. So, to help you out with that, we have forged a list of the best new crypto launches that you should try before 2023.