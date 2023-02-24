7 Best Post-Workout Supplements On The Market In 2023

There's no doubt about the fact that working out is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. But that's not all.

One of the main goals of doing an intense workout regularly is to see good results, right? After an intense exercise session, you'd hope you've done everything possible to see the best results.

For a long time, I thought just working out was enough to see good results. But that's not true. Good nutrition is essential. Besides a well-rounded diet, you must ensure you're taking good post workout supplements. A good post workout supplement is just as important as an intense workout.

An intense workout followed by a top-notch post workout supplement is the perfect combination to see outstanding results!

Apart from general nutrition, post workout nutrition is the most important aspect of seeing good physical health results.

After you finish your workout for the day, your body is in repair mode. A tough workout is what breaks your body so that it can rebuild itself post workout.

To optimize this repairing process, you need the best post workout supplement for your body. You do not want to let all the hard work in the gym go to waste now, do you?

Remember that your body needs the right post workout nutrition to repair muscle tissue, build muscle mass, and promote muscle recovery.

You need to do justice to every intense training session at the gym with proper post workout nutrition.

However, the thing with post workout supplements is that there's a lot of unpacking. Post workout supplementation can be very confusing.

After all, there are so many types of post workout supplements available.

I remember it got very confusing for me. Other than the various categories of post workout supplements, there's also the big question of what will be the best match for me.

Figuring out which post workout supplements work depending on your goals, needs, workout type, and budget can be very confusing.

This article will help you learn all that you need about the best post workout supplements. This is post workout supplementation made easy!

We'll look into the various categories of post workout supplements. You'll learn about the top 7 best post workout supplements that are available in the market.

Now that we've covered the various categories of post workout supplementation, let's take a look at the best post workout supplements available in the market.

7 Best Post Workouts At A Glance

• Best Overall Post-Workout Supplement: Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine

• Best Whey Protein Post Workout: Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein

• Best For for Endurance: Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine

• Best Post-Workout for Muscle Gain: Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer Formula

• Best BCAAs: XTEND Sport BCAAs

Top 7 Post-Workout & Recovery Supplements of 2023

1) Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine: The Top Overall Post Workout Supplement

Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine

Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine is an excellent post workout supplement. This is a creatine supplement that's been created by Crazy Nutrition. The thing with most creatine post workout supplements is that they don't good at all. But that's not the case with Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine.

This creatine supplement is one of the best post workout supplements that are out there. Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine is renowned for helping people build muscles within very short training periods.

This post workout supplement contains 5 different types of creatine along with electrolytes. The 5 types of creatine in this post workout supplement are creatine monohydrate, creatine hydrochloride, tri-creatine malate, creatine citrate pyruvate, and creatine ethyl ester.

It is an excellent post workout supplement for supporting lean muscle growth. It maximizes gains.

This post workout supplement is instrumental in increasing muscle energy. So you can lift heavy weights as well as perform more reps.

This is therefore great for increasing the intensity of your workouts. The electrolytes added in this post workout supplement are useful for rehydrating muscle tissue and shortening muscle recovery time.

This supplement also contains ingredients like Aquamin AG and MG which are instrumental in protein synthesis and therefore increasing muscle mass.

These ingredients speed muscle recovery, increase endurance, and reduce fatigue levels. These ingredients also reduce muscle cramping. Other useful ingredients in this supplement are sodium and potassium.

Usage instructions

This supplement is available in powder form. Add one scoop of this post workout supplement with 5-12 oz of water or any beverage of your liking. Stir or shake it to mix well before consumption.

This is available in two flavors, namely, lemon-lime and orange-mango. But if you have any underlying medical condition, getting clearance from your doctor before consuming this supplement is important.

Remember that this supplement is not safe for consumption if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18.

Pros:

• Increases the level of intensity of workouts

• Increased endurance

• Increased strength

• Enhanced focus

• Greater muscle preservation

• Speeds muscle recovery process

Cons:

• This supplement can only be bought through the official retailers so accessibility is a problem

• It takes about a week to see gradual results

• Only two flavors are available

>>> CLICK FOR BEST PRICE

2) Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein: The Best Whey Protein Post Workout Supplement



Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein

What makes Crazy Nutrition's Tri-Protein a great post workout supplement is the fact that it has 6 types of proteins along with digestive enzymes.

This means that it'll be easy on your digestive system. Unlike most other protein supplements, this contains a significantly higher protein content with low sugar and carbohydrates.

Allergens are a common issue with a lot of protein supplements. That isn't the case with this unique blend of proteins. It doesn't contain allergens like soy, gluten, fillers, and additives.

A standout feature of this product is that the 6 types of proteins in this formulation are broken down into three stages.

So, this will help your body absorb the protein for longer after an intense training session. This means greater muscle growth and protein synthesis.

Usage instructions

One of the most unique aspects which makes this an excellent post workout supplement is the fact that it contains 6 types of proteins! Whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, whey protein hydrolysate, micellar casein, milk protein concentrate, and calcium caseinate are the 6 types of proteins in this formula.

Each serving of this protein powder contains an impressive 21 grams of protein, unlike most post workout supplements.

So this is great if you want to boost muscle growth. This formula also contains digestive enzymes which are great for the quick and efficient absorption of proteins. All you have to do is add a scoop of this protein powder to water or smoothie or any other beverage you like and mix well before consumption.

Pros:

• Free from stimulants, allergens, and other fillers.

• Natural formula

• Low in carbohydrates and sugar

• Comes in 3 flavors- salted caramel, vanilla, chocolate

• No side effects

Cons:

• There are issues with the packaging (the opening of the container isn't wide enough)

• No reviews from females about this supplement

>>> CLICK FOR BEST PRICE

3) Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine : Best for Endurance



Transparent Labs BCAA Glutamine

Transparent Labs as a company has quite a few popular and effective post workout supplements. This brand's products are so effective because they only use active ingredients with a body of clinical research supporting their efficacy.

This is one of the best post workout recovery supplements available in the market. This particular supplement is great for reducing muscle fatigue.

Experiencing fatigue after a workout is not at all helpful in your fitness journey. Muscle fatigue and muscle cramping can even affect your next workout. This supplement is great for supporting muscle recovery.

But that's not all. This supplement is also great for replenishing electrolyte levels and decreasing exercise fatigue during an intense workout.

Another great thing about this post workout supplement is that the BCAA dosage is higher than other muscle recovery supplements on the market. On top of that, you will definitely get the 2:1:1 ratio of BCAAs in this product. Another unique thing about this supplement is the fact that it has vitamin C in it. Vitamin C has been proven to be effective in reducing muscle damage as well as fatigue.

Usage instructions

This is an excellent post workout supplement that is available in 3 flavors. The serving size for this product is one scoop which is 19.18g, larger in comparison to other post workout supplements.

It doesn't have any artificial dyes or artificial sweeteners. The key ingredients in this supplement are L-glutamine, coconut powder, and vegan BCAAs (valine, leucine, and isoleucine).

Pros:

• Good flavor selection

• No artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes

• Generous dosage of BCAAs

• Has vitamin C

Cons:

• The serving size is larger than other post workout endurance supplements

• A few flavors aren't quite popular

>>> CLICK FOR BEST PRICE

4) Best for Muscle Gain : Crazy Nutrition’s Mass Gainer Formula



Best for Muscle Gain

Although most of the products listed in this article are to be consumed post workout, this is one of those protein supplements that you can take pre workout as well.

Crazy Nutrition's Mass Gainer is one of the best supplements that promote muscle synthesis. It's great for recovery and muscle growth. Mass Gainer will help build muscle protein.

Mass Gainer can also be used as a dietary supplement and be taken between meals if you struggle to meet your caloric needs through whole foods.

This formula is so popular because it won't leave you feeling bloated or cause digestive problems like gas issues. This supplement is great for bulking. You can put on muscle mass faster with this excellent supplement.

One important thing to remember is that the carbohydrates in this formula get converted into fats if you don't work out while consuming this Mass Gainer.

There are excellent active ingredients in this excellent pre workout/ post workout supplement. The active ingredients are MCT oil, oat flour, whey protein blend, DigeZyme enzyme complex, vitamins B6 and B12, zinc oxide, and magnesium.

Usage instructions

This muscle protein synthesis post workout supplement is available in powder form. You need to add six scoops of Mass Gainer to 15-20 oz water and then mix well.

Crazy Nutrition's Mass Gainer can be taken as a post workout supplement or pre workout supplement.

Each serving of this excellent post workout supplement or pre workout supplement has 55 grams of carbohydrates and 40 grams of protein.

It is 487 calories. You even have the choice of taking it as a meal replacement or in between your meals.

Remember that you have to take Mass Gainer daily for the best results. It's important that you consult a physician before taking Mass Gainer if you're lactating, pregnant, or have any health condition.

Pros:

• Gluten-free formula so it's low in natural sugars

• No adverse side effects

• No added chemicals or fillers in the formula

• Chocolate and vanilla flavors

Cons:

• This supplement is only available on the official website so accessibility is an issue

• The stock of this supplement is limited so it's hard to purchase at times

>>> CLICK FOR BEST PRICE

5) XTEND Sport BCAAs



XTEND Sport BCAAs

The XTEND Sport BCAAs is a great post workout supplement choice. This BCAA supplement is affordable, straightforward, and effective.

This supplement is popular because, unlike most post workout supplements, this one uses the recommended 2:1:1 ratio of BCAAs and provides the correct dosage.

Although this is a BCAA supplement, it also contains electrolytes.

This is what makes it highly balanced. So, this product supports muscle recovery and helps the body recover, but also helps in rehydration.

This formula contains coconut powder, one of the best options for rehydrating the body after an intense training session.

Usage instructions

The key ingredients in this great post workout supplement are BCAAs (valine, isoleucine, and leucine), electrolytes like potassium, sodium, betaine anhydrous, and magnesium and coconut water. The serving size is 11.5 grams (1 scoop).

Remember that this contains coconuts which is a common allergen.

This is an amazing budget-friendly post workout supplement choice.

It does contain acesulfame potassium and sucralose as artificial sweeteners. Another point to note is that it is only available in one flavor- blue raspberry ice.

Each container of this post workout supplement has 30 servings.

Pros:

• It is budget-friendly

• Simple, straightforward formula

• Contains electrolyte blend including coconut water

• Proper dosage and ratio of BCAAs

Cons:

• Use of artificial flavors and sweeteners like acesulfame potassium and sucralose

• Contains coconut which is a common allergen

• Only one flavor available

6) Best for Muscle Recovery: Kaged Re-Kaged

Best for Muscle Recovery: Kaged Re-Kaged



This is one of the most popular post workout protein shakes on the market. This post workout protein shake has an impressive ingredient list.

It contains whey protein isolate, creatine hydrochloride, all the essential amino acids, and a digestive enzyme. All these ingredients are instrumental in muscle recovery. They promote muscle tissue growth and muscle recovery post workout.

This post workout protein powder has been formulated to facilitate effective muscle recovery after intense training sessions.

This promotes overall muscle recovery and growth. So, not only is this protein powder going to help avoid muscle soreness, but it's also going to help in gaining muscle mass.

The whey protein isolate in this particular muscle protein supplement enables your muscles to absorb and utilize amino acids efficiently.

This, in turn, promotes increased muscle mass. Another interesting aspect of this supplement is that it is also helpful in weight loss.

Usage instructions

This product contains 28 grams of whey protein isolate. Along with that, it has 3 grams of L-glutamine.

There are 280 grams of digestive enzymes in this product which helps enable your body to quickly absorb the digested protein.

Another highlight of this product is the low lactose content of this product. It also contains 1.5 grams of creatine hydrochloride and 1.5 grams of betaine anhydrous.

This is particularly useful for muscle recovery after intense resistance training. The serving size is 20 grams which is perfect for protein synthesis. This is an excellent post workout supplement for women, athletes, and men.

Pros:

• This product is perfect for athletes as it's been certified by Informed Sports

• This post workout supplement is available in 3 flavors

• Contains 28 grams of whey protein isolate

• Contains digestive enzymes

• Uses fermented glutamine

Cons:

• This supplement is quite expensive

• Only 20 servings per container

• The flavors have mixed reviews

• Cannot be consumed without exercising because the carbohydrates in the formula will get converted to fats

7) Best Hydration Supplement Post-Workout: XWERKS Motion

Best Hydration Supplement Post-Workout: XWERKS Motion



As already mentioned, rehydrating your body is essential during and after any exercise. Workouts deplete the body's storage of glucose and electrolytes.

Just drinking water isn't enough to replenish your body post workout. Muscle soreness is an unpleasant consequence of not replenishing your body's reserve of electrolytes.

That's why XWERKS Motion is an excellent post workout supplement for rehydrating your body.

Sodium, calcium, and magnesium are essential nutrients you need for replenishing your body post workout.

This hydration post workout supplement has all three of these ingredients. But that's not all. This premium post workout supplement has more useful ingredients. This supplement also contains dextrin which is a premium carbohydrate that is instrumental in restoring muscle glycogen stores.

Another standout feature of this post workout supplement is the fact that it also contains branched chain amino acids. The BCAA ratio is also perfect (2:1:1).

This post workout supplement is versatile. This is one of your best choices to aid muscle recovery and avoid muscle soreness post workout. The good thing is that the next day, you won't be sore pre workout.

Usage instructions

Each container of this supplement provides 30 servings. It is available in one flavor. It contains sucralose as an artificial sweetener.

The serving size is 34 grams (1 scoop) which you can mix in water and consume. Amongst allergens, it contains soy. The key ingredients in this product are magnesium, sodium, calcium, BCAAs (leucine, valine, isoleucine), and dextrin.

Pros:

• It contains dextrin instead of maltodextrin

• It contains BCAAs in the right ratio of 2:1:1

• Use of natural flavoring so it is tasty

Cons:

• Large serving size

• Contains an artificial sweetener (sucralose)

• Contains soy which is a common allergen

The Best Post-Workout Supplements of 2023

Let's begin this journey of learning about the best post workout supplements.

When it comes to figuring out which post workout supplement will work for you, you need to know about the different kinds of post workout recovery supplements that are out there.

So, let's take a look at the different categories of post workout nutrients:

Protein powder

The most common category of post workout supplements is undoubtedly protein powder. Why is protein powder so popular?

Well, that's because protein powder is the best post workout supplement that helps to promote muscle protein synthesis and muscle recovery. Protein powder is also great if you want to lose weight.

Protein supplements play an essential role in the post workout recovery process. Protein supplements are instrumental in helping you gain the most out of your training sessions. Protein powder nourishes your body with essential amino acids.

There are nine essential amino acids in whey protein. These essential amino acids facilitate protein synthesis, and muscle recovery, and promote muscle growth. There are basically 4 main types of protein powder in the market. These are:

Whey protein concentrate

This protein supplement is the cheapest form of protein powder that you can get. Whey protein concentrate, simply put, is concentrated whey protein.

The protein yield percentage is around 80-5% of protein intake. The thing about whey protein concentrate is that it is quite rich in lactose, carbohydrates, and fats.

Whey protein isolate

This is the form of whey protein that is processed further. Whey protein isolate is a more refined and processed version of whey protein concentrate.

Further processing is done to remove more lactose, fats, and carbohydrates. The protein content of whey protein isolate is approximately 90%.

Casein protein

Casein protein supplement is a by-product of the cheese-making process. Two significant by-products of the cheese-making process are whey protein and casein.

Casein protein powder is a great choice for people who prefer working out at night. This is because this protein supplement is a slow-digesting one. So, it's a great post workout supplement for the nighttime.

Hydrolyzed whey

This form of whey protein is very easy to digest. This is easier to digest than whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate. This is because it is more processed than whey protein isolate which is already highly processed.

It's easy to digest. Hydrolyzed whey is a whey protein that has undergone the hydrolysis process.

This hydrolysis process breaks down the protein even further. So, your body can quickly absorb this protein supplement. It has minimal quantities of lactose, fats, and carbohydrates.

Branched Chain Amino Acids

Branched chain amino acids are known as BCAA supplements. Nowadays there are a lot of mixed opinions about whether taking a BCAA supplement is good for post workout recovery and muscle growth.

There's also the big question about what is the right time to take a BCAA supplement. Should a BCAA supplement be taken pre workout or post workout?

The thing about legitimacy of branched chain amino acids as a protein supplement hasn't been definitively concluded in research. There are mixed results.

So, there are some people who believe that a BCAA supplement is great post workout recovery and that it is an excellent post workout supplement.

On the other hand, there are people who do not believe in the effectiveness of branched chain amino acids as an effective post workout protein powder.

Research has shown that branched chain amino acids are basically the same as proteins. There are 20 amino acids in a protein. Amongst these 20 amino acids, there are 3 branched chain amino acids.

These are isoleucine, leucine, and valine. So, there is no compulsion to supplement your post workout nutrition with a BCAA supplement if you're already consuming a post workout protein powder.

If you know you're getting your stipulated protein intake through whole foods or protein powder, you don't need to take branched chain amino acids too. But, if you don't consume protein powder, then it's a good idea to rely on branched chain amino acids as a protein supplement.

Creatine

Creatine is essential for healthy bodily functioning. This post workout supplement is a non-proteinogenic amino acid. Creatine is definitively the most researched and well-studied of post workout supplement choices. Research has shown that a creatine supplement is potentially one of the best post workout supplement choices out there.

Creatine monohydrate is an amino acid that is naturally synthesized by our bodies. It is also present in certain fish and meat options.

So you can either consume it in the form of a creatine supplement or whole foods like meat and fish.

ATP-CP metabolic system is acted upon by creatine. To put it simply, a creatine supplement will help to replenish ATP. ATP (a high-energy phosphate) is lost during intense workouts. ATP is what is responsible for providing our bodies with energy.

So, consuming a creatine supplement will give you extra energy and greater strength. Creatine is instrumental in muscle contraction during workouts. So when you consume creatine monohydrate, your body can produce powerful muscle contractions.

This means you can lift heavier weights as well as perform more reps. So you will have fulfilling and intense training sessions. This results in hypertrophy gains and greater strength.

Electrolytes

You sweat a lot when you work out. This process of sweating results in dehydration. This is because you're losing so much water and other electrolytes in high-intensity resistance training and other types of exercise.

So, it's essential to supplement your body with the electrolytes and water that's been lost during an intense resistance training session. This is why electrolytes are essential in terms of post workout supplementation.

If you don't rehydrate your body with electrolytes post workout, muscle soreness, and cramping are inevitable. So, electrolytes help in muscle repair and the prevention of muscle soreness.

Carbohydrates

During training sessions, the glycogen stores of your body are utilized. These glycogen stores are used to provide your muscle cells with glucose.

So the muscle glycogen stores get depleted during training sessions. Muscle glycogen stores are used because muscles supply muscle cells with glucose.

Glycogen gets broken into glucose. So, blood glucose levels drop. This is where carbohydrates come into the picture.

Carbohydrates are essential to restore muscle glycogen stores and regulate blood glucose levels. So, carbohydrates also support muscle recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions About Post Workouts

Which supplement is best for post workout?

What kind of supplement you need for post workout is dependent on your fitness goals. If you want to gain muscle mass and increase your body weight, then a mass gainer is your best choice. If you want to just gain muscle mass, BCAAs are a great choice. If you just want rehydration, opt for hydration supplements.

Creatine supplements are great if you have multiple fitness goals.

Which post workout supplement is best for muscle growth post workout?

Research has shown that creatine, which is one of the most studied and researched supplements, is the best for muscle growth post workout.

Is whey protein isolate a good post workout drink?

Whey protein isolate enables your muscles to absorb and utilize amino acids efficiently. It is a more refined version of whey protein concentrate and is low in fats, sugars, and carbs. It has a protein content of 90%. So, yes, it is a very good post workout supplement choice.

What should I avoid doing post workout?

Don't skip your post workout meal and supplement. Remember to take your supplement half an hour after your workout. Also do not just drink water after workouts. Consume electrolytes to efficiently rehydrate your body and restore its glucose reserves. Also, remember to never skip stretching both pre workout and post workout.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.





