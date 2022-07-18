7 Best Male Enhancement Pills and (ED) Supplements for Men Reviews (OTC Pills)

Male enhancement pills are natural supplements designed to help men with a variety of sexual performance issues such as erectile dysfunction, low libido, and lasting longer in bed.

The best male enhancement pills contain natural ingredients that nourish the male reproductive system to provide benefits such as harder erections, improved stamina, increased libido, more pleasure, and greater overall sexual performance.

But not all male enhancement pills are created equal. Some male enhancement supplements contain shoddy ingredients or low-dose formulas that are nothing more than a glorified sugar pill.

To help you find the best sex pills for men, we’ve reviewed the most popular male enhancement pills on the market. We rated each male enhancement product based on factors such as ingredients, dosage, price, reviews, and effectiveness.

If you’re ready to boost your sexual performance and increase your confidence in the bedroom, here are the best male enhancement pills to buy in 2022.

Top 7 Best Male Enhancement Pills (OTC Pills)

#1. Performer 8: Best for Improved Sexual Performance

Performer 8

Performer 8 is among the top male enhancement supplements since it improves various aspects of male sexual health. Are you looking to treat erectile dysfunction, boost your sex drive, or prevent premature ejaculation? Performer 8 is among the best sex pills for you to consider.

Advertised Benefits

The advertised benefits of Performer 8 include its ability to:

Increase testosterone secretion naturally

Enhance sexual performance

Help you achieve more intense orgasms

Prevent premature ejaculation

Promote the development of lean muscle mass

How Does It Work?

Performer 8 is a male enhancement pill that improves your overall and sexual health in several ways. First, taking Performer 8 can promote blood flow throughout the body and improve the health of your blood vessels. The result is a healthy blood supply to your muscles and erectile tissue.

Using Performer 8 can improve all aspects of your sex life. When taking this male enhancement pill, you’ll find it easier to become aroused and get rock-hard erections. Your energy levels and sexual stamina will also improve significantly.

Ingredients

The Performer 8 formula, which was created based on extensive research, contains various healthy, natural ingredients. Each ingredient plays a unique role in promoting male sexual health. Performer 8’s ingredients include:

Muirapuama bark extract

KSM-66 ashwagandha

Maca

Ferrous bisglycinate

Panax ginseng

Grape seed extract

Horny goat weed

Pine bark extract

Glucuronolactone

Who Is This Product For?

Performer 8 is the best male enhancement pill for men who suffer from multiple sexual health issues. For example, if you have erectile dysfunction and low libido or anxiety in bed that causes premature ejaculation, Performer 8 is for you.

Performer 8 is suitable for all men, regardless of their age, lifestyle, or health conditions. You can take Performer 8 if you’re a young guy struggling with obesity or a man nearing his 70s looking to spice things up in the bedroom.

#2. Male Extra: Best for Increased Sex Drive

Male Extra

When you lose interest in sexual activity, you have a low libido. It is normal for your libido levels to go up and down. However, if you have been making excuses to your partner for more than a month, consider Male Extra.

Taking Male Extra will boost your sex drive and put the chemistry back into your relationship. Whether the cause of your low libido is medications, hormone problems, or depression, Male Extra is the solution.

The advertised benefits of Male Extra include its ability to:

Increase testosterone secretion in the bloodstream

Boost nitric oxide levels to widen blood vessels

Trigger sexual arousal

Enhance sexual desire

Prevent erectile dysfunction

How Does It Work?

The primary cause of a low sex drive is a decrease in testosterone. As your testosterone drops, so does your libido. Causes of low testosterone levels include aging, medications, restless leg syndrome, and chronic illness, such as Type 2 diabetes.

Male Extra is a supplement containing various ingredients to increase T-levels, reversing the effect of aging and medications. Male Extra also promotes blood flow to the penile tissue by increasing your nitric oxide levels, making it easier for you to get and maintain an erection.

Ingredients

Male Extra contains natural ingredients, including:

Pomegranate extract

Cordyceps

L-arginine HCL

Zinc

Niacin

Methyl sulfonyl methane

L-methionine

Who Is This Product For?

Male Extra is the male enhancement pill for men experiencing low libido for longer than a month. This product works for low libido, regardless of the cause. For example, if your low libido is due to medications, a medical condition, or restless leg syndrome, this pill can provide an effective way to get results.

This product is also a viable option for men who want to enhance their sexual health in general. Whether you want to boost your energy levels, prevent erectile dysfunction, or control ejaculation, this supplement will work for you.

#3. Max Performer: Best for Lasting Longer in Bed

Max Performer

Max Performer is a male enhancement supplement that improves sexual performance by boosting your testosterone levels, energy levels, and sex drive. If you want to put the spark back into your relationship, Max Performer is the enhancement supplement for you.

The advertised benefits of Max Performer include its ability to:

Increase testosterone secretion naturally

Enhance blood flow for bigger, harder erections

Promote arousal and increase sex drive

Increase energy levels and sexual stamina

Improve ejaculation control and confidence in the bedroom

How Does It Work?

Max Performer is a male enhancement product made to improve sexual performance in men. The ingredients in the Max Performer formula work together to boost testosterone production by the adrenal glands and Leydig cells in the testes. As your testosterone levels increase, so will your energy levels, sexual stamina, and semen volume.

Max Performer promotes blood flow to improve your erection quality. You can also gain control over ejaculation, which promotes self-confidence and sexual satisfaction.

Ingredients

Max Performer contains ingredients that improve your sexual function. In addition, this formula offers leading-edge health benefits. The Max Performer ingredients include:

Horny goat weed

Maca root

Selenium

Pantothenic acid

Cordyceps

Bioperine

Red korean ginseng

Pyridoxine HCI

Zinc and iron

Who Is This Product For?

Max Performer has a male enhancement formula for better sexual performance, and it is suitable for all men over the age of 21. In addition to sexual enhancement, Max Performer offers leading-edge health benefits.

By improving blood flow, these male enhancement pills can alleviate cardiovascular health issues. In addition, the increase in testosterone production makes this product ideal for men who want to see better results from their workouts. If you experience chronic fatigue or low stamina in bed, you should also consider these male enhancement pills.

#4. VigRX Plus: Best for Harder Erections That Last Longer

VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus is a male enhancement pill that improves overall sexual health and performance. However, this product’s formula makes it the best male enhancement supplement for obtaining harder erections, which hundreds of reviews confirm.

If you have erection problems due to high blood pressure, diabetes, or erectile dysfunction, consider VigRX Plus. This male enhancement pill will help you get longer lasting erections, improving you and your partner’s sex life and relationship.

Advertised Benefits

The advertised benefits of VigRX Plus include its ability to:

Improve blood vessel health and blood flow

Increase natural testosterone production

Improve sexual stimulation and arousal

Enhance erection quality and duration

Boost confidence levels in the bedroom

How Does It Work?

Conditions such as diabetes or heart disease affect your blood flow, which is necessary to get an erection. Erectile dysfunction, excessive alcohol consumption, and aging have similar effects.

The VigRX Plus formula can trigger the instant, unrestricted release of nitric oxide from nerve endings into the bloodstream. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator, which means it widens the blood vessels to increase blood supply to the erectile tissue. The increasing blood flow relaxes penile muscles so you can get an erection for longer.

Ingredients

VigRX Plus contains healthy, natural ingredients to improve erections and remedy other forms of sexual dysfunction.

The ingredients in the VigRX Plus formula include:

Epimedium leaf extract

Cuscuta seed extract

Ginkgo biloba leaf dxtract

Asian ginseng root

Saw palmetto berry-fructus serenoae

Muirapuama bark extract

Catuaba bark extract

Hawthorne berry-fructus crataegi

Tribulus terrestris

Who Is This Product For?

VigRX Plus is among the best male enhancement supplements for men who want bigger, harder erections. Whether your erection problem results from erectile dysfunction, low testosterone levels, or an underlying medical condition, VigRX Plus is the ideal solution. In addition to treating erectile dysfunction, this male enhancer can also improve sexual function and desire.

#5. ProSolution Plus: Best for Preventing Premature Ejaculation

ProSolution Plus

Premature ejaculation is not an indication of a severe underlying condition. However, this type of sexual dysfunction can significantly impact your relationship and confidence levels in bed.

Prosolution Plus is the best male enhancement pill for men who struggle to control their ejaculations. This is effective for ejaculation control and sexual enhancement. However, unlike many other male enhancement formulas, Prosolution Plus offers ejaculation control without affecting sexual desire.

The advertised benefits of Prosolution Plus include its ability to:

Boost testosterone levels naturally

Enhance your confidence levels during sexual activity

Trigger sexual arousal upon stimulation

Improve overall health and sexual function

Promote sexual performance and stamina

How Does It Work?

The causes of premature ejaculation are often psychological. Depression, poor body image, and a history of abuse often play a role. In addition, fear of premature ejaculation can affect your control. Biological causes of premature ejaculation include a hormone imbalance and abnormal levels of neurotransmitters.

ProSolution Plus stimulates the release of testosterone by the testes and adrenal glands. Boosting testosterone levels improves your self-confidence and stamina, addressing almost all psychological causes of premature ejaculation. In addition, the increase in testosterone levels helps rectify biological causes, such as a hormonal imbalance.

Ingredients

ProSolution Plus contains various natural ingredients to promote the natural secretion of testosterone in the body. ProSolution Plus ingredients include:

Withaniasomnifera

Asphaltum exudate

Tribulus terrestris

MucunaPruriens

Asparagus adscendens

Asteracanthalongifolia

Curculigoorchioides

Who Is This Product For?

ProSolution Plus is the best male enhancement supplement for men who have difficulty with premature ejaculation. This product promises to improve your control over ejaculation, regardless of the original cause of the problem.

#6. Volume Pills: Best for Sexual Pleasure

Volume Pills

Sexual activity is supposed to be a rewarding aspect of your relationship. However, the pressures of daily life, sexual health issues, and low self-esteem can have a significant effect on your sex drive and satisfaction.

Volume Pills is a popular male enhancement supplement that improves sexual desire and pleasure. Taking this product will increase your libido and help you achieve more intense orgasms. Volume Pills is also a natural male enhancement supplement that increases your semen volume.

The advertised benefits of Volume Pills include its ability to:

Increase nitric oxide production

Initiate the physiological process of sexual arousal

Improve your sexual stamina and energy levels

Enhance the quality of your sex life

How Does It Work?

During sexual activity, the physical sensations your body experiences travel through the nervous system to the brain. Then, the brain releases chemicals in the bloodstream to heighten your sense of pleasure. However, when something goes wrong with the signaling of pleasure sensations or the release of feel-good chemicals, the pleasure you get from intercourse can diminish.

Low testosterone levels, a reduction in sperm production, and chronic stress are common reasons you may stop enjoying sex. Volume Pills boosts your T-level and sperm production and helps you relax. This combination of effects increases sexual satisfaction.

Ingredients

Volume Pills has a unique formula to enhance sexual performance and increase your semen production. The ingredients of these sexual enhancement pills include:

Sea oak (fucus) bubble extract

Zinc

Japanese tinder fungus extract

L-arginine

Cinnamon

Mucuna extract

Curculigo extract

Apigenin

Who Is This Product For?

Volume Pills is one of the most effective male enhancement supplements to help you enjoy sexual activity. If a busy lifestyle, chronic anxiety, or an underlying health concern diminish your sexual satisfaction and overall function, this product is for you.

In addition to improving your sex life, Volume Pills will increase your sperm production naturally. If you and your partner are trying to get pregnant, try Volume Pills first.

#7. Viasil: Natural Formula for Erectile Dysfunction ​​​​​​​

Viasil

As you get older, you undergo regular physiological changes that can affect your sexual function and health. Common sexual conditions among aging men include erectile dysfunction, low libido, and diminishing sexual stamina. Lower testosterone levels can also affect your sexual performance in several ways.

As one of the best male enhancement pills for men over 40, Viasil gives you the sexual energy performance you had when you were in your 20s. Taking this enhancement product will restore your libido and help you get and maintain erections.

The advertised benefits of Viasil include its ability to:

Restore an active, fulfilling sex life

Promote the health and function of blood vessels

Boost testosterone secretion in the body

Increase nitric oxide levels in the bloodstream

Improve sex drive and libido

How Does It Work?

Like many other male enhancement formulas, Viasil stimulates the production of testosterone by the testes. As your testosterone level rises, it regulates your sex drive, promotes optimal fat distribution, and increases red blood cells and sperm production. Testosterone also promotes the development of lean muscle mass and bone mass.

The increased blood flow resulting from higher testosterone also improves sexual function in several ways. As your blood vessels open, the blood supply to the erectile tissue increases, making it easier for you to sustain erections.

Ingredients

The Viasil formula contains proven ingredients that are safe for older men. The most notable ingredients in this product include:

Horny goat weed

Citrus sinensis

Ginkgo biloba

Zinc

Panax ginseng root

Tribulus terrestris

Pomegranate leaf extract

Who Is This Product For?

Viasil is a male performance supplement that improves overall sexual function in men over 40. If you notice a gradual decline in your sexual stamina or if your workouts no longer produce the results you want, Viasil is the male enhancement supplement for you.

How Do Natural Male Enhancement Pills Work?

Each male supplement has a unique formula to address a specific sexual health-related concern. However, the most popular supplements work by triggering the release of testosterone by the Leydig cells in the testes and the adrenal glands. Increasing testosterone in the bloodstream goes a long way towards promoting sexual function.

Male enhancement supplements also work by increasing nitric oxide secretion by body cells. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator that widens the blood vessels to increase blood flow and lower blood pressure. By promoting blood flow and maintaining blood vessel health, male enhancement supplements alleviate erection problems.

Most high-end male enhancement products contain vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, such as zinc. These ingredients promote your overall health and prevent conditions that can affect your sexual wellbeing.

Things to Look for When Buying the Top Male Enhancement Supplements

The list of male enhancement supplements on the market is endless. As someone looking for an effective product to improve your sexual wellbeing, the wide selection of products available may be overwhelming.

Unfortunately, male enhancement scams are common. Knockoffs and low-quality products may appear to deliver results quickly. However, the results will fade in the long run, and the ingredients can even be harmful to your health.

How do you know if a male supplement is safe and effective? Below, we look at critical considerations you should consider when shopping for supplements.

Quality Ingredients of a Male Enhancement Pill

When shopping for the best male enhancement pills, the formula is the most crucial buying factor. High-quality male enhancement pills, such as the ones in this guide, contain safe, natural ingredients. Clinical researchers are constantly researching the ingredients in sex pills to determine their efficacy and safety.

Reputable male enhancement brands, such as Performer 8, carefully consider the results from these studies when formulating their products. If you are new to male enhancement supplements, some of the ingredient names may sound strange. However, ingredients such as horny goat weed and ginkgo biloba are among the most effective components of natural male enhancement pills.

When shopping for a male supplement, be on the lookout for the following ingredients:

Horny goat weed

Maca root

Pantothenic acid

Red Korean ginseng

Zinc and iron

Pomegranate leaf extract

L-arginine HCL

Methyl sulfonyl methane

L-methionine

Citrus sinensis

Ginkgo biloba

Tribulus terrestris

Most ingredients play a unique role in the formula, such as increasing testosterone, while others promote general sexual wellbeing and libido.

Clean Labeling

Clean labeling means the manufacturer of a product includes a list of all the product ingredients. Unfortunately, many sub-par companies remove ingredients, such as preservatives, artificial dyes, and chemical compounds, from their list of contents. In other words, when you buy from these brands, you don’t know what you are putting in your body.

With clean labeling, manufacturers are honest about what goes into their products. This practice allows you to research each ingredient and decide whether it is something you want to consume.

In some cases, a brand may list a synthetic compound in the product. When this happens, you can find the potential side effects of the ingredient and weigh the risks against the rewards.

Money-Back Guarantee

In some cases, men are apprehensive about the financial risk of buying male enhancement pills. High-end supplements are effective, but they have a significantly higher price tag than products at the low end of the quality spectrum.

When weighing two products against each other, find out if the suppliers offer a money-back guarantee. If you don’t see results from using a supplement, a money-back guarantee allows you to get a full refund.

Also, pay attention to the terms and period of the money-back guarantee. Ideally, you should have 60 days or longer, since that’s how long it takes to see results. A 30-day money-back guarantee is generally not sufficient to determine if a supplement is right for you.

Positive Customer Reviews

Unbiased reviews often provide valuable information about male enhancement supplements’ effectiveness and safety. By reading reviews, you will also learn more about discreet delivery, ease of use, recommended dosages, and customer service.

People who bought and used a product are generally objective, and they want others to learn from their experience. Consumer sites and online forums on male enhancement pills are valuable sources of customer reviews.

When reading a customer review, keep in mind that the reviewer may have a different reason for using the product than you. For example, someone who tried an erectile dysfunction supplement to boost semen production may be disappointed in the product.

Made in the USA

Only considering US-made products goes a long way towards ensuring that the supplement you choose is safe and effective.

The consequences of selling low-quality products can also be severe. Brands in the United States maintain high quality and safety standards to mitigate their risk of civil suits and legal claims. However, when buying products from manufacturers in other countries, you don’t necessarily have the same level of protection.

All the products in this guide are from US-based manufacturers.

What Type of Results Can You Expect from Male Enhancement Products?

The results you can expect from taking male enhancement pills vary, depending on their formulas. Generally speaking, the most common result is a testosterone increase. This male hormone plays several crucial physiological roles, including its ability to:

Increase your sperm production and fertility

Promote the growth of body and facial hair

Develop muscle mass

Increase your libido

Alleviate sexual conditions, such as erectile dysfunction

Develop bone mass

Improve energy levels, concentration, and confidence

By stimulating the release of nitric oxide, male enhancement pills can also increase blood flow throughout your body, lower your blood pressure, and help you maintain harder erections.

Other results from male enhancement pills may include:

More satisfaction from sexual activity

Better control over ejaculation

Counteraction against the effects of aging

How Much Do Male Enhancement Pills Cost?

When shopping around, you’ll find cheap male supplements with product descriptions promising results within a few days. However, price is your primary indicator of quality and efficacy, and we don’t recommend making your decision based on price alone.

High-end male enhancement products are expensive, and you can pay $100 or more for one bottle. If you have budgetary restrictions, consider saving the money and buying the pills later. Some brands offer bulk discounts, and you can save by buying multiple bottles at the same time.

You can also save on your supplement costs by watching for coupon codes and offers for free shipping.

Alternatives to Male Enhancement Pills

If you don’t want to buy male enhancement pills, you can find other alternatives. The goal of male enhancement supplements is to improve your sexual wellbeing and general health. However, if you are purely looking for a penis enlargement solution, a male supplement is not your best option.

When considering products or methods to increase your penis size, pay careful attention to safety. Cheap penis enlargement devices or pills can cause injury or long-lasting adverse effects. However, the best penis enhancement pill can safely increase your penis size.

Below, we look at viable alternatives to male enhancement pills.

Extenders

Penis extenders are penis enlargement devices that increase penis length and girth by applying traction. The tension creates micro-tears along the penile shaft, and the scar tissue that forms adds to the penis size. You have to wear the penis enlargement device for a few hours per day for several months for the best results.

Most penis extender devices have memory foam padding and other features to make the process as comfortable as possible.

Penis extender devices typically feature traction settings you can adjust. Ideally, you should start at the lowest setting and increase the traction gradually over time. According to some penis extender reviews, wearing a penis enlargement device is effective and safe, and you might consider it to increase your penis size.

Jelqing

Jelqing is not a product but a method to increase your penis size over time. This exercise involves moving the blood from the base to the tip of your penis while applying pressure with your thumb and index finger. Scar tissue may start forming over time, which is the goal of jelqing.

According to some medical professionals , this exercise is relatively safe, but there is not enough evidence that it is effective. However, if you do it more than once per day or apply too much pressure, you may start experiencing pain and irritation.

Testosterone Boosters

Testosterone boosters are similar to male enhancement pills, but they have specific formulas to boost testosterone secretion in the body. When taking supplements to increase testosterone levels, you may experience all the effects of a testosterone increase on the body. However, these products don't aim to promote your sexual wellbeing.

Anabolic steroids also fall under the category of testosterone boosters. However, these products contain hormones, and the sale of these products without a prescription is illegal. Potential adverse side effects of anabolic steroids include:

High blood pressure

Blood clots

Heart attacks and stroke

Artery damage

Breast enlargement

Male-pattern baldness

When shopping for testosterone boosters, stick to products with safe formulas from reputable brands

Things to Avoid When Buying Male Enhancement Supplements

When buying and using male enhancement pills, avoid the following:

Product descriptions offering results within a matter of days

Formulas containing harmful ingredients

Product claims that are too good to be true

Supplements containing hormones

Knock-off or fake brands

Products from foreign countries

Products from brands using strange or unsolicited advertising methods

Before buying a supplement, do extensive research to ensure that the product is not harmful. If something seems off about the product or its brand, the product may be harmful or ineffective.

If you are not sure whether a supplement is safe to take, schedule a consultation with your doctor. Seeking a professional medical opinion is crucial if you take prescription meds or have an underlying medical condition.

Can Sexual Enhancement Tablets Increase Penis Length?

Male enhancement pills are not penis enlargement solutions, and taking them will not increase the size of your penis permanently. However, you can expect to get a bigger, harder erection when taking male enhancement pills because of the increase in blood flow.

If you are still in your teens, the increase in testosterone may speed up the development of your penis and testes. However, while taking male enhancement pills may speed up the development process, don’t expect your penis size to increase in the long run.

If you are looking to increase your penis length, consider another product, such as a penis extender or penis enlargement pill.

Can You Buy Enhancement Pills Over the Counter?

You can go to a pharmacy or supplement store and buy male enhancement pills over the counter. However, products you buy over the counter have relatively low potency, and they don’t deliver the same results as supplements you can buy online.

The best male enhancement pills in this guide have relatively high potency, and you can expect them to produce results within a month or two. However, despite their high ingredient concentration, they are perfectly safe to take as alternatives to Viagra in terms of enhancing sexual performance.

Final Thoughts – Are Male Enhancement Pills Right for You?

We have reached the end of our guide on male enhancement pills. Hopefully, you now have the information you need to make an informed purchasing decision.

Male enhancement pills contain ingredients to promote testosterone and nitric oxide secretion. The benefits of taking these products include increased energy levels, better erections, higher sex drive, and control over ejaculation. Taking these pills will not only alleviate dysfunction or the effect of a medical condition but also enhance your overall sexual wellbeing.

If you are over 40 or if you suffer from an underlying health condition, taking male enhancement pills can improve your sexual health significantly. These products also work for men with unhealthy lifestyles.

The supplements in this guide are safe and effective. If you are looking to improve your relationship and quality of life, these products are a viable option.

