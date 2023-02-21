Ethereum is one of the largest and most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world. Even many people who aren’t “in the know” of crypto might have at least heard of it before. There’s a lot of value to investing in Ethereum, especially since it successfully completed its Merge last fall.

While the prospects might be bright for Ether’s future, there are plenty of other crypto projects out there that could provide better returns for a lower upfront investment price. Below, we’ll dive into 7 of the best Ethereum alternatives to buy in 2023, led by Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), Fight Out (FGHT),) C+Charge (CCHG) and RobotEra (TARO.

These 7 Best Ethereum Alternatives to Buy in 2023 - Quick Outline

Before we dive into the full details, he's a quick outline of the 7 best Ethereum alternatives to buy in 2023:

Meta Masters Guild -- Changing the P2E approach

Fight Out -- Leading the pack for M2E

C+Charge – Democratizing carbon credits

RobotEra -- New NFT communities being create

Polygon -- Layer-2 solution for Ethereum

Avalanche -- Decentralization with scalability and security

Fantom -- A highly-scalable blockchain

Meta Masters Guild -- Changing the P2E Approach

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG) is a new mobile-focused Web3 gaming guild that is changing the approach to P2E gaming. The developers are focusing on creating fun and addictive games first and foremost, and not allowing earnings mechanisms, tokenization and blockchain integration get in the way of that. They know this is key to creating a large, diverse and sustainable gaming community.

As such, MEMAG is actually better referred to as P&E, or Play-And-Earn. Gamers can enjoy the games on the platform, and earn while they do so. With everything operating around the $MEMAG token, the value of this crypto is expected to soar.

There are less than 24 hours left in the final presale stage for Meta Masters Guild

Fight Out -- Leading the Pack for M2E

Fight Out (FGHT) is a new Move-to-Earn project that’s quickly leading the pack. Instead of just tracking how many steps users take in a day, Fight Out is allowing people to track multiple metrics on their way to reaching fitness goals. This fitness and gym app then gives a great visualization of this progress through soulbound avatars.

While people live healthier lives through the app, they earn impressive rewards. They’re also incentivized to invest in the platform more, which increases the value of the $FGHT token from an investment perspective.

Fight Out's price increases occur rapidly during its presale stages.

C+Charge -- Democratizing Carbon Credits

C+Charge (CCHG) is a new P2P payment system for EV charging stations that’s democratizing carbon credits. These amazing investments provide huge opportunities for enormous growth, but until this point, they’ve only really been available to large corporations or wealthy individuals.

C+Charge is changing this. EV drivers who use the platform to pay for EV charging will earn carbon credits. This provides them substantial rewards for doing the world a lot of good by reducing their driving emissions.

In addition, C+Charge is providing a lot of transparency to an industry that desperately needs it. Before now, it was hard for EV drivers to know what charging stations were available and working in advance of pulling in – or even what the price of the charges would be. This great new crypto app is helping to provide that transparency and information to EV drivers.

CCHG is in presale, with a price increase coming.

RobotEra -- New NFT Communities Being Created

On RobotEra (TARO), users will be able to help rebuild the beautiful planet of Taro after a long war on this sandbox-like metaverse world. They’ll do so by becoming robot avatars, creating robot companions and collaborating with other users on the platform.

RobotEra is a metaverse platform that provides users with the ability and freedom to create whatever their minds can dream up. This provides a lot of control for users, and allows them to really expand the platform greatly. This will create new NFT communities, all of which will revolve around the $TARO token, increasing its value.

RobotEra's Presale Stage 1 is ending soon, with a price increase coming in Stage 2.

Polygon -- Layer-2 Solution for Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) was actually designed to help Ethereum scale in a more efficient way. In addition, it’s a sidechain that operates right alongside the main Ethereum chain. This makes it a solid alternative to Ethereum, because it’s independent yet connected all at the same time. As Ether grows, so, too, can MATIC.

Avalanche -- Decentralization with Scalability and Security

Avalanche (AVAX) aims to provide decentralization on the blockchain without compromising any security or scalability. Smart contracts can be deployed by developers on the platform, which makes it very attractive for developers on the Ethereum network. This, again, makes it a very viable alternative to Ether, while also having some relation to it.

Fantom -- A Highly-Scalable Blockchain

Fantom (FTM) is a highly-scalable blockchain that is enabled for smart contracts. It has a high throughput and very fast confirmation time for blocks. It’s one of the fastest blockchains on the planet that uses smart contracts, in fact. This makes it a top contender as an alternative to Ethereum for 2023 and beyond.

Buy These Ethereum Alternatives Now

While there are many benefits to buying Ethereum as an investment, there are plenty of alternatives that could bring even greater rewards to those who invest. We have listed seven of the best Ethereum alternatives to buy in 2023 above.

This list is led by Meta Masters Guild, Fight Out, RobotEra and C+Charge. All are in various presale stages, making now the best time to buy. But, don’t delay any further as they won’t be around in this state forever.