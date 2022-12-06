7 Best Essay Writing Services: Reviews of Top College Paper Websites

Writing essays seems easy enough until you have to write one yourself. As we’re sure that you already know it, there are many intricacies to academic writing. There are different types of essays, each with its purpose and length.

Besides, many students simply don't have enough time to write essays. On the bright side, there are professional websites that can free up your time by handling general academic writing for you!

Below, we will look into some of the best paper writing services in the U.S. and compare them by their prices and features. Overall, these are the most reliable and popular websites where you can hire a professional essay writer. Yet, each website has its pros and cons.

7 Best Essay Writing Services Online:

PaperHelp 🥇 – The best overall essay writing website in the U.S.

BBQPapers 🥈– The best for research papers and dissertations

SpeedyPaper 🥉– The best value for money, affordable service

EssayPro – The best reputation online

GradeMiners – The best for quick delivery

EssayBolt – The best for personal statements

WiseEssays – The biggest first-order discount

These sites were ranked based on the quality of papers, customer service, and cost.

PaperHelp – The Overall Best Essay Writing Service in the U.S.

A good combo of perks makes PaperHelp our top pick for the best essay writing company in the United States.

You should look for certain essentials when hiring an online paper writer to handle your essays, and PaperHelp is a master of most of these perks. They range from quality writing and quick turnaround time to fair pricing for the top-notch services offered.

PaperHelp stands at the top of the list of quality essay services in the United States. This company boasts of carefully chosen, expert academic writers, most of whom are non-native speakers of English with skills on par with native writers.

In addition, PaperHelp's solid research process, editing, proofreading, and formatting make it a top-tier choice for essay writing.

PaperHelp is also exceptionally student-friendly, as it boasts generous discounts and a loyalty program specifically designed for students.

The company offers best college paper writing services to meet the academic standards for different levels, including high school and college-level essay writing requirements.

While PaperHelp is best known for providing high-quality essays, it also remains a leading provider of research papers and dissertations.

Price

Minimum $13 per page (275 words, 20-day deadline, undergraduate level)

Pros

Quick turnaround time

Student-friendly

Money-back guarantee policy

Solid reputation and positive reviews

Cons

No discount for returning customers

Expensive features

BBQPapers – The Best Service for Research Papers and Dissertations

There are different types of essays, each with its distinct requirements. While every paper requires some research, most essays involve a ton of it.

If you don't have time to write one, the best choice here would be a professional essay writing service specializing in complex papers like dissertations. BBQPapers' pricing is considerably high compared to other websites.

However, it also offers higher-quality services than other academic writing services today, with its top-notch research, individual approach, and writing dissertations as a specialty.

Dissertations are usually bulky, which means there is a high tendency for a decrease in content quality from page to page. BBQPapers delivers great content from start to finish by focusing on every detail of the essay.

BBQPapers also offers originality and editorial check reports on all of its essays. However, the company does have a lengthy registration process and a site that is difficult to navigate, which can frustrate tight-deadline customers.

BBQPapers has a solid command of experienced and knowledgeable writers, most of whom specialize in STEM subjects and are accustomed to long essays, in-depth research work, and tight deadlines.

Price

Minimum $18.6 per page (275 words, two-week deadline, college level)

Pros

Loyalty discounts

Ph.D.-level academic papers

Lots of free features

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Lengthy registration process

Poorly designed site

High pricing

SpeedyPaper – The Best Value for Money, Affordable Service

Just like the name suggests, fast turnaround time and speedy delivery are what SpeedyPaper is known for. Here, you can hire a relatively cheap essay writer and have a decent paper on time.

While its content writing quality cannot compare with other affordable essay writing services listed above, SpeedyPaper makes up for it with quick delivery and exemplary customer service.

As a result, it has tons of positive reviews in the United States. SpeedyPaper writers are carefully selected, focusing on knowledgeable and professional essay writing skills.

SpeedyPaper's expert essay writers are knowledgeable in many fields, so you have a high chance of finding a suitable professional for your essays, even with tight deadlines. Some say with speed comes a high propensity for mistakes, so the attention SpeedyPaper puts into its work is noteworthy.

The data policy and privacy protection are also important as SpeedyPaper prides itself on confidentiality and privacy.

SpeedyPaper also offers a referral system with unlimited withdrawals on referrals. This makes it a great pick for high school and college students because they can also get a few extra bucks for every successful referral.

Other perks include solid communication with the support team and a discount on your papers.

Price

Minimum $11 per page (275 words, undergraduate level, 20-day deadline)

Pros

Cheap essay writing service, affordable pricing

Reliable with deadlines

User-friendly website

Good customer support

Cons

There is a work progress tracking feature, but you have to pay for it

PayPal payments are not accepted

EssayPro – The Best Reputation

Are you having trust issues when hiring a college essay writing service for your essays? Then EssayPro is just the help you need! There are tons of disreputable companies that you certainly do not want to get mixed up with.

Students are often pressed for time, and most essays that require professional help are critical and have very tight deadlines. If that's the case, the last thing you want is delayed delivery, poor-quality content, or to fall victim to a scam.

Considering the complications that could come with plagiarism and not properly citing sources, the reputation of the custom essay writing service is critical.

EssayPro makes the process much more flexible for its writers and clients, making it the best choice for students on a tight budget. With EssayPro, you can choose a professional writer to work on your essay based on your needs and budget.

Furthermore, you can begin your selection from the three key paper types: high school, university, and doctorate, and check professional writers' qualifications quickly before hire.

EssayPro is a good choice if you need help with your college essay because it has one of the most streamlined processes for customers to find the perfect writer for their needs as fast as possible. All these facts combined make EssayPro one of the most reputable and trustworthy essay services money can buy.

Price

Minimum $11.40 per page (275 words, college level, two-week deadline)

Pros

Writer bidding

Fair pricing

Fast turnaround time of as little as 6 hours

Cons

Limited options to contact customer support

Not as effective for complex essays

GradeMiners – The Fastest Essay Writing Service

GradeMiners might not have the best essay writers in the game. However, over the past few years, the company has consistently increased the quality of its services.

In fact, it has become one of the most in-demand online essay writing services in the U.S. Most customers looking for essay help have a deadline requiring a quick turnaround.

Papers from GradeMiners require little to no editing. The company has a vast array of knowledgeable and experienced writers, making it much easier to handle various writing projects, including bulk essay writing projects while maintaining its fast turnaround time.

In addition to its writing services, GradeMiners helps students at different academic levels with homework, including problem-solving, making it the best essay writing service for high schoolers and college students.

GradeMiners is a good option for students in demanding courses with tons of projects and very little time. It offers fast turnaround times to meet tight deadlines, and experienced research writers provide essays that meet the requirements of your assignment.

Professional paper writers on this site are mainly non-native speakers of English who you can hire at student-friendly rates. The company caters to most academic papers, including essays, theses, and dissertations.

Price

Minimum $17.21 per page (275 words, college level, two-week deadline)

Pros

Exemplary customer support

Fast turnaround time

Flexible revision and report policies

Discounts for new and returning customers

Cons

Pricey

Poor support on independent review sites

EssayBolt – The Best Paper Writing Service for Personal Statements

There are different types of essays, each with different requirements and specifications. Some are a bit more complicated than others and require special expertise. An example is personal statement essays.

Unfortunately, not every essay service in the U.S. can guarantee top-quality personal statements. However, if there is one you can trust, it is EssayBolt.

For quality assurance purposes, all writers assigned to write personal statements have a degree in the field or a related field.

Personal statements are written to suit your needs. EssayBolt has over 300 professional college essay writers online who can write top-quality personal statements. All essays are written from scratch and screened by multiple checkers to avoid plagiarism.

With EssayBolt, you can have your papers written in less than 8 hours with little to no edits needed.

EssayBolt offers free features to its customers, like formatting, referencing, and even revisions that meet the requirements of its revision policy.

Another feature that sets EssayBolt aside from the rest is the tracking feature that allows you to track the progress of your paper in real-time. EssayBolt can cover virtually any subject in any time frame.

Price

Minimum $21 per page for an admission essay / personal statement (275 words, college level, two-week deadline)

Pros

Free add-on features

Top-notch personal statement writeups

Progress tracking

Flexible revision policy

Works with virtually any time frame

Cons

Not ideal for complex projects

Tight-deadline projects are very expensive

WiseEssays – The Biggest First-Order Discount

If you are looking for a college paper writing service in the U.S. with a quick turnaround at an affordable price, then WiseEssays is a top choice.

While this company might not be your absolute best option if you need top-quality college-grade essays, it does pretty well with less complex essays and tight deadlines.

One popular perk of having your papers written with WiseEssays is that you get it done fast at a low price compared to other paper writing companies on the list. The company takes it a notch higher by offering consistent discounts.

WiseEssays offers discounts to new and returning customers. While the company is known for its quick turnaround time, affordability, and deals, it might not have as many quality writers at its disposal as some of the other top essay writing services. Still, WiseEssays holds its own pretty well.

WiseEssays' writers are mainly ESL (English as a Second Language), non-native speakers of English. However, they are so carefully selected that their skills and expertise are on par with natives.

To further ascertain the company's confidence in its quality output, WiseEssays' policy features a money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with your paper.

This speaks volumes about its quality, customer service, and integrity.

Price

Minimum $10.13 per page (275 words, college level, two-week deadline)

Pros

Good reputation

Fast response and support

Quality work for the price

Cons

Almost no discounts for regular customers

Some essays might require revisions

Best Essay Writing Services FAQs

How long does it take a writer to write my essay for me?

There is no generic time frame for all essays. This is because different types of essays come with different requirements and deadlines.

For any assignment, there might be custom requirements that go with it. This is most often true for personal statements needed for scholarships and applications. The same applies to high-level academic writing like a research paper or dissertation. So, it is a bit tricky to give a definite time without knowing all the details.

The type of essay determines how long it will take to write your paper. However, some legit essay writing services are ready to go the extra mile to deliver top-quality essays even under very tight deadlines.

Some websites offer a turnaround time of 3-8 hours, which is cutting it pretty close. One crucial detail to note is that while some companies might specialize in quick turnaround times, they will probably not be cheap options.

These companies charge a lot more than they would typically to deliver within the short time frame specified. However, besides essays with incredibly tight deadlines, essay writing companies still generally turn around paper orders quickly.

Will my essay be written by a professional?

Essay writers understand the need for quality in the essays they turn in. As a result, all reputable and reliable academic writing companies only engage expert, experienced, and knowledgeable experts to handle their essay writing.

The writers for these essay writing companies are native speakers of English or ESL (English as a Second Language) experts whose skills and expertise are on par with the natives.

On some websites that provide essay writing help, you get to select who will be handling your essay project. This way, you can look through different writers' qualifications and determine who is best suited to handle your essay.

There are also paper writing websites that are explicit about the screening and selection process for their writers so customers are aware of the lengths to which the company has gone to guarantee quality in the service.

Many essay writing companies in the U.S., though not all, require a degree before you can become a writer. This means in most cases, professionals with degrees in the field, or a related field, will write your essay.

Is buying essays online confidential and safe?

There is no 100% guarantee when you are buying anything online. That's one of the cons that comes with the online space. There are a lot of scams out there, meaning you need to be careful.

However, there are a lot more reputable companies available online than scams. All you have to do is to look in the right places.

Legit companies take pride in their customer service as it is closely tied to their reputation. The reputation and reliability of a paper writing service say a lot about how confidential and safe it is to buy essays from them.

Some websites hold confidentiality and privacy in high regard. So how do you find them and avoid the many scams?

Check out reputable review agencies and companies. Reading independent essay writing service reviews is helpful, but avoid reading the reviews on a company's official site. No company would put a negative review on its own site.

When choosing a legit essay writing service, read through its policies, offerings, and core values. Also, how much importance do they place on confidentiality, originality, and privacy?

Are essay writing services legit?

Yes, they are absolutely legit, legal, and safe to use. It is legal to pay someone to write your essays for you. You will have no issues when using those written essays as you please. However, if you turn in a plagiarized essay, you may get in trouble with your school for violating its code of conduct.

Reputable companies pay close attention to the originality and run multiple plagiarism checks, which means you have nothing to worry about in this regard.

However, when hiring an online essay writer, you must pay attention to the website's Terms and Conditions.

While some essay writing websites acknowledge that you may turn in the work as if it is your own, others are not so flexible. These services are for research purposes and to provide examples; you cannot turn them in as if they are your work.

In this case, you could face some legal issues. So, when looking for a trusted essay writing service, be sure to go through their policies first and ask questions regarding the essay you need to write and whether you have the right to use it for your specific purpose.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

These websites structure their service offerings in such a way that you will rarely be unhappy with a paper they have written for you. Many of them add free revisions as an extra feature to their service to guarantee their customers' satisfaction.

These revisions allow the writer to address any issues you have with the paper and make corrections to ensure you get what you paid for. As a result, dissatisfaction is rare.

However, occasionally you may be unsatisfied with the paper received. Reading the company's policies and guarantees before paying for your essay also plays a vital role in this instance. Some essay writing services offer a limited number of revisions, and the modifications have to be in line with their policy.

On the other hand, some websites confidently promote a money-back guarantee if customers are not satisfied. Therefore, you should avoid cheap essay writing services with shady policies and agreements concerning satisfaction and revisions.

What are the main drawbacks of essay writing sites?

There are a few drawbacks that come with hiring essay ghostwriters to write your paper for you, especially when you do not hire a good one. One potential drawback is receiving a paper full of errors, typos, and grammar issues.

Not all essay writing companies invest in their writer screening and selection process. As a result, the rotten eggs will ruin the cake. Essay writing also has a lot to do with research and data.

Data inaccuracy is another significant risk, especially for academic papers with tight deadlines. Organizational issues are another drawback. Essays need to have a continuous flow from introduction to conclusion.

Some websites break up long essays between multiple writers to meet tight deadlines, leading to a lack of flow from one section to the next.

Plagiarism is another possible drawback best avoided where essays are concerned. Most companies have invested a lot into keeping these drawbacks to a minimum. This is typically reflected in their pricing.

Conclusion

Some key criteria should not be left out when choosing an essay writer service for your college papers. These include turnaround time, originality, revisions, customer service, pricing, and content quality.

On our list of the best companies, we have PaperHelp as the overall best essay writing service. Considering its quality writing, quick turnaround time, and fair pricing, it is the most popular and versatile option.

PaperHelp's solid research process, editing, proofreading, and formatting make it a top-tier choice. If you are also looking for specific services like personal statement writing and high school homework help, we also cover that in this list.