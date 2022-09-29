6 Best Seed Bank 2022: Top Cannabis Seed Bank With USA Shipping

Due to the widespread use of marijuana globally governments are now considering it to legalize its plantation. The reason is, more and more researches are now favoring the medicinal and health benefits of Cannabis. This is why home growers and many entrepreneurs find it the best opportunity to prepare themselves for the seed plantation and cultivation.

This is why we have concluded some of the reliable and legit seed banks known for providing variety and best cannabis seeds.

Ranking for Best Seed Bank in 2022 with USA Shipping:

ILGM – Best marijuana seed bank for beginners [Highly Recommended]

Crop King Seeds – Best bank for Fast Version Seeds

Rocket Seeds – Reliable Seed bank

Sonoma Seeds – Variety of hybrid seeds

Beaver Seeds – Best Medicinal and CBD seeds

The I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank (ILGM) was founded in 2012 by a marijuana-growing enthusiast Robert Bergman. 10 years ago, he started off ILGM as a blog site and it has become a platform with unmatched reputation providing free online growing resources and high quality selection of seeds.

ILGM is based in Amsterdam and is popular selling high quality seeds after retrieving it from reliable licensed vendors. I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank is not just any seed bank that offers regular cannabis strains but the cannabis seeds come from reputable industrial-sized plantations where they bred to more premium grade cannabis strains. So people with no prior experience can also have great results. ILGM also support their customers by providing guidance and with expert planting resources to help them succeed in planting their seeds.

Main Features of ILGM

ILGM is a one-stop shop that offers a huge selection of top notch feminized and auto-flowering seeds for all your growing needs with grow kits and nutrient mixes backed by a germination guarantee.

ILoveGrowingMarijuana carries all the needed fertilizers, nutrient boosters, and plant protectors that you may need for a healthy cannabis plantation. ILGM sell these products separately and they are also included in grow kits for a discount price. These products help to keep bugs, mold, and bacteria at bay from your plants.

ILoveGrowingMarijuana ships all over the world; and delivers to all 50 U.S. states for free. Mostly US customers receive their order within 4 to 6 days of placing order. It always provides stealth shipping so that nobody gets any hints that your parcel contains cannabis seed.

The website of ILGM features a whole section of seeds and grow kits that are ideal for beginners. There are even detailed grow guides and an active community forum where you can share your experiences and exchange tips with other growers. These kits include everything you need including grow guides and access to active community forum where you can share and exchange knowledge. There most famous grow kits include medicinal marijuana kits, Gold Leaf and White Widow.

ILoveGrowingMarijuana offer germination guarantee to their customers. So if they don’t see sprouting even after following the recommended growing guidelines; they can claim replacement of seeds by contacting the ILGM’s support team.

ILGM Pros and Cons

Pros

100% germination guarantee

Free seeds offer

Free Grow Bible

Guaranteed Delivery

10% Bitcoin Discount

Cons

Limited Variety of Strains

Expensive seeds

Costly Delivery charges

Is ILGM Legit?

NO doubt, about the legitimacy of ILGM; since it one of the pioneer seed banks. Though they don’t have a vast range of strains but they do have high-quality marijuana seeds. They also provide guidance through guides and grow kits to the beginners. ILGM is the only seed bank that provides 100% germination guarantee so if you are worried about your spending there is nothing to worry about. You can claim back your money if the seeds don’t sprout or start growing.

Crop King Seeds Best for Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds:

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada; Crop King Seeds was established in 2005. The seed bank is popular for providing a wide variety of high quality cannabis seeds, THC strains, new age hybrid strains and beginner strains. Started retailing in 2012, and since then they have opened over 100 retail stores worldwide.

Since they are among pioneers, Crop King Seeds are known to deliver best quality marijuana seeds that provide superior genetics. Moreover, they are the first to promote testing CBN and CBD for marijuana strains. The seed bank formed partnerships with some reputable breeders worldwide. Over the years, they have improved a lot and has gained popularity for its product quality, stealth and toll-free shipping.

Features of Crop King Seeds

Over the years, Crop King has earned a reputation for its reliable high standard of seeds in the market. In order to provide quality product to the customers, experts at Crop King Seeds handpick test and approve them for quality before handing them to the customer. The germination rate is top tier so even if you are a beginner you can still expect good yield.

Crop King seeds offer over 500 strains of best quality medicinal and recreational cannabis seeds. They sell seeds for almost every customer. On their website you will find a variety of feminized, auto-flower feminized, regular, dwarf auto-flower feminized, medical CBD seeds and mix-and-match packs. Even if you a beginner and don’t know the growing procedure you can still be successful using their seeds and methods.

For the convenience of their customers, Crop King Seeds accept payment through Bitcoin, Moneygram, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard. If you are living in Canada, you can only pay through, cash, E-transfer and money order.

Crop King Seeds delivers its products worldwide; however you may get charged additionally depending on the region and the custom duties. Crop King Seeds is famous not only for its high-quality also for successful delivery; even in case of government seizure or strict custom regulations they reship the package and make sure it gets delivered. For Canadian customers, they deliver in Crop King packaging and for international deliveries they use stealth packaging. Delievry charges varies from $20-40 for express, isnures and guaranteed delivery.

The seed bank ensures 80% germination guarantee to its customers. So even after following the germination guidelines mentioned on their website, you haven’t been successful they will send you new seeds.

Crop King Seeds Pros and Cons

Pros

Up to 500 strains of medicinal and recreational cannabis

80% germination guarantee

Fast version seeds

24/7 customer support

Free shipping on shopping over $200

Cons

Highly Expensive seeds

No Free Seeds

Minimal promotions

Are Crop King Seeds Reliable?

Crop King Seeds is a famous name for selling premium grade marijuana seeds. They have the best quality of fast version strains. Moreover, they offer 80% guaranteed germination so if the customers don’t get successful they can claim their money back or reorder free delivery of strains.

Rocket Seeds Reliable Seed Bank:

So far there is not much information available about Rocket Seeds. However, as per the website information it is a Canadian seed bank that do not produces their own seeds or breed their own strains but being a distributor it ships marijuana seeds all over the world. Ro

Rocket seeds is a legit and trustworthy platform that is popular for its high quality collection of over 650 strains of feminized seeds and auto-flowering CBD seeds. Though they don’t produce their own seeds or breed their own strains of marijuana but they are very selective in choosing the breeders. Out of hundreds of breeders they have picked some of the most reliable producers in the world. Rocket seeds make sure to cover the needs of their customers by providing the right kind of strains that suits their climate conditions, taste and potency.

Features of Rocket Seeds

Rocket seeds has a reputation for working with reputable growers, selling high quality weed seeds with an impressive catalog of 500 marijuana strains.

Rocket Seeds offer variety of payment methods to offer convenience to their customers. They accept payment through mail, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Bitcoin, EMT interact for Canadian customers and E-check for US based customers only.

Rocket Seeds offer free shipping for placing for an order of over $200. They provide guaranteed shipping through Express registered shipping option. In Express registered shipping they provide tracking and if the customers couldn’t receive their package they can claim one without bearing the cost.

Rocket seeds give you the convenience of shopping the world’s most reliable and reputable breeders from a single platform.

The seed bank provides stealth shipping so nobody gets idea what actually is in the package.

Rocket Seeds Pros and Cons

Pros

500 marijuana strains

Many seed banks to buy from

Guaranteed shipping

Guaranteed germination

Fast and stealth delivery

Cons

Doesn’t have discount offers

Not a breeder itself

Is Rocket Seeds safe?

Rocket Seeds is a reputable seed bank that promises to provide high quality weed seeds. It has an impressive catalog containing more than 500 marijuana strains to choose from. The seed bank gives you convenience to shop from the reliable breeders around the globe. IT has introduced various combo packs, discounts and package deals.

About Sonomo Seeds:

Though there is not much background information available about the Sonoma Seeds, other than it is a West Coast cannabis seed supplier that handpicks the best strains based on their specific properties from renowned breeders around the world. Their main seed offerings revolve around Feminized, Autoflowering, and regular cannabis seeds with over 500+ variety of strains available to choose from. As per their claim on the official website they ship globally.

Features of Sonoma

Sonoma Seeds has a wide range of seeds, from world-famous most expensive strains to lesser known and more obscure ones. This is why you will find a gap between the prices. The price of cheapest strains starts from $40 that is for five seeds. The catalog shows around 32 strains of cannabis at this price. Apart from the cheapest 32 strains, 400+ varieties available in the price range $65 to $240.

In order to prevent the issues faced by customers for germination, Sonoma provides 80% germination rate guarantee. So in case if less than 80% of your seeds germinate, you can contact their customer support for a full refund or to claim another package of seeds for free. However, in order to qualify for this germination guarantee, the customers must follow the specific germination techniques mentioned on their official website.

Sonoma Seeds deliver in their original packaging to Canadian customers; however, for international customers they provide stealth shipping facility. Delivery charges for customers in the US and Canada are $20 and for customers outside North America are charged $30. US and Canadian customers generally receive their packages within a week and for international clients it takes a month.

Sonoma Seeds accept payment thorough various payment methods. They accept all major credit cards including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. Cash through mail can be sent bust this is not recommended as it is not safe. For Canadian customers, Money Transfer and EMT Interact are also available.

Sonoma Seeds has a dedicated customer support can be reached through chat bots, email or phone call. All the contact details are mentioned on their official website, you can reach out to them 7 days a week in between 9am to 8pm.

Sonoma Seeds Pros and Cons

Pros

500+ variety of strains

80% guaranteed germination rate

Stealth and Fast shipping options

Dedicated customer support

Cons

10% deduction on credit card payments

Limited discounts and promotions

Is Sonoma Seeds Legit?

Sonoma Seeds is a safe and reputable seed bank to place your order. It has an excellent reputation among its customers and on various cannabis forums and review sites. Their website offers a variety of cannabis seeds and convenient methods to make payments. According to trust pilot reviews and consumers’ feedback the seed bank seeds to be perfectly fine to deal with.

About Beaver Seeds:

Based in Vancouver Canada, Beaver Seeds was founded in 2007 by a group of highly experienced cannabis experts with the goal to high quality weed seeds for medicinal purposes with affordable price. When Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use in October 2018, Beaver seeds opened their website to attract larger customer base. In 2020, they completely rebranded themselves, which includes whole new seed selections with different genetics and improved packaging.

Beaver Seeds is a reputable and reliable cannabis seed bank that takes pride in providing superior genetics and high-quality products. They inspect and handpick their products from reputable breeders in bulk to offer their customers a variety of regular marijuana seeds, feminized seeds, auto flowering seeds and CBD seeds.

Features of Beaver Seeds

At Beaver Seeds, seeds available in a group of 5, 10, or 25. Pack of 5 seeds costs $40-65 depending on the kind of strain you are buying, similarly 10 seeds pack costs between $70- 120 and a pack of 25 seeds costs $120-240. You can qualify for free shipping and 10 free seeds if you spend more than $400.

Unlike other seed banks, Beaver Seeds has a dedicated customer support which is available 24/7 and is accessible through live chat options, email, or telephone. Moreover, you can have the office locations by visiting the website. Customer support helps in choosing the strain, sharing information about shipment, and provide after sale support.

Beaver Seeds offer variety of payment methods for the convenience of their customers. They accept payment through Visa, MasterCard, Credit Card and Bitcoin. If you use a credit card, then a 10% surcharge will be added to your purchase. For Canadian customers, Payment through EMT interact is also available. The preferred method of Beaver Seeds is cash and they do not accept personal checks. Customers paying with cash receive free bonus with their package.

Beaver Seeds provides worldwide delivery option. The seed bank has two shipping offices one is in Vancouver and the other is in California. Beaver Seeds provides discreet, reliable and fastest shipping options to its customers. If you are outside Canada you can get your order through stealth shipping. If you live in Canada, your parcel can take 2 to 5 business days and if you are outside Canada the expected delivery time is 1 to 3 weeks.

Beaver Seeds bank offer guaranteed delivery insurance to their customers so in case the shipment does not reach the intended destination. It will be reshipped. Guaranteed delivery charges cost between 20 to 40 US dollars depending on the destination.

Beaver Seeds Pros and Cons

Pros

600+ varieties of strains available

Free shipping on orders over $200

Discreet delivery available

Various discounts and packages offered

Cons

No germination guarantee

Are Beaver Seeds Legit?

No doubt, Beaver Seeds is a reliable and highly rated marijuana seed bank. Beaver Seeds help marijuana growers to cultivate high quality marijuana plants by providing them the best marijuana seeds with complete guidance and 24/7 customer support. If you’re concerned about your money, then they are also equipped with guaranteed delivery option that you can avail.

About MJ Seeds:

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia MJ Seeds was started in 2009. Unfortunately there is not much to say about the background of the seed bank. However, as per their claims and the customer reviews it has cheaper rates to offer for medical cannabis. Since they are located in Canada they offer fastest shipping to their Canadian and US customers. They ship globally and provide the option for discreet shipping to the regions where the supply is banned. MJ Seeds handpicks high quality strains from reputable breeders to provide best experience in reasonable prices.

Features of MJ Seeds

MJ Seeds has a seed selection of up to 80+ seed strains to choose from. Their catalogue includes regular, feminized, auto flowering, and medical seeds for both indoor and outdoor weed growing. Their most liked and demanding seed strains include White Widow, Fucking Incredible, and Kali Mist.

MJ Seeds are famous for their low cost best quality products. They also keep posting pretty impressive sales, discounts, and promotions every now and then. If you are a bulk buyer you can avail free delivery promotion by spending $200. The also offer free seeds for customers who spend more than $420. MJ Seeds also offer huge discounts on buying marijuana for medical purposes.

MJ Seeds offer various payment methods for the convenience of their customers. They accept direct cash and payment through money orders, ETC interact, PayPal, Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard.

The best aspect about MJ Seeds is their fastest delivery across Canada and North America. Moreover, they provide discreet and guaranteed shipping. Their shipping charges vary between $20 to $40 depending on the region you want it to deliver and the shipping option you choose. They also offer free shipping on shopping over $200.

Is MJ Seeds safe?

MJ Seeds are safe to use and legit to do business with. Though there is a lack of detailed information about their background but so far as per the consumer reviews their marijuana seeds have therapeutic effects. As per their website and online presence they seem to be legit and provide helpful resources for the customer that can help tem in planting and germination.

Pros & Cons of MJ Seeds

Pros

They have 80+ seed strains.

Stealth shipping provided

Variety of payment methods

Fast and Guaranteed Shipping

Cons

Absence of complete information

Expensive Shipping

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cannabis Seed bank?

Cannabis seed banks collect cannabis seeds from the world’s renowned breeders, store, and sell them over the world. They make sure to handpick high-quality genetics of classic, new, and experimental seeds and preserve them in a healthy, genetically diverse manner to maintain their quality while selling them to professional and amateur growers.

Are seed banks legit?

Yes seed banks are legit. They do have presence online and in stores. Mostly people prefer to buy through availing stealth shipping facility and so far there are no issues found from the big names in the market.

What happens if I don’t get my order delivery?

Mostly seed banks provide guaranteed shipping facility, so in case the customer couldn’t get their order they can get their parcel reshipped without any additional charges by contacting the seed bank they purchased from.

Is it legal to buy cannabis seeds in any state?

It is not legal to buy cannabis online or directly in any state. It is best to research before ordering online to make sure whether your state permits you to buy and grow cannabis seeds without taking any legal action against you.

Are there any seed banks in the United States?

There are several seed banks in USA, the most reliable among them is ILGM. However, it is best to know your state rule before ordering online.

