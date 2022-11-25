With the price of big-wig coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum looking far from affordable, Crypto investors have turned their attention to newly released coins. And with a value of less than $1, these coins often appear a good bargain for long-term investment.

Currently, there are over 20,000 coins in the crypto market. And with the market volatility, many of these coins are destined for doom.

However, smart crypto traders can still make more than 100% of their initial investment price due to the ability to presume a promising cryptocurrency. But, most beginners find it hard to decide and sadly lose a huge amount of bucks on fractured investment.

Looking at the travails of a young crypto investor, we have decided to review the 6 best low-supply cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022. And after deep research, we discovered that cryptocurrencies such as Dash2Trade (D2T), Impt.io, Calvaria (RIA) and Tamadoge have ridiculous prices but have been fabulously performing since they were released.

6 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrencies

Dash2Trade (D2T) – The Best Platform With a Low Supply Presale in 2022

The Dash2Trade cryptocurrency project amazed over $2.8m within the first week of its launch. Thus, making it one of the best crypto projects with the best presale.

The Dash2Trade project aims to provide users with the best trading experience through its user-centric platform. The platform offers crypto trading signals, predictions and social analysis to help traders make informed decisions.

The D2T project announced a total of 1 billion D2T tokens, with 65 million tokens available at phase two of the presale at 0.05 USDT. And just two days into its presale, about 13 million D2T tokens have been sold, generating over $650k.

Owning to its low price, with a huge potential for price rise, Crypto investors are keying into the project. And, with that amount of available tokens, you might miss out if you let the chance lip at the moment

Impt.io (IMPT) – The Best Eco-Friendly Cryptocurrency With a Low Supply Presale in 2022

This eco-friendly crypto project has witnessed the best presale in the history of cryptocurrency. The idea behind the Impt.io project is the use of carbon credits to offset the overflowing carbon load.

However, to access the carbon credits, you need an IMPT token, a native token for the Impt.io ecosystem.

It was made known that a total of 600 Million IMPT tokens were sold during the first presale phase. The second phase began a few days ago, and 610 Million have been sold within weeks days of launch—leaving less than 50% available tokens in presale at just $0.023 per IMPT.

Impt.io is another low-supply cryptocurrency performing at its utmost best, and it’s understandable why crypto investors are catching the project young. If you're a low-budget investor, you might want to invest in this potential high-riser.

Calvaria (RIA) - New Blockchain Trading Card Game With High Growth Potential

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is the newest blockchain project built around a trading card game with Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics. It’s designed by a team of expert blockchain developers that also love trading card games such as Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering. They’ve put their minds together to elevate trading card games to a new level by introducing blockchain technologies.

The second, blockchain version comes with all available features and it allows players to earn RIA tokens by winning PvP matches. Every player must stake their RIA tokens to enter a match, and if they win, they get the tokens back along with the opponent’s stake. The system works perfectly and is designed to reward talented players for playing.

RIA tokens entered presale a few days ago, and 1 USDT will get you 100 tokens. However, that’s only during the first presale phase, after which 1 USDT will get you only 50 RIA tokens. So, head to the official Calvaria.io website and get your RIA tokens at the lowest price possible, and enjoy some high returns down the road.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – The Best Performing iGaming Crypto With a Low Supply in 2022

Tamadoge finished its presale within 8 weeks of launch, generating a total of $19M. This meme coin cryptocurrency is arguably the best meme coin cryptocurrency you can invest in right now.

Redefining what we have known as meme coin, the Tamadoge token (TAMA) is one of the best utility tokens in the cryptocurrency market.

The Tamadoge project has its metaverse (Tamaverse), an NFT token (TAMA pet), and other beneficial features. For example, with your TAMA token, you can buy, groom, trade, and exchange your NFT token in the Tamaverse.

Tamadoge announced that a total of 2 billion TAMA was minted, and there won't be added TAMA tokens in the future. Well, during the presale, 50% of the 2 billion tokens were sold, and out of the remaining 1 billion tokens, 30% will be reserved for both centralized and decentralized transactions, as announced by the website. Leaving only 20% of the TAMA token available for trading.

Tron (TRX) – The Best Low Supply Crypto With a Strong Roadmap in 2022

Looking at how Tron has responded to various heavy crypto crashes over the years, one won't look back before investing in this project. At the hits phase, Tron has a sharp uptrend leaving investors with less significant losses.

Tron project is the most resilient and sustenance cryptocurrency in the entertainment niche. At a current rate of $0.061299, the TRX token has seen a 3000% price rise from the initial price of $0.002 back in 2017.

This project looks to continue with its pace and come 2023, the coin might witness a huge price upsurge.

Chiliz (CHZ) – The Best Sport & Entertainment-Focused Crypto With a Low Supply in 2022

Regarding the sporting niche, Chiliz is arguably the best cryptocurrency. Chiliz token (CHZ) affords fans the leverage of self-governance and the ability to participate in clubs' decision-making.

With top partners such as FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and more, Chiliz token has limited supply. Therefore, the token is shared on a punctuality basis.

Summary

The cryptocurrency industry is a large community, with thousands of entrances daily. While some coins might be out of reach for a low-budget investor, there are good coins that are much more affordable.

However, these low-budget coins often appear in low supply, and there is a high possibility of missing out on them.

Therefore an investor must keep up-to-date information on the current trends in the Blockchain Industry and conduct an in-depth project analysis before investing in any coin.