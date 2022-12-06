5 Reasons Why Eco-friendly, IMPT Is The Perfect Addition To UK Traders Green Investment Portfolios

A focus on transitioning away from the use of fossil fuels to mitigate some of the worst effects of climate change has helped so-called environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing criteria become more widespread. In addition to green companies, there has been a proliferation of funds that hold those stocks and cryptos. With some cryptos, like IMPT , leading the way in this regard. Today, we will discuss this product in depth!

The hype in the UK around the green brands, sustainable projects & companies went skyhigh and keeps going up. This might be a great time to invest your time, energy, and of course money in some exciting projects: this means not only doing a favor to your country and planet but it can give you back great ROIs.

This has also meant that the crypto projects that are not strictly eco-friendly, have reduced their energy spending so now we have more and more ‘clean’ crypto currencies, such as Calvaria (RIA) or Dash 2 Trade (D2T), and RobotEra (TARO) . We will talk about these alongside the top eco-friendly crypto, IMPT, today!

That’s where IMPT comes in. IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT.io also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

REDUCE THE CARBON FOOTPRINT IN THE UK WITH IMPT

IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT.io also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects.

This token relies on blockchain technology — the immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. It is an efficient solution that can solve the current carbon offset challenges.

It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

5 reasons why the UK investors should invest in IMPT

To sum it up, here’s a brief list of five reasons to invest in this eco-friendly coin:

1. It connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects

Carbon pollution is a serios problem that’s affecting everyone on the planet. IMPT’s unique approach is able not only to allow users to track their carbon footprints, but they will also know they are making a difference with every purchase. Users will get a chance to see how the platform is improving lives for people all over the globe, as IMPT will connect them with hundreds of eco-friendly projects worldwide.

2. It engages over 10,000 recognized retail brands and uses a portion of the income to fund green projects worldwide.

IMPT has partnered with over 10,000 recognized brands all over the world, and every time a user buys something from their offer, they get carbon credits. All users will have a carbon credit footprint number visible for everyone else to see, to motivate people to find ways to reduce it. Of course, users can mint their carbon credits into NFTs or exchange them for IMPT tokens.

A portion of the income will go towards funding new green projects across the planet. IMPT wants to go one step further than simply spreading awareness about carbon pollution by donating millions to fund eco-friendly projects.

3. It allows users to monitor and reduce their carbon footprints

IMPT’s main feature is its ability to track carbon credits, allowing users to reduce their carbon footprints by exchanging the credits for IMPT tokens, or minting them into NFTs. A portion of every credit swap or minting will go towards funding new eco-friendly projects worldwide. The platform will reward users who manage to reduce their footprints with free IMPT coins.

4. It modernizes the carbon credit trading sector

The carbon credit trading sector is in its earliest phases, but IMPT aims to bring it to the next level by involving blockchain technologies for easy monitoring. Moreover, the platform allows users to transform their carbon credits into IMPT tokens or mint them into unique NFTs to preserve value. The project has more features planned for the future, as it aims to truly make a difference in society.

5. One of the most popular presales in 2022

IMPT entered presale less than two months ago, raising over $14 million out of the $25.98 goal. It’s easily one of the most successful token presales in 2022, which speaks a lot about its massive potential. The projects unique approach to carbon emission reduction makes it extremely popular among eco-conscious investors, and it’s likely to lead to some massive gains in 2023 and beyond.

IMPT.io has announced that investors in the IMPT token will be able to claim them from the 12th of December.

IMPT PRICE

By this point, it is obvious that many investors (both initial and later ones) of IMPT are expecting a rise in price after presale. This explains why more than a million units were sold within the first couple hours after the presale opened. Where may IMPT’s value be heading in the future in the face of this information?

As with many new cryptocurrency launches, it can be difficult to predict the price of a project when it is still in the planning stages. But in recent weeks, the official IMPT Telegram channel has already risen to over 14,000 members, demonstrating the attraction of this initiative.

In addition, we may observe prior presales to gain a sense of just how IMPT’s presale might proceed. Due to the fervent interest in crypto presales, IMPT might hit $0.05 in the short term. The initiative is the start of a cryptocurrency use that is ecologically friendly and leverages technical advancements to deliver a new benefit to the earth.

The presale involves three parts, according to IMPT. At a cost of $0.018 per token, 600 million have been distributed for the first presale round, which expires on November 5. In the second presale, 660 million tokens will be sold for $0.023, while 540 million tokens will be sold for $0.028 in the final presale.

Green investors have turned up in their droves to snap up the IMPT token. As a consequence, nearly $13.5 million has been raised to build out the project.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

GREAT ADD-ONS TO IMPT ON THE UK MARKET

If you’d like to enrich your portfolio and invest in other fast-growing crypto projects aside the D2T, maybe you should consider some of the hottest coins on the UK market, such as:

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform

Calvaria (RIA) - a Play-2-Earn disruptor

DASH2TRADE (D2T)

Dash2Trade is a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform that makes it easier for investors to make informed decisions.

Dash 2 Trade is launching the taxless D2T token to support an informed trading analytics platform providing crypto traders with in-depth market insights to help create market-beating strategies. The Dash 2 Trade platform allows users to access signals, metrics and social trading tools for every type of trader. With the actionable insights powered by the D2T ecosystem, a trader can identify and analyze underlying factors that influence the price of cryptocurrencies.

The Dash 2 Trade analytics dashboard operates on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The native digital asset of the project is the D2T token, which complies with the ERC-20 standard. D2T is a utility token that offers its holders a full range of benefits, such as access to the Dash 2 Trade terminal and all of the features previously discussed. The total supply of D2T is 1 billion tokens.

>>Buy Dash2Trade on Presale Right Now <<

CALVARIA (RIA)

Calvaria is a project centered around speeding up the mass adoption of crypto through a play-to-earn battle card game. The project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between the "real world" and crypto, achieved by creating a fun and accessible game, available on both mobile app stores and PC's.

The game is designed in such a way that each player can truly own the in-game resources. They can earn these either through playing or investing in the game's ecosystem. All of this is made possible by blockchain technology, which gives players true digital ownership.

>> Buy RIA on Presale Right Now <<

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is another exciting metaverse project built around a block-builder game in a shared multiverse. It’s similar to Minecraft, but it takes place in a futuristic robot planet where players can build robots, buildings, and even entire cities. The metaverse has excellent tokenomics, endless customization options, all infused with advanced blockchain features.

For example, players can build unique designs and sell them in the native store as NFTs. RobotEra also features numerous DeFi services, and all transactions require the use of the native TARO token. Play-to-Earn features allow users to earn TARO tokens for completing challenges, selling or renting virtual land, and much more. Token holders can also stake their TARO coins to get a vote about the platform’s future.

You can buy TARO tokens in presale for 0.020 USDT per coin, since the sale started only recently. The price will increase to $0.025 in the second presale stage, so hurry up and invest now to get the highest returns in the future.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

(Not so) Final Thoughts

With dozens of companies and more than 4,500 tokens out there, I’m sure I’ve missed a few excellent options for sustainable investments. Given the exponential growth in this area of digital finance, chances are the best is yet to come anyway.