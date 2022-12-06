Green investors have turned up in their droves to snap up the IMPT token. As a consequence, nearly $13.5 million has been raised to build out the project.

IMPT.io has announced that investors in the IMPT token will be able to claim them from the 12th of December.

Many crypto investors made "wrong" steps during 2022 because they were not well informed, and therefore made wrong decisions and invested in not-so-successful cryptocurrencies. But luckily, with a little time and effort, you can correct all those wrong decisions from the past, if you divert your funds as soon as possible to cryptocurrencies that have already achieved some significant success and that show a tendency to increase that success even more in the coming period.

One of the cryptos that, for many reasons, stands out as the first choice for investment is a crypto that has achieved notable results in just a few months of its existence, and that is the IMPT coin. Now we will pay a little attention to IMPT, and explain what are the 5 reasons to buy this eco-friendly investment that will be the next crypto to explode in 2023.

5 reasons to invest in IMPT coin

From October 2022, the crypto world is richer for another fantastic cryptocurrency, which from the first moment of its appearance created a revolution and brought with it a handful of benefits. There are many reasons why crypto users decide to invest in IMPT, so let's analyze the most important ones.

Reason No.1: By investing in IMPT coin, you will influence the protection of the environment and the reduction of pollution

In recent decades, and especially in recent years, one of the biggest problems facing humanity is environmental pollution, which is increasing. But, at the same time, with the increase in pollution, the number of environmentally conscious people is also increasing, and there are more and more people who understand that they have to do something to reduce this pollution.

This very fact is one of the more important reasons that influenced IMPT, as one of the first true green cryptocurrencies, to arouse such great interest among crypto users.

The main idea of the Impt.io platform is to offer users the simplest and most efficient mechanisms that would help in the fight against climate change and the preservation of our planet. This platform does this by reducing the consumption of electricity and carbon footprint, that is, by reducing the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Focusing exclusively on "green" protocols, the Impt.io platform will enable the tokenization of carbon credits. Those carbon credits will be tokenized through NFTs, which you as an investor will be able to hold or sell.

At the same time, this platform enables monitoring of the overall consumption of carbon credits and its burning system, which means that you will be able to see how much you have reduced harmful gases, that is, how much you have contributed to environmental protection.

Reason No.2: IMPT coin achieved fantastic success so far, and shows tendencies to achieve even greater success in the coming period

It was expected that this fantastic idea would be recognized by crypto investors, but no one could have predicted such a great success.

The presale of IMPT tokens is taking place much faster than it was planned, precisely because of the huge interest of users. The initial plan was for the presale to last until January 31, 2023, but given the high speed of sales of IMPT tokens, there is every chance that the presale will be completed before the planned deadline.

Reason No.3: Currently, it is profitable to invest in IMPT because its price is favorable

The speed with which IMPT is grabbed during the presale shows that it is crystal clear to crypto users that IMPT coin is truly the "coin of the future" and that this investment will pay off many times. Precisely because of this, an increasing number of them are looking to invest in IMPT now, while it is still on the presale, and while its price is still this favorable. You should know that after the presale is completed, that is, after IMPT gets listed on crypto exchanges, its price will increase significantly. So, take the opportunity and invest in IMPT coins while they are still available at a pre-sale price.

Reason No.4: The Impt.io platform offers an excellent support system to its users

If you have any doubts and ambiguities related to IMPT coin, or you have some additional questions, know that, unlike other platforms, Impt.io will not leave you confused. This platform offers its users a fantastic support system and you can find all the additional information if you connect with it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Discord, or Telegram.

Reason No.5: The increase in the value of the Carbon Credits market will additionally affect the increase in the value of the IMPT coin

Many crypto analysts estimate that the carbon credits market will increase in value up to 100x by 2050. Therefore, it is expected that the IMPT coin will also experience such growth in the same period. But let's not go that far, because you are probably more interested in a little closer predictions. When we talk about the potential and predictions for IMPT coin for the next year, things are looking pretty good there as well. For the year 2023, leading crypto publications predict significant growth for this coin-up to 10x.

Conclusion

And for those of you who doubted whether IMPT coin is the right choice for investing, you can conclude from the above facts that everything points to the fact that it is. Like any investor, it is understandable that your main goal is to make a profit, and considering the success IMPT has achieved so far, the revolutionary and innovative progress of this platform, the constant improvement, but also the predictions for the future, IMPT shows the greatest possible chances to enable you to do so.

But, in addition to making a profit, an additional plus is that by investing in IMPT, you will directly affect the protection of the environment. From all this, it is crystal clear why precisely this crypto will explode in 2023.