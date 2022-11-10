5 Reasons To Buy New Gaming Project, Calvaria Over The UFO Gaming Crypto

UFO Gaming (UFO) is a multi-purpose crypto gaming platform. It's decentralized and incorporates elements of Play-to-Earn (P2E), DeFi and NFTs all into one. The first game that it released was Super Galactic, with all of its games being built on the Ethereum blockchain.

While there was once a time when people had a positive outlook on UFO, those times seemed to have past. Year-to-date, UFO has dropped 93.77% in value as of November 8, all the way down to $0.000000178. So, while the concept behind UFO Gaming is solid, the crypto isn't performing well at all.

If you love what UFO Gaming said they would bring to the table -- but obviously don't like the returns it's providing -- then you should consider a new crypto gaming project called Calvaria (RIA) . Below are five reasons why you should buy RIA over UFO, and also a brief description of two other exciting crypto projects -- Dash 2 Trade (D2T) and IMPT .

>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

1. It's On-Boarding New Crypto Gamers

One of the biggest challenges that P2E games have is attracting new users, and then retaining them for the long haul. It's all good and well to produce a fun and addictive game, but there has to be true buy-in for the long haul for the value to soar.

That's exactly what RIA is doing with its game Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. By providing a free-to-play version of the game, RIA is giving non-crypto gamers a chance to enjoy all the fruits of the game, while also learning what crypto is all about. This hands-on approach to recruiting new gamers is certainly working.

2. Players Own Game Resources

All of what players earn inside the game will be theirs to keep. This is because of the blockchain technology that RIA uses for its game. All the upgrades, unique cards and decks that they earn or purchase will be theirs to keep forever.

As the game continues to soar in popularity, the value of these items will increase on the secondary market as well. This allows players to sell or exchange them through third-party decentralized apps, which rewards them for accomplishing certain feats within the game.

3. It's Attracting More Than Just Gamers

Many P2E games are able to attract new players, but they're unable to attract money from outside of this group. This ultimately limits their potential as a viable and sustainable crypto project. Calvaria is already attracting plenty of people from the investing, trading and collecting worlds.

The reason for this is that RIA has built an ecosystem that will support economic stability throughout. There are multiple ways that holders of RIA tokens will be able to increase the value of what they hold, in addition to just simply playing the game itself. This is particularly attractive to non-gamers and those who are just looking for solid investments in cryptocurrency.

4. It's Already Selling Well

Calvaria isn't just a concept. It's proving its concept in the real world through Presales. RIA hasn't just sold out of its first Presale Stage. It's already very quickly blown through its first three Presale stages, and is 77% sold out of all the available Presale Stage 4 tokens.

In total, Calvaria has sold a very impressive 101,289,000 $RIA tokens out of an available 120,000,000. The project has already raised about $1.6 million of its $2.1 million goal. Now is the best time to buy Calvaria, too, as it's set for another price increase once Presale Stage 4 ends.

5. It Has an Impressive Team

The development team behind Calvaria is extremely impressive, and that is certainly going to help the overall project into the future. The team is made up of crypto specialists and experienced blockchain experts as well. They have created several successful projects in the cryptocurrency field already, and now they're all coming together to launch Calvaria.

This wealth of experience that the team brings to RIA is something that's unmatched at many other P2E games, including UFO Gaming.

Now that you have five reasons to buy RIA over UFO, below are two more cryptos that are well worth looking into.

>>>Buy RIA Now <<<

Dash 2 Trade Making Crypto Investing Easier

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is an impressive new crypto trading platform that's providing investors with a slew of data and information to make their trading easier and more successful. This includes trading signals, predictions and even social analytics that allow traders to know what's being talked about online regarding crypto projects.

This is something that's completely new to the crypto trading market. There's also a great community aspect, as traders can learn from each other, refine their trading strategies and participate in weekly contests.

D2T is currently in its Presale Stage 3 and is close to sell out.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

IMPT Simplifying Carbon Offsets

IMPT is bringing the carbon offset market to the blockchain, completely decentralizing the process. This makes it transparent, and helps prevent against double counting and fraud.

Individuals now have a direct impact on reducing their carbon footprints, as they can buy, sell or retire carbon credits right from the platform. They can also contribute to meaningful eco-friendly projects around the world just by making everyday purchases from the huge list of IMPT's international brand partners.

Achieving carbon emissions reduction will be impossible without carbon offset credits, and IMPT is making that entire process easier, simpler and more accessible for people around the world.

Investors are already seeing the huge value that IMPT is going to bring to "going green" and as a separate standalone crypto investment. Presale Stage 1 sold out in record time, and IMPT is about halfway sold out of Presale Stage 2 already.

So, if you want to get in on the ground level of IMPT, you better act quick.

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<