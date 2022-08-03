The most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been leading the market for the past seven years, bringing millions of dollars to investors that got in early.

However, even though experts believe that the top-performing cryptos will continue to gradually increase in price, a lot of traders are more interested in finding an obscure cryptocurrency that is yet to explode.

With more than 20,000 tokens in circulation, finding the perfect obscure cryptocurrency might feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.

That’s why we decided to do the research for you.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 obscure cryptocurrency projects that could bring humongous profits in 2022.

5 Obscure Cryptocurrency Projects to Invest in 2022 – Quick Overview

After thorough market research, we found that the 5 obscure currencies below have the highest potential to bring 100x profits in 2022.

● Tamadoge – Overall the Best Obscure Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

● Battle Infinity – One of the Hottest Obscure Cryptocurrency Projects on the Market

● Theta – Obscure Cryptocurrency for Video Streaming

● Crimecoin – Obscure Cryptocurrency with Interesting Storyline

● SushiSwap – Decentralized Exchange Obscure Crypto Platform

>>>Buy The Best Cryptocurrency Now <<<

5 Obscure Cryptocurrency Projects to Invest in 2022 – Detailed Analysis

Finding an obscure cryptocurrency isn’t hard, but finding one that will bring huge returns is what separates millionaire traders from amateur ones.

To join the first group, you need to analyze the specific coin’s features, tokenomics, market cap, utility, and much more.

We did just that and came up with the following list.

Tamadoge – Overall the Best Obscure Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

Tamadoge is a crypto P2E platform and it’s the native governance token for Tamaverse – the platform’s own Metaverse.

Even though Tamadoge is a meme coin, it surprisingly comes with some very interesting utilities that separate it from similar projects.

To join the platform, players need to get Tamadoge pets. These pets have to be looked over and bred appropriately so they don’t turn into Tamaghosts.

You can also use the in-game store to buy them food, toys, clothes, and other items. This will help their development.

After Tamadoges grow up and develop, you can use their powers in battle to compete with other pets and win prizes.

The winning pets receive Dogepoints which are later used for ranking players on the monthly leaderboard.

Each Tamadoge pet is an individual NFT that can be traded and minted. When minting Tamadoges, you receive a baby pet with unique stats and powers.

One of the best things about this project is that the founders are crypto, marketing, and designing experts that already have a great reputation in the industry.

The developers have paved the way to success by making sure that Tamadoge incorporates cutting-edge NFT and token standards.

The maximum supply of Tamadoge coins is 2 billion and it will be distributed like this:

● 1 billion will go viral at the main token generation event

● 400 million reserved for exchange listings

● 600 million slowly released over the next decade

Founders have launched the beta presale for TAMA tokens and it will last until September.

During the presale, investors can purchase coins directly through credit/debit cards or via USDT/ETH tokens in their crypto wallets.

After the sale ends, everyone can claim the purchased coins on the ‘Claim’ page. No limit is set on the amount of Tamadoges you can buy.

Additionally, the platform doesn’t charge any tax fees for trading TAMA tokens, which is a breath of fresh air in today’s market.

Because of everything we’ve mentioned, it’s safe to say that Tamadoge is currently the best obscure cryptocurrency in the industry.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

Battle Infinity – One of the Hottest Obscure Cryptocurrency Projects on the Market

With one of the hottest token presales at the moment, Battle Infinity is an obscure cryptocurrency that should be on every trader’s radar.

Battle Infinity is an NFT, DeFi, and Metaverse-based crypto gaming platform.

The native governance token is IBAT and its hosted on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) network. IBAT is also the main currency for staking, swapping, transactions, and providing value to in-game assets.

Battle Infinity was created in India – a country that has had the most success in the crypto market in the past few months (take Polygon Matic as an example).

Many players are referring to it as the next Axie Infinity with a sprinkle of Decentraland.

In the Indian home market, the platform’s main competitors are Mobile Premier League and Dream11, but Battle Infinity doesn’t plan on stopping there.

In the long run, it’s looking to acquire global influence.

The main products in the ecosystem are Battle Store, Battle Market, Battle Swap, Battle Stake, and the official Metaverse – Battle Arena.

However, the most notable feature is the Premier League – a fantasy sports game that’s based on NFTs (the first one in the world with this technology).

To create teams in the Premier League and compete with other players for a chance to win rewards, you need to first acquire an NFT pass.

Based on the real-life performance of your team’s athletes, you get points that will rank you on the monthly leaderboard.

For more information regarding the products, you should go to the platform’s official website.

The presale that we mentioned at the beginning started on July 11th and it has a 90-day duration. During this period, traders can invest a maximum of 500 BNB worth of tokens or a minimum of 0.1.

There is a fixed BNB/USD exchange rate on IBAT tokens that’s fixed at $250, while the price per coin is $0.0015.

This presale began with a soft cap of 2000 BNB (almost reached) and a hard cap of 16,500 BNB. There weren’t any private sales before the presale.

To receive the latest news about this obscure cryptocurrency, you should become a member of their Telegram group .

Finally, Battle Infinity was KYC-verified by CoinSniper and smart contract audited by Solid Proof, which is something that’s attracting investors like crazy.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Now <<<

Theta – Obscure Cryptocurrency for Video Streaming

Launched in 2018, Theta is a blockchain-based software that aims to create a global computer network for decentralized video streaming.

On the platform, users can exchange processing resources via a peer-to-peer network, further enhancing the decentralized network.

Nowadays, content delivery networks receive money for delivering video streams to users around the world. But, due to geographical restrictions, these networks can’t always provide high-quality streams.

Theta has found a way to change this by encouraging users around the globe to offer spare bandwidth and receive prizes for it.

As the Theta network increases, there will be more computing power available, which will ultimately improve video streaming quality on the network.

There are two native cryptos on the network – the THETA coin (used for voting protocol changes) and TFUEL (used for transactions).

The unique idea behind this obscure cryptocurrency could eventually lead to some pretty hefty returns.

Crimecoin – Obscure Cryptocurrency with Interesting Storyline

If you’re interested in obscure cryptocurrency projects that have a unique storyline, you won’t find many that can compete with Crimecoin.

Crimecoin (CRM) is a decentralized meme coin hosted on the Binance Smart Chain and it was officially launched just a few days ago.

The main goal of Crimecoin is to provide users with a variety of educational resources (webinars, articles, videos, etc.) that can teach them about the most notorious mob bosses in the history of America.

Some of the most notable mafia bosses that’ll be included are Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, Frank Costello, Bugsy Siegel, Vincent Gigante, and John Gotti.

One of the best things about Crimecoin is the fact that there isn’t any ‘rug pull’ danger, seeing that the project was KYC-verified on CoinSniper.

Crimecoin’s native governance coin is CRM and it has a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens.

Lastly, investors will be glad to hear that there won’t be any tax fees charged during CRM transactions.

SushiSwap – Decentralized Exchange Obscure Crypto Platform

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a decentralized crypto exchange based on the Ethereum blockchain network and it’s a fork of UniSwap.

The exchange incorporates smart contracts and uses them to create liquidity pools, later allowing users on the network to trade cryptos directly without any third-party intermediaries.

Network users can also contribute to the liquidity pools by providing an equal value pair of two tokens. This allows them to acquire rewards each time someone uses that specific pool.

SUSHI holders can all contribute to the decisions made on the SushiSwap platform, which means that everyone can propose ideas on how the operations should be conducted and vote on other proposals.

Seeing that the current price of SUSHI is currently $1.27 per token, it’s not as obscure as the other coins on our list.

However, it’s still relatively unknown and many experts believe that the value will greatly increase in the following few months.

5 Obscure Cryptocurrency Projects to Invest in 2022 – The Verdict

Picking that one obscure cryptocurrency that will make you a millionaire is hard work, but it’s not impossible.

We have listed our top 5 choices for the obscure tokens that we believe are leading the pack in 2022 and analyzed each one separately.

Out of the list, the currencies that we think have the highest chance to bring 100x profits are Tamadoge and Battle Infinity.



