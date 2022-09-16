Bitcoin’s price rose back above $21,000 Friday — rallying from its drop below $19,000 on Tuesday, which was its lowest point since June.

One reason bitcoin continues to see rallies within the broader downward trend is that every move down is immediately met with large orders of bitcoin mainly from big wallet addresses, which are likely institutional investors.

With big cryptos being volatile more than ever, there’s some new projects that are showing rapid growth and interest, such as TAMADOGE. Are these new coins going to replace BTC? No one can predict the future, so all we can do is to sit and watch.

>>>Buy The Best Meme Coin Now <<<

5 events that will make the bitcoin price go up

There are five moonshot events that could turn the ship around:

● Approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF

● The Fed reverses course

● Major adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender

● Integration as a payment option by a large company

● China Opens The Web



Approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF

If a spot ETF were to be approved, it would render this long-running objection moot and bring a new level of legitimacy to Bitcoin and the crypto asset class as a whole.

This has the potential to usher in a new wave of institutional adoption that could bring about the end of the crypto winter as new funds flow into the market.

The Fed reverses course

After multiple years of easy money policies and near-zero interest rates, the U.S. Federal Reserve approved an interest rate hike of 0.25%, the first-rate hike in more than three years.

The historic rise in the cryptocurrency and legacy markets that was witnessed in 2021 was largely driven by the easy money policies of the Fed, and it’s highly likely that a return to such policies would once again see funds flow into the crypto ecosystem.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

What does that mean for the other cryptos?

BTC made a jump to over $21k in value, surprising the pessimists who anticipated a bigger drop over the price growth.

With the marketing being so dynamic, it’s really hard to tell how it’s gonna go down the road but there’s a few interesting coins that are galloping rapidly within the market. One of them is TAMADOGE, launched in July 2022.

What’s TAMADOGE?

Tamadoge is the currency at the center of the Tamaverse, allowing you to create, breed, care for and battle your TAMADOGE pets. This is a meme coin with utility. Launched in July 2022, TAMADOGE is a deflationary cryptocurrency whereby users can battle to climb up the

leaderboard by gaining Dogepoints.

Users with the most Dogepoints at the end of each month will be able to claim their winnings from the monthly Dogepool. Your Tamadoge will grow with you, becoming stronger over time, but make sure you look after them. If you leave your Tamadoge for too long then they’ll end up as a Tamaghost.

With that being said, let’s see the remains of events that could influence the BTC price going up.

>>>Buy The Best Meme Coins Now <<<

Major adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender

2021 saw El Salvador become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender for use by its citizens. In April of 2022, the Central African Republic (CAR) became the second country to do so, pointing to a growing trend.

Integration as a payment option by a large company

The ability to make purchases by conducting transactions directly on a blockchain network is relatively limited.

On several occasions, Elon Musk has demonstrated that the mere mention of integrating blockchain-based payments can spark a market rally for the token in question.

Based on this, it’s likely that crypto payments being integrated by a major company such as Amazon or Apple could spark a bullish wave of momentum.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

China Opens The Web

For Chinese Internet users, access to the rest of the world's Web is heavily restricted.

A Chinese government decision to lower the Great Firewall would have a huge effect on traffic flows, increasing demand and possibly even creating movement on the block size limits that have restricted the growth of Bitcoin.

>>>Buy The Best Meme Coins Now <<<

TAMA VS BTC

Given the use cases that TAMA offers and the rapid growth heading to $1 in value, this coin could be the winner in the BTC-TAMA race. If you don’t want to risk, we have one word for you - DIVERSIFICATION.

Explore your options with TAMA and then dedicate if you want to buy it. Our tip is - give it a chance! It might surprise you.

You should jump on this bullet train and buy it while the price is still low, because you might catch yourself being a new millionaire in a year or two.

How To Buy Tamadoge

You’ve read our analysis and made a smart decision to buy this hot coin. So, now what?

Here are the easiest steps to buy yourself a TAMA:

STEP 1

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the

wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet).

Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

STEP 2

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the

appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”.

You will then have three options

● Buy ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transak. You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth With Card” to begin and follow the on screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.

● Buy TAMA With ETH.Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”. Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.

● Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before ommencing the transaction. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT''. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

STEP 3

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release

details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and

click on the gold “Claim” button.



Tamadoge Contract

Use the contract information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

>>>Buy Tamadoge On Pre-Sale Now <<<

Final Words

Hope you’ve enjoyed our article. Note that analyst and algorithm-based crypto price predictions can be wrong. Forecasts shouldn’t be used as a substitute for your own research.

Even though some analytics forecast a huge jump for Bitcoin, it’s still early to know and given its volatility, you should consider researching some new, interesting projects.



