5 Cryptos That Will Explode 50x Before 2023

The cryptocurrency market has been relatively quiet in 2022, with numerous altcoins hitting all-time lows. Indeed, it is safe to say we are in a period termed the crypto winter.

However, the positive effect is that investors are now looking for cryptocurrencies with more practical applications and longer-term growth potential in preparation for the next crypto bull run. Digital assets, such as Dash 2 Trade , Calvaria , IMPT , and RobotEra , are on investors’ radars as they are primed to provide massive gains in the foreseeable future.

In this article, we’ll discuss 5 top cryptocurrencies that are expected to increase by at least a factor of 50 before 2023. Without further ado, let’s take a look at them.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T): World-class crypto analytics platform Calvaria (RIA): Blockchain-based play-to-earn game RobotEra (TARO): Unique Metaverse cryptocurrency IMPT.io (IMPT): Best green crypto Aave (AAVE): Decentralized crypto lending platform

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a world-class crypto analytics platform set to launch in the coming months, with the number of prospective investors growing at a rapid rate every day.

The platform boasts a full suite of functionalities, resources, and tools to maximize users’ trading experience in the relatively unpredictable cryptocurrency market. Interestingly, Dash 2 Trade has also been CoinSniper-verified, and Solid Proof has reviewed its smart contract code. As a result, the platform is exceptionally trustworthy, as it is built using industry-standard protocols.

Indeed, many investors are drawn to this platform because of its innovative approach to crypto analytics and its suite of helpful trading tools. Via Dash 2 Trade, users can easily construct, simulate, and execute trading strategies from a centralized interface, eliminating many time-consuming and error-prone steps.

D2T tokens are used as a means of payment and as a medium of exchange on the Dash 2 Trade platform. Specifically, it is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. Interestingly, Dash 2 Trade is still in its presale stage. Thus, now is the best time to fill your bag with more D2T tokens in order to enjoy the full benefits of the platform when it officially launches to the market.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a cutting-edge blockchain platform that aims to accelerate crypto adoption among mobile users via its unique mobile game titled Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This game features different NFT characters with various abilities deployed as battle cards.

Interestingly, the Calvaria platform incorporates play-to-earn functionalities in its flagship game. Consequently, players can earn $eRIA tokens during gaming sessions. These $eRIA tokens can be used to buy unique characters or in-game upgrades.

Additionally, the Calvaria ecosystem is powered by $RIA tokens. This utility token affords its holders the opportunity to vote on decisions that can enhance the Calvaria ecosystem.

The Calvaria platform’s presale is now underway and experiencing great success. By actively participating in this presale, you can be sure of enjoying impressive gains upon product launch.

RobotEra (TARO)

The virtual asset TARO is worth keeping an eye on if you’re a fan of the metaverse and want to diversify your portfolio. RobotEra is a metaverse platform for creating and exploring virtual worlds, and its native coin is used to access the site as a player avatar.

Players’ robot avatars in RobotEra’s metaverse share a common theme with the game’s futuristic setting. The social side is far more developed than in other metaverses, and users can partake in a wide range of interactions with other people. Concerts, nightclubs, spas, and museums are all examples of places where people go to enjoy themselves.

Furthermore, each user can purchase land, construct buildings, and alter the visual style of the online environment. The TARO presale is one of the most recent to hit the market and is still in its infancy. Consequently, buying TARO tokens now will be a worthy investment choice as this token is set to pump massively before 2023.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

The devastating effects of climate change and global warming are undoubtedly felt across the globe. In order to remedy this problem, a green blockchain platform known as IMPT.io aims to offer effective and efficient ways to reduce carbon footprints.

In order to accomplish this, IMPT.io is starting a carbon offset scheme that users can take advantage of. The platform connects people and companies to thousands of socially conscious brands so they can shop with them through the carbon initiative program.

Users can earn carbon credits by shopping or participating in environmental programs. These carbon credits are tokenized into NFTs by IMPT.io to ensure a more efficient and transparent environment. Users can decide whether to hold, sell, or retire the NFTs.

In addition, everyone is welcome to participate in IMPT.io’s ongoing presale, which has gained a lot of momentum and raised over $13 million since it started in October 2022. Anyone looking to enjoy impressive yields on their investments should take advantage of the IMPT.io presale event before the year ends.

Aave (AAVE)

Popular among DeFi’s lending protocols, Aave facilitates the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrency in exchange for interest payments. Several different DeFi tokens are available, but one of the most popular is the AAVE token, which serves as the protocol’s native governance token.

With Aave, you can get a loan directly from a lender, with no banks or other intermediaries involved. Instead, smart contracts, a component of blockchain technology, oversee all assets. Smart contracts allow customers to do business without entrusting (or paying) a third party.

Additionally, Aave has a staunch resolve to keep developing its DeFi ecosystem to meet the needs of crypto users. The platform also has interesting features and use cases that can pump its price massively before the end of the year.

Conclusion

There you have it! We have highlighted some of the best crypto tokens that will increase in value by at least a factor of 50 by 2023. Interestingly, digital assets like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, RobotEra, and IMPT are still in their presale stages. Consequently, now is the best time to buy these tokens at relatively low prices in order to enjoy jaw-breaking ROIs when the crypto bulls eventually take over the market again.