5 Best Weight Loss Pills For Women - Get In Shape Before The Holidays

It's that time of year again - resolution time! Many of us are looking to finally accomplish our weight loss goals and shed those excess pounds. If you are a lady and are looking to get into the best shape of your life before the holidays, then we have the best weight loss pills for women right here.

The fitness industry is dominated by men, but that doesn't mean that women can’t benefit from the same products.

In fact, there are some supplements specifically designed for female weight loss needs.

These supplements contain ingredients that have been proven to help women lose weight quickly and effectively, without causing the side effects that the stimulant-crammed pills do.

But with so many different types of diet pills on the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is best for you. Don't worry, we're here to help!

We've narrowed down the list to the top five best weight loss pills for women.

What Are The Best Weight Loss Pills for Women?

• PhenQ - Top Choice used by more than 190000 customers

• Leanbean - Powerful appetite suppressant that also burns calories

• Hourglass Fit - Potent fat burner for females

• PhenGold - Natural phentermine alternative

• Trimtone - Clean label fat burner for women

Each of these products contains natural ingredients like green tea extract, Garcinia Cambogia, and other fat-burning compounds that help to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and increase energy levels. Without further ado, let's get going.

#1 - PhenQ - Top Choice - More than 190000 bottles sold

PhenQ



PhenQ is an all-natural weight loss supplement designed to help women achieve their fitness goals.

It has been clinically proven to increase energy levels, suppresses appetite, and burn fat quickly, making it one of the most popular diet pills on the market today.

With over 190000 bottles sold and raving reviews from customers, PhenQ is the go-to choice for those looking to lose weight and get fit.

Most weight loss supplements sold online use an either-or approach, but PhenQ takes a holistic approach by incorporating natural ingredients that provide both short-term and long-term benefits.

Regardless of whether you are struggling to curb your hunger pangs or just need a boost of energy to get through the day, PhenQ can help.

Benefits of using PhenQ

To understand how PhenQ can help women lose weight, it is important to understand the physiology of fat loss, or fat burning if you wish to call it so.

Fat is nothing but stored energy, and the primary purpose of fat burning supplements is to facilitate the mobilization of this stored energy and increase the metabolism rate.

PhenQ does exactly that.

Breaks down stored body fat

The first step towards losing fat is to break down the stored body fat. Fat cells in our bodies are stored in the form of triglycerides.

In order to make use of this stored fat, our bodies must convert them into free fatty acids and glycerol.

To be able to do that, our bodies need a catalyst in the form of fat burning enzymes.

PhenQ contains clinically proven ingredients like Capsimax and Caffeine that help to increase the production of these fat burning enzymes and facilitate the breakdown of fat cells.

As a result, the first and most visible results come in the first few weeks as PhenQ begins to tap into those stored fat reserves and dislodge them.

Burns the released fat

The next step is to burn the released fat. PhenQ helps to do this by increasing the metabolism rate and promoting thermogenesis. This is essentially a process where our bodies generate heat to burn more calories.

The ingredients used in PhenQ like Capsimax, a patented form of Capsicum extracts will help to create an ideal environment for fat burning.

It does this by increasing the internal temperature of our body and creating a ‘thermogenic’ effect.

Besides that, PhenQ also has A-Lacy's reset, a patented blend of Alpha Lipoic Acid and Magnesium. This combo helps to boost the metabolism rate even further and promotes fat burning.

Helps prevent unhealthy cravings

Be it yo-yo dieting or poor metabolic health, unhealthy cravings are one of the most common reasons why women (and men alike) tend to put on weight.

When you are constantly hungry, it is easy to succumb to cravings and indulge in unhealthy snacks. PhenQ helps to reduce such hunger pangs and cravings using a combination of Nopal Cactus extracts and Chromium.

Nopal cactus contains fiber which is known to help reduce hunger pangs and cravings while chromium is a mineral that helps to regulate sugar levels in the blood. As a result, one can stay fuller for longer and easily resist cravings.

On top of that, PhenQ has other benefits as well such as improving mood and helping with mental focus.

The ingredients used in the supplement will help to improve the overall mood and make it easier for you to stick to your diet.

How much does PhenQ cost?

PhenQ is priced at $69/mo. That's just over $2 a day to strip down that unwanted fat and get the body you've been dreaming of.

But if we were you, we'd opt for their three-month package, which is priced at just $209 and gets you two bottles for free. That's an incredible offer.

Imagine what five months of PhenQ can help you achieve.

That's right, all your weight loss goals can be achieved in no time, and for a fraction of the price that you pay for other products.

PhenQ - Safety and Reviews

One of the reasons why PhenQ has remained the go-to weight loss supplement for women is because of its safety profile.

All the ingredients used in PhenQ are backed by clinical trials, and the product has been rated highly safe for use without any major side effects.

Because of the very low stimulant levels in PhenQ, it is suitable for use even by those who are sensitive to stimulants.

Furthermore, reviews from actual users of the product have been mostly positive with many people talking about how effective and safe PhenQ is. People have lost up to 15-20 lbs. in just 3 months after taking this supplement!

PhenQ - Final Verdict

We cannot reiterate enough how valuable PhenQ is if you are looking to shed off unwanted fat.

The clinically proven ingredients, the safety profile and the mostly positive reviews from people who have used it should be enough for any woman considering weight loss supplements to give PhenQ a shot.

It helps to burn stored fat, reduce unhealthy cravings and boost your metabolism all at once. Plus, it is affordable and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee!

So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the most effective weight loss supplement in the market today and get ready to witness the transformation!

#2 - Leanbean - Top Rated Appetite Suppressant for women

Leanbean



If you thought that a sluggish metabolism was the only challenge that women face, you were mistaken. Women struggle to manage their cravings and hunger pangs as well.

In fact, there's ample evidence to suggest that women tend to struggle with cravings more than men owing to their hormonal makeup.

That's why Leanbean has become so popular among the ladies! It is an appetite suppressant that helps to reduce hunger pangs and cravings, making it easier for them to stick to a healthy diet.

Leanbean contains natural ingredients such as Glucomannan, Turmeric, Chromium, and Garcinia Cambogia that help to reduce unhealthy cravings.

Yet, it produces results that rival even prescription weight loss drugs.

Benefits of using Leanbean

It's ironic that food, which is supposed to nourish us and make us healthy, can actually be the thing that makes us unhealthy.

Chronic poor eating habits can lead to weight gain, lethargy, and even depression. What's worse is that it's a loop. You keep eating the wrong kind of food, gaining weight, and feeling worse as a result.

That's where Leanbean comes in. Leanbean helps to keep such cravings in check using natural ingredients which not only reduce hunger pangs but also help to improve mood and boost energy levels.

Safe appetite suppression

Appetite suppression is such a broad phrase that any manufacturer can make lofty claims about their product.

But the fact is that some of these products contain ingredients that are not safe for long-term use.

Many prescription weight loss pills, for instance, contain chemicals that alter the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain, which can be dangerous.

Once you get addicted to these pills, it becomes difficult to discontinue them. Leanbean is free from such risks.

It contains Glucomannan, a natural fiber that helps to reduce hunger pangs and cravings.

This fiber when ingested swells up in the stomach, creating a feeling of fullness. It moves slowly through the digestive tract, reducing hunger pangs further.

That explains why people feel full for up to 6-hours after a single dose of Leanbean.

The right mood and motivation

No weight loss pill can help you prevent weight gain for long enough unless it helps to improve your motivation levels.

You see, our bodies are not just biochemical machines. They require psychological motivation for us to stick to our diets and workouts.

That's why Leanbean contains natural ingredients such as Turmeric, Chromium, and Choline that help to improve mood, reduce stress levels, and boost energy levels.

There are green tea extracts, which contain the amino acid L-Theanine which directly impacts the brain and helps to improve focus and concentration.

So, if you have repeatedly failed to reach a healthy body weight despite using the top-rated diet pill, then Leanbean is your ticket.

Can burn fat without jitters

Fixing your diet and controlling your cravings is half the battle won. With Leanbean, you will be able to knock off at least 500-800 calories from your meals every single day.

That alone should translate to a weight loss of 1-2 pounds per week.

But that's not enough if you want to shed those extra 5-10 pounds quickly.

You need additional support that can help you burn the stubborn fat around your waist, hips, and thighs.

Leanbean has multiple ingredients that target fat burning while avoiding any jitters or rapid heart rate.

Thermogenic ingredients like Caffeine and Green Tea Extract do just that. They help to increase your basal metabolic rate (BMR) and melt away fat relatively quickly.

In addition, Leanbean also contains Green Coffee bean, which contains Chlorogenic acids, a compound that helps to reduce the amount of fat that is stored in the body.

Leanbean Cost

Leanbean comes in at just $59.00 for a month's supply. That's less than $2 a day. Buy the three-month package and you get a months worth Leanbean for free.

That's four bottles of Leanbean at just $179.

Isn't that amazing? Further, you get free shipping and discounts when you buy more.

Leanbean Safety and reviews

One of the things that you should consider before buying a supplement is its safety. Leanbean is made with 100% natural ingredients and hence, it has no known adverse side effects.

It has no added stimulants except for the natural caffeine in the Green Tea Extract and Green Coffee bean extract. That means that you can safely use Leanbean without worrying about any jitters or tremors associated with normal stimulant-based fat burners.

Leanbean has been around for over 6 years with a stellar track record in terms of customer reviews. There are tons of positive reviews online testifying to its efficacy and safety.

Women and men have been able to drop up to 25 lbs. in a few months using Leanbean. That explains the high repurchase rate and customer loyalty.

Leanbean - Final Verdict

Leanbean is an effective weight loss pill that's scientifically formulated to help women shed those extra pounds quickly and safely.

It contains only natural ingredients that aid in fat burning and appetite suppression without the side effects of jitters or rapid heart rate.

Further, its cost is highly competitive when compared to other top rated diet pills for women.

So, if you want to lose weight quickly and safely in a short amount of time then look no further than Leanbean. It comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is the best in the industry.

#3 - Hourglass Fit - All Natural combination fat burner



Hourglass Fit

Successful weight loss cannot be merely about cutting calories or burning fat. It has to be about overall health and wellness. That's why Hourglass Fit is the perfect choice for women who want to lose weight without compromising their health and well-being.

Hourglass Fit is an all-natural combination fat burner that will help you address the three main factors related to obesity and weight loss:

• Appetite suppression

• Increased metabolic rate

• Improved energy levels.

That too, without messing around with dangerous chemicals like ephedra or DMA. It is so gentle on the system, that you won't even realize that you are on supplementation for fat loss until you start to notice a visible change in the mirror.

The benefits of using Hourglass Fit

Most women today seek dietary supplements that support a healthy diet and fit right into their regular routine without making any drastic changes.

Hourglass Fit has a unique blend of all-natural ingredients that help to support your weight loss journey while providing you with energy and mental clarity.

It is designed for long-term use, which means you can continue to take it throughout your weight loss journey and beyond.

Konjac root extracts to prevent sugary cravings

Any fitness expert would tell you that sugar can be a major obstacle in any weight loss program. Unfortunately, we are surrounded by plenty of temptation and it can be quite difficult to resist.

Every time you get hungry, you reach out to the nearest snack or sweet treat.

This triggers an insulin rush, followed by a crash and it soon becomes a vicious cycle. When your insulin levels are constantly high, your body will not rely on stored fat for fuel.

In other words, it puts your fat burning potential on pause or will only allow modest weight loss.

Hourglass Fit helps you to break this cycle with konjac root extracts that help to reduce sugary cravings, making it easier to control your diet.

This is the same dietary fiber in Leanbean, that expands when it comes into contact with fluids. As such, it helps to create a feeling of being full without consuming too many calories. It also has additional benefits such as scraping the intestines of bad lipids.

Serotonin precursors to keep your mood elevated

Amino acids can help to boost serotonin production in the brain. This is important because it helps regulate appetite and cravings, as well as promoting overall well-being.

When your serotonin levels are low, you are more likely to feel down, which in turn may lead to overeating or you quitting the fitness program prematurely.

Hourglass Fit contains an all-natural blend of amino acids that help to keep your serotonin levels high, thereby giving you the emotional stability and strength to stay on track with your weight loss journey.

The primary one is 5-HTP, which is a precursor to serotonin production, keeping your mood elevated and helping you resist sugary snacks.

Also, there's chromium which helps control your blood sugar levels, keeping you away from unhealthy snacks that can often lead to overeating.

Capsimax to torch the fat and prevent storage

The third cog in the wheel is lipolysis or fat burning. It is the process by which your body accesses stored fat for energy and breaks it down into fatty acids and glycerol, before being used as fuel.

Hourglass Fit contains Capsimax, a powerful thermogenic agent that helps to increase your metabolic rate, burn stubborn belly fat and promote fat-burning efficiency.

Capsimax is a blend of capsaicin, a compound found in chili peppers, caffeine, and piperine which helps to increase thermogenesis or heat production within the body.

This stimulates your metabolism and causes a lipolytic effect, helping you to burn more fat while exercising and reducing fat storage throughout the day.

The best part is that Capsimax is safe and natural, so you don't experience any jitters or side effects associated with other stimulant-based fat burners.

Hourglass Fit Cost

At $42 for a month's supply, Hourglass Fit is the most affordable of the best weight loss pills for women on the market today.

It offers a cost-effective way to support your diet and exercise program, without spending too much money. Its all-natural ingredients are backed by science and have been thoroughly tested to ensure optimal safety and efficacy.

What's even better is that when you buy the three-month supply for $126, you get the fourth bottle for free. That's four bottles for the price of 3.

Hourglass Fit Safety and Reviews

Hourglass Fit has an excellent safety profile thanks to its natural ingredients. It does not contain any artificial stimulants or chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

There's not even caffeine. Only Glucomannan might trigger some mild gastric distress which will fade away as your body gets used to it.

As far as reviews are concerned, it's 90% positive.

Most users report feeling energized and much less hungry throughout the day, making it easier to stick to their diets.

Other positive reviews include increased fat burning while exercising, as well as better control of blood sugar levels and mood enhancement.

Hourglass Fit - Final Verdict

Hourglass Fit is the perfect choice for women who want to lose weight without compromising their health and wellbeing.

It contains an all-natural blend of ingredients that help to support your weight loss journey while providing a boost in energy and mood.

It's also one of the most affordable weight loss pills on the market today, providing excellent value for money. Plus, its safety profile is top-notch with no known side effects reported by users.

#4 - PhenGold - Holistic, 360-degree fat loss solution

PhenGold



When Phentermine abuse became a serious problem, PhenGold was developed as an alternative.

It is a holistic, 360-degree fat loss solution that helps to address the many challenges that women face while trying to lose weight.

You see a woman's body undergoes many hormonal changes throughout her life, which can make it difficult to lose weight.

That's where PhenGold comes in. Its blend of natural ingredients helps to support your body's fat loss efforts from all angles.

No matter what the hurdle that stops you from losing weight, PhenGold is here to help.

It contains ingredients such as green tea extract, Forskolin, and Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), all of which are scientifically proven to support the fat burning process.

The benefits of using PhenGold for weight loss

Rather than using the term weight loss as the main purpose of using PhenGold, it should be viewed as a holistic fat loss solution. Weight management better describes what it can do.

By targeting all areas of the body which contribute to fat storage and weight gain, PhenGold helps you lose those stubborn pounds faster.

You might look at a diet pill and read the marketing slogans that promise 20 lbs. of fat loss in 12 weeks. But we all know that reality is usually a little different.

That's why it's important to focus on long-term and sustainable weight management. That's where PhenGold shines.

Supports extra calorie burning without exercise

Here's a bitter pill that you'll have to swallow. Even with the best diet pills, you need to put in the hard work and exercise regularly.

That means going out there, sweating it out, and pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone.

However, thanks to the scientifically proven ingredients used in PhenGold, it can support your body's natural calorie-burning process even if you don't hit the gym regularly.

This means you might be able to lose more weight than expected as long as you make sure to stick to a balanced diet and moderate exercise program.

If you are exercising regularly, this will greatly amplify the results of using PhenGold. So, if your BMR supports burning only 100 calories, with PhenGold, you will burn 400-500 extra calories over that.

Helps reduce calories without deprivation

The reason why calorie restriction is so difficult and why millions of people fail to keep it up is because of deprivation.

They simply can't resist the temptation of eating that slice of cake or skipping dessert regularly. When they do, there is guilt and feelings of failure.

PhenGold helps to reduce this issue by inhibiting the appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. This reduces the amount that you eat, without depriving yourself.

Your blood sugar levels are stable, your gastric emptying is slow. Your neurotransmitter levels are at their optimum.

You just don't feel bad about not eating junk food anymore. This helps you to build long-term healthy eating habits, which are vital to weight management.

Reduces anxiety and helps you stay committed

Coming back to the point that we started off with, you cannot expect to get in shape without commitment and dedication.

It will be difficult to stay consistent with your diet and exercise routine if you feel anxious, irritable, or depressed.

That's why PhenGold contains ingredients like L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine which are known to help reduce anxiety levels, improve moods and promote relaxation.

In addition to this, there are B-Vitamins like B2 and B6 which help to boost energy levels. Oh, did we forget to mention DMAE? DMAE is another powerful ingredient that helps with mental clarity.

This increases concentration and helps you stay focused on your weight management goals, which is essential to the long-term success of your weight loss journey.

PhenGold Cost

PhenGold costs just $59 for a month's supply. That's well below the average cost of other weight loss pills out there.

This is great value for money since you are getting a complete fat burning solution in a single pill. Don't forget to check out their value for money packages. The three-month package for instance gets you five bottles of PhenGold (two free bottles) for just $179.

You also get an unconditional money-back guarantee.

PhenGold - Safety and Reviews

Like all natural diet pills, we scrutinized the ingredients used and the research behind it.

We are happy to report that all the key ingredients used in PhenGold have been tested, checked, and verified for safety.

PhenGold is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility and follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Unless you have a known allergic reaction to any of the ingredients, we believe that it is safe to use PhenGold.

As for reviews, customers love the performance and results they have seen with PhenGold.

They have reported increased energy levels, suppressed appetite, improved moods, and better shredded body composition. A few people were disappointed. But that was mostly because of inflated expectations.

PhenGold - Final Verdict

PhenGold is an excellent choice for those looking for a holistic, 360-degree fat loss solution that helps to achieve long-term healthy weight management.

It does this by targeting the many challenges women face while trying to lose weight such as hormonal changes and difficulty with calorie restriction.

Plus, its blend of natural extracts, minerals, and vitamins helps to burn fat, reduce the appetite, boost energy levels and improve moods.

#5 - Trimtone - Peel away the fat with this powerful fat burner for women



Trimtone

Trimtone is one of the first fat burners that was designed for women from the ground up. It is one of the few diet pills out there that boasts an incredibly clean label.

There are minimal ingredients only. No flavors, no fillers, no unwanted junk.

Many women, particularly those in their late 40s and 50s tend to develop sensitivity towards even natural stimulants.

So Trimtone has been designed to be as gentle as possible on the body while still providing excellent results.

It contains natural extracts that help to boost metabolism, optimize the levels of fat burning enzymes and help you put a cap on the amount of food you eat.

The benefits of using Trimtone

Each one of us is genetically programmed to carry a certain amount of fat on our bodies. Sometimes, this can turn into a lot of fat, and suddenly, it becomes a problem area that you are unable to peel off. Trimtone helps you break this mould and replace it with a leaner, meaner version of you by targeting stubborn fat deposits.

It also boosts energy levels while reducing food cravings and helping to maintain a healthy weight in the long run. Let's take a look at those benefits in detail.

Targeting stubborn fat deposits based on receptors

Most people do not know that the fat cells in our bodies contain different types of receptors. Depending on these receptors, some fat cells can be harder to lose than others. For instance, Alpha-II receptors are a type of receptor that makes it harder for the body to lose fat because it acts as a switch to store fat.

Fat on the belly generally contains more Alpha-II receptors making it harder to reduce fat in that area. Trimtone helps the body target these cells and helps you break down stubborn fat deposits more efficiently.

It contains an ingredient called 'Grains of Paradise' which is scientifically proven to help break down stubborn body fat. In fact, it even helps you get rid of toxic visceral fat.

Amplify levels of fat burning enzymes

Our bodies contain enzymes that are capable of breaking down fat. But sometimes, these enzymes need a bit of a push to start performing their duties better.

You see due to various reasons, our metabolic rate drops and these fat burning enzymes become sluggish.

One such enzyme is HSL or hormone-sensitive lipase. Trimtone helps to amplify the production of this fat burning enzyme which in turn helps the body burn more fat for energy.

When the levels of HSL are boosted, the body is better able to break down fat stores and use them as energy.

Prevent the body from storing excess calories as fat

To be able to lose weight and keep it off, you have to be in a calorie deficit. There's no other way around it.

However, the body does not always like to be in a deficit and it will try to find ways to store extra calories as fat. Trimtone helps to prevent the body from doing this in two ways. Firstly, by curbing appetite and reducing cravings.

It contains Glucomannan, which we have covered in great detail. It helps to reduce appetite and cravings, making it easier to stick to your diet.

Secondly, it prevents the body from storing excess calories as fat by helping to optimize the levels of lipase, i.e., the enzyme that breaks down fat in our body.

By increasing the levels of lipase, the body is better able to break down fat stores and use them as energy.

Trimtone Cost

Trimtone costs just $49/mo. That's cheaper than 3 of the most popular weight loss pills for women on the market today.

It is also backed by a whopping 100-day money-back guarantee, so you can rest assured that you won't be wasting your hard earned money if it doesn't work for you.

Check out the three-month package priced at just $149 which gets you two months' worth of Trimtone for free. That's five months of Trimtone for just $149.

Trimtone Safety and Reviews

With just a handful of clinically proven ingredients and no side effects reported, Trimtone is absolutely safe for long-term use. Moreover, it has positive reviews from thousands of users around the world.

So if you're looking for a safe, natural, and effective way to lose weight without compromising your health or sanity, look no further than Trimtone.

Trimtone - Final Verdict

Trimtone is the perfect way to jumpstart your weight loss journey and take control of your health. We love that it is natural, safe, and effective - and the reviews speak for themselves.

The ingredient list is squeaky clean, there are multiple packages available, and it is backed by a 100-day money-back guarantee.

How we selected the best weight loss pills for women?

Selecting the best weight loss pills for women was no easy feat. We looked at the ingredients, safety, reviews, and cost of each product before selecting the top five.

We wanted to make sure that each product contained clinically proven ingredients and had positive feedback from users around the world. Additionally, we kept an eye out for potential banned ingredients, because the industry has a shady reputation and not without reason either.

Science backed and safe ingredients

The ingredients in all five products we have recommended have been scientifically proven to be effective and safe.

We also looked for potential side effects or serious health concerns, but none of the products on our list had any reported so far. So you can rest assured that you won't run into any nasty surprises while using these pills.

The working mechanism

How exactly does each of these weight loss pills work? Well, the answer is different for each one.

For instance, some of them contain thermogenic compounds that help to boost your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day.

Others contain appetite suppressing ingredients that make it easier to stick to your diet and reach a calorie deficit. And then there are some that work to optimize the level of lipase, i.e., the enzyme that helps break down fat stores in our body and use them as energy.

Brand reputation

We have covered each brand in great detail in our article, but all of them have had positive feedback from users around the world.

Additionally, we made sure that none of these brands has a shady past or any reported side effects - because your health and safety are paramount to us.

FAQs

Q. Are weight loss pills safe?

A. All of the products we have recommended are made with clinically proven, natural, and safe ingredients - so there is no risk to your health while using them. However, it's best to consult with a doctor before starting any new supplement.

Q. Do these pills work for everyone?

A. Not necessarily. Each person's body is different and some people may not respond as well to certain ingredients. Additionally, you must also follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly for the best results.

Q. Do these pills have any side effects?

A. Not that we know of - all the products on our list are made with natural and safe ingredients, so there are no reported side effects. However, it's always best to consult with a doctor before starting any new supplement.

Q. How long will it take to see results?

A. The timeframes vary from person to person, but generally speaking, you should start seeing results within two to three weeks of taking the pills. Be sure to pair the pills with a healthy diet and exercise for the best results.

The bottom line

We hope this article has helped you to learn more about the best weight loss pills for women so that you can make an informed decision on which one is right for you.

To sum it up, here are our top 5 choices.

