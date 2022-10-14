5 Best THC Vape Carts In 2022

Are you tired of smoking cigarettes? Want to try the best delta-8 carts on the market? We got you covered with these top five delta-8 THC vape cartridges options!

Delta-8 has gained popularity in recent years. What started with edibles and tinctures has transformed into highly innovative products like delta-8 carts. Although the market is overflowing with a range of products, many cannabis enthusiasts prefer carts with high-quality vape juice from reputable brands.

The reason is simple: vape carts offer a safer alternative to harmful smoking habits. Unlike weed joints, vape cartridges come with delicious flavors and offer all the cannabis benefits.

Therefore, we have scoured the online market for you and have discovered five potent disposable vape cartridges. Additionally, our buying guide for beginners will help you get a better idea of what you should buy.

Our Top 5 Picks For The Best THC Vape Carts In 2022:

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best THC Vape Carts, Editor’s Pick

BudPop - Highly Recommended & Best Potency Vape Carts

Hollyweed CBD - Popular For A Range of Flavorful Vapes

3CHI - Supreme Flavours & Highly Potent Delta 8 Carts

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best THC Vape Carts, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness has been on the market since 2008, ensuring a supply of top-notch delta-8. The LA-based company now stands at the top of the list of the best brands for delta-8 carts and CBD products. Some of its delta-8 products are gummies, vapes, oils, and cartridges.

Exhale Wellness is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its customers. The company achieves this with its organic products made from quality hemp. Its delta-8 carts offer an exclusive experience you won't find anywhere else.

Furthermore, Exhale Wellness delta-8 carts are legal in the US. The company ensures that the carts contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. This limit is per federal regulation. And despite these limitations, Exhale's delta-8 carts are highly-potent and effective remedies for fatigue, insomnia, and stress.

Highlights

All-Natural Ingredients: Exhale Wellness's delta-8 carts come from all-natural ingredients. They contain zero GMOs. All delta-8 carts manufactured by Exhale Wellness are chemical-free and contain zero vegetable glycerin (VG), medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), and propylene glycol (PG). Additionally, they are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Premium Colorado Hemp: Exhale Wellness uses only premium Colorado hemp to extract delta-8 THC. It collaborates with trusted farmers who use zero herbicides or chemical fertilizers during hemp cultivation.

Aside from choosing the best US farms for their hemp, Exhale uses the clean CO2 extraction method to process its hemp. This method produces higher quality delta-8 carts.

In addition, the company uses third-party testing on its delta-8 products. It further publishes the test results on its product website for the public.

Varieties of Flavors: The Exhale Wellness carts have various natural flavors. These unique flavors include the OG Kush, Cactus Cooler, Fruity Cereal, Pineapple Express, Gorilla Glue, Mango, etc.

The brand ensures that its terpene-based flavors come from plants instead of artificial and chemical substances. Furthermore, Exhale's carts come in 900 mg of delta-8 THC, and each package offers a high potency and promises excellent results.

Customer-Friendly Policies: Exhale Wellness offers bonuses when you buy its delta-8 carts. Its online store is easily accessible and intuitive to navigate. In addition to its competitive prices, you get free shipping on orders above $100 and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Also, new and first-time customers get a 20% discount when ordering online. Subscribers and loyal customers also receive a 25% discount on purchases.

Excellent Customer Feedback: The customer reviews on Exhale Wellness delta-8 carts have been positive. There is a lot of praise for the high potency of delta-8 carts. They also appreciate the positive results the product offers.

The customer feedback also highlights the product's effectiveness in treating health issues such as chronic back pain, fatigue, and depression.

Pros

Quality premium hemp

High potency

100% organic content

Vegan-friendly carts

C-Cell Cartridges

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only sells online

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop - Highly Recommended & Best Potency Vape Carts

BudPop's slogan, "Pop plants, not pills," reflects how the company upholds the use of natural cannabis for its health benefits. The company's reputation hinges on using high-quality hemp for safe and highly-effective delta-8 THC products.

BudPop is a young company established in 2021. However, the brand reflects the over 30 years of experience from the experts who started it with a common goal. Therefore, it will be no surprise if the company tops the chart in a few years. It already shows the possibility of being the preferred brand in the market. Additionally, the reviews so far have been promising.

BudPop aims to enlighten customers about delta-8 THC. The company specifically appeals to younger people who are all about healthy and natural living. BudPop's product catalog boasts various delta-8 products like gummies, flowers, oil, and vape carts. Moreover, its delta-8 carts are among the best options for an awesome vaping experience.

Highlights

100% Natural Ingredients: BudPop makes its delta-8 carts from high-quality hemp from Nevada. Its hemp sources ensure no harmful chemicals or pesticides in its plants. In addition, the company uses a CO2 extraction method to preserve hemp's natural nutrients. With this method, BudPop can promise delta-8 carts that are 100% free of harmful chemicals.

The brand only uses plant-based and natural flavors. You won't find any GMOs here.

Third-Party Lab Tests: BudPop's delta-8 carts pass through rigorous third-party lab tests in trusted labs in the US. The test results confirm that the carts are safe and effective. BudPop's product website features the full test results and the certificates of analysis.

Two Unique Flavors: BudPop offers two flavors of its premium delta-8 carts. These flavors include Strawberry Gelato and Raspberry Runtz. You get an average of 800mg delta-8 THC when you buy each pack. The two natural flavors are hybrid strains. That is, they contain both Indica and Sativa. Additionally, the cartridges contain food-grade silicone and ceramic heating elements. With these, BudPop promises one of the best vaping experiences.

Great Prices and Deals: BudPop offers great deals on its premium delta-8 carts. The carts are reasonably priced, and they come with bonuses. Buyers within the US receive free shipping from the company. It also has a 30-day return policy for buyers who change their minds after testing the products.

Pros

US-grown hemp

Broad-spectrum delta-8 THC

Hybrid strain

510-compliant cartridges

Organic ingredients and flavors

Third-party lab tests

Transparency policies

Free shipping in the US

30-day return policy

Cons

Only sells online

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD - Popular For A Range of Flavorful Vapes

Hollyweed CBD has been one of the pioneer brands in the marijuana market since its legalization in 2017. The brand offers top-quality delta-8 THC products with an immense impact on consumers' physical and mental health. Hollyweed CBD has earned its spot among the best with numerous products in its catalog.

Among the most potent CBD delta-8 carts available, Hollyweed CBD delta-8 carts rank among the best. The high potency is still its selling point. The carts also offer long-lasting effects, giving customers the desired results and zero risk of side effects.

Highlights

No Cutting Agents: Hollyweed CBD carts are one of the strongest delta-8 THC because they have no diluting agents. Furthermore, they do not contain VEG, PEG, PG, and MCT.

The ingredients are 100% natural. The hemp comes from US-based farms with the best farming practices. Also, the flavors are plant-based terpenes. Hollyweed CBD ensures its carts are free of additives and other harmful chemicals to maintain potency, safety, and purity.

Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC: Hollyweed CBD conforms with federal regulations on hemp consumption. According to the 2008 farm bill, CBD and THC products should not have over 0.3% delta-9 THC. Hollyweed CBD delta-8 carts meet this requirement. Additionally, the company ensures the carts are up to industry standards with its independent-lab tests. The brand has put up its test results and certificate of analysis on its website.

Wide Range of Flavors: Hollyweed CBD delta-8 carts have a variety of natural flavors. Hence, consumers can select from, Blackberry, Blackberry Kush, Mango, OG Kush, Pineapple Express, Sunset Sherbet, Jack Herer, Gorilla Glue, and Fruity Cereal.

The carts also come in 900 mg packs of highly-potent vape oil, making it perfect for people who love a strong hit. Hollyweed CBD's Pyrex glass cartridges can help you monitor your consumption easily.

Inexpensive Deals: Hollyweed delta-8 carts are affordable. In addition, consumers can benefit from other incentives the company offers, like free shipping and refunds.

Positive Customer Reviews: Most customer feedback praises Hollyweed CBD carts for their efficiency. The carts help people relax, wind down, and relieve stress. They are also highly commendable for their pain relief. Furthermore, the customers enjoy the brand's excellent customer service. The brand's customer service is accessible online and at physical stores.

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Various natural flavors

Pyrex-glass cartridges

Third-party lab tests

Inexpensive carts

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only 900 mg potency

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD - Prime Quality THC Carts

Diamond CBD is another popular brand in the CBD market. The company is one of the pioneer producers of CBD and THC in the US. From its inception, Diamond CBD has offered top-tier delta-8 and CBD products ranging from gummies to carts. The company prides itself on its experienced and brilliant experts. Its team is always searching for innovations and ideas to improve cannabis and maximize its benefits.

Diamond CBD's catalog features a myriad of products with organic flavors and ingredients. The brand ensures that its carts provide an excellent experience with good taste and scent.

Highlights

High-Quality Hemp: Diamond CBD delta-8 carts contain the best quality hemp from US farms. The company uses naturally grown hemp plants to ensure its end-product is completely free of harmful substances while retaining highly effective nutrients. Diamond CBD further extracts the hemp using the CO2 extraction method. This method keeps it at par with the current best practices in the industry as it ensures the safety of consumers.

Legal delta-8 THC: Diamond CBD delta-8 carts are legal for purchase as they comply with federal regulations. The brand does not allow over 0.3% delta-9 THC in its products. Additionally, Diamond CBD contracts reputable independent laboratories for third-party tests. This practice ensures the content of the carts is pure, safe, effective, and legal. You can browse the company's website to find the test results.

Natural, Delectable Flavors: Diamond CBD delta-8 carts contain 100% organic ingredients and plant-based terpene flavors. Customers can select any of the 11 unique flavors on the product page. Grape Ape, Mango, Strawberry, Lemonade, and Wedding Cake are just a few of the exquisite tastes. The Chill Plus and the 10x are the two primary strains that these flavors feature. Both strains contain 900 mg of vape oil. Furthermore, Diamond CBD carts come with disposable vape pens designed to ensure maximum convenience and satisfaction.

Free Shipping: Diamond CBD offers free shipping on purchases within the US. Also, buyers get a 30-day money-back guarantee for all US purchases. Other customer-friendly policies include discounts for first-time customers and registered buyers.

Pros

Organic Ingredients

Disposable vape pens

Independent lab test

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Discounts

Cons

Potency is limited to 900 mg

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi - Supreme Flavours & Highly Potent Delta 8 Carts

3Chi is another pioneer in the THC market, so no wonder it makes the list of the best brands for delta-8 carts. The Indiana-based company has proven its innovative prowess by discovering methods of creating enhanced CBD and THC products for physical and mental well-being. Its wide range of edibles, cartridges, and tinctures are not only great for their health benefits but also for recreational purposes.

3Chi stands out on this list with its unique catalog. Unlike other brands that sort their carts by flavor, this creative brand sorts its delta-8 THC carts by effects. This classification helps customers, especially new buyers, to pick the right flavor for their desired effects.

Highlights

US-Sourced Hemp: 3Chi delta-8 carts come from US-grown hemp. The presence of natural ingredients and zero chemicals contribute to the high potency of the carts.

Additionally, 3Chi uses CBD and other hemp-derived substances in its delta-8 carts. There is 70% delta-8 THC, while the remaining 25% are other substances. Each substance added serves a purpose toward an improved vaping experience.

3Chi uses various amounts of these substances to achieve various strains for various needs. Therefore, the right combination of substances in the right amounts gives you the four strains: Focus, Calm, Happy, and Soothe. Additionally, the brand offers Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains according to your choice.

Wide Range of Unique Flavors: 3Chi's catalog of delta-8 carts boasts 25 different and unique flavors. Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, Caribbean Dream, Gelato, God's Gift, Garlic Jam, Jack Herer, and Wifi OG are some of the terpene-based flavors. The flavors undergo independent lab testing and are proven to contain natural terpenes.

C-Cell Glass Carts: The ceramic and C-Cell glass used in the 3Chi vape cart give it a classy feel while offering an optimized experience. Furthermore, the carts are 510-compatible. You can fire the coil by pressing a button or inhaling.

Free Shipping and Rewards: 3Chi offers free shipping on its delta-8 THC carts. Its 2-day free shipping covers purchases in the US. Also, the brand operates a reward system for its loyal customers. So when you register or subscribe, you get discounts. Lastly, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee for all unused products.

Pros

High potency

Plant-based natural flavors

Mood-based catalog

Sativa, Indica, and hybrid

Third-party lab tests

Discounts and rewards

Return policy

Cons

Too strong for beginners

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3CHI

How We Made The List Of The Best THC Vape Carts?

Finding delta-8 carts online will expose you to many delta-8 brands with promises of the best vaping experience possible. So, how can one find the right brand that actually cares about your interests? Of all the brands professing to be the best, offering the best vape carts, which should you trust with your health?

To answer these questions, we took the liberty of researching the delta-8 carts you can purchase and safely consume. A number of factors contribute to the selection of the best carts.

What We Looked For?

Hemp Source: We researched where delta-8 brands get their hemp and ranked their sources. We discovered that the best delta-8 brands collaborate with the best hemp farms in the US. The best brands also monitor their hemp plants from cultivation to harvest. That way, they ensure that the hemp is free of harmful substances that should not be on the carts. Our choice brands get their hemp from US-grown farms that cultivate pure hemp without compromising quality and safety.

Best Results: We find cartridges that offer the best vape experience. There are a variety of delta-8 carts available among our selection that provide the strongest potency and effectively boost your health. These amazing delta-8 carts are the best as they provide the health solutions you seek delta-8 THC for.

Brand Reputation: We believe that a brand's reputation is not just about its popularity. Some brands are popular for the wrong reasons, which is a red flag. We chose brands that are popular for the right reasons. This includes brands with premium and high-quality carts that ensure customer satisfaction and safety. Our choices include brands aiming to make a difference in people's lives instead of just generating profit.

Third-Party Lab Testing: The best delta-8 THC companies always test their products in a third-party lab. Many brands promise great results, but only a few can deliver. Companies confident about their delta-8 THC carts take their products to independent labs for testing. Most of them also provide their certificate for analysis online for customers to peruse. We took the time to assess these CoAs and ranked the best delta-8 carts according to the results.

Customer Feedback: We also checked the many customer reviews on product websites, online stores, and review websites. The feedback from customers helps us understand what brands offer superior customer satisfaction. Our ranking was based on the number of positive reviews they have received over the years.

Buying Guide: How To Choose The Best Delta-8 Carts For Beginners?

Delta-8 THC carts offer many benefits if you get the right product from the right brand. However, it is also simple to fall victim to fraud, fake goods, and dangerous products. Hence, choosing the best carts can take some time and effort. Still, many users don't know where to start.

Here are some factors to consider when deciding what delta-8 vape carts are perfect for your needs. All or the majority of these features should be provided by a reliable delta-8 brand. Steer clear of brands that fail the checklist; their products may endanger your health.

Ingredients

Firstly, you should consider delta-8 carts with all-natural ingredients. It would be best to ensure your choice carts contain zero GMOs and additives. Furthermore, you should choose carts that contain no cutting agents. Cutting agents like VG, MCT, PG, and PEG reduce the potency of your carts and pose health risks. Some cutting and flavor agents also have a high risk of causing cancer.

Cartridge Types

The cartridges you use for vaping are as important as the content you vape. Cartridges can shape your vaping experience and affect your safety. You must study each brand's cartridges before choosing the ones to buy. Cartridges from poor materials may spoil the vape oil even if the oil is of the best quality. Leaky cartridges waste vape oil as well.

Quality cartridges are made from stainless steel, ceramic, and glass materials. It is fashionable and heat-resistant to use Pyrex glass, for instance. It is also important to choose cartridges compatible with 510 connectors to enable the use of various batteries. Lastly, you should take advantage of other perks like breath and button activation.

Dosage

Most of our choice delta-8 carts have 900 mg vape oil with high potency. However, not every 900 mg vape oil is suitable for beginners. You may consider managing the potency or dosage as you build your tolerance. One way to do this is to moderate your consumption.

Cost

The prices of vape carts vary by brand. Some brands are pricey, while others seem cheap. But it is best to know that the prices do not always match the quality. The value you get for your money is what really matters. You should consider buying delta-8 carts that offer the best value for your money.

Brand Transparency

Brand transparency is very important. For instance, a lot of companies submit their goods to third-party laboratories for testing. Then they make their results available online. Brands that do this prove their confidence in the quality they offer.

You can also know about the brand's transparency by reading reviews and feedback. Customer reviews usually tell you how good the products are and if they offer the benefits the brand claims they do.

FAQs regarding Delta 8 THC Carts

Are delta-8 vape cartridges safe and legal?

The safety and legality of delta-8 carts depend upon the levels of delta-9 THC they contain. By law, hemp and hemp derivatives are legal under certain conditions. One of them is the limited levels of delta-9 THC.

The FDA has rules and regulations according to which delta-8 vape carts are legal as long they have less than 0.3% THC. Since delta-9 THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid in cannabis plants, it is notorious for its mind-altering effects.

The government has restricted its concentration to an extent in all the hemp products available in the cannabis industry. Moreover, delta-8 is legal on the federal level, but some states have not lifted the ban yet.

So, when purchasing delta-8 carts from any online vape shop, choose the product with legal levels of THC. This way, you will be safe from the negative effects and legal penalties common to delta-9 THC.

Do delta-8 carts offer psychoactive highs?

Delta-8 and delta-9 are both variants of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Although they are significantly different from each other, they do have some structural similarities.

Delta-8 THC is a close relative of delta-9 THC and has some minor psychedelic effects. While delta-9 THC can interact with most of the endocannabinoid receptors in your body, delta-8 has relatively less affinity toward them.

Therefore, when you vape delta-8 vape juice, you feel a light buzz and clear-headedness because of its psychoactive influence. Many smokers prefer delta-8 vapes over smoking marijuana to their euphoric and calming effects.

In short, you will get high but without hallucinating effects. Apart from recreational benefits, delta-8 carts offer potential health benefits. If you have insomnia and trouble sleeping at night, try one of the best THC carts on our list and have a good night's sleep!

Are there any organic effects of delta-8 vapes?

Delta-8 THC is a safe cannabinoid as it lacks the hallucinating influence of delta-9 THC. Neither does delta-8 impair vital body functions like respiration or breathing, nor does it induce nausea or vomiting when taken cautiously.

However, if you get reckless, you will have to face some mild side effects similar to delta-9 THC toxicity. High pulse, paranoia, and anxiety are a few of the negative effects of delta-8. In addition, you might have dry eyes, mouth, stomach pain, and nausea.

The best way to eliminate these adverse effects is to let sleep do its magic. If you observe these side effects, we advise you to sleep them off. Delta-8 THC soothes your body and induces calmness. So, these symptoms will wither away once you have a sound sleep.

Can delta-8 carts make me fail a drug test?

Generally, drug tests are for the detection of delta-9 THC in blood, urine, or saliva. Few drug tests are designed to detect delta-8 THC in the body. Nevertheless, it does not mean it won't appear on a drug test.

Delta-8 THC metabolites can remain in your blood and other body fluids for up to some time. Since delta-8 interacts with your body less actively than delta-9, it will give a red flag in drug tests. Another reason for this is delta-8's structural similarity to delta-9 THC.

Therefore, when you go through a drug test, the chemicals can detect delta-9 or similar compounds like delta-8 THC. We advise you to stop vaping your cartridge, no matter how tempting your favorite flavor is. You can do so at least 2-3 days beforehand and consume detoxifying liquids to help boost your body's natural cleansing power.

Conclusion: Which Is The Best Brand to Get Delta 8 Carts From?

Although the cannabis market offers you an exhaustive collection of potent delta-8 carts, it's always on you to opt for the best one. As a beginner, it might be hard for many consumers to shift from smoking to vaping and get their hands on top-quality carts.

Therefore, we have curated this review guide to help vaping enthusiasts take hold of their journey. After passing through our stern evaluation criteria, five delta-8 brands topped our list.

Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed CBD, Diamond CBD, and 3Chi are the brands that we trust, like millions of other cannabis vapers. Delta-8 carts from Exhale Wellness are our favorite for many reasons.

Like other brands on our list, Exhale Wellness opts for a clean, green extraction and manufacturing process. Notably, our entire selection of delta-8 THC vape cartridges is made using the CO2 extraction method. Not only do these vape carts have a delicious taste, but they also offer all the benefits of hemp plants.

No matter what brand you choose, all the companies on our list have our hearts due to their commitment to quality manufacturing. Pick any option, choose your favorite flavor, and get ready to be extremely satisfied like thousands of other cannabis users!

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.