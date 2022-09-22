5 Best Over The Counter Testosterone Booster In 2022 - Reviews & Buyer Guide

Ask most men about the best over the counter testosterone booster and they'll say that it's a myth. You cannot elevate testosterone levels without using exogenous testosterone injections. That's the general consensus because that's what we've been fed.

We cannot blame the general public for thinking this way because the last few decades of research have been pointing us in this direction. However, what if we told you that there is a way to stimulate your body's own testosterone production without using any exogenous testosterone?

That's right, there is a way to trick your body into thinking it needs to produce more testosterone and the great news is that it's completely natural.

All you need to do is provide your body with the right nutrients and let nature take its course.

What Are The Best Over The Counter Testosterone Boosters? (Top 3)

TestoPrime - Best Choice

Testogen - Best for Men Over 40

Testo-Max - Best for Athletic Men

We dug through the muck and found a few hidden gems that are backed by science and will help you stimulate your body's own testosterone production.

#1 - TestoPrime - Top Rated Testosterone booster for men over 30

TestoPrime is a natural testosterone booster that helps your body overcome these lifestyle barriers and start producing more testosterone. It's formulated with clinically proven ingredients like D-Aspartic Acid, Vitamin D3, Fenugreek, Ginseng, and Zinc which have all been shown to increase testosterone levels.

What is TestoPrime?

All natural testosterone booster supplements are not created equal. Some are formulated with low-quality ingredients that don't work, some are complete scams, and some actually do work. TestoPrime is one of the latter. It's a genuine testosterone supplement that has been getting rave reviews from users all over the world.

One of the things that makes TestoPrime different is that it's not just a T booster. It's designed to help you with every aspect of your health so that you can live a better life. It contains 11 clinically proven ingredients that have all been shown to be effective at improving various aspects of health.

The benefits of using TestoPrime

Testosterone is the primary male androgen. We all know this. But how does elevated testosterone levels translate into real world performance? What difference is it going to make to your life if you start using it today?

To find out, we spoke to many customers who have used TestoPrime. This is what we found.

Helps you build lean muscle mass

Regardless of whether you are middle aged or a youngster, we all love to build muscle. It not only looks great but also has some amazing health benefits.

Unfortunately, as we age, it becomes harder and harder to pack on muscle mass. This is because our testosterone levels start to decline which makes it difficult to build new muscle tissue.

TestoPrime can help you with that.

One of the main ways it does so is by increasing your protein synthesis. Protein synthesis is the process through which your body builds new muscle tissue from the protein you eat.

The more protein your body can synthesize, the more muscle you can build. Its good old science at its best.

Trims away the fat

An expanding waist line is not just unappealing to look at but is also a sign of poor health. abdominal fat is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Fortunately, elevated testosterone levels can help you lose that stubborn belly fat.

How? It's pretty simple actually. Testosterone helps to increase your metabolic rate which in turn leads to more fat burning.

Furthermore, it also helps to reduce your appetite so that you eat less and don't put on weight in the first place.

Boosts your energy levels

Do you find yourself getting tired easily? Do you feel like you're dragging yourself through the day? If yes, then chances are that your T levels are low.

This is because testosterone is responsible for providing us with energy. It does this by increasing our red blood cell count.

Red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen to our muscles. The more red blood cells we have, the more oxygen our muscles get, and the more energy we have.

Not only will TestoPrime help you feel more energetic but it will also help you exercise for longer and with more intensity.

It's not just your physical health that will benefit from using TestoPrime. Your mental health will also get a boost.

This is because testosterone plays a role in regulating our mood. Low T levels have been linked to conditions such as depression and anxiety.

TestoPrime Working explained

What separates a good testosterone boosting supplement from an ordinary one is the quality of its ingredients. TestoPrime contains 11 clinically proven ingredients that have all been shown to be effective at boosting testosterone and improving various aspects of health.

It works to optimize testosterone production without affecting any major organs or receptors. This is because it contains a powerful blend of natural ingredients that work together to support your body's own production of testosterone.

The result is increased energy levels, improved muscle growth, reduced fat mass, and improved mood.

TestoPrime Cost

Most men spend thousands a year on testosterone injections. TestoPrime, which is an all natural testosterone booster costs just $59/mo. Go figure. Would you not pay that much for better health, mood, muscle?

If that was not good enough, you can always buy the three month package which lets you save up to 40% and gets you two bottles for free.

The Bottom Line – Is TestoPrime Worth It?

Absolutely! Based on our analysis, hundreds of clinical studies and tons of testimonials, we feel that TestoPrime should be one of the first things you try to naturally increase testosterone production.

It contains clinically proven ingredients that are guaranteed to work. It's also very reasonably priced, especially when you compare it to the cost of testosterone injections.

So, if you're looking for a way to build muscle, lose fat, and feel more energetic, then TestoPrime is definitely worth trying.

#2 - Testogen - Best testosterone booster for fat loss

Testogen is a natural testosterone booster that has been formulated specifically for this purpose. It contains clinically proven ingredients that have been shown to increase testosterone levels and improve metabolic health.

What is Testogen?

Flagging T levels can make men look like they've let themselves go.

We all want to be at the top of our game physically, but as we age it becomes harder to maintain the same level of muscle mass, energy, and libido.

This is where Testogen comes in. It's a natural testosterone supplement that has been designed to help your body produce more of the hormone, giving you back the vitality of your youth.

It is very popular amongst men over the age of 40, who generally tend to gain weight a lot sooner than they used to. Testogen not only helps regulate their metabolism, but it also helps increase lean muscle tissue and strength, thereby helping them get leaner and stronger.

What are the benefits of taking Testogen?

There are many benefits associated with taking Testogen. We always dig into real world results and one-on-one feedback to get the most accurate idea of what a product is capable of.

Some of the benefits Testogen customers have experienced include:

Decreased body fat

One of the most notable differences is in body fat levels. Right from the moment you cross the age of 30, men have the odds stacked against them when it comes to losing weight.

The fact that your metabolism starts to slow down, and you become more insulin resistant. This makes it very easy to put on weight, and very hard to lose it.

One of the ways Testogen helps is by increasing your testosterone levels and by controlling the levels of HSL, a key enzyme in the breakdown of fat.

This means that your body is better able to burn off stored fat, and you will notice a decrease in your overall body fat mass.

You will also find it easier to build muscle, as testosterone is essential for muscle growth and repair.

Improved libido

As men age, they often experience a decline in their libido. This can be attributed to many factors, including low testosterone levels.

Testosterone plays a key role in sexual desire, so it's not surprising that men with low T often report a decrease in libido.

By increasing your testosterone levels with Testogen, you can rekindle your sex drive and enjoy more active and satisfying sex life.

Improved strength and stamina

Strength and stamina are two more areas where Testogen users have reported significant improvements.

This is to be expected, as testosterone is the primary hormone responsible for muscle growth and repair.

As you age, your testosterone levels decline, and this leads to a loss of muscle mass and strength. This can be very frustrating, especially if you are used to being active and in good shape.

Testogen helps to reverse this process by increasing your testosterone levels, which leads to increased muscle mass and strength. You will also find that you have more energy and stamina, so you can train harder and for longer.

Testogen Working Explained

Did you know that many of the so-called testosterone boosting supplements which are touted to be natural testosterone boosters, also comes with a host of side effects?

These include hair loss, acne, and even testicular shrinkage! That's because they rely on SARMS and other synthetic hormone modulators.

So it's no wonder that more and more men are turning to natural testosterone boosters like Testogen instead.

But how does Testogen work? Well, it all comes down to the ingredients.

Testogen contains a potent blend of ingredients that have been clinically proven to increase testosterone levels through the HPTA.

These include D-Aspartic Acid, Fenugreek, Ginseng, Zinc, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin D3.

Each of these ingredients has been individually tested for its ability to boost testosterone levels. When combined, they provide a powerful synergistic effect that leads to increased testosterone production.

Testogen Cost

Testogen is priced at $59.99 for 30-days. That's what we love about these testosterone boosting supplements. Despite the benefits, they don't come with a hefty price tag. You can also save some money by opting for the 90-day supply which is priced at $179.97 and gets you two bottles for free.

Testogen - Is it worth it?

Looking to trim down that flab and get in the best shape of your life without relying on steroids and hormones? Here's your ticket. Testogen is a powerful, all-natural testosterone booster that will help you achieve your fitness goals without any side effects.

It's also affordably priced and comes with a money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose.

#3 - Testo-Max - Build Huge Muscles with this Sustanon Clone

Sustanon is the official testosterone replacement therapy drug in the UK. But it's also the most widely used testosterone injection on the black market by bodybuilders. Rather than relying on a doctor for a prescription, many just buy Sustanon online and inject it themselves. This is risky as the steroids could be fake, underdosed, or even contaminated.

But there is a better way to get your hands on this powerful anabolic drug. Testo-Max from CrazyBulk is a natural testosterone booster that contains a potent blend of herbs that can skyrocket your natural T levels. This unique combination of ingredients has been shown in clinical studies to increase testosterone levels by up to 42%.

Not only does Testo-Max give you the benefits of increased testosterone, but it also helps to build muscle mass, increase strength and enhance stamina.

What is Testo-Max?

Testo-Max is the brainchild of CrazyBulk, one of the most reliable and reputable names in the bodybuilding and fitness industry. Testo-Max is a 100% legal steroid alternative to Sustanon, one of the most popular anabolic steroids ever created.

As the name suggests, Testo-Max is designed to help boost your testosterone levels. It does this by using a potent blend of natural ingredients that are proven to stimulate your body's own production of testosterone.

It is currently being used by thousands of athletes and bodybuilders who were previously using low doses of exogenous testosterone injections all year round.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Testo-Max?

Testo-Max is not called the Sustanon clone for nothing. This potent natural testosterone booster can offer all the benefits that you would expect from using a low dose of exogenous testosterone.

These benefits include:

Lean and dry muscle tissue

Gaining weight is one thing. Gaining quality muscle mass is another. With Testo-Max, you can expect to see an increase in lean and dry muscle tissue as your body becomes more anabolic.

This is due to the increased availability of free testosterone which not only boosts protein synthesis but also inhibits glucocorticoid hormones from interfering with muscle growth.

The result is that your body is able to utilize the nutrients you eat more effectively which leads to better gains.

Faster recovery from training

Recovery is an important part of the muscle building process. Without it, your gains will be limited.

Testo-Max can help you recover from your workouts faster by increasing the production of red blood cells.

Red blood cells are responsible for transporting oxygen to your muscles which is essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged tissue.

The increased oxygenation of your muscles also helps to reduce the buildup of lactic acid which leads to faster recovery times.

Mood, cognition and confidence

We all talk about how testosterone can make us bigger, leaner, and stronger. But not much is said about how it can improve our mood and cognition.

Testosterone is a powerful neurosteroid that has been shown to improve cognitive function, increase libido and even elevate mood. When your healthy testosterone levels dip, your mood and motivation can take a hit as well.

This is why many people turn to testosterone boosters like Testo-Max when they are feeling low. The natural ingredients in Testo-Max can help to increase your body's production of testosterone which leads to improved mood and increased confidence.

With Testo-Max, you can expect to feel more confident, motivated, and focused in the gym as well as in your everyday life.

Testo-Max working explained

Testo-Max is a unique testosterone booster supplement in many ways. You see the best testosterone booster supplements for bodybuilding cannot simply boost T levels. To boost athletic and bodybuilding performance, you need more than that.

Testo-Max amplifies IGF-1 levels, which is a vital anabolic hormone for anyone wanting to bulk up on muscle. IGF-1 is a protein that helps stimulate growth in muscles, bones and tendons. IGF-1 also has the ability to increase the uptake of amino acids in muscles which leads to increased protein synthesis and muscle growth.

When it comes to boosting testosterone levels, Testo-Max is in a league of its own. This is because it contains an ingredient called D-Aspartic acid which has been shown to increase testosterone levels by up to 42% in just 12 days.

D-Aspartic acid is a natural amino acid that plays a key role in the production of testosterone. It works by stimulating the release of luteinizing hormone which in turn stimulates the production of testosterone.

Luteinizing hormone is a pituitary hormone that is responsible for stimulating the testes to produce testosterone.

Testo-Max Cost

At $64/mo, Testo-Max is priced slightly higher than the average testosterone booster supplement. However, given the potency of the ingredients and the fact that it contains a clinically effective dose of D-Aspartic acid, we believe that Testo-Max is fairly priced.

Plus, you get a full 60-day money-back guarantee which is something that not many other companies offer.

Testo-Max - Is it worth it?

CrazyBulk enjoys a phenomenal reputation in the bodybuilding supplement industry and for good reason.

They only use the highest quality, clinically effective ingredients in their products and they offer great value for money. Testo-Max is no different. It is one of the most potent testosterone boosters on the market and it comes with a full 60-day money-back guarantee.

If we were you, we wouldn't even think twice before ordering it.

#4 - Prime Male - Masculinity Unlocked

A lot of men want to boost testosterone naturally for reasons that go beyond muscle building and fat loss. You see, low levels of testosterone also have a cumulative effect on all aspects of life that make you a man - your energy levels, sex drive, mood, body hair, mental clarity, and more.

This is where Prime Male comes in. This unique testosterone booster supplement has been designed to not only increase testosterone levels but also improve all areas of life that are affected by low T levels.

Men who had telltale signs of low T reported a remarkable increase in their energy, strength, mood, and facial hair after using Prime Male.

What is Prime Male?

While talking about Testosterone boosters, most brands harp on their ability to help you build muscle or lose fat. But, very few talk about unlocking the other benefits of having high testosterone levels.

This is where Prime Male comes in as a breath of fresh air. It not only focuses on the ability of Testosterone to help you build muscle and lose fat but also highlights it's other less talked about benefits. These include increased energy, improved mood, increased libido and more. Men on Prime Male report a marked improvement in all these areas.

What are the benefits of using Prime Male?

Prime Male helps you unlock the other benefits of testosterone apart from muscle building and fat loss. These include:

Improved mood and increased sense of well-being

Testosterone levels are not merely associated with physical well being. Ask men with chronically low T levels and they will tell you how it affects their mood, energy levels and overall sense of well-being.

Men on Prime Male report an increase in their sense of well-being, increased energy levels and improved mood.

One of the most common complaints of men with low testosterone is a flagging libido. This is where Prime Male comes in as it helps to rekindle your lost libido too.

Increased Libido and strength

Low libido is a common side effect of low testosterone levels. This is because testosterone is the hormone that drives your sex drive.

Men on Prime Male report an increase in their libido after using the supplement for some time due to a spike in natural testosterone production. This can lead to improved performance in bed and increased satisfaction during climax.

Body composition changes

If there's one area where ageing hits you the hardest, it's your body composition. With each year that goes by, it becomes harder to lose fat and easier to gain it.

Testosterone has a direct impact on body composition. Low T levels make it harder to lose fat and easy to gain it. This is why most men who are looking to get shredded focus on boosting their healthy testosterone levels.

Men on Prime Male have reported significant changes in their body composition with increased lean muscle mass and reduced body fat. That's due to two reasons. Firstly, Prime Male increases muscle protein synthesis and nitrogen retention. Secondly, it helps to reduce SHBG levels, which in turn results in more free and active testosterone in your system.

Prime Male Working Explained

Most testosterone supplements sold online are nothing but glorified vitamins and minerals that might help you marginally increase your testosterone levels.

This is not the case with Prime Male. It contains a potent combination of clinically proven ingredients that work together to naturally and safely increase your testosterone levels. This includes herbs, vitamins, minerals, and concentrates, which work in synergy to stimulate your HPTA to produce more testosterone.

Unlike exogenous testosterone injections, it does not affect your endogenous testosterone production negatively. This means, you can continue to use it for as long as your T levels are not in the healthy threshold.

Prime Male Cost

Prime Male comes at $69/mo, which is on the higher side when compared to other testosterone boosters in the market. But, given its potency and safety profile, it is worth every penny. Don't forget that this is one of the most well-rounded testosterone supplements out there.

They also have some cool discounts if you buy in bulk.

Prime Male - Final Thoughts

Prime Male is one of the top testosterone booster supplements out there. It is one of the few that focuses on the whole range of benefits associated with having high testosterone levels. Most testosterone boosters do not go beyond the muscle building and fat loss benefits of testosterone.

Prime Male does.

We don't think anyone would be disappointed with the results they get from using Prime Male. If you're looking for a well-rounded testosterone supplement, look no further!

#5 - Hunter Test - For Muscle, Mood, and Motivation

Hunter Evolve has quickly become one of the most reputed supplement brands in the world. Their nootropic supplement, Hunter Focus has created ripples in the industry.

The company has now come up with a natural testosterone booster supplement - Hunter Test.

Hunter Test is designed to support optimal testosterone levels and associated benefits in men. This includes improved muscle growth, fat loss, mood, energy levels, motivation, and more.

Hunter Test is a well-rounded testosterone supplement that contains clinically proven ingredients at clinically effective dosages. It is free from banned substances and completely safe for long term use.

The best part? It comes with a money-back guarantee!

What is Hunter Test?

Hunter Test is a natural testosterone booster supplement that uses a potent combination of clinically proven ingredients to support optimal testosterone levels in men. It comes from Hunter Evolve, a brand that is known for stretching the boundaries when it comes to developing performance-enhancing supplements.

The company has used the latest advancements in sports nutrition science to develop Hunter Test. When the supplement was launched to selected athletes, it created shockwaves in the sports nutrition space.

Most athletes couldn't believe that this was an all-natural product. The results were stunning, to say the least.

What are the benefits of using Hunter Test?

Hunter Test is designed for the elite athlete who seeks to be at the top of their game. Athletes these days cannot risk using banned substances. This is where Hunter Test comes in as a game-changer.

Despite being 100% natural, it rivals the performance of many illegal steroids and prohormones.

The benefits of using the Hunter Test include:

Peak Anabolism

There's a common misconception that anabolism is solely linked to testosterone production. That's not true. Anabolism is a complex process that involves various hormones, enzymes, and chemical reactions.

Testosterone is just one of the many hormones involved in this process.

Hunter Test contains clinically proven ingredients that support all facets of anabolism. This results in maximum muscle gains with minimum fat storage. It boosts IGF-1, Growth hormone and a series of other enzymes. The result is explosive gains regardless of whether you seek muscle hypertrophy or fat loss.

Improved Muscle Recovery

Hunter Test doesn't just help you build muscle, it also helps you recover from workouts faster. It contains clinically effective doses of Vitamin D3, K2 and Zinc - three nutrients that are critical for optimal muscle recovery.

These nutrients work together to reduce inflammation and support protein synthesis - the process that repairs damaged muscle tissue. As a result, satellite cell production is amplified greatly.

Satellite cells are stem cells that fuse with existing muscle fibers to repair them. This results in faster and stronger muscle growth.

Huge spike in energy levels

Muscle recovery will only matter if you have the energy to train hard in the first place. This is where Hunter Test really shines. The energy level boosts that it produces are unrivaled.

This is largely attributed to the fact that it optimizes testosterone levels. Testosterone is not just a muscle-building hormone, it's also a key player in energy production.

As your testosterone levels increase, so will your energy levels. You'll be able to train with more intensity, which improves your VO2 Max levels.

Hunter Test Working Explained

Hunter Test works to optimize your testosterone levels in two ways.

Firstly, it contains clinically proven ingredients that support testosterone production directly. This includes Fenugreek, D-Aspartic Acid and Tribulus Terrestris.

Secondly, it contains ingredients that reduce estrogen and SHBG levels. This is important because estrogen can block testosterone receptors, making it inaccessible.

SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin) is a protein that binds to testosterone, making it unavailable for use.

Hunter Test contains an ingredient called Boron, which inhibits the activity of SHBG. This allows more testosterone to be available for use, resulting in increased muscle growth and strength gains.

In a nutshell, Hunter Test is the most complete testosterone booster on the market today.

Hunter Test Cost

At $80/mo, Hunter Test is probably the most expensive testosterone booster on the market.

But it's used by the top elite athletes in the world. What do you expect?

It's a premium product that contains clinically effective doses of each ingredient. You're not going to find another product on the market that comes close to the quality and potency of Hunter Test.

Hunter Test - Final Thoughts

Hunter Test is the Rolls Royce of testosterone boosters.

It's used by some of the top athletes in the world and for good reason. It's clinically effective, safe and legal.

If you're serious about building muscle and strength, Hunter Test is the only way to go.

How we selected the best testosterone boosters - A Buyers Guide

There are probably thousands of testosterone boosters on the market today. So, how did we narrow it down to the top 5?

To be honest, it wasn't easy. We had to sift through a lot of garbage to find the gems. But we did it and here's what we looked for:

Ingredients - What's in that pill?

The first thing we looked at was the ingredients. We wanted to see if the product contained clinically effective doses of each ingredient.

If it didn't, we tossed it out. There's no point in taking a product that doesn't contain enough of each ingredient to be effective.

We also looked for ingredients that have been clinically proven to increase testosterone levels. This included Fenugreek, D-Aspartic Acid, Zinc, Boron, Vitamin D3, K2, and more.

We also looked for ingredients that reduce estrogen and SHBG levels. This is important because estrogen can block testosterone receptors, making it inaccessible.

Working - How does it work?

Testosterone booster is a broad phrase that covers a lot of ground. So, we wanted to know how each product worked.

Some products work by directly boosting testosterone levels. Others work by reducing estrogen levels or SHBG levels.

We also looked for products that improve energy levels and libido. This is important because testosterone is not just a muscle-building hormone, it's also a key player in energy production.

Safety - Is it safe?

We only considered products that were safe and legal. We didn't want to include anything that would put our readers at risk.

All of the products on our list are made with clinically effective doses of each ingredient. They're also made with high-quality ingredients that are sourced from reputable suppliers.

Each product is also made in a cGMP-certified facility, which adheres to the highest manufacturing standards.

Price - How much does it cost?

We know that not everyone has the same budget. So, we looked for products that offered the best value for money.

In case you didn't notice, all of the products on our list are pretty affordable. This is because we only included products that offered a good price per serving.

We also looked for products that didn't skimp on quality just to offer a lower price.

FAQs

Q. Do testosterone boosters really work?

A. Yes, they do. There's ample clinical evidence to support the claim that testosterone boosters can help increase testosterone levels. That said, not all testosterone booster supplements sold online are the same. You need to be doubly sure of what you select.

Q. Are testosterone boosters safe?

A. Yes, they are. All of the products on our list are made with clinically effective doses of each ingredient and they're also made with high-quality ingredients that are sourced from reputable suppliers.

Q. How long does it take for testosterone boosters to work?

A. It depends on the product. Some products start working within a few weeks while others may take up to a few months to work.

Q. Do I need a prescription for testosterone boosters?

A. No, you don't. All of the products on our list are over-the-counter supplements.

Q. Are there any side effects of taking testosterone boosters?

A. No, there are no side effects of taking testosterone boosters. Since they are non-hormonal, they do not interfere with your natural testosterone production or have any negative effect on your hormone levels.

The Bottom Line

That's it. We hope that our guide has helped you choose the best over-the-counter testosterone booster for your needs.

Remember, not all testosterone boosters are created equal. Be sure to do your research and select a product that contains clinically effective doses of each ingredient. Here are your top 5 choices.

TestoPrime - Best Option for men over 30

Testogen - Best option for men over 40

Testo-Max - The sustanon clone

Prime Male - Best Value for Money

Hunter Test - Best for Overall Wellbeing

Do your research and select the one that's a close match to your fitness goals. Good luck.

