5 Best Over The Counter Diet Pills - Cut Fat, Get Shredded

There's been so much buzz about prescription weight loss pills off late, that people tend to forget that there are some great options available over the counter. Oh yes, the best over the counter diet pills can actually help you lose weight more efficiently than some of the stuff being sold with a prescription can.

Also, considering that most of the diet pills sold over the counter are 100% natural, there's very little risk of any serious side effects. In fact, you can safely take most of these pills without even consulting a doctor.

So, if you're looking to shed those extra pounds without spending a fortune on prescriptions, here are the 5 best over the counter diet pills that you can buy right now:

Best over the counter diet pills (Top 5 OTC Diet Pills)

PhenGold - Best Natural Phentermine Alternative (Editor Choice)

Leanbean - Best Diet Pills for Women

PhenQ - Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

Instant Knockout - Best OTC Diet Pills for Athletes

Burn Lab Pro - Best for Lean Muscle Mass

Let's look at that OTC diet pills closely.

#1 - PhenGold - Our Top Pick (Best Phentermine Alternative)

When Phentermine became the buzzword for weight loss a few years ago, little did people know that it had a slew of side effects, some of which could be pretty dangerous. PhenGold is an all-natural alternative to Phentermine that delivers similar results without any of the side effects.

PhenGold essentially works by ramping up your metabolism, so you burn more calories throughout the day. It also suppresses your appetite, so you eat less and make better food choices. And last, but not least, it ensures that you don't suffer from an energy crash. We will touch upon why this is so critical for successful weight loss.

For now, let's take a closer look at PhenGold.

What is PhenGold?

PhenGold is an all-natural weight loss pill that contains a powerful blend of thermogenic ingredients, natural appetite suppressants, and ATP metabolism controlling herbs. Thermogenics are basically substances that help you burn more calories by ramping up your metabolism. While there are many thermogenic substances like caffeine and green tea extract, PhenGold contains a few that are far more effective, but we will get to that later.

The combination of these three groups of ingredients makes PhenGold one of the best over the counter diet pills on the market.

PhenGold Ingredients - What Makes it So Effective?

PhenGold contains a potent blend of thermogenic and metabolism-boosting ingredients that work together to help you lose weight effectively.

Some of the key ingredients in PhenGold include:

Green Tea

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Vitamins B3, B6, and B12

DMAE

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Cayenne Pepper

Caffeine

What we like about this ingredient list is that it's not a bunch of randomly selected ingredients. Rather, each ingredient complements the other to create a powerful synergistic effect that helps you lose weight effectively.

For instance, the combination of L-Theanine and Caffeine is clinically proven to boost mental focus and energy without any crashes. So, you can stay energized throughout the day and avoid those cravings too.

How does PhenGold work?

The working of PhenGold is what separates it from cookie-cutter weight loss pills sold online. It is a holistic weight management formula that tackles weight loss from more than one angle.

PhenGold essentially works in three ways.

Fixing a slow metabolism

There are numerous reasons why your metabolism might have slowed down. It could be due to an unhealthy lifestyle, nutrient deficiencies, or even age. In any case, a slow metabolism can make it extremely difficult to lose weight, no matter how hard you diet or exercise.

PhenGold works by ramping up your metabolism. But this is easier said than done. You see, most conventional ways to ramp up your metabolism involve the use of stimulants. Stimulants work great to be fair. But there are a few problems with them.

Firstly, they can cause a host of side effects. Secondly, they might work great in the short term, but their effect starts to wear off after a while, so you always need to increase the dose to get the same effect.

PhenGold is able to achieve the same effect without any of the side effects by using a combination of thermogenic ingredients, vitamins, and minerals. Controlling appetite

Your hunger and your calorie intake are two of the most important factors that determine your weight. So, it stands to reason that if you can control them, you will be able to lose weight effectively.

PhenGold does just that. It contains natural appetite suppressants that help you control your hunger. So, you eat fewer calories without struggling or feeling deprived. Most weight loss pills that contain appetite suppressants use synthetic ingredients that can cause a host of side effects.

But PhenGold uses only natural ingredients like Green Tea and L-Theanine. So, you get the hunger-blocking benefits without any of the side effects. Improving energy levels and mental focus

The final part of the weight loss puzzle is energy and mood. You cannot diet or exercise effectively if you do not have the energy or the motivation to do so.

This is like a paradox. Because you eat less and exercise more when trying to lose body weight, you tend to feel tired and low on energy.

PhenGold helps you overcome this by using a combination of energy-boosting ingredients like Caffeine, B-Vitamins, Green Coffee Bean Extract and Rhodiola Rosea. This not only boosts your energy levels but also improves your mood and mental focus.

So, you can stick to your diet and exercise regime easily and lose weight effectively.

PhenGold Cost

PhenGold is one of the most affordable weight loss pills on the market currently. Most good quality weight loss pills are quite expensive. But PhenGold is different.

A single bottle of PhenGold costs only $59.99. But if you buy in bulk, you can get a significant discount.

For instance, if you buy two bottles of PhenGold, you get one bottle free. Similarly, if you buy three bottles, you get two bottles free.

So, the more you buy, the more you save. Add to that the 100-day money-back guarantee and you have nothing to lose.

PhenGold - Our Review

PhenGold is a top quality weight loss pill that contains only natural ingredients. It is very effective and is also quite affordable. But the primary reason why it tops our list is the 360-degree approach to weight loss.

Most weight loss pills focus only on one or two aspects of weight loss. But PhenGold addresses all the major aspects. It boosts your metabolism, controls your appetite, improves your energy levels and mental focus.

So, if you are looking for a complete weight management solution rather than a short term one, check this out.

#2 - Leanbean - Control Your Hunger and Your Calorie Intake

We are surrounded by junk food. No matter what we do or where we go, we are bombarded with temptation. TV commercials, billboards, and even our friends and family can lead us astray when it comes to our diet.

That is why we need all the help we can get to resist these temptations and stay on track. And that is where Leanbean comes in.

Leanbean is a natural weight loss pill that helps you control your hunger and your calorie intake.

It contains a powerful combination of ingredients that work together to control your appetite and make you feel fuller for longer.

This means you just dont feel like eating anything, without compromising your health.

What is Leanbean?

One of the founders of Ultimate Life, UK's top health and fitness company, was trying to lose weight. She noticed that most of the health and supplements industry, was dominated by weight loss supplements designed for men.

They were crammed with stimulants and other harsh ingredients that she knew were not good for her health. So, she decided to create a natural weight loss supplement for women, that was both effective and safe.

And Leanbean was born. Leanbean is a natural weight loss supplement that uses a powerful combination of natural appetite suppressants and fat burners to help you lose weight.

It is designed specifically for women but ironically is quite popular among men too.

Leanbean Ingredients - What makes it so effective?

We have reviewed hundreds of weight loss supplements over the year. What we have come to realize is that a bulk of the weight loss pills sold online contain fillers or plain ineffective ingredients that do nothing except adorn the nutrition label.

So, we were quite surprised when we looked at the Leanbean ingredients list and found that it was crammed with powerful and effective ingredients. There was nothing in there that we didn't recognize or know about.

Let's take a look at the key ingredients in Leanbean:

Green Coffee Extract

Glucomannan

Turmeric

Green Tea Extract

Garcinia Cambogia

Acai Berry

Chloride

Vitamins B6 & B12

Chromium Picolinate

Zinc

Just like PhenGold, Leanbean too uses a multi-dimensional approach to weight loss. It not only helps you control your appetite and lose weight, but also provides you with the required nutrients and vitamins. This ensures that you don't compromise your health while losing weight.

How does Leanbean work?

In case you didn't notice it already, it is quite clear that Leanbean was designed to address all the major aspects of weight loss. It uses a powerful combination of ingredients that work together to achieve this. The first thing it does is that it suppresses your appetite.

Helping you reduce your calorie intake

Most of us can hop on a treadmill and run for an hour. But talk about dieting and we find it next to impossible to stick to it. The main reason for this is our appetite. When we are hungry, all our resolve goes for a toss.

What we need is something that can help us control our hunger, so that we can stick to our diet and lose weight. And this is where Leanbean comes in. It contains Glucomannan, which is a clinically proven appetite suppressant. Glucomannan is a dietary fiber that expands in your stomach, making you feel full.

This means you just don't feel like eating anything, without compromising your health. No synthetic appetite suppressants that mess with neurotransmitters in the brain. Keeping your energy levels stable

A negative energy balance is the worst thing that can happen to your weight loss efforts. It makes you feel tired, lethargic, and just plain lazy. You don't feel like working out and the whole process feels like a drag. This is where most people give up and resume their old eating habits.

But Leanbean ensures that this doesn't happen. It contains natural caffeine sources like Green Coffee Extract and Green Tea Extract. These help to keep your energy levels stable, so that you can power through your workouts and see results. Leanbean also contains Zinc, B6 & B12, which work together to improve your metabolism. This means your body can better utilize the food you eat so that you have more energy all day. Boosting your metabolism slightly

One of the things that Ultimate Life wanted to achieve with Leanbean is to create a weight loss supplement that would not make women jittery. So, they refused to add synthetic stimulants to the formula, no matter how effective they may be.

They did, however, add ingredients that would help to boost your metabolism slightly, so that you can burn more fat. These include Turmeric and of course, the naturally occurring caffeine. Turmeric is a spice that has been used in Indian cooking for centuries. It is only recently that its thermogenic body fat burning properties have been discovered. So, Leanbean contains a small amount of this thermogenic spice, to help you burn more fat. Nothing that would make you jittery or increase your heart rate, but just enough to help you prevent weight gain.

Leanbean Cost

One of the biggest problems with the weight loss pills industry is that even mediocre products are sold at obscene costs, which only the rich can afford. This is not the case with Leanbean. A bottle of Leanbean containing 90 capsules costs $59.99, which is quite reasonable.

You can also save by buying in bulk as always.

Leanbean - Our Review

We feel that Leanbean is a great product that can help women lose weight, without any side effects. It uses all-natural ingredients that have been clinically proven to be effective.

It suppresses your appetite, supports a healthy diet, boosts your metabolism and keeps your energy levels stable. All this without any jitters or crashes. Hard to better that combo.

#3 - PhenQ - Powerful Thermogenic Fat Burner

We constantly tell athletes that Thermogenic fat burners are the bee's knees when it comes to cutting fat. But it requires a certain mindset to use these products.

You have to be willing to put in the work, in terms of a healthy diet and training. If you're not willing to do that, then there is no point in using a thermogenic fat burner.

But what about the rest of us? Is there a thermogenic fat burner that can help us lose weight, without any side effects?

Yes, there is, and it's called PhenQ. PhenQ is a natural thermogenic fat burner that uses the power of Capsimax Powder, to stimulate thermogenesis in the body. This means that your body starts to burn more fat, without any side effects.

What is PhenQ?

The use of excessive stimulants in fat burners had created an either-or scenario. You either get a product that is too weak to be effective or one that is so strong that it gives you side effects. Wolfson Berg, the company behind PhenQ, wanted to create a product that would be effective, without any side effects.

They managed to achieve this by using gentle thermogenic ingredients, that make PhenQ an all natural thermogenic fat burner. This means that your body starts to burn more fat, without any side effects.

In addition to this, PhenQ also uses dietary fiber to help you feel fuller for longer. This means that you are less likely to snack between meals and overeat at mealtimes.

PhenQ Ingredients - What makes it so effective?

PhenQ is an all natural thermogenic fat burner that uses a combination of ingredients to help you lose weight. The key ingredients are carefully selected to create a holistic, yet safe and effective, weight loss supplement. Here's a look at the complete ingredient list.

Capsimax

Calcium carbonate

Caffeine

Chromium Picolinate

L-Carnitine Fumarate

Nopal

A-Lacy's Reset

Most run of the mill weight loss supplements will contain ingredients that deal with one or two aspects of weight loss. There are some exceptional appetite suppressants we know of. But the best weight loss pills are the ones that take a more holistic approach to weight loss.

This is what PhenQ does. It uses thermogenic ingredients to help you lose weight, while also suppressing your appetite. Your energy levels are not left untouched either, mind you.

There's Capsimax which is a blend of capsicum, piperine, and niacin. Capsicum is the compound that gives chili peppers their characteristic heat. Piperine is an alkaloid that is found in black pepper. Niacin is a form of Vitamin B3. These ingredients work together to create a thermogenic effect, that helps you burn more fat.

How Does PhenQ Work?

PhenQ is a hardcore thermogenic fat burner at its core. It is designed primarily, to kick start the body fat loss process. As we said, most weight loss supplements take a one dimensional approach to weight loss. This can be effective in the short term but is not sustainable in your weight loss journey.

For that, you need a product that takes a more holistic approach, like PhenQ. This thermogenic fat burner deals with weight loss on multiple fronts.

Burning Fat all day and night

Just like everything else, our metabolism does not constantly burn at the same rate. It has its ups and downs, depending on our diet and lifestyle choices. This is where PhenQ comes in. It uses the combination of Capsimax powder and Caffeine anhydrous to help you burn fat all day and night.

This means that you are constantly burning fat, even when you are at rest. If you club it with a healthy diet in a calorie deficit, and some form of Physical activity, you are going to drop pounds in no time. The completely natural thermogenic effect of PhenQ also makes sure that you don't experience any side effects. This is unlike most fat burners which use harsh stimulants to help you lose weight. Keeping calories in check

We have explained time and again, that the most important factor in your weight loss journey, is a calorie deficit. This means that you need to consume fewer calories than what you burn, to lose weight. But this can be difficult if you have an uncontrollable appetite.

This is where PhenQ comes in. PhenQ uses Nopal powder and L-Carnitine, a naturally occurring amino acid, to help you control your appetite. This means that you are less likely to snack between meals and overeat at mealtimes. The Energy you need to function normally

PhenQ is also designed to help you stay in a calorie deficit, by providing you with the energy you need to get through the day. This is a huge advantage over other weight loss supplements, which leave you feeling tired and lethargic.

This can make it difficult to stay on track with your diet and workout plan. PhenQ uses the energy boosting power of caffeine to make sure that you have the energy you need to function normally, without any side effects. But there are also the minerals which help to improve your energy levels.

PhenQ Cost

At $69.99 for a 30-day supply, PhenQ is not the cheapest weight loss supplement on the market. But it is definitely worth the price. You are getting a thermogenic fat burner, an appetite suppressant, and an energy booster, all rolled into one.

PhenQ also offers free shipping to anywhere in the world and has a 60-day money-back guarantee. Just like the rest of the best weight loss pills, you get better value for your money when you buy in bulk. A single bottle of PhenQ costs $69.99 but you can get 2 bottles for $139.98 and get the third one for free.

Similarly, you get 3 bottles for $209.96 and you get 2 bottles for free to go along with it. PhenQ also offers a diet plan to help you make the most of their fat burning supplement.

PhenQ - Our Review

PhenQ is a thermogenic fat burner, an appetite suppressant, and an energy booster. It uses the power of Capsimax powder and Caffeine anhydrous to help you burn fat all day and night. It also uses Nopal powder and L-Carnitine to help you control your appetite.

This means, it will help you break through any body fat loss or weight gain plateaus that you may have been stuck at. Not only that, it will help you do so without any side effects. Hard to find better natural weight loss pills for rapid fat loss.

#4 - Instant Knockout - Melt Stored Fat

One of the reasons why a lot of men and women struggle to lose body fat is because their bodies cling on to the stored fat. You see, our bodies look at fat as an energy source. This is why it is difficult to lose body fat, even when we diet and exercise regularly.

This is where Instant Knockout comes in. It is a powerful weight loss supplement that will help your body metabolize the stored fat so that it can be used as energy. This means that you will start to notice a decrease in your body fat, within a few weeks of taking Instant Knockout.

What is Instant Knockout?

Professional athletes have very stringent doping laws that they have to follow. This is because the use of performance-enhancing drugs gives athletes an unfair advantage over their opponents. But there are some ingredients that are not on the banned list and can be used by athletes. These are known as thermogenic fat burners. Instant Knockout contains a blend of these.

These are designed not only to help quickly melt layers of stored body fat but also to help preserve lean muscle mass.

As a result, Instant Knockout tops the list of favorites for a lot of athletes, as well as those who are looking to get shredded and cut for competition. It is also popular among men and women who are looking to lose weight fast, as it helps to give them an extra edge in the battle against the bulge.

Instant Knockout Ingredients - What makes it so effective

We are particularly careful about weight loss supplements that work fast. This is where most of the scams are. But we have to say that Instant Knockout is different. It uses natural ingredients, which have been clinically proven to help with weight loss.

Each ingredient has multiple studies backing up its efficacy. So, let's take a look at the key ingredients in Instant Knockout and see what makes it so effective.

Glucomannan

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Green Tea Extract

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-Theanine

Vitamin D3

Cayenne Powder

If you have read our review in detail so far, then you wouldn't be surprised to see this ingredient list. There's Glucomannan which is a dietary fiber that helps you feel fuller for longer. There are Vitamin B6 and B12, which help with the metabolism of fat.

Green Tea Extract contains powerful catechins like EGCG, which help to boost metabolism. Caffeine Anhydrous is a powerful stimulant that helps to release stored body fat. L-Theanine is an amino acid that helps to reduce stress levels. Vitamin D3 is a very important vitamin that helps with the absorption of calcium, which is necessary for strong bones and optimal hormonal production.

How does Instant Knockout work?

Instant Knockout is designed to help athletes lose weight fast. As a result, it works on three primary fronts. Breaking down stored fat, burning the released fat for fuel, and lastly, bumping your energy levels, allowing you to workout harder and more intensely.

Let's look at that closely.

Breaking down stored fat

As your body hoards fat, it becomes difficult to lose body fat, even when you are on a calorie-restricted diet. This is because your body will not release the stored fat, as it sees it as an energy reserve.

Instant Knockout helps to break down this stored fat so that it can be used as energy. It contains ingredients that break down this stored fat and help your body to metabolize it. Burning the released fat for fuel

Once the stored fat is broken down, it is released into the bloodstream and transported into the mitochondria. Instant Knockout contains ingredients that help to burn this fat for fuel. This means that fat loss happens quickly and efficiently.

At the same time, there are ingredients like Glucomannan and Caffeine, which help you control your hunger as well as burn more calories constantly. Bumping your energy levels

Your energy levels determine the intensity of your workouts. If you are tired, then you will not be able to workout with the same intensity as you would if you were well-rested.

This is where Instant Knockout comes in, as it contains ingredients like Caffeine Anhydrous, and Vitamin B12, which help to give you a boost in energy so that you can workout harder and longer.

Instant Knockout Cost

Instant Knockout Cut is priced at $65 for 30-days. So it's not as cheap as some of the other options on our list. But it is still reasonably priced, considering the quality of ingredients and the efficacy of the product.

If you buy a three-month supply, you get the fourth month's supply for free. So, it works out to be $52.50 per month.

Instant Knockout - Our Review

We feel that Instant Knockout is a very effective weight loss supplement. It contains natural ingredients that have been clinically proven to help with weight loss.

The ingredients are all well-dosed and work together synergistically to help you lose weight quickly and efficiently. If you have that final layer of fat clinging to your belly, you've just found the ticket to losing it.

#5 - Burn Lab Pro - For Preserving Lean Muscle Mass

Preserving muscle is vital for successful and sustainable weight loss. Else, you just end up looking like a deflated balloon.

This is where Burn Lab Pro comes in. It's designed to help you preserve muscle mass while you are cutting fat. This sounds a lot simpler than it is. Losing fat and keeping muscle are like two opposite ends of a spectrum.

As you lose fat, there's a very thin line or else your body will try to break down muscle for energy. This is why Burn Lab Pro is so popular amongst professional sportsmen and actors.

What is Burn Lab Pro?

Burn Lab Pro is an advanced thermogenic fat burner. It contains clinically proven ingredients that help you lose weight quickly and efficiently while preserving muscle mass. Unlike conventional diet pills that overwhelm you with a long list of ingredients, Burn Lab Pro uses limited ingredients.

But the effects are so razor-sharp that they will help you get in the best shape of your life in no time.

Burn Lab Pro is the second supplement in this list that was designed for athletes.

What does that tell you?

Burn Lab Pro Ingredients - What makes it so effective?

Since Burn Lab Pro was designed for athletes, it has a clean label. In other words, minimal ingredients. Despite this, it's one of the most effective fat burners we've ever tried. In fact, there are only 5 ingredients. Here's the list.

GTF Chromium

B-Hydroxy B-Methyl butyrate from Calcium HMB

ForsLean - A patented Forskolhii extract

Capsimax

BioPerine

That's it. Let's look at the synergistic effect now, shall we? The GTF Chromium works in multiple ways. It increases insulin sensitivity, helps in carbohydrate metabolism, and also helps to preserve muscle mass.

The HMB is the secret ingredient in the sauce. It helps to preserve lean muscle mass and also increases fat loss. This is vital for athletes. Muscle is hard earned. You cannot afford to lose it.

Forslean, the Forskolhii extract, is a very powerful thermogenic compound. It's been clinically shown to help with weight loss, by boosting the metabolism as well as helping curb hunger.

How does Burn Lab Pro work?

Burn Lab Pro is a unique weight loss supplement given the fact that it is designed to help amplify fat loss while preserving muscle mass. That's a combo that generally requires an astute understanding of diet, 24/7 monitoring by a nutritionist, and a supplement stack.

But Burn Lab Pro cuts a shortcut that would take months, maybe even years. Here's how.

Capsimax powers fat loss

The Capsimax in Burn Lab Pro powers up the fat burning process. It helps to break down and release stored fat from the adipose tissue. This is then used for energy by the body.

When your body is using stored up fat for energy, it's called 'lipolysis'. This process is amplified by the HMB and Forskolhii extract in Burn Lab Pro.

This means that you will not only lose weight quickly but also efficiently. Forskolhii prevents hunger pangs

The Forskolhii extract also helps to prevent hunger pangs. This means you will not feel the urge to snack in between meals, another contributing factor to weight loss.

It also helps to boost the metabolism and keeps you feeling energetic throughout the day, without the 'crash'. Chromium helps regulate your metabolism and Insulin sensitivity

Your insulin sensitivity or resistance are both major factors in your overall health. If you are insulin resistant, it means your body is not able to use insulin properly. When your insulin levels are unstable, it can lead to fat storage.

Chromium is a mineral that helps to regulate your metabolism and insulin sensitivity. This means your body will be able to use insulin more efficiently, resulting in less fat storage.

Burn Lab Pro Cost

Burn Lab Pro is priced at $59 for a 30-day supply. That's the industry standard there. Considering that this is a supplement used by top athletes, that's a throwaway price. You can get it even cheaper if you buy the two or three-month package.

Some great discounts for the taking.

Burn Lab Pro - Our Review

Burn Lab Pro is a winner. It works fast, it's safe and it's very effective. If you are looking to lose weight quickly, while preserving muscle mass, this is the supplement for you. The pros are that it's priced right and comes with an industry-leading money-back guarantee.

How can it get any better?

The Best Over the counter diet pills Buying Guide

With a million different diet pills on the market, it's hard to know where to start. But don't worry, we've got you covered. In this guide, we will show you how to spot poor quality products and help you find the best over the counter diet pills that really work.

Ingredients Matter the most

If there's one thing you should take away from this guide, it's that ingredients matter the most. Not all diet pills are created equal and some use low quality, ineffective ingredients.

The best diet pills will use clinically proven, potent ingredients that have been shown to be effective in human studies.

How it works to produce fat loss

Next up is the working mechanism. A good fat burner will help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and suppressing your appetite while keeping your energy levels high. Fancy advertising doesn't mean squat if the product doesn't work.

All the diet pills in this list use a multi-pronged approach to help you lose weight. They will all boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite and give you the energy you need to exercise.

Reputation

The brand's reputation is also important. You want to buy from a company that is well-known and respected in the industry. This way, you know you are getting a quality product.

The diet pills in this list are all from reputable companies that have been around for years.

FAQ

Q. What are the best over the counter diet pills?

A. The best over the counter diet pills are those that use clinically proven, potent ingredients that have been shown to be effective in human studies. All five options that we've listed here are excellent diet pills. They require no prescription.

Q. How do I know if a diet pill is effective?

A. A good fat burner should meet the criteria that we've listed in this guide. It should have clinically proven, potent ingredients, it should be from a reputable company and it should have been shown to be effective in human studies.

Q. What are the side effects of diet pills?

A. The side effects of diet pills vary depending on the ingredients. As far as you pick diet pills with all natural and clinically-proven ingredients, side effects are rare. That being said, always consult with a doctor before starting any supplement regimen.

Q. Are diet pills safe?

A. Generally, natural diet pills are safe. That being said, we recommend that you pay close attention to the ingredients and always do your research about every ingredient in that list.

Q. Are diet pills worth it?

A. If you are struggling to lose weight and have tried everything else, then diet pills may be worth a try. However, they are not a magic pill and they will not work unless you also make healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

Bottom Line

That's it. We hope that this guide has helped you narrow down your choices and find the best over the counter diet pill for you. Remember, we have five top fat burners listed here.

PhenGold - Top Choice

Leanbean - Appetite Suppression Simplified

PhenQ - Powerful thermogenic

Instant Knockout - Burn stored fat

Burn Lab Pro - Preserve muscle while you lose fat

Do your research and pick one that's a close match to your needs. Good luck.

