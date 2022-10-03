5 Best Over The Counter Appetite Suppressant That Curb Your Hunger

Hunger is a physiological response that is hardwired into our brains. It's there to keep us alive, by making sure we eat enough to maintain our energy levels. But sometimes, this natural process can get out of control. If you're struggling with hunger pangs that just won't quit, the best over-the-counter appetite suppressant may be a blessing in disguise.

What Are The Best Over The Counter Appetite Suppressant Pills (Top 5)

Leanbean - Best Choice

PhenQ - Best thermogenic fat burner with appetite suppression

PhenGold - Powerful fat burner with green tea and cayenne pepper

Hourglass Fit - Unique formula which combines appetite suppression with metabolism boosting

TrimTone - Popular thermogenic fat burner with natural ingredients

The problem with poor hunger regulation is that we tend to brush it off as overeating, when in reality, we're just really, really hungry. This can lead to some serious health consequences down the line, as well as show on your waistline in the form of added fat.

If you are a fitness buff or watching your weight, then this tends to be counterproductive to what you are trying to achieve. This is where an appetite suppressant comes in, to help you control those pesky hunger pangs and get on with your fitness journey.

We have handpicked the top 5 best over the counter appetite suppressant pills that are available on the market today. We'll also go over what exactly these products do, as well as the pros and cons of taking them. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 - Leanbean - Top selling natural appetite suppressant supplements

Leanbean is hands down, the most popular appetite suppressant out there. Manufactured in the UK, and internationally popular, these amazing appetite suppressant pills make it ridiculously easy for you to lose weight.

The problem with appetite suppression is that it's so closely linked to your brain that most synthetic appetite suppressants use the easy way out, which is to alter the levels of certain chemicals in your brain. This can have some serious consequences, the most common being dependency and addiction.

Leanbean uses an all-natural approach to weight loss, by using a form of soluble fiber and then burning the stored fat in your body for energy. This means that you not only lose weight, but you also don't have to worry about any nasty side effects.

What is Leanbean?

Leanbean is an appetite suppressing supplement and a thermogenic fat burner in one, which addresses the two biggest hurdles that people face while trying to lose weight. For one, they are unable to cap their calorie intake, and two, they are unable to burn stored fat for energy.

With Leanbean, all you need to do is take 3 capsules before each meal with a glass of water and let the fiber work its magic. The fiber will make you feel fuller for longer, so you end up eating less. And since it's made from all-natural ingredients, you don't have to worry about any side effects.

The other amazing thing about Leanbean is that it also helps burn stored fat for energy. So not only will you eat less, but you'll also be burning more fat. And the best part is, all of this happens without any exercise!

Don't tell anyone we told you that you can lose weight without moving your butt.

What are the benefits of using Leanbean?

Leanbean's benefits are manifold. But we'll start with the most obvious one of them all, which is helping you curb your calorie intake.

Controlling calories

Calorie control is ridiculously tough. Firstly, we are conditioned to eat when we are hungry, and secondly, our brains are very good at making us feel hungry when we aren't. This means that most people struggle with overeating, and as a result, they find it hard to lose weight.

Leanbean can help you control calories without walking around with a calorie counter app and measuring everything you eat. All you need to do is take 3 capsules before each meal, and the fiber will make you feel fuller for longer, so you end up eating less.

This is a great way to lose weight, as it doesn't require any major lifestyle changes or dieting. You can still eat your favorite foods but in smaller quantities.

And since you're not depriving yourself of food, there is no need to worry about binging later on.

Burning fat for energy

Most people store fat because they don't have enough muscle mass to burn it for energy. So even if they eat less, their bodies will still hold on to the fat because it's easier to store than to burn.

This is where Leanbean comes in. It helps you burn stored fat for energy, so you can finally start losing that stubborn body fat.

It contains ingredients which help to break down the stored fat and release it into the bloodstream, where it can be used for energy. This not only helps you lose weight, but it also gives you more energy throughout the day.

Improving your mood and motivation

Your mood and motivation levels can have a big impact on your weight loss journey. If you're feeling down, it's going to be hard to stay on track. However, the moment you start to reduce your calorie intake, it can be easy to become hangry (angry because you're hungry).

This is where Leanbean can help. It contains ingredients that help to improve your mood and motivation levels, so you can stay on track even when you're feeling down.

It also helps to reduce cravings, so you're less likely to binge eat or ever feel like you are getting deprived. There are naturally occurring L-Theanine, which has been shown to reduce stress levels, and Rhodiola Rosea, which has been shown to improve mood and cognitive function.

They've also thrown in some Green Coffee Bean Extract to help with energy levels and focus. So not only will you be in a better mood, but you'll also have the motivation and energy to stay active.

Leanbean Cost

One of the reasons for Leanbean's runaway success is that Ultimate Life has always kept it affordable. They are a women's health company, so they want to make its products accessible to as many women as possible.

A bottle of Leanbean costs $59.99, which is enough for a month's supply. They also offer discounts when you buy in bulk, so it's worth stocking up if you're planning on using it for the long term.

Leanbean - What we feel

The best appetite suppressant supplements must have certain key features. It must be affordable, it must be effective, and it should have minimal side effects.

Leanbean ticks all of these boxes. It's an affordable supplement that is backed by science, and it has zero side effects. It makes losing weight a cakewalk. We wouldn't even think twice before trying it if we were trying to lose weight.

#2 - PhenQ - Intense Thermogenic with appetite suppression

PhenQ is such a strong thermogenic fat burner that most people forget that it's also one of the top appetite suppressant supplements out there. It has remained so for the past 9 years.

Oh yes, that's how long PhenQ has been around.

PhenQ is a supplement that doesn't just help with weight loss. It also helps you break through any weight loss plateau, and it does so by addressing several different issues which are common among dieters.

First of all, it contains ingredients that help to boost your metabolism and burn more calories. This is important because a lot of times people plateau in their weight loss because their metabolism has slowed down.

PhenQ also contains ingredients that help to suppress your appetite.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is the #1 selling thermogenic fat burner that also happens to be an excellent appetite suppressant. Thermogenics generally do suppress appetite to an extent because of their stimulatory properties.

But PhenQ is way more than that. You see it contains bonafide appetite suppressing ingredients which add further to its efficacy as an appetite suppressant.

Ingredients such as nopal cactus, chromium picolinate, calcium carbonate, and caffeine anhydrous work together to not just provide thermogenic fat burning benefits but also help to keep hunger pangs at bay.

PhenQ is one of the few supplements out there which can help you lose fat, suppress appetite, and break through any weight loss plateau.

What are the benefits of using PhenQ?

Appetite suppressing supplements generally do not go beyond curbing hunger pangs. But PhenQ offers so much more than that. It is a complete weight loss solution which helps you lose fat, break through any weight loss plateau and keep hunger pangs at bay, all without having to worry about any side effects.

Boosts your metabolism

Your metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories. A higher metabolism means you burn more calories, and a lower metabolism means you burn fewer calories. That of course is a dumbed-down version of what the actual process is.

PhenQ contains ingredients such as capsimax powder and caffeine anhydrous which help to boost your metabolism and make sure you are burning more calories even when you are not physically active.

This is crucial in our opinion because a lot of people tend to plateau in their weight loss because they do not have time to hit the gym as much as required. PhenQ gives your metabolism a much-needed boost, thus helping you lose fat even when you are not working out.

Suppresses your appetite

Coming to the important bit, PhenQ is a very effective appetite suppressant. This is due to multiple ingredients in the formula. There's Capsimax, which is an effective thermogenic ingredient that also has a positive impact on your appetite.

To add to this, there's Nopal cactus which we talked about earlier. This ingredient is very effective in keeping hunger pangs at bay and has been used for centuries by the locals in Mexico to stave off hunger.

Chromium picolinate is another ingredient which helps to keep your blood sugar levels under control, and this also has an impact on your appetite.

Powers your day with ATP

The amount of energy you have during the day greatly impacts your ability to lose fat. A lot of times, people tend to run out of energy quickly because they are not eating right. Other times, its simply due to a lack of sleep.

PhenQ comes with ingredients such as niacin powder and caffeine anhydrous which help you power through the day without feeling bogged down. We are not just talking about athletes who like to sweat it out in the gym.

Even if you are just a busy professional who has a lot on their plate, PhenQ can help you get through the day without feeling fatigued.

There are numerous other benefits of using PhenQ, but we think these are the most important ones.

PhenQ Cost

Wolfson Berg has always maintained affordable prices for all their supplements. PhenQ is no different. You can get a month's supply for just $69.99. But if you buy a 3-month supply, you can get it for much lower.

That package costs $209.99 and gets you two months worth of PhenQ for free. So, you are paying for just 3 bottles, but getting 5.

PhenQ - What we feel

PhenQ is a top-notch weight loss supplement which can help you lose fat, suppress appetite and get through the day with more energy.

The fact that it is made by a reputed company like Wolfson Berg and is backed by numerous studies makes it all the more trustworthy.

The affordable pricing is also a big plus point. Go for it straight away. Don't even think twice.

#3 -PhenGold - One of the Most comprehensive appetite suppressant pills

When Phentermine became a rage amongst recreational athletes, the FDA was issuing warnings about its side effects.

Phentermine is a powerful appetite suppressant, but it also has some nasty side effects like anxiety, irritability and heart palpitations.

So, the question is - Is there an alternative to Phentermine which can give you the same benefits without any of the side effects?

The answer is PhenGold.

PhenGold is one of the most comprehensive appetite suppressant pills we have come across. It contains all the right ingredients in the right proportion to give you maximum benefits without any side effects.

What is PhenGold?

PhenGold is a natural appetite suppressant that was designed to mimic the effects of Phentermine, but without any of the side effects.

It is made by a UK based company called Wolfson Berg Ltd, which is one of the most reputed companies in the supplement industry.

PhenGold is a non-prescription diet pill which means it can be bought without a doctor's prescription. But here's the fun part. It is a comprehensive formula which includes almost every single natural appetite suppressant ingredient that we can think of.

Many of these ingredients also have thermogenic properties, which means they help you burn fat. In other words, you get the best of both worlds.

What are the benefits of using PhenGold?

PhenGold is an all-natural weight loss supplement which means it comes with a host of benefits.

The most important benefit is that it can help you lose weight by suppressing your appetite. But that's not all.

It also has thermogenic properties which means it can help you burn fat.

Additionally, it also helps to increase your energy, which we believe is vital for unwavering performance.

Chlorogenic acids and catechins for appetite

PhenGold contains both, Green coffee bean extract and green tea extract.

These two ingredients are rich in chlorogenic acids and catechins, which have been proven to be effective appetite suppressants. But its not merely appetite suppression at play here.

One study showed that green coffee bean extract can help you lose up to 10% of your body weight. Another study showed that green tea extract can help you burn up to 17% more fat.

While these two powerhouse ingredients bring a lot to the table, PhenGold also contains Glucomannan, which is the star ingredient in Leanbean.

Your metabolism on Nitrous

PhenGold ticks the second most important box on our list of requirements for an effective appetite suppressant - thermogenesis.

It contains Capsicum extract and caffeine, both of which are proven thermogenics.

Capsicum is the key ingredient in Capsiplex, which is one of the most popular fat burner supplements on the market.

Caffeine, on the other hand, is a well-known metabolism booster.

A study showed that caffeine can help you burn up to 150 more calories per day. Another study showed that it can help you burn up to 11% more fat. This means that you can prevent the weight gain.

More Energy on demand

With calories under control, there's going to be a natural decrease in your hunger pangs. But, as we all know, that's not enough.

You need to have the energy to push through your workouts even when you're on a calorie deficit. You want to maintain a positive energy balance all day, don't you?

This is where PhenGold shines. It contains guarana and green tea extract, both of which are known for their energy-boosting properties. Guarana is an all natural form of caffeine.

It is slowly released into your bloodstream, which means you get a sustained release of energy for hours on end. Green tea extract, on the other hand, is rich in catechins, which have been shown to increase your energy levels.

PhenGold Cost

Despite the staggering demand for PhenGold, the company has managed to keep the price very reasonable.

A bottle of PhenGold costs $59.99, which is very affordable considering the quality of ingredients and the fact that this is a combination appetite suppression supplement. Most quality weight loss supplements on the market cost much more.

You can always get a bulk discount if you buy more than one bottle.

PhenGold comes with a 60-day money back guarantee which means you can try it for two months and see the results for yourself. If you're not happy with the results, you can always get a refund.

PhenGold - Our thoughts

PhenGold is the most well-rounded appetite suppressant we have ever seen.

It contains all the right ingredients, in the right dosages, to deliver on its promise of helping you curb your appetite and lose weight.

Additionally, it also has thermogenic properties which means it can help you burn fat.

And if that wasn't enough, it also comes with an energy booster to help you power through your workouts.

The only downside is that it's not available in stores and can only be bought online. But, we believe, that's a small price to pay for one of the best appetite suppressant pills.

#4 - Hourglass Fit - One of the top natural appetite suppressants

When selecting the best appetite suppressants, one of the things that we pay close attention to is the ingredients. We are as wary of synthetic weight loss pills as you are. Many appetite suppressant supplements create a fake halo of being all natural and supporting a healthy diet.

But when you take a close look at the ingredient list, you come across multiple ingredients that are potent synthetics or fillers intended to promote weight loss. That's why we love Hourglass Fit.

This appetite suppressant supplement is one of the best, all-natural options out there. Just like the rest of the ones, it offers more than one benefit, which is what makes it one of our favorites i this list.

What is Hourglass fit?

Just like Leanbean, Hourglass Fit is one of the best appetite suppressants for women. It is a thermogenic fat burner that can help you lose weight and tone your body. The best part about Hourglass Fit is that it comes with only natural ingredients.

It contains Capsimax, which is a natural form of capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their heat. In addition to this, there are ingredients which are dedicated to appetite suppression.

Women are more prone to binge eating than men due to various reasons. So, the manufacturers have tried to create a supplement which can help women deal with their hunger pangs and eat less.

This is where glucomannan comes in. It's a dietary fibre which makes you feel full for longer periods of time, thereby preventing you from overeating.

The benefits of using Hourglass Fit

While using any dietary supplement that claims to reduce your hunger, you have to look at how exactly it works. What you do not want is a supplement that's packed with stims. Stims or stimulants can help you lose weight in the short term, but they come with a host of side effects.

Hourglass Fit is different. It uses thermogenic fat burners and ingredients which can help reduce your hunger without any stims. This means that there are no side effects like anxiety, jitters, or insomnia.

Helping you drop up to 1000 calories

How do you control your calorie count? It's certainly not easy considering that our bodies by now are used to eating more than we need to. This is where Hourglass Fit comes in. It can help you drop up to 1000 calories a day without any side effects.

It all comes down to the ingredients. The thermogenic properties of chili peppers and glucomannan work together to help you lose weight and keep it off for good. Glucomannan in particular is so effective at helping slow down gastric emptying. This means that the food you eat stays in your stomach for longer, making you feel full for a longer period of time.

Additionally, it also helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is another factor that contributes to weight loss. All of this makes Hourglass Fit one of the most effective appetite suppressants on the market today.

Burning that surplus fat

Our bodies love to hoard fat. There's no doubt that fat is the secret energy source that helps us survive in times of famine. But in today's day and age, there's no need for our bodies to store surplus fat.

Whenever your diet is not on point, your body looks at it as a reserve that can be used in times of need. This is why, even when you're eating less, your body can still hold on to that surplus fat.

Hourglass Fit helps by targeting that surplus fat and burning it for energy. The thermogenic properties of chili peppers help increase your body temperature, which in turn helps boost your metabolism.

This means that your body is burning more calories, even at rest. In addition to this, the glucomannan in Hourglass Fit helps regulate blood sugar levels, which also plays a role in burning surplus fat.

Reducing stress and anxiety

When it comes to weight loss, one of the most underrated factors is stress. Stress can lead to all sorts of problems, one of which is weight gain. When you're stressed, your body produces the hormone cortisol.

Cortisol is responsible for a lot of things, one of which is increasing appetite. This is why people who are stressed tend to overeat. In addition to this, cortisol also leads to the accumulation of belly fat.

Hourglass Fit helps reduce stress and thereby improves your mood. The ashwagandha in Hourglass Fit helps to regulate cortisol levels, which leads to reduced stress and anxiety.

In addition to this, it also helps improve cognitive function and memory. This is important because when you're trying to lose weight, you need all the mental clarity you can get.

Hourglass Fit Cost

One bottle of Hourglass Fit is priced at $60 which we think is quite reasonable. Each bottle contains 120 capsules, which is enough for a month's supply.

The company also offers discounts on larger orders. For example, you can get two bottles for $120 or four bottles for $180. We think this is a great deal considering that most appetite suppressants on the market are priced higher than that.

Hourglass Fit - Our thoughts

Hourglass fit is a terrific appetite suppressant that can help you lose weight without any side effects. The thermogenic fat burners and ingredients help reduce your hunger while also helping to regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, it helps reduce stress and anxiety.

The best part about Hourglass Fit is that it's priced quite reasonably. You can get a month's supply for just $60. The company also offers discounts on larger orders, which makes it even more affordable.

If you're looking for an effective appetite suppressant that can help you lose weight, we highly recommend Hourglass Fit.

#5 - Trimtone - The Most Economical Appetite Suppressant

Trimtone makes it to this list for more reasons than one. For starters, it is the most economical pill on this list. Priced at only $49.99 for a one-month supply, it is nearly half the price of some other pills here. But that's not all.

Trimtone is also a clean label product. This means that it contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. It is also GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.

The active ingredient in Trimtone is green coffee bean extract. This natural compound has been shown to boost metabolism and support weight loss. In addition to this, there are specific ingredients which work synergistically to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

What is Trimtone?

Trimtone is an all-natural appetite suppressant that helps you curb hunger pangs without getting bogged down or feeling deprived. Hunger suppression in theory sounds great, but it doesn’t always work out so well in practice.

A lot of times people find that hunger suppressants make them feel irritable, anxious, or just not quite right. This is where Trimtone shines. It contains a unique blend of ingredients that not only help to suppress hunger, but also provide other benefits such as increased energy and fat burning.

Trimtone is a thermogenic fat burner as well as an appetite suppressant. This means, even if your diet is not perfect, you can still see results.

Benefits of using Trimtone

Trimtone is unique as compared to the other options on this list in that it offers a combination of benefits. Not only does it help to curb hunger, but it also boosts your metabolism and helps burn fat.

You see, lipolysis or the process of breaking down stored fat for energy, requires two things – a source of energy and a trigger. Trimtone provides both.

Breaking down stored body fat

If you are struggling to lose those love handles or the belly fat then you probably are unaware that fat in certain areas contains receptors which make it almost impossible to break down.

But don’t worry, Trimtone has got you covered. It contains an ingredient known as grains of paradise which helps to block these receptors and thus aids in the breakdown of stored body fat.

This means that all those stubborn fat deposits which you thought were there for good, can now be broken down and used for energy.

Improving mental clarity

Trimtone also contains caffeine anhydrous. Caffeine is a well-known stimulant which helps to increase alertness and focus. But the problem with regular coffee is that it also contains other compounds which can lead to jitters and an increased heart rate.

Caffeine anhydrous is a pure form of caffeine which has been shown to improve mental clarity without the side effects. So, if you are looking for a pill that will help you stay focused and alert, Trimtone is a great option.

Burning calories without exercise

The final benefit of Trimtone is that it helps you burn more calories even when you are at rest. This is because it contains green coffee bean extract which has been shown to boost metabolism.

This means that you will be burning more calories even when you are not exercising. So, if you are looking for a pill that will help you lose weight without having to hit the gym, Trimtone is a great option.

Trimtone Cost

Coming to one of the biggest reasons for Trimtone's popularity, the cost. Trimtone is one of the most affordable options on this list.

It is priced at $49.99 for a one-month supply, which is amazing. Are you skeptical to spend more on a weight loss supplement? Then you will be happy to know that Trimtone offers a money-back guarantee.

This means that if you are not satisfied with the results, you can always return it for a full refund.

Trimtone - Our thoughts

What more can we say? Trimtone is our top pick for the best affordable over the counter appetite suppressant. It is an all-natural supplement which helps to curb hunger, boost metabolism, and burn fat.

It helps your body break down stored body fat, improve mental clarity, and burn more calories even when you are at rest. And the best part is that it is priced at just $49. If you buy in bulk, you can bring that price down even further to $30.

How to select the best over the counter appetite suppressant

The term OTC appetite suppressant covers a wide range of products, from pills and powders to patches and teas. They all have different mechanisms of action, but they all share one goal – to help you eat less.

When selecting an OTC appetite suppressant, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

The ingredient list

The first is the ingredient list. There are various natural and synthetic ingredients which have been shown to be effective at reducing appetite. You need to avoid synthetics and stick to natural ones for obvious reasons.

Synthetics tend to alter neurochemistry in a way which can lead to dependency and addiction. So, make sure to check the ingredient list before purchasing an OTC appetite suppressant.

Some of the most popular natural options include green tea extract, caffeine, glucomannan, and Nopal cactus. Make sure that the product you are considering contains at least one of these ingredients.

The dosage

The second is the dosage. Just because an ingredient is added to a product, it doesn’t mean that it will be effective. The key is to make sure that the dosage is high enough to be effective.

This is why we always recommend products which contain clinically proven doses of the active ingredients. This ensures that you are getting an effective product which will help you eat less.

One trick ponies vs. multiple benefits

The third is to consider whether you want a product which offers one benefit or multiple benefits. There are some OTC appetite suppressants which just help you eat less.

These can be effective, but they don’t do anything else. On the other hand, there are products which not only help you eat less but also boost metabolism or burn fat.

These are usually more expensive, but they offer better value for money as they help you achieve your weight loss goals in multiple ways.

FAQs

Q. How long do you need to take an OTC appetite suppressant for it to be effective?

A. This depends on the ingredient. Some ingredients, like caffeine, take effect almost immediately. Others, like glucomannan, can take a few days to start working.

Q. Do OTC appetite suppressants have any side effects?

A. Generally they don't. But you need to be careful with caffeine-based products as they can cause jitters, anxiety, and sleeplessness if you take too much. Make sure to start with a low dose and increase it gradually to avoid any side effects.

Q. Do OTC appetite suppressants work for everyone?

A. By work, you mean results. Results are not guaranteed with any weight loss product, be it a prescription drug or an OTC supplement. That being said, they tend to work for most people.

Q. Can you use appetite suppressants permanently?

A. No you cannot. All the products we have listed are for short term use only. If you want to use them for longer, you need to speak to your doctor first.

The Bottom Line

Now that you know everything there is to know about OTC appetite suppressants, it’s time to make a decision. Remember, not all products are created equal.

You need to pick a product which contains clinically proven doses of effective ingredients. You also need to make sure that the product you select offers multiple benefits. Here are the top 5 choices you have currently.

Pick the one that's a close match to your goals, whether it's weight loss, increased energy, or something else and give it a try! Good luck.

