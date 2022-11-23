5 Best Metabolism Booster Pills For Weight Loss In 2022

It's common knowledge now that a sluggish metabolism is often the main reason behind weight gain and difficulty losing weight.

It's no wonder then that most people are looking for the best metabolism booster pills for weight loss.

A slow metabolism can be caused by various factors, including age, genetics, illness, and poor diet and lifestyle habits.

There are only a handful of ways to naturally boost your metabolism, such as by exercising regularly, eating more protein and fiber-rich foods, and getting enough sleep.

However, taking a metabolism booster pill can also help to increase your metabolic rate.

There are many different types of metabolism booster pills on the market, all claiming to be the best. So, how do you know which one works and which doesn't?

There's a thin line between a legitimate metabolism booster pill and a caffeine pill which will just stimulate your nervous system and give you the jitters.

The best metabolism booster pills on the market will contain all-natural ingredients that have been proven to increase metabolism without causing jitters.

What Are The Best Metabolism Booster Pills for Weight Loss?

PhenQ - Editor Choice

PhenGold - Top Choice for sustainable weight management

Leanbean - Top Choice for Appetite suppression

Hourglass Fit - Best for trimming fat and optimizing metabolism

Burn Lab Pro - Preserve muscle mass and burn the fat

Without further ado, let's dive in and check out our recommendation for the top 5 metabolism boosting supplements in the market.

#1 - PhenQ - Top Choice for Metabolism Booster Pills

The ideal metabolism booster supplement is one that optimizes your metabolism to a healthy range to facilitate fat loss, without any unpleasant side effects. PhenQ is our top choice for the best metabolism booster pill because it does just that - naturally and effectively boosts your metabolism without any side effects.

PhenQ is a comprehensive weight loss supplement that also acts as a powerful fat burner, appetite suppressant, and energy enhancer.

That sums up most of the bumps that people face during their weight loss journey. In a nutshell, PhenQ will help you lose weight, regardless of what's stopping you.

How does PhenQ work?

PhenQ is based on sound clinical research that indicates the effect of a selected blend of herbs, minerals, and caffeine on lipolysis and fat oxidation. It works by increasing cyclic AMP levels in your cells. This is a key molecule that signals the body to release stored fat for energy production.

PhenQ also features capsaicin, which is the thermogenic ingredient that gives chili peppers their heat. Capsaicin has been shown to increase energy expenditure and promote lipolysis.

Other than this, there are ingredients like L-Carnitine, which for a long have been used to treat obesity and weight-related conditions. It helps break down stored body fat and turns it into energy.

PhenQ also suppresses appetite by inhibiting the production of ghrelin, the hunger hormone. This prevents you from overeating and keeps your calorie intake in check.

3 Key reasons why PhenQ is one of the best metabolism booster pills

Here's a fun fact. PhenQ has remained the number 1 selling diet pill for 9 years in a row now. That's quite an achievement, considering the stiff competition in the weight loss industry.

We believe PhenQ is one of the best metabolism booster pills out there for 3 key reasons:

It breaks down stored body fat

Your body has a mechanism for storing fat for later use. However, this stored body fat is often difficult to break down and use for energy. PhenQ features ingredients like L-Carnitine that help in the breakdown of these stored fats so that your body can start using them for energy.

The tricky bit is that with every tiny change in your BMI, your body auto-adjusts the metabolic rate to prevent further fat loss.

PhenQ helps you stay ahead of this mechanism by keeping your metabolic rate up. This way, you continue to burn fat even when your BMI drops a bit.

It suppresses appetite

Overeating is one of the main reasons why people struggle to lose weight. When you're trying to cut calories, the last thing you need is hunger pangs constantly reminding you of all the delicious (read unhealthy) food you're missing out on.

PhenQ features an ingredient called nopal , which is a type of cactus that's rich in fiber. This soluble fiber swells up in your stomach, making you feel full and satisfied with smaller meals.

It also inhibits the production of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, further suppressing your hunger.

It maintains energy levels

When your body is undergoing a change, like weight loss, it's normal to feel a bit low on energy. This is because your body isn't used to the new calorie intake and is trying to adjust.

This is where PhenQ steps in. It contains caffeine that gives you an instant energy boost, without making you feel jittery or anxious like other sources of caffeine.

Most people on PhenQ mention that they feel a steady stream of energy throughout the day, without any crashes. This makes it easier to stick to their diet and workout routine.

How much does PhenQ cost?

PhenQ costs $69.99 per month. That's just over $2 a day to get into the best shape of your life, by boosting your own metabolism to burn fat. Safe, healthy, and sustainable. But, rather than trying it out for just a month, we recommend that you run it for three months at least.

Here's why.

The three-month package gets you TWO BOTTLES of PhenQ for FREE! That's right. You get Five bottles for the price of Three. Isn't that incredible?

PhenQ - Why it's our top choice

PhenQ is a powerful weight loss supplement that helps you lose weight by boosting your metabolism, suppressing your appetite, and maintaining energy levels. It's based on sound clinical research and is completely safe to use.

Male, female, recreational weight loss or professional athletes - PhenQ is suitable for everyone.

Plus, after the pandemic, people are more health-conscious than ever before. This has resulted in a surge in demand for weight loss supplements like PhenQ.

So, if you're looking to boost your metabolism and lose weight, we recommend that you try PhenQ. It's your best bet.

Click here for the Lowest Price on PhenQ

#2 - PhenGold - A Powerful Herbal blend with Green Tea Extract

PhenGold is the gold standard for herbal fat burners. It's a 100% natural supplement that contains potent ingredients like Green Tea Extract, Rhodiola, and Capsaicin.

These ingredients have been clinically proven to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and increase energy levels, amongst a slew of other benefits for overall quality of life.

But at the forefront, it is one of the most well-designed thermogenic fat burners out there. It can stimulate the resting metabolic rate even in well-trained athletes to an extent that few other fat burners can match.

So if you are a recreational fitness buff, imagine what a few months of this powerful metabolism booster can do for you.

How does PhenGold work?

Researchers discovered years ago that caffeine plays a vital role in thermogenesis - the process of heat production in the body.

This was a revolutionary finding, as it opened up the possibility of using concentrated forms of caffeine to stimulate thermogenesis and help people lose weight. But what amazed them further is the combination of EGCG, the key catechin in Green tea extract, which amplified the effectiveness of caffeine manifold.

PhenGold contains 100mg of Green Tea Extract per serving. This extract is standardized to contain 95% polyphenols and 45% EGCG - the two most potent fat-burning compounds in green tea.

This makes it one of the most potent thermogenic metabolism booster supplements out there. Also, it's worth mentioning that it only contains as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. So, there's no potential for jitters or energy crashes.

3 key reasons why PhenGold is ideal for fat metabolism

We firmly believe that unless there's sound clinical research to back up a product's claims, it's best to avoid it.

That's why we love PhenGold and it tops our list of recommendations for dietary supplements to safely boost metabolism.

There are multiple clinical studies about the ingredient blend that shows how it can amplify fat metabolism and help you reach a healthy weight. Here are 3 reasons why we recommend it so highly.

It can help you lose stubborn body fat

The stubborn body fat deposits in the abdominal and thigh region are difficult to get rid of. This is because these areas have a higher concentration of alpha-2 receptors.

These receptors are responsible for slowing down the lipolytic process, which is the breakdown of stored body fat for energy production. This is where PhenGold comes in. The ingredients in PhenGold can up-regulate the beta-3 receptors, which are responsible for stimulating lipolysis.

This means that PhenGold can help you lose stubborn body fat, even in the difficult to target thigh and abdominal region.

It can help you burn more calories even when you are not exercising

If you're looking to boost your metabolism and lose weight, it's important to find a supplement that can help you burn more calories even when you're not exercising.

PhenGold does exactly that by increasing your resting metabolic rate. This is the number of calories your body burns when you are at rest. The combination of EGCG and caffeine can help to prevent noradrenaline from being broken down, which in turn increases the levels of cyclic AMP in the body.

Cyclic AMP is responsible for increasing the resting metabolic rate, which means you'll be burning more calories even when you're not exercising.

It can help to increase energy levels and reduce fatigue

As we always say, energy levels and more importantly, how fatigued you are will have a direct impact on how much exercise you can do.

And if you're not able to exercise, it's going to be very difficult to lose weight. Forget exercise for a minute. Let's say you have a busy work schedule and you're finding it hard to stay awake and focused at work.

This is where PhenGold can help. The caffeine in PhenGold can help to increase energy levels and reduce fatigue. This means you'll be more productive at work and you'll also have the energy to hit the gym after work.

PhenGold also contains Rhodiola Rosea , an ancient herb that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. This powerful herbal extract is a potent adaptogen that helps your body cope with stress by reducing the level of the stress hormone cortisol in your blood.

Cortisol is a hormone that is released in response to stress. It can have a negative impact on your weight loss efforts by increasing appetite and slowing down the metabolism.

How much does PhenGold cost?

PhenGold is priced at less than $2 a day. The month's supply comes in at $59.99, while the buy 3 get 2 free offer applies here too. So, if you buy the three-month pack at $179.99, you get two months' worth of PhenGold for free.

PhenGold - Why we think it's a great metabolism booster

At a time when supplement manufacturers try to pass off any cookie cutter stimulant pill as a "fat burner", PhenGold takes a different and more effective approach to help you reach your weight loss goals.

PhenGold is a thermogenic diet pill for boosting metabolism that also acts as a powerful appetite suppressant.

The thermogenic properties of PhenGold help to increase your resting metabolic rate without causing any of the side effects associated with it.

Click here for the Lowest Price on PhenGold

#3 - Leanbean - Gentle metabolism booster without added stimulants

Some people are more sensitive to the stimulant effects of caffeine and other thermogenic compounds.

But because of the very nature of thermogenesis, most metabolism supplements do contain one form of a stimulant or the other. If you fall into this category, Leanbean is the best metabolism booster for you.

Leanbean is a thermogenic supplement that uses the concept of non-stimulating thermogenesis. It was designed primarily for women, who are generally more sensitive to the effects of stimulants.

But it can be used by both men and women who want a gentle and effective thermogenic supplement that doesn't cause any side effects.

How does Leanbean work?

The primary reason why people opt for a metabolism boosting supplement is because they are unable to lose fat the traditional way, which is calories in vs. calories out.

The metabolism boost offsets any discrepancies in the diet and helps them to burn fat even if they are consuming more calories than they are burning. Leanbean on the other hand takes a more traditional approach. It helps you to lose weight by reducing your calorie intake.

It does this by suppressing your appetite and reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks and junk food. The thermogenic properties of Leanbean are like the icing on the cake, increasing your net calorie expenditure even further.

So, you are actually cutting down on the empty calories you normally consume and burning a few hundred of them even when you are busy slouching in front of a computer. Does that make sense?

3 key reasons why Leanbean can help you burn calories

Leanbean takes a welcome shift from the normal hyperfocus on thermogenesis and looks at weight loss as a complete picture.

The end goal is always to ensure that your body releases more fat cells and burns them for energy. But there are other important factors that come into play to make this happen.

These three key mechanisms of Leanbean can help you reach your target weight efficiently.

Drop calories without fuss

Most people would agree that calorie restriction is the most important part of any weight loss journey.

If you are consuming more calories than your body can burn, it will be stored as fat. No matter how much you workout or how thermogenic your diet pill is, you will not lose weight if you are in a calorie surplus.

The first step to losing weight is to find ways to control your calorie intake. But years of poor dietary habits can make this difficult.

You are used to snacking on unhealthy junk food when you are bored or stressed. And you have a hard time saying no to second helpings at dinner. Leanbean can help you to conquer these cravings and stick to your calorie goals without any fuss.

It does this with a soluble fiber called Glucomannan, which is known to reduce appetite and promote feelings of fullness. This means that you will feel fuller for longer after eating a meal and be less likely to snack on unhealthy junk food in between meals.

Imagine dropping up to 1000 calories from your daily diet.

Gentle thermogenesis for fat burning

Thermogenesis no matter how mild can cause side effects like jitters, anxiety, and even insomnia in some people.

This is why most thermogenic supplements are not suitable for everyone. If you are sensitive to stimulants, you will have a hard time finding a supplement that doesn't cause any side effects.

Leanbean is the perfect solution for you. It uses gentle thermogenic ingredients like turmeric, green coffee, and EGCG from green tea to mildly increase your body temperature and promote fat burning.

This process is called non-stimulant thermogenesis and it can help you to burn an extra 200-300 calories a day without any side effects.

Improve your overall health for amplified fat loss

Vitamins and mineral deficiencies as well as amino acids can lead to a sluggish metabolism.

This means that your body will not be able to burn fat as efficiently as it should.

Leanbean contains some key minerals which are known to promote a healthy metabolism.

Chromium, for instance, is an essential mineral that plays a key role in insulin function.

This means that it can help your body to better regulate blood sugar levels and prevent cravings for sugary snacks.

Another important ingredient in Leanbean is B6 & B12, which are known to convert food into energy.

This means that your body will be able to make better use of the calories you consume and won't store them as fat.

How much does Leanbean Cost?

Leanbean will cost you $59.99 for a month. That's very reasonable considering what it brings to the table. Just like most quality dietary supplements, Leanbean also has a bulk package which will give you a much better price.

The three-month package gets you one bottle for free. That's four months of Leanbean.

Leanbean - Why we think it's a great choice

With a mild thermogenic effect, appetite-reducing fiber, and metabolism-boosting nutrients, Leanbean is a great choice for those looking to lose weight without any side effects.

It's also one of the most affordable weight loss supplements on the market. You can get started with Leanbean for just $59.99.

It comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee too.

Click here for the Lowest Price on Leanbean

#4 - Hourglass Fit - Trim the fat without losing your mind

Hourglass Fit is probably the most unique metabolism booster on this list. You see most metabolism booster supplements focus on the physical side of things.

But Hourglass Fit focuses on the cognitive side as well. It's designed to help you make better food choices and control your cravings. Having your mind in the right place is very important when trying to lose weight.

If you are constantly thinking about food, it will be very hard to stick to your diet. This is where Hourglass Fit comes in. That does not mean it does not burn fat or support a healthy diet. It does both.

How does Hourglass Fit work?

Hourglass fit looks at aspects of weight management that are often overlooked in favor of buzzwords like “metabolism booster”.

The supplement has B-Vitamins, minerals, precursors to key neurotransmitters, and a special ingredient known as 5-HTP. 5-HTP is the immediate precursor to serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite.

When 5-HTP enters the brain, it is converted to serotonin. This has a calming effect on the brain and can reduce stress eating. The B vitamins in Hourglass Fit support energy metabolism. They also help the body convert food into glucose, which is then used for energy.

The minerals in Hourglass Fit are essential for many biochemical reactions in the body. They support the immune system, bone health, and blood sugar metabolism.

Hourglass Fit also contains green tea extract, which is a powerful antioxidant with catechins like green tea extract.

3 Key reasons why Hourglass Fit is ideal for burning fat

Have you ever hit a weight loss plateau so stubborn that despite watching your diet to the T and ensuring that you have the perfect workout routine, the scale just won’t budge?

Hourglass Fit can help you break through these weight loss plateaus by:

Reducing stress eating

When you are feeling stressed, your body releases the hormone cortisol. Cortisol signals your body to store fat and can increase your appetite. In fact, it is the most counterproductive hormone when it comes to weight loss.

The 5-HTP in Hourglass Fit helps to reduce cortisol levels and the stress eating that comes with it. It increases the levels of the feel good hormone, Serotonin which has a calming effect on the brain and helps to control stress eating.

It also has another innate benefit. When serotonin levels are balanced, it signals the body to limit the secretion of Ghrelin, the hunger hormone. So, it's a double whammy on keeping your calories in check.

Keeps you full with soluble fiber

If you have ever been on a diet, you know that cravings can be your worst enemy.

Cravings can strike at any time and can be very hard to resist. While the 5-HTP does its part to help control cravings, the soluble fiber in Hourglass Fit helps to keep you full and satisfied.

Glucomannan, the soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance in your gut that slows down digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer. This is very important because it helps to control hunger and keeps you from snacking between meals.

It also cleanses your intestines scrubbing them to release lipids. A lot of times, poor lipid management can be one of the reasons you can’t seem to lose those last few pounds.

Hourglass Fit is a thermogenic

Finally, there is the metabolism boosting effect. Hourglass fit contains Capsimax, a patented blend of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and niacin. This blend is a powerful thermogenic that increases the body's internal temperature. This causes the body to burn more calories to cool itself down.

At the same time, it also boosts energy levels and helps to increase focus. The combination of these effects makes it easier to burn calories even at rest. Now imagine adding even mild exercise to this mix.

It just makes normal exercise all the more effective at burning fat. If you were able to burn only 200 calories normally with your daily walk, adding Hourglass fit will amplify that to 400.

That may seem to be a small number. But it will quickly add up.

How much does Hourglass Fit Cost?

Hourglass Fit stays within the affordable range of dietary supplements with a month's supply at $60.

As always, the better deal lies in the three-month package. Priced at $180, you get the fourth month for free.

Ideally, you'd want to run it for at least 3 months to get in the best shape. Won't you?

Hourglass Fit - Why we think it's a terrific fat burner

Hourglass Fit is the ideal supplement to help you lose weight and break through those pesky weight loss plateaus.

It reduces stress eating, keeps you full, and boosts your metabolism so you can burn more calories even at rest.

The great pricing and the money-back guarantee make it a risk-free purchase.

Why not give it a try and see for yourself?

Click here for the Lowest Price on Hourglass Fit

#5 - Burn Lab Pro - Maintain lean muscle mass and burn fat

If you are like most fitness buffs, then your ideal body composition probably includes a lot of muscle and very little fat.

This is the so-called 'beach body' look that most people strive for. But, as you probably know, it's not easy to achieve or maintain.

Most metabolism boosters focus on burning fat and don't pay much attention to preserving muscle mass. Here's a fact. Looking skinny is not the same as being lean.

You could be skinny and have very little muscle mass. This is not an attractive look. What you want is to be lean with well-defined muscles. This is the look that most people find attractive.

That's where Burn Lab Pro comes in. This is a powerful fat burner that also helps you to preserve muscle mass. In other words, it helps you to achieve the 'beach body' look.

How does Burn Lab Pro work?

Burn Lab Pro was created for use by professional athletes who need to maintain a very low body fat percentage while preserving muscle mass. It's a thermogenic fat burner that uses a variety of ingredients to help you achieve your goals.

The first is L-Carnitine. This is an amino acid that helps the body to burn fat for energy. It does this by transporting fatty acids to the mitochondria where they are burned for energy.

This process not only helps to burn fat but also preserves muscle mass. L-Carnitine is often used by bodybuilders and other athletes who want to maintain a lean physique.

The second ingredient is HMB or beta-hydroxy beta-methyl butyrate. This is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine. It helps to preserve muscle mass by reducing muscle breakdown. HMB also has some fat burning properties as it helps to increase energy levels and boost metabolism.

3 Key reasons why Burn Lab Pro is a potent metabolism booster

Burn Lab Pro addresses the most common problems that people have when trying to lose weight.

These are losing muscle mass, selectively targeting fat deposits, and fluctuating energy levels, which can be detrimental to workout performance. Burn Lab Pro helps you to overcome all three of these problems.

Keeps your muscle mass intact

There are two reasons why you should use a supplement that helps to preserve muscle mass. Firstly, muscle is harder to gain than fat. Secondly, muscle is metabolically active tissue.

This means that it burns more calories than fat even when you are at rest. So, the more muscle mass you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate will be.

This is why it's so important to use a fat burner that also helps to preserve muscle mass. Burn Lab Pro uses two ingredients, L-Carnitine and HMB, that have been shown to help preserve muscle mass.

This means that you will not only lose fat but also maintain your muscle mass.

Helps you to target stubborn fat deposits

Most people have problems with stubborn fat deposits that are resistant to diet and exercise. There are numerous reasons why this happens but the most common one is a slow metabolism.

A slow metabolism means that your body is not burning calories as efficiently as it should be. This results in fat being stored instead of being used for energy. Burn Lab Pro helps to boost your metabolism and increase calorie burning. This makes it easier to target stubborn fat deposits.

The ingredients in Burn Lab Pro have also been shown to help decrease the size of fat cells. This means that even if you do not lose weight, you will still look leaner and more defined.

Keeps your energy levels stable

Fluctuating energy levels are one of the main problems people have when trying to lose weight.

This is because a lot of weight loss diets are very restrictive and can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients. This can result in fatigue, irritability, and a lack of motivation.

Burn Lab Pro helps to keep your energy levels stable by providing your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. Stable energy levels will help you to stay motivated and focused on your weight loss goals.

How much does Burn Lab Pro Cost

Just like all our top choices, Burn Lab Pro costs just under $60 for a one-month package. Buy 3 bottles and you get the fourth one for free. Don't forget that this is a professional fat burner used by athletes.

You will probably spend more than that on junk food. This will be the best $180 you ever spend.

Burn Lab Pro - Why it's a top choice for pros

By now, you can see that Burn Lab Pro is an extremely effective fat burner.

It's not just us that think so. This product is also popular with athletes and bodybuilders who want to get shredded for competition. The main reasons why this product is so popular are its potency, its ability to preserve muscle mass, and its stable energy levels.

These are the three things that most people struggle with when trying to lose weight. Burn Lab Pro helps you to overcome all of these problems. This is why it is one of our top choices for a fat burner. Try it now.

Click here for the Lowest Price on Burn Lab Pro

How to select the best metabolism boosters?

If you have made it so far, then you'd probably know by now that not all metabolism boosters are created equal. There's a lot of difference between an ineffective supplement and one that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.

The market is flooded with products that claim to be the best but very few of them actually deliver on their promises.

So, how do you select the best metabolism booster for weight loss?

Here are some things to look out for:

Thermogenic Ingredients

Thermogenesis is such a broad space that supplement manufacturers are often able to get away with making false claims about their products.

There are only a handful of natural ingredients that are proven to boost your metabolism.

The most popular thermogenic ingredient is caffeine. Caffeine has been shown to boost metabolism and increase the burning of fat.

Other thermogenic ingredients include green tea, capsaicin, green coffee bean, and turmeric.

Potential for jitters

The reason we only mentioned the ingredients above is because they have been proven to be effective and they also have a low potential for causing side effects. Ingredients like Yohimbe and synephrine are known to cause jitters in some people.

This is because they increase the heart rate and can cause anxiety. If you are sensitive to stimulants, then it is best to avoid these.

The working mechanism

Thermogenesis may seem like the be-all, end-all of weight loss. But losing weight and keeping it off has a lot more to do with your diet and lifestyle than it does with your metabolism.

Yes, a higher metabolism will help you to burn more calories but if you are still eating 3000 calories a day, then you are not going to lose weight. The best way to lose weight is to create a calorie deficit by eating less. That's where appetite suppressants come in.

Appetite suppressants help to control your hunger so that you are able to eat less and create a calorie deficit. The best metabolism boosters will contain both thermogenic ingredients and appetite suppressants.

This is because they work together to boost your metabolism and control your hunger.

FAQs

Q. Will a metabolism booster help me to lose weight in the long run?

A. A metabolism booster will help you to lose weight if it contains thermogenic ingredients and appetite suppressants. These two things work together to boost your metabolism and control your hunger so that you are able to create a calorie deficit.

Q. How long will it take for me to see results?

A. The results will depend on the ingredients, dosage, and your individual metabolism. However, most people start to see results within a few weeks of taking the supplements. That said, we recommend that you look at the bigger picture.

Q. How long can I continue to use these metabolism boosters?

A. All of these are completely natural and hence can be used for as long as you want to. But we generally recommend that you take some time off after 12 weeks of usage.

The Bottom Line

That sums up our list of the best metabolism boosters for weight loss. As you can see, there are a lot of different options to choose from.

We recommend that you pick any one of the ones listed below depending on how closely they match your goals.

Good luck!

