5 Best Fat Burners For Men – Top Diet Pills In 2022

You’re not the kid you were 15, 20, 25, or even 30 years ago. There’s no shame in it. When you were young, you had all the time in the world to work out, play sports, and keep your body in peak physical condition. Now, you’ve developed a bit of a ‘dad bod’, you’ve got a bit of a gut, maybe you are even starting to get a bit top-heavy; if you know what I mean. It’s perfectly fine and understandable to put on a few pounds with age, but it doesn’t make the scene in the mirror any easier.

The reality is you only have so much time in your day to go to the gym, and sometimes the prep cooking and shopping for a healthy diet eats into that time. It gets frustrating, and your frustration is understandable, but there are supplements out there that can help you burn that fat. The question is, what are some of the best fat burners for men? It’s something you should really think about, as obesity can lead to heart disease, and heart disease is the number one killer in America. So, let’s get out of the realm of the hypothetical and get into it. These are the five fat burners that seem to be the best thing to help me burn fat. They are:

Top 5 Fat Burners for Men

1. PhenQ – Overall The Best Fat Burner for Men

2. Clenbutrol – Best Fat Burner for Body Building

3. Burn Lab Pro – Best Non Stimulant Fat Burner

4. Instant Knockout – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner

5. Primeshred – Best Metabolism Booster

#1. PhenQ - Provides an All-In-One Weight Loss Solution





PhenQ is a relatively new product, but in the time it has been around, it has been able to help just under 200 thousand people lose weight. PhenQ claims it has accomplished this by helping men lose weight in five different ways:

• Burns fat

• Suppresses appetite

• Stops the production of fat

• Increases energy

• Enhances your mood

One way in which it accomplishes these incredible weight loss results is with its patented α-Lacys Reset®, a specialized formula invented by PhenQ that is, purportedly, scientifically backed and proven. PhenQ further brags that it was produced in both the UK and the US in factories that were both FDA and GMP approved.

The biggest selling point of PhenQ is that it is an all-in-one weight loss system. Whereas other fat burners and weight loss supplements would focus on one or two aspects of weight loss and muscle gains, PhenQ attempts to be the only supplement you will need.

PhenQ is taken twice a day and recommends taking the pills for at least two months to see real results.

Ingredients

• Capsimax Powder

• Chromium Picolinate

• Caffeine

• Nopal

• L-Carnitine Fumarate

Benefits

• A little does a lot. It may not seem like PhenQ has a lot of ingredients, but the ingredients it does have are doing a lot of work. The Nopal and the L-Carnitine Fumarate are both giving you amino acids, which serve a few functions. One, amino acids help with the production of Human Growth Hormone, which can assist the body with fat loss and muscle building. Furthermore, amino acids themselves help speed up the fat-burning process, turning stored fat into energy.

• ENERGIZED. As those amino acids turn fat into energy, your body will experience a rush of motivation, enough to keep those workouts going. With the boost of a caffeine on top of that, your body becomes a powerhouse, effectively and efficiently boosting your metabolism to burn off excess fat and convert it to muscle. This energized feeling also helps stave off the crankiness of diet and exercise, as well as improve your mood by reducing fatigue.

• Curb your hunger. The nopal cactus extract is high in fiber, which helps to regulate your hunger and your cravings. The Chromium Picolinate is adding to that, as it helps regulate your blood sugar, reducing the need and desire to eat constantly. So, not only is the supplement burning fat, but it is also keeping you from eating too much so that you don’t add even more fat to the stores.

• Thermogenesis. Thermogenesis is the increase of body temperature due to the dissipation of energy. Thermogenesis is a big part of weight loss. There is a reason it is called ‘burning fat’. The Capsimax Powder has multiple thermogenic properties, which play into the body's production of energy to burn off excess fat. This powder also contains piperine, a component found in black pepper, which has been shown to help stop the production of fat cells, blocking the regeneration of fat.

Pros and Cons

PhenQ’s powerful formula has a multitude of advantages, such as:

• Burns fat

• Stops the production of fat cells

• Stops hunger and cravings

• Boosts energy and mood

• Is vegan and vegetarian friendly

• Is all-natural and completely safe with no known side effects

• Provides a 60-day, money-back guarantee

• Is made in FDA and GMP approved factories

• Is scientifically backed

As great as PhenQ is, there are a few things to consider before purchasing, like:

• PhenQ is loaded with caffeine, so anyone who is stimulant sensitive should avoid

• PhenQ should not be used by pregnant or nursing women

• PhenQ is relatively new to the market, so some of the customer satisfaction may not be fully and properly tested yet.

#2. Clenbutrol - The Best Alternative to Clenbuterol





Clenbuterol is a steroid-like substance that was, originally, used to treat asthma (and still is in some countries). It is a great fat burner and has wonderful thermogenic properties for weight loss and muscle building. The only problem: it is HIGHLY illegal in the United States and should not be purchased.

Clenbutrol (the spelling is very important) is a legal and safe alternative to Clenbuterol that provides similar thermogenic properties. The recommended dosage is 3 pills with water 45 minutes before working out. The increased body temperature will help assist with the fat-burning process, making workouts more effective and efficient. It also boasts that it can increase oxygen flow, making any cardio exercises also more efficient.

Clenbutrol states that it should show, typically, in about 2 months. It is recommended to take a week and a half off after the 2 month period. Clenbutrol’s ingredient list is relatively simple, having only 4 active ingredients, which means that it can easily be stacked with other products, which CrazyBulk, the company responsible for Clenbutrol, helpfully recommends on their website.

Ingredients

• Niacinamide, or Vitamin B3

• Bitter Orange Extract

• Garcinia Cambogia

• Guarana Extract, which contains Caffeine

Benefits

• A legal, safe alternative to steroids. Clenbuterol is effective at burning fat, establishing thermogenesis, and creating the energy and gains that athletes and bodybuilders want. However, it is highly illegal and highly dangerous, as steroid use can lead to paranoia, heart palpitations, reduced potassium, and many other severe side effects. With all these risks in mind, Clenbuterol should not be used, which is why it is great that Clenbutrol exists. It creates a ‘have your cake and eat it too’ situation, where you can get all the benefits of Clenbuterol but without the horrible side effects. Seriously, with Clenbutrol available, don’t seek out Clenbuterol.

• Block fat enzymes, suppress hunger and reduce cholesterol. Garcinia Cambogia is an interesting ingredient in Clenbuterol. It has been shown to block the enzyme that produces fat, it has been shown to suppress hunger, and there are even studies that it helps reduce cholesterol.Though Clenbuterol may not have a lot of ingredients, it is easy to see that ingredients like Garcinia Cambogia are pulling a lot of the weight on this product. The Niacinamide in Clenbuterol has also been linked to reduced cholesterol.

• Improved energy and mood. Guarana is a common ingredient in energy drinks, as it contains caffeine and gets the central nervous system going. This boost of energy not only helps get the metabolism going, as well as establishing a thermogenic state, but it also helps improve the mood of the user, boosting their desire to push forward and keep going, reducing fatigue along the way.

• Bitter Orange Extract reduces the risk of side effects. Now, while these natural ingredients are safe for consumption, they can pose some mild side effects, specifically in the form of indigestion. However, the people at CrazyBulk thought ahead on this with Clenbuterol and added Bitter Orange Extract, which has been used for centuries to treat indigestion, diarrhea, and other common stomach ailments. There is even some evidence to show that Bitter Orange Extract can help break down fat so that it can be metabolized easier.

Pros and Cons

So, CrazyBulk’s Clenbutrol is amazing because:

• It is a safe, legal alternative to Clenbuterol

• It can block fat enzymes

• It can suppress hunger

• It can reduce cholesterol

• It can improve your mood and increase your energy

• It has ingredients to reduce possibly harmful side effects

• It can break down fat

• It has thermogenic properties

• It has largely positive reviews

• It has free, worldwide delivery

With all those benefits in mind, there are a few things to consider, like:

• Clenbutrol is not safe for stimulant sensitive users

• Clenbutrol contains gelatin, so it is not vegan or vegetarian friendly

• Clenbutrol offers no money-back guarantees

• Clenbutrol comes in bottles of 35, which means a single bottle will not last you a full month

#3. Burn Lab Pro - The Best Fat Burner Without Stimulants



Burn Lab Pro is our first and only stimulant-free fat burner on this list, but that is hardly the only thing that makes it unique. Burn Lab Pro also boasts about its ability to fit with any diet, whether that be keto, paleo, vegan, or low-carb, and it also is able to boast that it is soy-free, GMO-free, synthetic additives-free, gluten-free, and allergen-free. So, essentially, Burn Lab Pro is great for almost anyone, at least as far as dietary and allergen restrictions are concerned.

Burn Lab Pro follows a pretty simple, but effective model when it comes to weight loss. It seeks to reduce fat while increasing the intensity and endurance of exercise and the building of muscle mass. The ingredients are pretty straightforward, but the focus isn’t on a bunch of ingredients, but rather on using the right ones.

Burn Lab Pro also advertises that is intended to enhance fasted training, the process of working out on an empty stomach. The point of the ingredients, it purports, is to give the user the energy and ability to push through their food-less workout while also minimizing some of the side effects with prebiotics that help settle the stomach.

It is recommended to take 2 to 4 pills 15 minutes before working out.

Ingredients

• HMB, also known as beta-Hydroxy beta-methyl butyric acid

• Calcium

• ForsLean®, also known as Coleus Forskohlii root

• BioPerine black pepper extract

• Capsimax cayenne pepper extract

• GTF chromium

Benefits

• Bone density and muscle growth. The largest ingredient in Burn Lab Pro is the HMB, which does a lot of work absorbing calcium into your system. Now, the benefits of calcium on bone density are fairly well known, but lesser known is the necessity of calcium when it comes to building muscle .

• Back by science and clinical research. Burn Lab Pro is not trying to sell you snake oil. All of the ingredients in Burn Lab Pro are, essentially, proven to do what they are intended to do. This is especially true when it comes to ForsLean, as it is the only Coleus Forskohlii root that is clinically proven to assist with burning fat.

• Great for anyone. There is nothing in Burn Lab Pro that would prevent anyone from taking it. It is GMO-free, soy-free, gluten-free, non-synthetic, keto, paleo, low-carb, and vegan friendly, and it contains prebiotics that keeps the ingredients from having any adverse effects on the stomach. It is also entirely allergen-free, so anyone and everyone can use this product safely.

• Increase energy without caffeine or stimulants. You might think that the stimulant-free nature of Burn Lab Pro would make it an inferior product to other fat burners, as it doesn’t provide the user the boost of energy needed to keep going in the gym. This is not so, as Burn Lab Pro remedies this with GTF chromium, an ingredient that enhances insulin to get more use out of the glucose in your system. GTF chromium essentially activates your glucose to get to work, burning it to provide energy to push through your toughest workouts.

Pros and Cons

Burn Lab Pro is a great product, and it is a great product because:

• Has thermogenic properties to burn fat

• Increases energy and metabolism without stimulants

• Thoroughly backed by science and research

• Free of anything that would cause allergies or adverse side effects, thus making it the safest product on the market

• Improves muscle growth

• Improves bone density

• Blocks formation of fat cells with piperine

• 30-day, money-back guarantee

There is no denying that Burn Lab Pro is a great product, but there are a few downsides, such as:

• Some of the findings related to GTF Chromium are dubious

• Burn Lab Pro only works if you are willing to put the work in. If you are not going to pair this supplement with tough exercise and diet, it may not be for you

#4. Instant Knockout - The Best at Instantly Knocking Out Belly Fat





Instant Knockout heavily focuses on the reduction of fat. While it does advertise a chiseled physique and cut abs, the main goal of Instant Knockout is to take out the fat. When perusing Instant Knockout’s website, you’ll see the term ‘cut weight’ come up a lot. This is very revealing when it comes to establishing what Instant Knockout is for. The goal is to get your weight down so that you can convert the burned fat into muscle.

Instant Knockout recommends taking 4 pills total in the day, two in the morning and two in the early evening. Because this is not a stimulant-free supplement and it does contain caffeine, it is recommended that the dosage be early evening so as not to affect sleep patterns.

Instant Knockout is one of the more packed supplements when it comes to ingredients, boasting 10 all-natural ingredients that are intended to help you burn fat, even if you are not actively exercising.

Ingredients

• Piperine

• Green tea extract

• GTF chromium

• Caffeine anhydrous

• Cayenne powder

• Vitamin B6

• Vitamin B12

• Green coffee

• L-Theanine

• Glucomannan

Benefits

• An energy drink in pill form. There is a lot of caffeine in this product. From green tea extract to caffeine anhydrous to green coffee, there are a lot of ways to get your caffeine fix. This is not a bad thing, though, as caffeine has been linked to improved aerobic exercise, as well as waking up your body’s metabolism so that it can more effectively burn fat. Vitamins B6 and B12 are also doing a lot of work to make your body produce more energy by burning up those calories in your body with a boosted metabolism.

• It’s all about thermogenesis. If you feel like you’ve seen cayenne powder and piperine before, that’s because you have. These are both ingredients that help warm the body up, creating the thermogenic properties in your body that help burn down the fat.

• New ingredients. There are a couple of ingredients on this list we haven’t seen yet. Glucomannan is the first. This dense fiber is great at absorbing the water in your stomach. You may ask: why would I want that? Well, when water is absorbed in the stomach, it reduces the desire to eat, thus curbing appetite. Green tea extract is also new, and as well as being a source of caffeine, green tea extract is also great for fat oxidization, which helps break down the fat stored in the body for easier removal and burning off.

• All the caffeine without the jitters. L-Theanine is a calming, relaxing agent that helps undo the jittery, nervous energy that can be brought on by the caffeine. This ingredient is a great balancing agent, making all that caffeine do a bunch of work without making you feel like a nervous, shaky wreck.



Pros and Cons

Instant Knockout has a lot of positives to consider. For example:

• This supplement is an energy gold mine but balances the energy with other ingredients to avoid jitters

• Lots of thermogenetic properties to burn fat, even if you aren’t working out

• Reduces hunger

• Kicks your metabolism into overdrive

• Provides a subscription that can save you a little bit of money on the price

• Backed by lots of scientific research

• Made in FDA and GMP approved facilities

• Vegan Friendly

With this in mind, Instant Knockout has a few negatives to think about as well. For example:

• This is definitely NOT the product for you if you are caffeine sensitive

• If you mess up the timing on taking the pills, you may experience severe sleeplessness, or you may not be able to take the pills at all

• This product is only sold on the company’s website, so it can be difficult to purchase

• A little more expensive than the average supplement

#5. PrimeShred - The Best Fat Burner to Create that Shredded Look





The goal is in the name. PrimeShred wants to get you absolutely shredded. The goal of the product is to maximize muscle building in the gym without losing any muscle mass. It advertises similar benefits like increased energy and fat loss, but just a simple glance at the company website reveals what anyone is really there for: to get absolute shredded.

Created and developed by Muscle Club limited, an English-based company, the methods of PrimeShred are threefold. First, fat has to be burned away. Second, the mind and body have to be energized, or how else will you get those gains in the gym, Third, enhance mental focus to keep your eye on the prize.

The recommended dosage is 3 pills before your first meal, even on days you are not planning on training. PrimeShred is vegan friendly, so no dairy, meat, or eggs, and it also lacks soy, gluten, and GMOs, making it completely natural and completely safe.

Ingredients

• Cayenne pepper

• L-theanine

• L-tyrosine

• Rhodiola Rosea root

• Green tea extract

• Caffeine Anhydrous

• Green coffee bean extract

• DMAE

• Bioperine

• Vitamin B complex

Benefits

• Caffeine and L-theanine. As discussed with Instant Knockout, there is a lot of caffeine here, but it is balanced nicely with the L-Theanine to avoid jitters. So, you’ll receive the boost of energy and the increased metabolism for burning fat without feeling shaky and anxious. You’ll receive additional boosts of energy from the Vitamin B complex as it helps convert glucose and fat in the body into energy.

• Stay focused. L-tyrosine and DMAE are going to play a big factor in keeping your mind focused and alert. The caffeine might wake you up, and the L-theanine might keep you from being jittery, but it is the L-tyrosine and the DMAE that is going to make you aware of what you are doing, allowing you to focus on your goals, mainly cutting that fat out of your life and getting that shredded look you were hoping for.

• Oxygen and muscle fatigue. A new ingredient on this list, the Rhodiola Rosea root, is doing something really interesting in this supplement. First off, it triggers an enzyme in your body that helps break down fat, but that is not so unique in this list of ingredients, as multiple ingredients are assisting with the breaking down of fat (which is a good thing). The thing Rhodiola Rosea is doing that is unique is that it is assisting the flow of oxygen to the muscles. A lack of oxygen in the muscles can lead to muscle fatigue , which will cause your workout to be cut short. By helping oxygen flow to the muscles, your muscles will not wear down as quickly, allowing for longer, more efficient workout sessions.

• Almost everything is burning fat. With the exception of maybe Bioperine, which is helping your body absorb all these ingredients, almost everything on this list is burning fat, whether it is through activating enzymes, boosting metabolism, or creating thermogenic processes. By the time you finish a month's supply of PrimeShred, you should not see much body fat at all (if you have paired the supplement with proper diet and exercise, of course).

Pros and Cons

PrimeShred is a solid product, arguably one of the better ones, for the following reasons:

• Focused on burning fat

• Providing that energy boost to get to working out

• Providing the focus to be goal-driven and to keep the caffeine from giving you anxious jitters

• Allowing oxygen to flow to the muscles to avoid muscle fatigue

• Completely vegan friendly (no eggs, dairy, meat, or animal products of any kind)

• Soy-free, gluten-free, and GMO-free

• Natural and safe

• 100-day, money-back guarantee

• Fairly cheap at $50 a bottle, with free shipping on higher purchases

PrimeShred is great, but it does have some setbacks. For example:

• Caffeine overload once again. Be careful when you take it so you can avoid sleeplessness

• This product burns fat so much that, if your diet isn’t well planned, you could feasibly cause some real harm to your health

• All the thermogenesis created by this product could lead to dehydration if the user is not careful

Buyer’s Guide

So, we’ve got a lot of fat burners that do a lot of good. But which one is the best fat burner for men?

What is your diet?

If your diet is a big concern for you, Burn Lab Pro is the product for you. It provides the least amount of dietary restrictions, including being stimulant-free. The second best as it relates to diet would be PrimeShred, as it offers everything Burn Lab Pro does with the exception of being stimulant-free. The others may not be vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, or low-carb friendly, so keep that in mind.

Best Bang for your Buck?

Though it may be a little more expensive than some of the other products at $70 a bottle, PhenQ may be the best product as it relates to cost vs efficacy. PhenQ does everything that each of these products do, but it does it with one supplement. Most of these products offer a three in one approach, but PhenQ does a little bit of everything with its five-pronged approach. So, if getting the most out of your dollar is what you are looking for, PhenQ may be the way to go.

Consider the Ingredients

The science on these ingredients is not created equally. As discussed above, GTF Chromium requires a bit more research before we can definitively say it is a useful ingredient as a fat burner. This is generally a good rule of thumb for any supplement, fat burning related or not. If it sounds like the claim is too good to be true, it probably is. Generally speaking, some random flower found in the mountains is not going to make you thin, so take everything with a grain of salt. That does not mean that natural ingredients don’t have utility, because they absolutely do, but the science is worth double-checking, just to make sure these ingredients do what they say they do.

What do you want or need?

At the end of the day, each product offers a different benefit. They all advertise similar benefits, burn fat, build muscle, provide energy, but they are all focused on different things. For example, if you are on a fasting diet and you work out without eating, Burn Lab Pro is great for you, but Instant Knockout might make you sick. PhenQ is a great product if you aren’t going to go full-on gym junkie, while Clenbutrol and PrimeShred are intended for athletes. Which one is the best fat burner is entirely contextual and is based on your needs.



Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I purchase these products?

All of the products have their own website. Instant Knockout, Clenbutrol, and Burn Lab Pro can only be bought on their company stores. PhenQ is available at walmart.com and amazon.com. PrimeShred can be found on amazon.com as well. At this time, none of these products seem to be available in a brick-and-mortar store, so they must be purchased online.

Are these products safe?

Largely, yes. They are made from completely natural ingredients which, when taken with their recommended dosages, shouldn’t create any major issues.

The biggest concern with weight loss products is generally the caffeine. If you are already a bit of a coffee or energy drink fiend and don’t wish to give up that particular vice then I would recommend Burn Lab Pro, since it is stimulant-free. All the other fat burners will give provide doses of caffeine that could be dangerous with long-term use. Overuse of caffeine can be very bad on the heart, and the increased strain of working out and muscle building can also be strenuous for the cardiovascular system, so just bear in mind that additional caffeine usage while working out intensely could have long-term consequences on your heart health.

Allergens are also always something to consider. Only Burn Lab Pro and PrimeShred seem to be fairly allergen-free, so make sure to double-check all the ingredients, active and inactive, before buying.

Do fat burners work?

By themselves, no. Diet and exercise are always going to be necessary. You can’t sit around, eat high-calorie foods, and barely move and lose weight. It’s simply not going to happen.

But, when paired with proper diet and exercise, fat burners can give you the boost you need by increasing your metabolism, reducing the amount of fat your body absorbs, and suppressing your appetite.

What’s this going to cost me?

It depends on the product. A one-month supply is going to run you anywhere from $50 to $70. PrimeShred is the cheapest at $49.99 for a one-month supply. Clenbutrol ends up being the most expensive, not because its overall price tag is the highest (a single bottle costs $61.99), but because a single bottle won’t last you a month, while all the other products will.

The products also get cheaper if you order in bulk, so that is something to factor in as well.

Conclusion

The best fat burner for men has to beg the question: which men are we talking about? From dietary restrictions to overall goals, there are a number of factors at play when deciding which fat-burning supplement is going to be right for you.

PhenQ, Clenbutrol, Instant Knockout, Burn Lab Pro, and PrimeShred are all solid products that present their own unique benefits and disadvantages. Many of the disadvantages aren’t even a true failing of the product, but rather just a factor in who they choose to market to. However, if we were to put any kind of ranking or judgment on the products, you should think about the following:

• PhenQ is the best all-around product

• Burn Lab Pro is the best product with dietary restrictions in mind

• PrimeShred is the best product when it comes to building muscle mass

This doesn’t mean Clenbutrol or Instant Knockout aren’t worth trying. Apply the research yourself. Just remember, don’t stop improving your body!

