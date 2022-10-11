5 Best Energy Stocks To Buy Before It Is Too Late!

Not every stock is worthwhile, so it is essential to conduct necessary due diligence before investing in any stock. There is a high demand for energy due to the global economic growth. The recent Russo-Ukrainian war has also contributed to a spike in the demand for energy, so investors seek to benefit from this.

Energy stocks mostly do well when people have the money to spend due to the economic boom. Circumstances such as a potential energy crisis could see the value of energy stocks rise. This is what is happening to the energy market at this time. For the investor that wants to benefit from energy-related investments, here are the five best energy stocks to buy before it is too late.

Impt.io - Giving Investors Access To Carbon Offset Market

Impt.io is a blockchain-based carbon credit company with the objective of helping reduce carbon emission. The project supports hundreds of other environment conservation projects with the view to reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses.

Impt.io helps investors to eliminate the possibilities of double counting and cheating, while responsibly investing in companies that are in the business of reducing carbon footprints.

The platform supports the United Nations mandate to combat climatic change through the reduction of the 36 billion tons in greenhouse gasses emitted annually. This is expected to reduce global warming and its attendant effects. Holders of the asset can contribute to the reduction of carbon emission by converting their IMPT to carbon credits and having them burned on the platform. They're rewarded with non-fungible tokens when they do this.

IMPT is expected to be an instant success with its planned launch. The company’s operations are built around energy efficiency and conservation. The token is available for sale at the company's website.

Tamadoge - Low Energy Gaming Platform

Tamadoge is a gaming finance platform that is building a gaming metaverse known as Tamaverse. The company utilizes the low energy proof-of-stake blockchain, Ethereum, enabling it to conserve energy in the course of its operations. Tamadoge gives game lovers access to some of the best games in virtual reality gaming. Its token, TAMA, is built to power an ecosystem that supports entertainment and gaming at low energy cost.

Data available at Stocktwits shows that Tamadoge, TAMA, is up by 41% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume is also up by 30% within the same period.

TAMA is currently available to be purchased at the exchange, OKX. Tamadoge has become one of the top investment tokens for energy investors. A recent update from the company shows that it is working in tandem with Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange to have the token listed. This has contributed to the rise in the value of the TAMA token.

TAMA has proven to be a profitable investment for many investors. And with the ongoing listing in several exchanges, the price of the asset will continue to rise.

Hedera - A low energy network that Isn’t bugged down with low transaction speed

Hedera is a blockchain project that incorporates smart contracts in a smarter way. The platform was designed to make its operations carbon negative. The implications is that Hedera is one of the blockchain platforms with very low energy demand. Its innovative hashgraph ensures that transactions are fast and cheap. The energy demand for a transaction on the blockchain is just 0.00017 KWH for a transaction. When compared to Bitcoin, this is negligible.

In reality, when compared to most top blockchain networks. Hedera energy is in the range of minute fraction of fraction costing just $0.0001 to complete each. This can only be compared with second layer solution blockchains.

Hedera token, HBAR, is currently trading at $0.05694. Even though its down by 2% in the past 24 hours, it has great potential as a low cost, high transaction speed blockchain that supports energy conservation. It is a great token to invest in.

Cardano - A low energy blockchain platform with an innovative protocol to meet the aspiration of change makers

The concept behind the Cardano blockchain is to make global changes using the technology. The network was built on the low energy proof of stake system with security and sustainability in mind.

The network is also far more efficient, energy wise than Bitcoin, known for its high energy consumption. Cardano is a network protocol that takes note of behavioral and economic demand with the objective of meeting them using technology.

Cardano's internal currency is ada. Ada is probably one of the most underpriced digital assets and is considered a good investment. At just 4 cents, many market analysts believe that ada is worth at least 100 times more based on the potentials of the Cardano blockchain.

Algorand - A network built with environmental protection in mind

Algorand supports decentralized applications on its network designed to be self-sustaining. Its growth has been premised on partnership with entities with similar environmental protection objectives. Its focus on offsetting carbon footprint makes it an ideal investment for investors seeking profitable tokens with green energy in mind. ALGO is trading just above $0.3.

Conclusion

Investors are eager to make the best out of their investments and energy stocks are among the top choices available for them. However, environmentalists have continued to voice concerns on the effect of carbon emission which is one of the prime sources of greenhouse gasses.

So to balance the effect on the environment, experts recommend the adoption of less energy-demanding production processes to minimize the environmental impact of the demand for energy.

Projects like Impt and Tamadoge are good diversification alternatives for energy investors. These are relatively low-priced assets with high potential for profit and growth.