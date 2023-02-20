5 Best Appetite Suppressant Pills & Hunger Control Supplements Of 2023

Appetite suppressant supplements are a great way to help aid you in your weight loss journey. These types of supplements basically send signals to the brain to alter your overall eating pattern. By doing this, you will be able to consume fewer calories every day, which may also be able to help you stay strong-willed against your urges.

So, we dove into the world of appetite suppressants and compiled the Top 5 supplements in the industry! Trying to pick out the best appetite suppressants may seem impossible due to the infinite amount of these supplements scattered all over the place! But, we got you covered and did the research for you to ease the workload for you. Below you’ll see just why we chose these appetite suppressants to be considered the best in the industry for 2023!

Why Trust Us?

The health and safety of our readers is imperative, always. To do so, our editorial team segregates products based on brand/company’s background, products’ credibility & results. The conclusions of the clinical lab tests are also taken into account. Besides, our team has done due diligence with the nutritionists & professional dietary experts to ensure the products & their reviews are of the highest standard and can be trusted by people.

Now, let's have a look at the best 5 appetite suppressant pills of 2023.

Top 5 Over The Counter (OTC) Appetite Suppressant Pills To Control Hunger

PhenQ : Overall Best Appetite Suppressant On The Market LeanBean : Best Appetite Suppressant For Women Trimtone : Highly Trusted Weight Loss Pills To Lose Weight Fast Phen24 : Great Appetite Suppressant For Burning Fat Prime Shred : Best Diet Pills To Boost Metabolism

#1: PhenQ : Overall Best Appetite Suppressant On The Market

PhenQ

PhenQ is one of the best appetite suppressants on the market! They are a bit newer to the industry, but their results prove why they should be considered #1 on our list! PhenQ reviews from over 190,000 happy customers content with their results! Their goal is to help you achieve the body of your dreams.

They created a high-quality formula that has been put through tests to prove its worth. They designed their product to specifically help you burn fat and keep it off! It can provide you with multiple different benefits aside from just weight loss!

Highlights:

High-Quality Ingredients

PhenQ is made up of a variety of high-quality ingredients that deliver excellent results! PhenQ has put all its ingredients through extensive trials and studies to prove the worth of its products. Let’s go over the beneficial ingredients that make up PhenQ’s powerful formula! Capsimax Powder is essentially made from chili pepper plants.

Capsimax powder is created from a blend of powerful fat-burning properties. It releases strong thermogenesis properties. Thermogenic properties are what produce heat in our body, meaning we will be able to fire up our metabolism and burn body fat quickly.

Chromium Picolinate is a mineral that is part of a molecule. This mineral has been seen widely in several different types of dietary supplements. Several studies have found that Chromium Picolinate may be useful when it comes to fighting off cravings. Caffeine has been widely used as an appetite suppressant.

It’s been known to have properties to reduce hunger and craving. It may also activate the thermogenesis properties in your body. Nopal is a natural plant that is high in fiber known to help regulate your appetite. L-Carnitine Fumarate is also added to this formula for its ability to release fluid retention that may cause added weight.

Manufacturing And Production

PhenQ is produced and manufactured by a company called Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited. This company is considered a trusted name in the supplement industry. Their products have been made in FDA-approved facilities.

Side Effects

Because PhenQ only contains natural ingredients, there aren’t any known side effects caused by this supplement. If you do have any concerns about any existing health issues you may have, it's suggested to contact your doctor before starting these supplements.

Dosage

The dosage amount is simple. All you need to do is take one with your breakfast and one with your lunch. In total, 2 pills a day are the recommended dosage.

Pros:

PhenQ can be used even after weight loss goals are achieved to maintain results

PhenQ is made from 100% natural ingredients that are safe for vegans and vegetarians

No known side effects

Free shipping on all orders worldwide

A 60-day money-back guarantee is offered

Both men and women can take this suppressant

Cons:

Pregnant women and breastfeeding women are not allowed to use this product

Only people 18 and older are allowed to use this appetite suppressant

=> Click here to visit the official website of PhenQ

#2: LeanBean : Best Appetite Suppressant For Women

LeanBean

Women understand the struggles of curbing food cravings. When that time of the month hits, women experience an all-time high when it comes to cravings and food urges. LeanBean is an appetite suppressant formulated specifically for women to help them regain control of their lifestyle!

LeanBean uses a special kind of fiber as well within their formula that has been put through clinical trials to prove its worth. LeanBean strays from using high doses of stimulants that can possibly cause jitters or keep you up at night!

LeanBean targets your body in 3 different ways: Fighting off cravings, boosting metabolism, and reducing fatigue. LeanBeans formula is filled with antioxidants and nutrients that are essential to help women meet their fitness goals.

Highlights:

High-Quality Ingredients

LeanBean appetite suppressants are made with ingredients that will help women achieve their weight loss goals. Their ingredients are 100% natural, safe, and effective for usage. Let’s go over the fine ingredients that make up this formula. 3000 milligrams of Glucomannan are added to this formula. Glucomannan comes from the Konjac plant. This plant is known to be high in dietary fiber that is considered to be water-soluble.

This fiber helps with making you feel full, which may keep you from overindulging in food. Choline is added to the formula to help prevent excess fat that may enter the bloodstream. This action may help you boost and improve your metabolic functions. Chromium Picolinate is an ingredient that's known to have appetite suppressant properties.

This element may offer benefits like decreasing body fat while increasing lean body mass. Chloride is a mineral that maintains your body’s hydration while aiming to keep your body healthy. This mineral has been known to also normalize digestive systems. Zinc is a common mineral found in plant and animal produce. Zinc is able to provide your body with immunity while lowering inflammation.

Zinc may also be capable of supporting healthy muscle growth. Green Coffee beans are unprocessed coffee beans. Green coffee beans are high in antioxidants and nutrients due to them being unprocessed. This ingredient also offers subtle traces of caffeine. Turmeric is an ingredient that has been used for years due to its thermogenic properties. Turmeric offers health benefits filled with potential.

Garcinia Cambogia is an ingredient that has been used in several different types of dietary supplements. This tropical fruit helps with making you feel full and satisfied. Açaí Berry is filled with rich antioxidants. These antioxidants work effectively to energize and stimulate the body. These berries are also rich in fiber that helps significantly with the digestive system.

Piperine is extracted from black pepper. This ingredient has been known to boost the effects of the other ingredients added into the formula. Vitamins B6 and B12 are vitamins that play a vital role in our body’s overall health. They help with maintaining a healthy body weight. These B Vitamins have also been able to produce boosts of energy while fighting fatigue.

Manufacturing And Production

The LeanBean appetite suppressants are created in FDA-approved facilities. These facilities follow CGMP practices. By following this strategy, they can assure they are putting high-quality products out on shelves.

Side Effects

LeanBean has been put through extensive research to ensure its properties on helping women lose weight. Because LeanBean is made up of 100% natural ingredients, there are no known side effects. LeanBean strays from using large amounts of stimulants like other supplements that cater to men and women. Anything with too much caffeine may cause nausea and jitters.

Dosage

The dosage amount for LeanBean is a little more than usual. It requires 6 capsules to be taken a day. Two capsules should be taken with each meal, followed by a glass of water. This dosage amount has been approved by the EFSA.

Pros:

LeanBean is designed to cater to women

LeanBean is made in GMP and FDA certified facilities

Their formula is vegan friendly, soy-free, and gluten-free

No known side effects

Cons:

The dosage amount is a little excessive for a daily routine

It might not be the best for people who have sensitivities to caffeine

=> Click here to visit the official website of LeanBean

#3: Trimtone : Highly Trusted Weight Loss Pills To Lose Weight Fast

Trimtone

Trimtone is another appetite suppressant in the industry that caters towards women. This brand understands that trying to lead a healthier lifestyle is easier said than done. They also understand that many women are on the go and have a hard time committing to the routine of taking suppressants daily.

Trimtone wants to make weight loss achievable for women all over! They want you to be able to feel good inside and out. Trimtone works passionately with several nutritionists and professionals in the health industry that are able to contribute to the process of creating Trimtone. This brand follows a natural approach when delivering results to women.

were able to design a formula for women who don’t have the time to commit to a whole new routine. This brand made sure to keep out all unnecessary ingredients that do nothing for long-term weight loss. The cool thing about this brand is that it offers a blog and a calorie counter for all women to use if they need a little extra help in certain areas.

Highlights:

High-Quality Ingredients

Trimtone keeps its formula free of all the fake stuff offering only real ingredients that may offer real results. Glucomannan has risen in popularity as an ingredient added to dietary supplements. This ingredient is a fiber that expands in the belly to promote fullness that lasts for longer periods of time. Grains of Paradise come from an herb that has been known to activate thermogenesis properties.

Once this activation takes place, your energy levels will rise, and your food cravings will be minimal. Green Tea is filled with antioxidants. It may help to break down fat cells while allowing your body to absorb fewer carbs. Raw green coffee beans are also added to this formula. These beans improve your metabolic functions, boost your energy, and provide thermogenesis properties.

Caffeine is added for its fat-burning capabilities due to its thermogenesis properties. Caffeine provides boosts of energy in small doses of this stimulant. Although their ingredient list may seem short and simple, it’s effective and has several clinical trials backing up each ingredient.

Manufacturing And Production

All of the appetite suppressants produced from Trimtone are made in GMP-certified facilities. You can trust that these supplements are made with quality and care to ensure their worth! They are also all made in the USA.

Side Effects

Trimtone is made completely free of any additives and fillers. 100% of the ingredients used are natural. There are no known side effects when using Trimtone; however, this suppressant does contain about 120 milligrams of caffeine.

Therefore, this may not be the best option for those who are sensitive to caffeine. If you are sensitive to caffeine and still want to use Trimtone, it’s recommended to lessen the number of caffeinated drinks you take a day.

Dosage

Trimtone created a formula designed to be taken with ease by all women. The dosage amount is very easy to keep up with. You only need to take one capsule a day in the morning accompanied by water. It's best to take this capsule 30 minutes before breakfast. This dosage amount can fit into any schedule.

Pros:

Various information and a calorie counter are available through their website for consumers to get added information

Made with 100% natural ingredients

Free of any known side effects

Reduces appetite while boosting your metabolism

Made in GMP approved facilities

Cons:

Working out and healthier eating habits are needed in order to see results with this appetite suppressant

There may be side effects with those who have sensitivities to caffeine

=> Click here to visit the official website of Trimtone

#4: Phen24 : Great Appetite Suppressant For Burning Fat

Phen24

Phen24 takes a unique approach when it comes to appetite suppressants. It's a supplement that can be used by all and is created with an approach to be used morning and night. Phen24 was created with the capabilities to help burn fat during your sleeping cycle as well. They want you to wake up every day looking and feeling your best! They understand that one of the main causes of weight gain that often gets overlooked is stress.

Stress has affected billions of people all over the world to show through their weight and health habits. They want to help you better your stress levels not only when you're awake but while you sleep too. Their appetite suppressants are made up of two different bottles.

One is only for the daytime and the other for nighttime. The daytime bottle provides you with the fuel you need to take on the day. Your thermogenesis is also activated in order to help you burn fat throughout the day. Their nighttime bottle reduces stress levels while helping you curb stubborn cravings. Phen24 is sure to help you reduce overeating and indulgence.

Highlights:

High-Quality Ingredients

Their ingredients are 100% effective. They have been investigated thoroughly before placing bottles on shelves. Let’s go over the daytime bottle. Zinc is added to their formula to boost metabolic functions. Manganese helps provide nutrients to nourish your brain, muscles, and nerve functions. Caffeine, as we all know, stimulates your body providing energy accompanied by fat burning!

Cayenne powder is added for its potential benefits in improving digestion and blood circulation. Other ingredients added to the daytime bottle for Phen24 are Iodine, Guarana Extract, L-Phenylalanine, and Copper. The nighttime bottle contains Glucomannan to help keep you full of a fiber that expands in your tummy.

Hop Extract is added to help aid in the reduction of overall body fat. Ascorbic Acid is a type of Vitamin C that may help with reducing body fat. Other ingredients added are Chromium, Vitamins, Molybdenum, and Green Tea. Each ingredient was investigated deeply before being thrown into either formula (Daytime, Nighttime)

Manufacturing And Production

Phen24 is produced by a company called Wolfson Brands UK Limited. Their products are also created in FDA-approved facilities with 100% natural yet effective ingredients.

Side Effects

All of the ingredients used to make the formula for Phen24 have been put through several tests to real results. There are currently no known severe side effects; however, Phen24 does contain Green Tea and Caffeine. Those who are sensitive to caffeine should steer clear of this supplement.

Dosage

The dosage amount for Phen24 consists of taking 3 capsules daily. 1 pill is to be taken from the daytime bottle, while 2 pills are to be taken from the nighttime bottle. The daytime capsule should be taken with breakfast. The nighttime capsules should be taken about 15 minutes before your last meal.

Pros:

Phen24 has two different bottles that cater to your body, daytime, and nighttime

This appetite suppressant helps you burn body fat overnight

Phen24 is vegan-friendly safe for all to use

Free shipping is offered worldwide

Cons:

Anyone with autoimmune disorders should stray away from using this suppressant

Anyone under the age of 18 is not allowed to use this appetite suppressant

Women who are pregnant or nursing cannot use this appetite suppressant

=> Click here to visit the official website of Phen24

#5: Prime Shred : Best Diet Pills To Boost Metabolism

Prime Shred

Prime Shred aims to provide its consumers with top-quality products that are scientifically backed up by trials and studies. This appetite suppressant aims to achieve fat burning around the clock 24/7.

This brand has a team of lab experts that have deeply investigated their formulas to become one of the most up-to-date suppressants on the market. Their fat from containing outdated information.

Prime Shred wants to be transparent with their consumers offering everyone a closer look into their powerful formula. Prime shred guarantees that you will burn body fat when using their appetite suppressant.

This supplement suppresses appetite while burning fat, boosting energy, boosting metabolic functions, and fighting hunger/cravings. They're sure they'll be able to help you focus on your weight loss journey. Their formulas are made free of all artificial ingredients.

Highlights:

High-Quality Ingredients

Let's get into the fat-burning ingredients that make up this powerful, effective formula! 500 milligrams of Green Tea Extract are added to this formula to boost the metabolism and burn stored fat cells. 300 milligrams of L-Tyrosine have been added to the formula for its known properties of enhancing your mood and focus.

250 milligrams of Rhodiola Rosea may have the power to break down fat while making your exercising sessions a bit more bearable. 200 milligrams of Cayenne Pepper are added to pump up your metabolism while helping you increase thermogenesis properties.

This overall will help you burn through more calories! Other ingredients added to their list are DMA 150mg, Green Coffee 100mg, Vitamin B Complex, Bioperine 5mg, and Caffeine Anhydrous 225mg.

Manufacturing And Production

Prime shred products are produced and manufactured in the USA. Prime Shred supplements are created in FDA and GMP-certified facilities. This alone shows that their products are being made with care.

Side Effects

The great thing about Prime shred is that their products are made 100% natural free from synthetics and additives. There are no known side effects with the usage of this appetite suppressant.

Dosage

Prime Shred should be taken every day. The dosage amount isn't too complicated and could possibly fit into most schedules. 3 capsules a day should be taken at least 20 minutes before breakfast.

Pros:

A 100-day money-back guarantee is offered through Prime shred! Their super confident that you'll love their formula; however, in case you're a part of the small percentage that don't benefit from this formula, a full refund is available for any unwanted purchase

Capable of burning stubborn unwanted fat while boosting energy levels

Although most of the consumers to purchase Prime Shred are men, women can actually use these supplements too m

Free shipping is offered on all orders

100% gluten-free, soy-free, GMO-fee, and 100% free of animal products

Made in the USA

Cons:

Not enough reviews from women are posted on the site. Visually looking at the site at a glance, you would think only men can partake in this appetite supplement

May off out women from purchasing this brand

=> Click here to visit the official website of PrimeShred

How We Made The List Of Best Appetite Suppressants?

In order to make this list possible, we looked through every possible appetite suppressant out there claiming to aid in weight loss. But, unfortunately, we know there are brands out that have phony claims. Therefore, we took the liberty to do extensive research to find the best appetite suppressants.

We looked into several different factors when creating this list. We made sure to look into where these products were manufactured and what these products were made up of. We investigated any clinical trials and studies that were done on the supplements or the ingredients used to make the supplement.

After differentiating the best hunger control supplements from the basic ones, we ended up with 5 effective and great options for appetite suppressants. These 5 brands met our standards when it came to choosing high-quality supplements that aid in weight loss. Dieting is already hard as it is; why make it worse? Take off some of the load by using one of these top 5 brands.

By paying close attention to the criteria below, we were able to come up with a trustworthy list of effective and safe appetite suppressants.

When cutting down our long list of appetite suppressants, we looked at:

Where the company is created and manufactured. This is an important detail to look into because a product created in a known facility builds better trust with consumers than those made and produced in facilities that are unknown to the public. Therefore, it's always good to be aware of where your products are being created and if they are following the proper standards for their production.

How efficient each brand was when it came to delivering results. We looked at brands that had credible results listed. We made sure that each brand that we chose for our list brands that without a doubt, give results to its consumers

Whether or not the brands listed had clinical trials and studies to back up the claims made on their product. We also wanted to see if these brands had their clinical trials and studies open for the public to see

Whether or not the brands contained high-quality, efficient, and safe ingredients. We also looked at if the ingredients used in their formulas were also put through tests to ensure if they can show results

Whether or not the brands listed are thorough and informative in the description of their products. We wanted to make sure these brands had vetted information for those who are new to the world of appetite supplements

Whether or not the brand contained an easy refund policy or a money-back guarantee. We believe this is important to consider when looking into purchasing from a brand. We chose brands that you are able to return without a hassle in case the products don’t work out

The overall popularity and reputation of the brands listed. This was important for us when deciding which brands to add to the list because we wanted real reviews from consumers that actually speak to the results of the product.

After looking into the listed criteria, we were able to make our final decision! We chose top brands that cater to all of the following factors. Below you’ll see just why we chose the appetite suppressants listed to be Top 5!

A Short Guide On Selecting The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills That Really Work In Weight Loss

To bring this article to life, we had to investigate several different brands in the industry claiming to suppress appetite in an effective, safe way. Appetite suppressants have been in the industry for years, making it hard to pick the right one that will offer great benefits.

When we first started our lengthy list, the options seemed infinite. After looking into our import factors when choosing an appetite suppressant supplement, brands started dropping like flies.

We investigated each brand before making any cuts from our list. We looked into third-party studies and clinical tries. We also looked into the brand's overall popularity, followed by genuine customer reviews. After looking through all the criteria, we were ultimately left with our Top 5 Brands that we consider to be the best in the industry for 2023!

Their benefits are effective and may be able to do much more than just suppressing your hunger! Always keep in mind that no supplement is made to be the same! Each differs in their own unique way. Some cater to a certain group, while others cater to everyone. Always make sure to look into which supplement will be able to fit into your overall lifestyle.

What We Specifically Looked For:

When shortening our long list of appetite suppressants, we had to oversee a variety of different factors.

So, before making any cuts, we looked in to see if each brand and its products had:

How beneficial each brand truly was when it came to curbing cravings and food urges. It was important for us to pick out brands that genuinely help consumers fight their urges to overindulge in foods.

If the brands were created in trusted facilities. The last thing you want to do when buying a supplement for the first time is purchase from a brand that has no trace of where it was produced. You want to purchase from brands made preferably in FDA certified facilities or GMP certified facilities.

Whether or not each brand offers clinical trials and studies to back up the claims on their products. We believe it’s also important that these brands have these sources listed for consumers to view to help give them assurance when buying.

Whether or not the brand was informative with its ingredients, details, and dosage amount. This is important for new consumers when purchasing products to help inform them on how to properly use appetite suppressants.

If the brands listed offer an easy refund policy or a money-back guarantee. We believe this is a factor to consider when purchasing appetite suppressants in case the products don’t work out for the consumer.

Whether or not the brands had a credible reputation. Client reviews are very important when purchasing products. The reviews shouldn't influence your decision 100%; they should only offer insight on what could possibly happen when taking appetite suppressants. Don’t make your decision solely on this, but do consider some of what you read.

Looking through the pros and cons of each brand to really understand the differences on each one

FAQs About Appetite Suppressants

Q1. Are Appetite Suppressants Safe to Use?

The appetite suppressants that we have listed in our Top 5 article luckily have no known side effects. This is because their products are created with 100% natural, high-quality ingredients.

Q2. Can Appetite Suppressants Be Used by Anyone?

Appetite suppressants cannot be used by just anybody. The majority of the time, women that are pregnant or breastfeeding can't take these kinds of supplements.

Some suppressants listed in our Top 5 are Just for women or for everybody. Some of these brands require consumers to be at least 18 and up when using their products.

Q3. How Long Will It Take for Me to See the Results?

Every human body is different. Therefore, all results from using any brand may vary. The best way to achieve weight loss goals with appetite supplements is by incorporating exercise and diet changes (Even if the brand doesn't require you to do so). Always keep that factor in mind when adding an appetite suppressant into your weight loss routine.

Q4. How Do Appetite Suppressants Work?

Appetite suppressants work by sending signals to the brain that will then send signals to your body to fight back on cravings and urges. This will keep you from overindulging in foods that probably wouldn’t be good for you.

Q5. Does Your Insurance Cover Appetite Suppressants?

It’s a good idea to contact your health insurer to see if they offer any coverage on any appetite suppressants on the market. (Some health insurers may offer coverage for a selected few) They may or may not offer coverage on the Top 5 brands listed.

Final Thoughts On OTC Appetite Suppressants

After closely looking into all details that we believe make up a great appetite supplement, we came up with a list filled with trusted, safe, and efficient brands! We know it’s overwhelming to choose a proper suppressant to curb those cravings; however, we took the liberty to do all the extensive research for you.

Appetite suppressants, without a doubt, can definitely help you get a kick start on your weight loss journey. Partaking in appetite suppressants can also help you get out of a plateau after sudden weight loss changes.

Plateaus are completely normal to experience when following the same weight loss routine consistently. That's when appetite suppressants can come in handy to help shake up your routine in a beneficial way! We're confident that our Top 5 list will be able to offer you grade A options to cater to your needs!



The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.