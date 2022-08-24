5,00,00,000 Chants Of Navkar Mantra This Paryushan Mahaparva Under The Guidance Of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb

As Jains welcome the most auspicious festival of the year – Parvadhiraj Mahaparva, this year, a record 5,00,00,000 (5 Cr) japps of Shri Navkar Mahamantra will be conducted on a global scale under the guidance of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb.

What is Namaskar (Navkar) Mahamantra?

The Namaskar Mantra is a unique mantra in Jainism. It is a universal mantra for peace and positivity. Usually, mantras are dedicated as a eulogy to specific individuals or entities. However, the Namaskar Mantra is dedicated to qualities like humility, simplicity, forgiveness, compassion, and all the good qualities that exist in this world. Jain philosophy bestows the title of God or Parmatma on any individual who achieves inner purity of the soul. And so, this is a mantra dedicated to inner purity.

The mantra is a timeless mantra, it has no creator, and it will never get destroyed. It is said that every syllable of this mantra possesses infinite meanings, infinite potential and infinite energy.

The Universal Mantra Project

This Paryushan, the universal mantra project is an initiative to take this mantra to every home and heart as an endeavour for universal peace and positivity. More than 108 Jain organisations across the world under the We Jain One Jain banner, and 70+ Jain centres from USA and Canada under JAINA (Federation of Jain Associations in North America) are coming together on 25th August, 2022 to echo the chants of this universal mantra through Parasdham LIVE Webcast and Telecast from 7.15 am – 8.30 am IST.

Thousands of students from numerous schools and colleges will participate in the mantra recitation which will help them boost their memory power, enhance their cognitive skills, increase their self-confidence and enrich their being with good values.

Several old age homes and orphanages have shown their keen interest to be part of this mantra therapy event which will instil positivity and enhance the mental peace and wellbeing of their residents.

Not just Jains, but non-Jains from various walks of life have come forward in support of this universal mantra of peace and positivity. Leading celebrities and professionals in India are inspiring countless people to join this Mantra sadhana. To participate in the event, visit Youtube (www.youtube.com/ParasdhamTV ), Parasdham website (www.parasdham.org ), or Parasdham Facebook page.

Paryushan Mahaparva in sanidhya of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb will be celebrated at Punadi, Kutch. A host of events have been organised throughout the day – Inner Cleaning Meditation Course (early morning 7.00 – 8.00 am IST), Daily pravachans which will also showcase inspiring short films and dramas (8.30 am IST onwards), Evening pravachans (8.30 pm IST onwards) and Special Youth Paryushan English sessions (10.00 – 11.00 pm IST). The events will be webcast LIVE on Parasdham website, Youtube and Facebook, and Telecast on Soham Channel and Santvani Channel. In addition, Aaradhya Art Gallery is a must-see for visitors which will showcase exquisite paintings from the glorious past of Jainism. Be part of this beautiful festival of forgiveness and feel the lightness of inner purification.



