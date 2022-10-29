4 Best Probiotic For Women Over 50 - Reviews & Buyer Guide

The 50s for most ladies is a tumultuous time. The average age for menopause is 51, and this can lead to all sorts of changes in a woman's body. These include hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, mood swings, and more. The best probiotic for women over 50 can potentially help alleviate some of these symptoms by contributing to a healthy gut.

Probiotics are a nascent field of medicine with a lot of potentials. They are live microorganisms, typically bacteria, that offer health benefits when consumed. Most probiotics come in the form of yogurt or supplements.

The gut is home to a complex ecosystem of trillions of microorganisms, both good and bad. Probiotics are the good guys that help keep the bad guys in check.

Having said that, there are many different probiotics on the market, and it can be hard to know which one is right for you. That's where we step in.

What Are The Best probiotics for Women Over 50? (Top 3)

Probiology Gut+ - Top choice for Bloat and gut health (Best Choice)

Biotics 8 - Top choice for immunity

1MD Probiotics Platinum - Top Choice for digestive health

We have been reviewing probiotics for years, and we have a good idea of what works and what doesn't. In this guide, we will recommend the best probiotic for women over 50 based on our findings.

#1 - Probiology Gut+ - Best choice for Bloat and Gut issues (Editor Choice)

You'd probably be aware that Estrogen and Progesterone levels begin to dip around perimenopause and continue to do so through menopause.

But did you know that these hormone changes can also impact the delicate balance of gut bacteria? In fact, they are thought to be one of the main reasons why women over 50 experience more bloating and gut issues than younger women.

Probiology Gut+ probiotic has been specifically formulated to address these issues. It contains a blend of four handpicked bacterial strains that help improve gut motility, reduce bloating, and relieve constipation.

It also contains a prebiotic, which is a food source for probiotics. This ensures that the live bacteria in the supplement are able to survive the journey through your digestive system and reach your gut alive.

3 Benefits of using Probiology Gut+ for women

Probiology Gut+'s benefits go beyond offering a bandaid solution for gut issues like most probiotic supplements do. Instead, it aims to restore gut health from the root cause - hormone imbalance.

Reduces Bloating

It is believed that as the levels of the primary female hormones start to deplete, food begins to pass slowly through the GI system. This can lead to more water being absorbed back into the bloodstream.

As a result, it can lead to bloating and flatulence, more frequently. The lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, and lactobacillus plantarum, are three of the four live bacteria strains in Probiology Gut+. All of them are known to improve gut motility and reduce bloating.

L Acidophilus is known to lower irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, which include bloating, pain, and constipation by breaking down dietary fiber that the body cannot digest. It also reduces the levels of bad bacteria in the gut, thereby improving digestive health.

Prevents Urinary tract infections

Another niggling health concern for women over 50 is the increased risk of urinary tract infections due to poor vaginal health. This is again linked to the loss of estrogen, which can thin out the vaginal walls and make them more susceptible to infection.

The lowered hormone levels can also weaken the bladder, preventing it from emptying completely. This again increases the possibility of an infection.

The good news is that Probiology Gut+'s probiotic can help here too. The L Plantarum in the supplement helps to create a barrier on the vaginal wall, making it more resistant to infection.

It also prevents E. coli - the bacteria that is most often responsible for UTIs - from attaching to the bladder walls.

Improves Skin health

Your skin is a reflection of your gut health. An unhealthy gut can lead to inflammation, which manifests as skin conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

The good news is that by restoring gut health, Probiology Gut+'s probiotic can help improve your skin health too. The L rhamnosus in the supplement has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and reduce redness and irritation.

It also helps to strengthen the skin's barrier function, which can help to prevent moisture loss and keep the skin hydrated. While most people think about fewer wrinkles, this also improves the thickness of the vaginal walls, which can help reduce infections as well.

Probiology Gut+ Cost

At $59.99 for a 30-day stock, Probiology Gut+ is amongst the most reasonably priced probiotic supplements in the market currently. You can get better pricing by opting for the two or three-month package, which gets you one and two bottles for free respectively.

That means you pay just $179.99 for 5 months worth of Probiology Gut+. Isn't that insane?

Probiology Gut+ - Our thoughts

is a well-rounded probiotic supplement that offers a lot more than just gut health benefits. The fact that it can help with skin health, urinary tract infections, and hormone balance, makes it an excellent choice for women over 50.

The four live probiotic strains are well-researched and have been proven to be effective in improving gut motility, reducing bloating, and improving digestive and vaginal health.

The supplement is also affordably priced and you can get even better pricing by opting for the longer duration packages. All in all, we think Probiology Gut+ is an excellent probiotic supplement for women over 50.

#2 - Biotics 8 - Best Choice for Immunity

A weakened immune system might sound like something that cannot happen to you. But as you get older, particularly after the age of 40, your immune system begins to decline.

This is because the thymus gland, which produces T-cells that help fight infection, begins to shrink with age. At the same time, the production of antibodies - which help to neutralize bacteria and viruses - also decreases.

As a result, you become more susceptible to infections, both viral and bacterial. You are also more likely to develop autoimmune diseases, in which your body attacks healthy cells by mistake.

This is where Biotics 8 comes in. This probiotic supplement is designed to boost your immune system and help you stay healthy as you age.

The supplement contains 10 live bacteria strains that have been shown to be effective in boosting immunity and improving your overall quality of life.

Three benefits of using Biotics 8 for women

A weakened immune system goes way beyond just increased susceptibility to infection. It can also lead to fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog.

The good news is that by using Biotics 8, you can not only improve your immune system but also your overall quality of life. Let's take a look at three benefits of using this supplement:

Improved nutrient absorption

Your gut microbiome plays a key role in nutrient absorption. As you age, the number of good bacteria in your gut decreases, which can lead to poor nutrient absorption.

This is a problem because it can lead to deficiencies in vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. The food you eat might be nutritious, but if your body cannot absorb the nutrients, it will do you no good.

This is where Biotics 8 comes in. The 10 live bacteria strain in the supplement help to improve nutrient absorption and help your body get the most out of the food you eat.

It does this by restoring the balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut, which allows your body to absorb nutrients more effectively in the intestines.

As a result, you automatically start to fill in any potential micronutrient deficiencies you may have. This in turn bolsters your immunity without the need for supplementation.

Reduced inflammation

Inflammation is a natural response of the immune system to infection or injury. However, chronic inflammation can lead to a number of health problems, such as heart disease, yeast infections, arthritis, and cancer.

We bet you were unaware that poor nutrient absorption can actually lead to inflammation. This is because when your body cannot absorb nutrients properly, it triggers an inflammatory response in an attempt to get the nutrients it needs.

That's not all. When the levels of good bacteria in your gut are low, it can also lead to intestinal permeability, or "leaky gut". This is when the lining of the intestines becomes porous and allows toxins and bacteria to enter the bloodstream.

This triggers an inflammatory response, which can lead to a number of health problems. Fortunately, by using Biotics 8, you can improve your gut health and reduce inflammation. It contains Lactobacillus Plantarum, paracasei, longum, and fermentum, all of which are known to reduce inflammation.

Quicker recovery from illness

A healthy body is not just resistant to disease but is also able to recover from illness quickly. When you are sick, your body needs all the help it can get to fight the infection and get back to normal.

This is where Biotics 8 comes in. The live bacteria strains in the supplement help to strengthen your immune system and enable your body to fight off infection. That's not all. They also promote the growth of new cells, which helps your body to recover from illness more quickly.

Many of the beneficial bacteria strains in the formula, help to alter ATP production, which means you have a ready supply of energy.

You won't have the post-illness lethargy and sluggishness that usually follows a bout of sickness.

Biotics 8 Cost

A 30-day supply of Biotics 8 costs just $59.99. That's just $2 per day to improve your gut health, boost your immunity and improve your overall quality of life.

Not only that, but the company also offers a money-back guarantee. So, if you're not happy with the results, you can get your money back.

By the way, the insane value package that offers is available with Biotics 8 too. You can buy three bottles for $179.99 and get two bottles for free.

Biotics 8 - Our thoughts

There are many benefits to using Biotics 8, especially for women over 50. Not only does it help to improve your immune system, but it also aids in nutrient absorption, reduces inflammation, and speeds up recovery from illness by bolstering immune health.

If you are battling frequent infections, then adding selected healthy bacteria from Biotics 8 to your daily supplement regimen may help improve your gut health and reduce the number of sick days you have.

The combination of live bacteria strains in Biotics 8 is specially formulated to help improve gut health. If you are looking for a quality probiotic supplement for a healthy immune system, then we highly recommend Biotics 8.

#3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum - Best Choice for Digestive health

The term digestive health has different meanings for different people. For some, it simply means not being bloated after eating.

For others, it's about being able to eat whatever they want without any digestive discomfort. And then there are those who are looking to improve their gut health in order to improve their overall health.

If you fall into the latter category, then 1MD's Complete Probiotics Platinum is the perfect probiotic supplement for you.

The formula contains 11 different strains of live bacteria, which are known to improve gut health. These include Lactobacillus acidophilus, plantarum, and rhamnosus, as well as Bifidobacterium lactis, longum, and breve.

These strains have been shown to reduce inflammation, improve nutrient absorption, and increase the production of short-chain fatty acids.

Three benefits of using Complete Probiotics Platinum for women

A healthy digestive system can go a long way in improving your overall health. Digestion influences everything from your skin health to your energy levels. That's not all. It alters the amount of micronutrients that your body can absorb.

So, it's vital that you take care of your digestive system, especially as you age. Here are three benefits of using Complete Probiotics Platinum for women over 50.

Regular bowel movements

Regular bowel movements are a sign of a healthy digestive system. When your body is able to break down food properly and eliminate waste efficiently, it's a good indication that your gut is healthy.

But, if the movement of food through your digestive system is slow, it can lead to a build-up of toxins in your gut. This can lead to bloating, constipation, and other digestive issues.

If you are struggling with constipation, then probiotics may be able to help. The live bacteria strains in the formula help to increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, which act as fuel for the cells in your colon.

This helps to stimulate muscle contractions and increase the frequency of bowel movements. Even women who have struggled with chronic constipation have been able to find relief by taking probiotics.

No heartburn

At the other end of the spectrum, some women suffer from heartburn or acid reflux. This occurs when stomach acids move up into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation.

Heartburn is often caused by a weakened lower esophageal sphincter (LES). The LES is a ring of muscle that separates the esophagus from the stomach.

When the LES is weak, it doesn't close properly, and stomach acids can move up into the esophagus.

Probiotics can help to strengthen the LES and reduce the occurrence of heartburn. The LES is made up of smooth muscle cells, which are controlled by the nervous system.

The live bacteria strains in probiotics help to modulate the activity of the nervous system, which can help to reduce the frequency of heartburn. That's not all.

The improved gut health automatically helps to reduce inflammation, which can also lead to heartburn.

No post-meal diarrhea

While it's normal to experience an increase in bowel movements after eating a big meal, some women suffer from diarrhea after every meal. This can be extremely frustrating and can make it difficult to enjoy meals.

Diarrhea is often caused by a build-up of toxins in the gut. When the gut is healthy, the live bacteria present help to break down food and eliminate toxins efficiently.

But, when the gut is unhealthy, the toxins can build up and lead to diarrhea. Probiotics can help to improve gut health and reduce the occurrence of post-meal diarrhea.

The live bacteria strains present in the formula help to break down food properly and eliminate toxins efficiently. This can help to reduce the occurrence of diarrhea after meals.

A lot of women who have used 1MD's Complete Probiotics Platinum have mentioned that they have experienced fewer bouts of traveler's diarrhea after using the supplement.

Complete Probiotics Platinum Cost

At $49.99 for a one-month supply, 1MD's Probiotics Platinum is priced very reasonably. The price drops further to $37.99 for each bottle if you buy the 6-month package. If you subscribe to 1MD, the price can drop further.

But even if you choose to shop one time, the pricing is excellent.

Complete Probiotics Platinum - Our thoughts

Complete Probiotics Platinum is one of the best probiotic supplements for women over 50. It contains 11 different strains of live bacteria, which are known to improve gut health and digestive health.

At 51 billion colony-forming units (CFUs), it is one of the most potent probiotic supplements on the market. The live probiotic bacteria strains present in the formula can help to reduce the occurrence of diarrhea, constipation, and heartburn.

The pricing is also very reasonable, making it an excellent choice for women who are looking for a high-quality supplement for digestive health.

#4 - Probiotics 40 million - Best choice for mood and energy

Did you know that the gut-brain connection is a real thing?

Your gut health can have a direct impact on your mood and energy levels. In fact, the live bacteria in your gut produce chemicals that affect your mood.

Some of these chemicals include serotonin and dopamine. These are known as 'happy chemicals' because they help to improve mood and increase feelings of well-being.

So, if you're looking for a probiotic supplement that can help to improve your mood and energy levels, then Probiotics 40 million is a great choice.

The live bacteria in the formula produce 'happy chemicals that help to improve mood and increase feelings of well-being. In addition, the live bacteria help to break down food properly and eliminate toxins efficiently.

This can help to improve gut health and reduce the occurrence of diarrhea, constipation, and heartburn.

Three benefits of using Probiotics 40 million

As women age, complaints about random anxiety, moodiness, and irritability are not uncommon.

There could be many reasons for this - work stress, family obligations, and relationship issues. But one of the most common causes of anxiety and moodiness is an imbalance in gut health.

The vagus nerve is a direct line between the gut and the brain. When the gut is healthy, this communication line works properly and helps to regulate mood.

But when the gut is unhealthy, this communication line gets disrupted and can lead to anxiety, moodiness, and irritability.

Here are some of the benefits of using Probiotics 40 Million

Reduced brain fog

Brain fog is one of those nebulous terms that can mean different things to different people.

For some, brain fog is a feeling of being unable to think clearly. For others, it's a feeling of being forgetful or having difficulty concentrating.

But regardless of how you define brain fog, the bottom line is that it's not a pleasant feeling. Have you noticed that the instances of brain fog tend to increase as you age?

This is because the gut-brain connection starts to weaken as we age. But by taking a probiotic supplement like Probiotics 40 million, you can help to improve the communication between the gut and the brain.

This can help to reduce instances of brain fog and improve cognitive function. Women using the supplement claim to have noticed a significant improvement in their ability to think clearly and concentrate.

Reduced anxiety and irritability

Anxiety and irritability are two more common complaints among women as they age. Unfortunately, a lot of women just think that getting crankier is a part of getting older.

But the truth is, an imbalance in gut health is one of the most common causes of anxiety and irritability.

You do not have to live with anxiety and irritability. Probiotics 40 million can help to reduce these symptoms by improving the communication between the gut and the brain.

The live bacteria in the formula produce 'happy chemicals that help to improve mood and increase feelings of well-being. Not only does this reduce random anxiety attacks, it can also make you less irritable.

You will find yourself calmer and able to handle stress better.

Better sleep

Sleep is the most underrated part of a healthy lifestyle. Most people think that as long as they're not sleeping too much, they're doing fine.

But the truth is, getting enough quality sleep is just as important as eating right and exercising.

If you're not getting enough quality sleep, it can lead to a whole host of problems - weight gain, anxiety, irritability, and even depression.

There are four strains of live bacteria in Probiotics 40 million that have been shown to improve sleep quality. These four strains work together to produce 'happy chemicals' that help to relax the mind and body.

This can help you to fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. They help to increase the duration of REM sleep. As a result, you will wake up feeling rested and rejuvenated.

This has an indirect benefit too - a strong immune system.

Probiotics 40 Billion Cost

At just $34.95 for 1 bottle, Probiotics 40 billion is the cheapest way to improve your gut health.

There are other probiotic supplements on the market that cost twice as much and don't have nearly as many live bacteria.

Not to mention, Probiotics 40 billion comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So if you're not happy with the results, you can get your money back. If you buy three bottles for $97.44, you get the fourth one for free.

Isn't that amazing?

Probiotics 40 Billion - Our thoughts

We think Probiotics 40 billion is the best probiotic supplement on the market for mood and energy levels in women over 50. It's one of the most affordable options too and it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Plus, it has four strains of live bacteria that have been shown to improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety and irritability, and improve cognitive function. If you're looking for a probiotic supplement that can help you to feel your best, we highly recommend Probiotics 40 billion.

Do Probiotics help improve health for women over 50?

This is one of the commonest questions we are asked. The answer is an emphatic YES!

There are many reasons why women over 50 would need to take Probiotics. During the childbearing years, the female body goes through a lot of changes.

These include pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. All these can play havoc with a woman's gut flora.

Probiotics help to restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut, which can improve digestion, boost immunity and even help to reduce weight. Even that's just scraping the surface of all the benefits Probiotics can offer!

While it's still early days, research is also beginning to show that Probiotics can help to reduce the risk of some diseases, such as osteoporosis, heart disease, and even cancer.

So, if you're a woman over 50, make sure you include Probiotics in your daily health regime!

How to select the best probiotics for women over 50?

There are many different strains of probiotics available on the market. This can make it extremely difficult for someone who's not a health professional to know which one to choose. Here's some help.

Check the live bacterial strains

Some bacterial strains are better suited for certain conditions than others. For example, Lactobacillus acidophilus is a common strain that is often used to treat diarrhea, whereas Bifidobacterium bifidum is often used to boost immunity.

Similarly, there are tried and tested Probiotic strains that are particularly beneficial for women over 50. These include Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus reuteri and Bifidobacterium longum.

These strains have been shown to be effective in improving gut health, boosting immunity and reducing the risk of some diseases.

Do your research

When you've decided which strains you need, it's time to do some research and find out which product contains those strains. Not all Probiotic supplements are created equal! Some products may not contain the number of live bacteria they claim, or they may not contain the strains you're looking for.

It's important to read the label carefully and check the number of live bacteria per capsule. You should also make sure the product is refrigerated, as this helps to keep the live bacteria alive and thriving.

Does it contain prebiotic

Prebiotic is a type of fiber that acts as food for Probiotics. It helps to keep the Probiotics alive and healthy in your gut.

Some Probiotic supplements contain prebiotic, while others don't. If you're looking for a complete gut health package, choose a supplement that contains both Probiotic and prebiotic.

FAQs

Q. How long can a woman use probiotics?

A. Well, there's no real limit. Probiotics are a natural and safe way to improve gut health, so you can use them for as long as you like.

Q. Can I take probiotics if I'm on medication?

A. Yes, Probiotics are generally safe for people who are taking medication. However, it's always best to check with your doctor or pharmacist first, just to be sure.

Q. I'm pregnant. Can I take Probiotics?

A. Yes, Probiotics are perfectly safe for pregnant women. In fact, they can be extremely beneficial, as they help to support gut health during a time when the body is going through a lot of changes. However, as with all supplements, it's best to check with your doctor or midwife first.

The Bottom Line

Probiotics can be a safe, natural, and effective way to improve gut health, boost immunity and reduce the risk of some diseases. If you're a woman over 50, make sure you include Probiotics in your daily health regime!

Here are the four best options for you.

Probiology Gut+ - Top choice for Bloat and gut health

Biotics 8 - Top choice for immunity

1MD Probiotics platinum - Top Choice for digestive health

Probiotics 40 Billion - Top choice for mood and energy

Good luck.

