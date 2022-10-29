4 Best Appetite Suppressant For Women – Stop Your Hunger Today!

As a woman, binge eating or emotional eating, call it what you will, is something we're all too familiar with. We've all been there - the moment when we just can't seem to control our cravings, and end up eating way more than we intended to. The best appetite suppressant for women is designed to help you cap these cravings.

Are women more likely to resort to unhealthy eating? Certainly seems so. According to research, women find it more difficult to control their eating habits. It feels like our hunger knows no bounds, and we just can't stop until the entire packet of biscuits or bag of chips is gone. This is where appetite suppressants come in.

What Are The Best Appetite Suppressant for Women?

The best appetite suppressant for women is one that will help you control your cravings, without causing any harm to your health. There are many different products on the market, all claiming to be the best.

But you need to be aware that any appetite suppressant supplement that uses synthetic neurotransmitter modulators is likely to cause serious side effects. These include high blood pressure, anxiety, headaches, and even depression. So be very careful when choosing an appetite suppressant.

If you are unsure about which ones to pick, here are our top suggestions for you. All natural, and totally safe.

#1 - Leanbean - Top Selling Appetite Suppressant in the world (Best Choice)

When it comes to dietary supplements for women, there are very few that have been tailored for their specific needs. Leanbean is a female fat burner that has been designed to help ladies tone up, whilst suppressing their appetite and cravings.

It is created by Ultimate Life, one of the UK's most popular supplement companies. Their goal was to design a weight loss supplement for women. You see, the founder, who's a lady, was tired of using cookie-cutter products that just didn't work for her.

After 2 years of development, Leanbean was born.

What is Leanbean?

Leanbean is one of the best appetite suppressant supplements in the world, that uses a combination of safe, natural appetite suppressants and gentle thermogenic ingredients to target different areas of weight loss.

The result is powerful, yet safe product that can help ladies lose weight, without any harsh side effects. Leanbean is one of the few appetite suppressant pills that was created for women. You see, most appetite suppressant pills sold online use massive amounts of caffeine and other stimulants to get the job done.

Then there are prescription appetite suppressants like Phentermine, which can be very dangerous.

This is fine for some people, but not so great for others - especially those that are sensitive to caffeine. This is where Leanbean shines, as it uses a gentle thermogenic formula to help you lose weight, without any jitters or energy crashes.

How does Leanbean work?

Leanbean targets both, sluggish metabolism and uncontrolled hunger cravings, the two main reasons why most women struggle to lose weight. It does this by using a combination of thermogenic ingredients and natural appetite suppressants.

The result is easy, and sustainable weight loss.

Here's how it will help you lose weight.

Glucomannan will keep the hunger in check

Glucomannan, or Konjac root, is a dietary fiber that's been used for centuries in Asia for its appetite suppressing properties. Researchers believe that it may be one of the safest and most effective appetite suppressants available today.

Once it hits your stomach, glucomannan expands and creates a feeling of fullness, helping you eat less throughout the day. This slows down the absorption of food and helps you feel fuller for longer.

One study found that glucomannan was able to reduce calorie intake by up to 10% and promote weight loss by up to 5.5 kg (12 pounds) over the course of 12-16 weeks.

It also has other benefits such as improving cholesterol levels, blood sugar control, and gut health.

Chlorogenic acid will help burn fat

Chlorogenic acid is a natural compound found in coffee beans. It's responsible for the bitter taste of coffee and has powerful fat-burning properties.

When chlorogenic acid is ingested, it's broken down into caffeic acid and quinic acid. These two compounds have been shown to slow the absorption of glucose from the small intestine, which in turn promotes the use of stored body fat for energy.

In other words, it helps you burn more fat.

Stable blood sugar levels and energy

One of the most underrated aspects of weight loss is stable blood sugar levels. You see, when your blood sugar levels are all over the place, it's very difficult to lose weight. Every time you eat something sugary, your blood sugar spikes and then quickly crash.

This leaves you feeling tired, irritable, and craving more sugar. Fluctuating insulin levels prevent your body from utilizing the stored body fat for energy, which is why stable blood sugar levels are so important for weight loss.

Fortunately, Leanbean can help here as well. It features chromium, a mineral that helps keep your sugar levels consistent.

This not only leads to more stable energy levels but also prevents cravings and hunger pangs.

Leanbean Cost

At just $59.99 for 30-days worth of Leanbean, the price certainly is not a deterrent. In fact, it's very reasonable, especially when you compare it to other weight loss supplements on the market.

The company also offers free shipping to anywhere in the world, which is a nice touch.

Plus, they offer a 90-day money-back guarantee. So if you're not happy with the results, you can always get your money back.

Leanbean Final Words

Leanbean is a natural weight loss supplement that's designed specifically for women. It uses a combination of thermogenic ingredients and natural appetite suppressants to help you lose weight, without any jitters or energy crashes.

The ingredients, the safety profile, the customer reviews, and the brand reputation, all point to one conclusion - Leanbean is the real deal. If you're looking for an effective and safe weight loss supplement, Leanbean should be one of the first ones you try.

#2 - Hourglass Fit - Well Rounded formula with thermogenic ingredients

Hourglass Fit is founded on the same premise as Leanbean. There's ample research that shows how women are more prone to sugar cravings during hormonal fluctuations. While menopause or peri-menopause is one such time, it's not the only time. That's why Hourglass Fit has a well-rounded approach that helps control those cravings with thermogenic ingredients like green coffee bean extract and glucomannan.

There are other ingredients in Hourglass Fit that are geared towards energy production and metabolism as well. This makes it a great, long term solution for those who are struggling with weight loss.

What is Hourglass Fit?

There's such a strong demand for appetite suppressing supplements that are low on stimulants and synthetic additives, that a few companies have answered the call. One such company is Hourglass Fit, which has created a natural supplement that's based on research and backed by multiple clinically backed ingredients.

It's quickly become a favorite among women who are looking for a safe and effective natural appetite suppressant. Unlike conventional appetite suppressing supplements, it does not trick the brain into thinking you're full. Instead, it uses thermogenic ingredients and fiber to help control cravings.

For those who are unaware, this is a much safer and tested way to manage appetite, as it's based on how the body naturally responds to hunger.

How does Hourglass Fit work?

Hourglass Fit is primarily an appetite suppressant. But it's far from a one-trick pony. This is a well-rounded supplement that helps with energy production, calorie control, and metabolism. It does this with the help of thermogenic ingredients like green coffee bean extract, glucomannan, and caffeine.

These are all clinically backed ingredients that have been shown to be effective at suppressing appetite, while also helping with thermogenesis and energy production.

Here's a look at some of the primary benefits of using Hourglass Fit.

Achieve your calorie goal without feeling deprived

Generally, calorie cutting and deprivation diets are doomed to fail. This is because they're not sustainable in the long term. How long can you keep up with a restrictive diet before the cravings take over?

This is where Hourglass Fit shines. It helps you control those cravings and eat less without feeling deprived.

This is thanks to the appetite-suppressing effects of glucomannan and thermogenic ingredients. This makes it much easier to stick to your diet and hit your calorie goals. You see, while glucomannan alone suffices to help create fullness, some of the thermogenic ingredients in the formula exert their own appetite curbing effects.

The result is, that you won't even realize that you are curbing calories.

Have the mood that you deserve

You won't even believe that a large number of people fail with their diets because they feel cranky and irritated. Curbing calories and cutting on your favorite foods can not only affect your dopamine levels but also your serotonin levels.

The lack of these two essential neurotransmitters can make you feel down, anxious, and stressed out constantly. This makes it difficult to focus on anything else and eventually leads to binge eating.

Hourglass Fit helps you take control of your diet by keeping those dopamine and serotonin levels in balance. There are no more mood swings or anxiety and you can focus on your goals.

Support a healthy metabolism

A healthy metabolism is one where the body is able to burn calories at an optimal rate. This is important for two reasons, firstly, it helps you lose weight, and secondly, it helps you maintain that weight loss.

Hourglass Fit uses thermogenic ingredients like capsimax to help support a healthy metabolism. Capsimax is a natural extract that's derived from capsicum. This makes it safe and effective at boosting thermogenesis without any negative side effects.

Capsimax has been shown to help increase the production of heat in the body, which in turn helps burn more calories. That too without causing unwanted side effects that normal thermogenic ingredients cause.

This makes Hourglass Fit an ideal supplement for those who are looking for that extra support to achieve their target weight.

Hourglass Fit Cost

Hourglass Fit comes in at $60 for a month's stock. Pretty evenly priced with its competitors. The three-month bundle comes with one free bottle. So, you essentially get the 4-months worth of product for the price of 3.

This makes it a great deal for those who are looking to commit to using the supplement for the long term.

Hourglass Fit Final Words

Hourglass Fit is an effective and safe appetite suppressant that can help you achieve your weight loss goals. It's safe, effective, and based on clinically backed ingredients.

It's also one of the few appetite suppressants that are low on stimulants, making it ideal for those who are sensitive to them.

If you're looking for a safe and effective way to control your appetite, Hourglass Fit is definitely worth considering.

#3 - PhenQ - The #1 Thermogenic Fat Burner in the world

You might be wondering why a thermogenic fat burner is listed in this list of the best appetite suppressants. There are two reasons. Firstly, PhenQ now comes with added ingredients that help to control your appetite. And secondly, PhenQ is one of the most powerful thermogenic fat burners on the market for over a decade.

PhenQ was originally designed as a weight loss supplement that could help you burn fat and lose weight quickly. However, the manufacturers soon realized that unless they could control their users’ appetites, they were never going to be able to keep the weight off.

And so, they added ingredients such as nopal cactus and chromium picolinate to PhenQ’s formula.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is the longest-selling, most popular thermogenic fat burner on the market. It is also one of the few that is backed by scientific studies.

PhenQ contains a powerful blend of ingredients that help to boost your metabolism, increase thermogenesis and control your appetite. This is such a finicky industry, that products come and go overnight.

But PhenQ has stood the test of time and continues to be one of the most popular weight loss supplements on the market.

That's because of a phenomenal success rate, with users regularly reporting weight losses of between 5 and 10lbs in just 6-8 weeks.

It's also because the manufacturers have refused to reinvent the wheel. You see, often dietary supplement manufacturers get carried away and try to add fancy new ingredients that have no proven track record.

PhenQ, on the other hand, has always stuck to its tried and tested formula of thermogenic fat burners and appetite suppressants. And it seems to be working!

How does PhenQ work?

Our endeavor is to always look for multi-action weight loss pills. That’s because, in our experience, they work best. And PhenQ is the perfect example of a multi-action weight loss supplement.

PhenQ attacks weight loss from multiple angles to give you the best possible chance of success.

Here's a look at how it works.

Burning Fat without struggling

Burning stubborn fat is always a challenge, no matter how metabolically active you are. You see, our bodies like to hoard fat like it's some reserve tank of energy.

So, when you start to diet and eat less, your body responds by slowing down your metabolism and burning less fat. The more weight you lose, the harder it gets because your metabolism is constantly adapting to the change in weight.

PhenQ helps to fight this by giving your metabolism the kickstart it needs to begin burning fat for energy. When taken before meals, PhenQ increases thermogenesis in your body that lasts for up to 8-hours.

This means, for those 8-hours, you are going to be burning more fat than you normally would. Now imagine pairing it with exercise and a healthy diet. That will just torch the fat away.

Appetite Control for those with a sweet tooth

We all have our weaknesses, and for most of us, it’s sweet food. Unfortunately, sugary foods are often high in calories, which can make it difficult to control our weight.

Besides, sugar can trigger the dopamine reward system in our brains, making us crave more and more.

PhenQ can help to control your sweet cravings by inhibiting the production of ghrelin – the hunger hormone. By keeping ghrelin levels under control, you will find it much easier to resist those sugary snacks between meals.

That's not all. The Chromium Picolinate in the formula is a mineral that helps to control blood sugar levels. This is important because when blood sugar levels drop, we often crave sugary snacks to give us a quick energy hit.

By keeping blood sugar levels stable, PhenQ can help you avoid those unnecessary cravings and resist the temptation of unhealthy snacks.

Tons of Energy without the highs and lows

Energy balance is defined as the difference between the energy you consume and the energy you expend. To lose weight, this needs to be a negative number, which means you are in a calorie deficit.

A calorie deficit can lead to feelings of fatigue and low energy levels. This is because when we diet, our bodies are forced to burn stored fat for energy. When your energy levels are low or you are fatigued beyond a certain point, it can lead to overeating and weight gain.

PhenQ combats this by providing you with a huge boost of energy. This is important for two reasons; firstly, it helps you power through your workout and gets the most out of it. Secondly, it helps to keep your calorie deficit from having a negative impact on your energy levels.

The best part is that the energy comes without any of the jitters or crashes associated with other weight loss supplements or caffeine. This is because PhenQ uses a special blend of ingredients that release energy slowly over time.

This means you get a sustained boost of energy that lasts for hours, giving you the power to tide through your day.

PhenQ Cost

PhenQ is priced at $69.99 for a month's supply. That undoubtedly is the highest among other best appetite suppressants. But for a minute, look beyond the pricing.

PhenQ is a premium product that uses only the best ingredients. It's a pharmaceutical-grade supplement that's been manufactured in FDA and GMP-approved facilities.

It comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free. Plus, there are some great discounts if you buy more than two bottles. For instance, you can buy three months' worth of PhenQ for just $179.99 and get a 2-month stock for free.

That's an unbeatable deal. In three months, you'll be shredded.

PhenQ Final Words

Where do we even begin? PhenQ is hands down the best appetite suppressant on the market. It's a complete weight loss solution that helps you on multiple fronts.

It suppresses your appetite, helps you control your cravings, gives you energy to power through your workout, and helps you burn fat for energy.

It's made with only the best ingredients and comes with a money-back guarantee. Can't go wrong with this.

#4 - Trimtone - No More Hunger Pangs

Trimtone is a simple, but tested combination of five ingredients that packs a punch when it comes to curbing hunger and burning more calories.

It is designed to help you cut anywhere from 500-1000 calories from your daily intake. If you were to translate that into pure fat loss, you are looking at losing around 1-2 pounds per week.

Now imagine throwing some exercise into the mix and you will realize the potential that this amazing health supplement has.

The best thing about Trimtone is that it is made with all-natural ingredients, so you can be sure that there are no dangerous side effects associated with its use.

What is Trimtone?

A lot of natural appetite suppressant supplement manufacturers use an either-or approach while formulating their products. What I mean by this is that they either focus on making a product that is extremely potent, but comes with a long list of potential side effects.

Or they make a very mild product that does not really have any significant benefits. Trimtone does neither of these things.

Instead, it finds the perfect middle ground. It contains caffeine, which is often maligned for its potential side effects, but the fact of the matter is that when used in moderation, it can be extremely effective in curbing hunger and boosting metabolism.

In addition to this, Trimtone also contains green tea extract and green coffee beans, both of which have thermogenic properties that help you burn more calories.

That's not all either. It also has a strong and safe appetite suppressant, which will help you stave off hunger pangs and make it easier for you to stick to your diet.

How does Trimtone work?

At first glance, this looks more like a thermogenic fat burner than an appetite suppressant. But a closer and more detailed look shows that this is a very well-designed health supplement that does not skimp on any aspect of weight management.

Weight loss might be temporary. But weight management is long-term. That's why it's crucial to find a supplement that will help you not only lose weight but also keep it off for good.

Here's how Trimtone works.

Increasing the breakdown of stored body fat

The very term fat burner sometimes feels like a misnomer. Fat Loss is a complex process that involves enzymes, lipids, and hormones. There's no supplement that can burn fat technically. There are some that break down stored fat and release it into the bloodstream, where the lipids are utilized for fuel, reducing their size.

That's what we visually see as fat loss. Now, there's a hormone called catechol-O-methyltransferase, which prevents our body from breaking down the stored fat and releasing it into the bloodstream.

Trimtone contains EGCG, catechin from Green Tea extract which inhibits this hormone, thereby increasing the breakdown of stored body fat. Breaking down stored body fat is critical for weight loss, but it's only half the battle.

The other half is preventing the body from storing more fat.

Curbing hunger pangs and reducing calorie intake

This is where most appetite suppressants fail miserably. An effective appetite suppressant should not only reduce hunger pangs but also help you make better food choices by curbing cravings.

Cravings are largely dependent on hunger levels and your blood sugar levels.

Hunger levels are controlled by the hunger hormone Ghrelin, whereas blood sugar levels are controlled by insulin.

Trimtone contains Glucomannan, a powerful and natural soluble dietary fiber that helps control hunger by delaying stomach emptying. This, in turn, leads to a feeling of fullness and reduces the number of cravings.

At the same time, Glucomannan also helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose. This, combined with the thermogenic properties of green tea and green coffee bean, makes Trimtone a very effective weight management supplement.

Burning calories when you are not physically active

The final cog in the wheel is to make sure that you are burning calories 24/7 while trying to lose weight, even when you are not physically active.

This is where most thermogenic fat burners fail miserably. They give you a huge spike in energy levels, which might help you work out harder and for longer periods of time. But as soon as the effect wears off, you come crashing down and end up eating more to make up for the lost calories.

This is where Trimtone shines. It contains Caffeine Anhydrous, which is a slow-release form of caffeine that helps you maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.

This means that you will not only have enough energy to hit the gym hard, but it will increase the levels of norepinephrine, a hormone that helps break down stored body fat. That's a double whammy.

Trimtone Cost

Another reason to consider Trimtone is the price tag. We usually do not use cost as a criterion for judging supplements, but in this case, it's hard to ignore.

Trimtone is one of the most affordably priced fat burners on the market. A month's supply will cost you just $49.99. This makes Trimtone a very attractive option for those who are looking to run a weight loss supplement for a longish time frame.

You can actually get a 5-month supply for the price of three, which makes it such a terrific deal. Almost like a no-brainer deal.

Trimtone Final Words

To sum it up, Trimtone is a very well-rounded weight management supplement that will help you lose weight, reduce hunger pangs, and make better food choices. It's an ideal supplement for women who are looking to get in shape and achieve their fitness goals.

The ingredients are all-natural and have been backed by science. The price tag is also very reasonable, making Trimtone a great value for money proposition.

So if you are looking for an effective and safe appetite suppressant, look no further than Trimtone. It ticks all the right boxes.

5 Tips to select the best appetite suppressant for women

By now, you'd be aware that not all appetite suppressants are made equal. There's a lot of stuff being sold on the internet with fancy labels and colorful bottles. You have to be doubly sure about what you are putting into your body for losing weight.

Here are five tips that will help you select the best appetite suppressant for women.

1- Select all natural appetite suppressant supplements

This is a no-brainer. You should always select an all-natural supplement that contains ingredients that have been backed by science. We are talking about natural ingredients that help you curb your food cravings without affecting your cognition.

You see, our brain plays a vital role in regulating our hunger levels. If you are taking a supplement that messes with your brain chemistry, it's only going to make things worse in the long run.

You might get addicted, it may affect your mood, and you may bounce back to your old eating habits as soon as you stop taking the supplement. Remember, it's a weight loss journey, not a short-term goal. Diet pills that work in the short term may not be suitable in the long run.

All of this is avoidable if you just select an all-natural supplement that contains clinically proven ingredients.

2- Check the dosage of the ingredients in the appetite suppressant pills

This is another important factor to consider when selecting an appetite suppressant for women. Make sure that the dosage of each ingredient is mentioned on the label.

If the dosage is not mentioned, move on to the next supplement. The reason this is important is that some ingredients are more effective in higher doses while others might have adverse effects if taken in high doses.

You don't want to end up taking a supplement that contains too much or too little of an ingredient. That is a shortcut for side effects.

3- The working methodology

The best appetite suppressing supplements have a clear and concise working methodology. For instance, a weight loss pill that contains nopal cactus or Glucomannan is going to work by making you feel full and reducing your overall calorie intake.

This is a completely different mechanism of action when compared to a supplement that contains, say, caffeine or green tea extract. This type of supplement will work by increasing your metabolism and helping you burn more calories.

It's important to understand how the supplement works. We generally recommend appetite suppressant supplements that contain some form of fiber. This is because fiber is known to have a satiating effect and can help you reduce your overall calorie intake.

4- The reputation of the company

Because this is such a vibrant and growing industry, there are a lot of companies that have popped up in recent years. Not all of them are created equal.

Some companies are more interested in making a quick buck while others are genuinely passionate about helping people achieve their fitness goals.

Do your research and try to find out as much as you can about the company. All four supplements that we have listed here have been around for a while and have built up a strong reputation in the industry.

5- Watch out for banned ingredients

There are tons of instances where fat burners have been pulled off the shelves because they contain banned ingredients. These ingredients might help you lose weight but they come with a long list of side effects.

You don't want to put your health at risk just for the sake of losing a few pounds. So, make sure that the supplement you are taking does not contain any banned substances.

A case in point is DNP, an extremely popular fat burner that was banned in the early 2000s because it caused deaths.

FAQs

Q. How do I know if an appetite suppressant is working?

A. The best way to gauge whether an appetite suppressant is working is by looking at your calorie intake. If you are eating less and feeling just as satiated, then chances are that the supplement is doing its job.

This, of course, is one way. Most people get stuck on the weighing scale. But often, it's not the best way to measure progress.

This is because your weight can fluctuate for a variety of reasons, most of which have nothing to do with fat loss. For instance, you might be retaining water or you might have gained muscle mass.

Q. Are there any side effects associated with appetite suppressants?

A. There are prescription appetite suppressants that come with a long list of side effects. However, the supplements that we have listed here are all-natural and should not cause any adverse effects.

Of course, it's always best to consult with a doctor before taking any supplement, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition.

Q. How long do I need to take an appetite suppressant?

A. This is a tough question to answer because it really depends on your goals. If you are looking to lose weight quickly, then you might want to take an appetite suppressant for a few months.

On the other hand, if you are just trying to control your calorie intake, then you might only need to take the supplement for a few weeks.

The best way to gauge this is by looking at your progress. If you are not seeing the results you want, then you can always extend the duration of supplementation. Since these are all-natural supplements, you do not have to cycle them on and off.

Q. Do I need to exercise while using these appetite suppressants?

A. That depends on your current fitness levels and your goals. If you are trying to lose weight, then we generally recommend that you exercise while using these supplements.

This is because exercise will help increase your metabolism and burn more calories. However, if you are just starting out, then you might want to focus on getting used to the supplement first before adding exercise into the mix.

There's no one size fits in weight loss.

The Bottom Line

As a woman, you have to manage 100 different things every day. And on top of that, you are expected to look good. No wonder so many ladies struggle with their weight!

The good news is that there are the best appetite suppressant pills out there that can help control your appetite and manage your calorie intake. But with so many options available, it can be tough to choose the right one.

We can vouch for the four options that we have listed here. Not only are they all-natural, but they also have a stellar reputation to boot.

