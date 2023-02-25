When it comes to finding the perfect body wash, there are endless options to choose from, making it hard to know which one to pick. With so many different scents, textures, and ingredients, it can be overwhelming. In this article, we've done the research for you and rounded up the 33 best body washes of 2023.

Whether you're looking for a moisturizing, exfoliating, or invigorating body wash, we've got you covered. We've considered the best ingredients, brand reputation, and customer feedback to ensure that these body washes are the best of the best. From luxury brands to affordable options, these body washes are sure to leave your skin feeling clean, refreshed, and smelling great!

Blu Atlas

Topping our list of the best body washes in 2023 is Blu Atlas Body Wash, a luxurious lather of hydration and nourishment for your skin. Blu Atlas body wash comes in two captivating scents, classic and coconut apricot, each made with the highest-quality ingredients, including green tea, sugarcane, and aloe vera.

These ingredients work together to soothe and lock in moisture. Coconut-derived emollients calm and cleanse your skin, removing impurities and leaving you feeling refreshed. The rich, decadent lather provides a luxurious experience, transforming your shower into a relaxing retreat.

Blu Atlas Body Wash is the perfect balance of indulgence and nourishment, ensuring that your skin is both pampered and protected. Elevate your shower routine with Blu Atlas Body Wash, the top choice on our list of the best body washes in 2023. Immerse yourself in the soothing scents and silky lather, and experience the ultimate in skincare.

2. The Body Shop Moringa Shower Gel

Moringa Shower Gel

The Body Shop Moringa Shower Gel is a deserving addition to our list of the best body washes in 2023. Infused with the nourishing benefits of moringa seed oil, this shower gel hydrates and rejuvenates your skin. The lightweight formula lathers into a luxurious foam, providing a gentle yet effective cleansing experience.

One of the standout features of this shower gel is its gorgeous scent, which is a blend of sweet, floral notes and fresh, green accents. The scent is both invigorating and calming, making it the perfect way to start or end your day. In addition to its delightful scent, The Body Shop Moringa Shower Gel is cruelty-free, vegan, and made with community-trade ingredients. The Body Shop is committed to ethical and sustainable practices, making this shower gel not just a treat for your skin but for the planet as well.

3. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Dove

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash is a deserving addition to our list of the best body washes in 2023. With its nourishing formula, this body wash provides intense hydration to dry, dull skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed.

The rich lather helps to cleanse away dirt and impurities, while the blend of nourishing ingredients works to soothe and protect the skin. One of the standout features of Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash is its gentle formula. It's free of harsh sulfates, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This body wash is also pH-balanced, so it won't disrupt the skin's natural moisture barrier.

4. Olay Age Defying Body Wash With Vitamin E

Olay Olay

Olay Age Defying Body Wash with Vitamin E is a luxurious and nourishing body wash that was a shoo-in to be on our list of the best body washes in 2023. This body wash is specially formulated with vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, to help fight against signs of aging and protect skin from environmental stressors.

The creamy lather provides a rich and rejuvenating experience, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. Additionally, the addition of glycerin helps hydrate and soothe the skin, making it the perfect choice for dry or sensitive skin. With its high-quality ingredients and exceptional results, Olay Age Defying Body Wash with Vitamin E is a must-have for anyone looking to maintain youthful, healthy skin.

5. Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash

Cetaphil

Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash is a standout product on our list of the best body washes of 2023. This luxurious formula contains aloe vera, vitamin B5, and a unique combination of moisturizers that work together to leave skin feeling clean, soft, and replenished.

The gentle formula is perfect for sensitive skin, as it nourishes and hydrates without causing irritation. The blend of natural ingredients works to soothe and protect the skin, leaving it looking and feeling refreshed after each use. The light, refreshing scent adds to the overall experience, making this body wash a top pick for those who want a luxurious shower experience that leaves their skin feeling its best.

6. Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash

Aveeno

Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash is a top choice for anyone looking for a revitalizing shower experience. This body wash gently exfoliates the skin, removing dull and dry skin to reveal a more radiant complexion.

It contains a unique formula that is soap and dye-free, making it perfect for sensitive skin. In addition, the body wash is hypoallergenic, ensuring that it will not cause any adverse reactions. With its gentle yet effective exfoliating properties, Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash is a must-try for anyone looking for a luxurious, rejuvenating shower experience.

7. Nivea Creme Soft Moisturizing Body Wash

. Nivea Creme

Nivea Creme Soft Moisturizing Body Wash deserves a spot on our list of the best body washes in 2023 for several reasons. The milk and honey scent is divine, and the body wash gently cleanses skin while providing intense, long-lasting moisture thanks to its creamy, soft foam. Almond oil enriches the formula, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth.

This body wash is the perfect choice for those who want to pamper themselves with a luxurious shower experience while keeping their skin hydrated and healthy-looking. Whether you have dry skin or just want to up your shower game, Nivea Creme Soft Moisturizing Body Wash is a must-try!

8. Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel

Neutrogena Rainbath

Neutrogena Rainbath Shower & Bath Gel is one of the best body washes due to its unique and powerful cleansing formula. This shower gel provides a deep cleanse that not only removes impurities from the skin, but also softens and conditions it. Unlike other body washes that leave a heavy residue, Neutrogena Rainbath Shower & Bath

Gel provides a lightweight, refreshing clean that leaves skin feeling smooth, soft, and renewed. Its signature scent, a blend of spices, fruits, and herbs, provides a clean-fresh burst that awakens the senses and refreshes the entire body. Whether used as a shower gel or in the bath, Neutrogena Rainbath Shower & Bath Gel is the perfect solution for anyone seeking a luxurious cleansing experience.

9. The Body Shop Coconut Shower Cream

Coconut Shower

The Body Shop Coconut Shower Cream is a luxurious and nourishing body wash that is perfect for dry skin. This shower cream is formulated to respect the skin's natural moisture barrier, leaving skin feeling soft and cleansed after every use. With its nutty and creamy scent, The Body Shop Coconut Shower Cream is a treat for the senses.

This body wash is also certified by the Vegan Society, making it a guilt-free choice for those who are conscious of their impact on the environment. For a truly indulgent shower experience that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized, consider The Body Shop Coconut Shower Cream.

10. Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel

Bioderma Atoderm

The Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel is a top-notch choice for dry skin. This soap-free cleansing shower gel gently hydrates and soothes the skin, leaving it feeling soft and cleansed. The moisturizing ingredients, including a creamy foam, work together to soften and comfort dry skin. Additionally, the soothing properties of the shower gel help decrease discomfort, making it the perfect daily solution for dry skin. Say goodbye to rough, dry skin and hello to soft, supple skin with Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel.

11. Kiehl's Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil to Foam Body Cleanser Body Wash

Kiehl

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil to Foam Body Cleanser is a luxurious and nourishing body wash that transforms from an oil-based cleanser into a light and fine foam, effectively removing dirt and oil from the skin.

Infused with a silky and decadent aroma, this body cleansing oil provides a gentle and effective cleanse, leaving skin feeling supple, moisturized, and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, this body wash is mineral oil-free and sulfate-free, making it a gentle and nourishing choice for a daily shower routine.

12. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Eucerin

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash is specially formulated to provide intense hydration and comfort to dry, itchy skin. The unique blend of Omega Oils and Natural Lipids helps soothe and nourish skin, leaving it soft and smooth. The mild lather of this body wash gently cleanses skin without leaving behind any residue. It is free from fragrance, soap, and dyes, making it suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

The body wash is also recommended by dermatologists, ensuring it is safe and effective for daily use. It provides a nourishing, soothing cleanse that helps to relieve dry, itchy skin, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a gentle yet effective body wash.

13. JASON Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash

JASON

JASON Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash is a must-have for anyone looking for a body wash that provides nourishing, soothing benefits. The unique formula is infused with nutrient-rich vitamin E and pro-vitamin B5, which work together to support the health and wellness of your skin. Aloe vera and sunflower seed oil are key ingredients that help soothe and nourish dry, itchy skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated after every shower.

This body wash is free of parabens, harsh sulfates, phthalates, and petrolatum, making it a great choice for sensitive skin. Additionally, it is not tested on animals, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing that you're supporting a brand that values ethical practices. With JASON Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash, you'll have the confidence and comfort of knowing that your skin is in good hands.

14. Kneipp Herbal Body Wash Relaxing Lavender

Kneipp

Kneipp Herbal Body Wash Relaxing Lavender is an exceptional body wash that stands out among the best. Infused with the calming scent of lavender, this body wash not only leaves your skin feeling refreshed and nourished but also helps to balance your body and mind.

The plant essential oils in the formula work together to naturally deodorize your skin, while the soap-free and pH-balanced formula gently cleanses without leaving any residue. The result is skin that feels soft and supple. Designed for sensitive skin, Kneipp Herbal Body Wash Relaxing Lavender provides a soothing and relaxing experience that you'll want to repeat every day.

15. Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel

Fresh Sugar Lemon

Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel is a luxurious, nourishing body wash that deserves its place on our list of the best body washes for 2023. This shower gel is enriched with sugar cane extract and mango seed oil, both of which provide deep moisturization and nourishment to the skin.

The sugar cane extract helps to gently exfoliate and brighten the skin, leaving it feeling soft and refreshed. Mango seed oil, on the other hand, is a rich source of antioxidants and essential fatty acids that help hydrate, rejuvenate, and protect the skin from damage.

The combination of these two ingredients makes Fresh Sugar Lemon Bath & Shower Gel an excellent choice for those looking for a nourishing, invigorating shower experience.

16. OGX Radiant Glow + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Hydrating Body Wash

OGX Radiant Glow + Argan Oil

OGX Radiant Glow + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Hydrating Body Wash is an excellent choice for those looking for a luxurious and nourishing shower experience. This body wash is designed to hydrate and restore skin's natural radiance with a blend of water-based silk proteins and cold-pressed Moroccan argan oil.

The formula is gentle and free from parabens and harsh sulfated surfactants, making it suitable for all skin types. To use, simply massage the hydrating wash onto wet skin, creating a rich and creamy lather, then rinse for skin that feels soft, refreshed, and glowing.

17. Pacifica Coconut Cream Body Wash

Pacifica Coconut

Pacifica Coconut Cream Body Wash is an excellent choice for those seeking a gentle daily body wash. Its formula is enriched with antioxidants and hydrating plant extracts to support healthy, beautiful skin. This body wash leaves skin feeling refreshed and clean, making it an ideal choice for daily use. It is suitable for all skin types, providing gentle cleansing without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

The fresh coconut scent with a hint of vanilla makes this body wash a luxurious experience, perfect for those looking to pamper their skin and awaken their senses. Pacifica Coconut Cream Body Wash is a great way to promote a healthy and radiant complexion, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated every time you use it.

18. OGX Rosewater and Pink Sea Salt Scrub and Wash

OGX

OGX Rosewater and Pink Sea Salt Scrub and Wash is a must-have for anyone looking to achieve smoother and softer skin. This luxurious liquid body soap is a blend of rosewater, rose quartz, and pink sea salt that gently exfoliates and nourishes your skin.

Its lightweight formula foams into a rich lather and rinses easily, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. The rosewater-infused cleansing formula softens and hydrates, making it ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. The body wash is free from parabens and sulfated surfactants, making it a gentle yet effective solution for daily use. Indulge in the delightful aroma of rosewater and awaken your senses as you pamper your skin with OGX Rosewater & Pink Sea Salt Wash & Scrub.

19. L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

LOccitane Almond

We love L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil for its luxurious, silky formula that transforms into a rich foam to cleanse the skin. The shower oil is enriched with almond oil and nourishing lipids, leaving the skin feeling soft and silky.

The nourishing ingredients help to hydrate and condition the skin. The versatility of the shower oil, which can also be used for shaving, makes it a must-have for anyone who wants to achieve a spa-like experience at home. Additionally, the almond scent is a customer favorite and adds to the overall experience of using the shower oil.

20. Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash

Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy

Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash is more than just a regular body wash. It's a luxurious, spa-quality formula that helps cleanse and pamper your skin. Its rich, silky lather effectively removes dirt, oil, and impurities, leaving your skin feeling fresh and revitalized. The body wash also contains nourishing ingredients, such as hydration-boosting agents, that help to keep your skin soft and supple.

The Bliss Lemon & Sage Soapy Suds Body Wash is also enriched with the iconic Lemon & Sage fragrance, which invigorates and lifts your senses with its fresh, citrusy aroma. The scent of lemon and sage is known for its uplifting qualities and helps to energize and refresh your mind and body. This makes the body wash the perfect choice for starting your day on the right foot or washing away the stress of the day.

21. Crabtree and Evelyn Rosewater Bath and Shower Gel

Crabtree and Evelyn

Crabtree & Evelyn Rosewater Bath & Shower Gel is a luxurious and indulgent body wash that pampers your skin. This product is specifically designed to provide a rich foam that gently cleanses the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The formula is infused with peony, lily of the valley, magnolia, and elderflower extracts, which work together to condition and soothe the skin. These ingredients, combined with glycerin, help to deliver extra hydration to the skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Whether you're looking for a way to start your day on the right foot or a way to unwind after a long day, this Rosewater Bath & Shower Gel is a great choice.

22. Nuxe Prodigieux Shower Oil

Nuxe Prodigieux

We love Nuxe Prodigieux shower oil as one of the best body washes due to its luxurious iridescent texture. The oil is infused with golden pearly particles that transform into a fine foam on contact with water, gently cleansing and leaving skin with a satin feel.

The formula, enriched with sweet almond oil, not only nourishes and moisturizes skin, but also provides a delightfully fragrant shower experience. The unique and indulgent formula of Nuxe Prodigieux shower oil makes it a top choice for those looking to pamper their skin.



23. PURE FIJI Coconut Shower Gel

PURE FIJI

We love PURE FIJI Coconut Shower Gel because of its nourishing ingredients. It contains coconut oil, macadamia oil, and passionflower extract, which work together to gently cleanse and hydrate the skin. The coconut oil provides intense hydration, while the macadamia oil helps to soothe and protect the skin.

The passionflower extract adds extra moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed after every shower. The luxurious formula, combined with the tropical scent of coconut, transforms your shower into a spa-like experience, making PURE FIJI Coconut Shower Gel one of the best body washes on the market.

24. Ethique Lime and Lemongrass Solid Cream Body Cleanser

Ethique Lime and Lemongrass

Ethique Lime and Lemongrass Solid Cream Body Cleanser is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality, eco-friendly body wash in 2023. This solid body wash is packed with natural ingredients that are not only good for your skin but also the environment.

Lime and lemongrass essential oils provide a zesty, invigorating scent that wakes up the senses and leaves you feeling refreshed. Additionally, the solid cream formula is gentle, non-drying, and perfect for sensitive skin. Furthermore, it is easy to use and store, and the compact design means you can take it wherever you go.

25. Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Shower Gel

Sisley Paris

We love Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Body Wash because of its luxurious and high-end formula. Enriched with plant-based extracts of Red Vine, German Chamomile, and Wild Rose, this perfumed bath and shower gel is designed to cleanse, soften and tone the skin without drying it out.

The foaming gel transforms into a rich lather, leaving the skin soft, satiny, and deliciously fragranced with the signature scent of Soir de Lune. As a high-end product, Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Body Wash offers the ultimate in pampering and indulgence, making it the perfect addition to any skincare routine.

26. Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser for Hair & Body

Jack Black Turbo

We love Jack Black Turbo Wash because it is a multi-tasking cleanser that not only washes away dirt and sweat but also helps to combat fatigue and stimulate circulation. The combination of rosemary and eucalyptus helps to naturally support immunity by reducing bacteria on the skin's surface, while juniper berry helps to detox the body and assist in post-workout recovery.

This product is packed with energizing ingredients that leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized from head to toe. Additionally, its formula is gentle and suitable for all skin types, making it a great choice for daily use.

27. Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath and Shower Oil

Aromatherapy Associates

We love Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath and Shower Oil for its calming and grounding effects. This hand-blended fusion of Clary Sage, Sandalwood, and Geranium essential oils creates a comforting and balancing experience, soothing anxious emotions and grounding the mind. The nourishing oil transforms into a luxurious lather in the bath or shower, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and comforted, and the mind feeling calm and reassured. It's an ideal product for those seeking an aromatherapy experience that promotes inner strength and peace.

28. REN Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash

REN Clean Skincare

Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash is a top-ranked body wash for 2023 for several reasons. Its sulfate-free formula is gentle on the skin and contains Atlantic kelp extract and energizing magnesium PCA to keep skin moisturized. The blend of anti-fatigue essential oils helps revive and refresh dull skin, giving you an invigorating shower experience.

The body wash comes in eco-friendly packaging made from 100% recycled plastic, including 20% reclaimed ocean plastic. This product not only provides a rejuvenating shower experience but also supports sustainability efforts. Additionally, the uplifting scent and energizing effects make this body wash a must-have for anyone looking to start their day on a positive note.

29. Le Labo Hinoki Shower Gel

Le Labo

Le Labo Hinoki Shower Gel is a luxurious and nourishing body wash that is beloved by many. Its rich and creamy formula is infused with nourishing sesame oil and invigorating rosemary leaf extract, providing a pampering experience for the skin.

The Hinoki scent is fresh and woody, adding a spa-like atmosphere to your shower routine. The gel creates a rich lather that effectively cleanses the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. The sesame oil provides deep hydration, leaving skin soft, smooth, and refreshed. The rosemary leaf extract helps to energize and revive the skin, providing a boost of freshness and vitality.

30. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

Aesop Geranium

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a must-have for anyone looking for a refreshing and invigorating shower experience. The gel formula is gentle and effective at removing grime, making it an excellent alternative to conventional soap.

The green citrus and fresh aroma of geranium leaf, mandarin rind, and bergamot rind invigorates the senses and adds a spa-like feel to your shower routine. The key ingredients of geranium leaf and citrus rinds are known for their skin-loving benefits and leave the skin feeling clean and refreshed. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a luxurious and effective way to pamper the skin while also providing a deep clean.

31. Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak is essential for anyone looking for a relaxing and nourishing bath experience. The soak is made with all-natural ingredients, including coconut milk powder, which is rich in vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for the skin.

The coconut milk powder provides a luxurious and creamy texture that leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. The soak is also infused with coconut oil, which is known for its moisturizing properties, helping to hydrate and nourish the skin.

The calming aroma of coconut adds a spa-like feel to your bath routine, helping to soothe the mind and body. This bath soak is perfect for those who are looking for a natural and indulgent way to pamper their skin and unwind after a long day.

32. Diptyque Do Son Shower Oil

Diptyque

Diptyque Do Son Shower Gel is a luxurious and invigorating body wash that has earned its place among the best body washes of 2023. With its unique blend of Tuberose and Orange Blossom, this shower gel provides an intense and uplifting aroma, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The gel is rich and creamy, producing a luxurious lather that effectively cleanses your skin without stripping it of its natural oils. The shower gel comes in a sleek and stylish bottle, adding to the overall luxurious feel of this body wash. Whether you’re looking for a shower experience that is both relaxing and rejuvenating, Diptyque Do Son Shower Gel is a great choice.

33. Molton Brown Ylang-Ylang Body Wash

Molton Brown

Last but not least, Molton Brown Relaxing Ylang-Ylang Bath and Shower Gel is one of the best body washes of 2023 because of its luxurious and nourishing formula. It is enriched with ylang-ylang, bergamot, and patchouli essential oils, which provide a relaxing and uplifting scent, as well as hydration to the skin.

This body wash creates a rich lather and leaves the skin feeling soft, refreshed, and moisturized, making it a standout choice for those seeking an indulgent shower experience.