30 Best Eye Creams In 2023

The delicate skin around our eyes is often the first to show signs of aging, fatigue, and stress. To keep our eyes looking bright, youthful, and refreshed, an eye cream is a must-have in our skincare routine.

With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. But fear not, because we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the 30 best eye creams of 2023.

Whether you're looking for a solution for dark circles, fine lines, puffiness, or all of the above, our list has got you covered. From drugstore finds to luxury options, these eye creams will leave you with refreshed, revitalized eyes that are ready to take on the world.

Blu Atlas Eye Stick

Introducing the Blu Atlas Eye Stick, the solution for tired, puffy eyes and dark circles. This nutrient-dense formula is packed with goodness from nature, including algae extract, vitamin C, and caffeine. 96% of the ingredients are derived from natural sources such as plants, fruits, and minerals, making it gentle yet effective. The easy-to-use roller ball makes application a breeze, simply glide it in a circular motion across the affected areas and use it daily for best results.

With 0.3 oz/10 ml of product, you can keep it in your bag or pocket for on-the-go touch-ups. The formula also includes ingredients such as Rosa Damascena (Rose) Flower Water and Ascorbic Acid, making it a multi-tasking hero for your skin. Give your eyes the attention they deserve and add the BluAtlas Eye Stick to your cart now!

Blu Atlas is the brand that's shaking up the skincare world with their innovative and unique products. Their motto is "less is more" and they believe in using only the essential, high-quality ingredients that are both effective and gentle on the skin. Blu Atlas is all about finding the right balance between science and nature, resulting in products that are not only good for you, but also good for the planet. From their sleek packaging to their carefully crafted formulas, there’s a good reason for the Eye Stick to top this list of best eye creams in 2023.

2. Olay Regenerist Eye Lifting Serum

Olay Regenerist Eye Lifting Serum

Olay Regenerist Eye Lifting Serum is the secret to unlocking a more youthful and radiant you! This eye cream serum has been specifically formulated to target the delicate skin around your eyes, where the first signs of aging often appear. The fragrance-free formula smooths fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with a lifted and rejuvenated appearance.

Thanks to its powerful peptides, this serum reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while replenishing and rejuvenating your skin. With just a few dots around your eye area, you can watch as this serum penetrates deep into the skin, restoring its natural moisture barrier and regenerating the surface for a brighter, more youthful look.

Use it in the morning and evening for the best results. Simply place small dots around your eye area - under your eyes, outer corners, eyelids - and smooth in until thoroughly absorbed. And remember, if you happen to get any in your eyes, just rinse well with water. Get ready to say goodbye to tired eyes and hello to a brighter, more youthful you with Olay Regenerist Eye Lifting Serum.

3. Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Eye-Brightening Concentrate

Kiehls Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Eye-Brightening Concentrate

No list of the best eye creams in 2023 would be complete without Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line Reducing Dark Circle Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum! This advanced, powerful-strength eye serum is the perfect solution for tired, strained eyes. Formulated with Vitamin C, Tri-Peptide, and Hyaluronic Acid, it's uniquely designed for the delicate eye area. Say goodbye to lines, crow's feet, and dark circles with this potent serum.

The lightweight, layerable formula is designed to gently warm upon application, optimizing absorption and instantly smoothing and hydrating the under-eye area. It's dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, making it safe for even contact lens wearers.

To use, simply dispense a small amount onto your fingertip and apply it to clean skin, gently patting and smoothing under the eye area. Use every morning and evening for optimal results. Keep out of eyes and rinse thoroughly if contact occurs. Give yourself the gift of youthful, radiant, and smooth skin!

4. Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

This age-defying eye cream is here to give your tired eyes a much-needed refresh! Say goodbye to dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness with the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Contour Cream. This ultra-nourishing formula is packed with powerhouse ingredients like caffeine, Brazilian ginseng root extract, and horse chestnut extract that work together to deliver a brighter, more lifted look to the eye area. With regular use, you'll notice a reduction in dark circles and puffiness, giving you a refined and youthful appearance.

This product is made without gluten, parabens, sulphates, and phthalates, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive skin. For best results, pair it with other Sunday Riley products, like the Bright Eyes Eye Mask, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum, and Ceramic Slip Cleanser. And if you're looking for an extra boost, try storing the eye cream in the refrigerator before use for a soothing and de-puffing effect.

According to users, this product is a lifesaver for anyone who struggles with creasing under eye concealer. She suggests applying the eye cream before concealer for a smooth, flawless finish. To use, simply pat one pump of the product around the eye contour using your ring finger, both in the morning and at night. Get ready to say hello to brighter, refreshed eyes!

5. Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask

Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask

Get ready to wake up to a brighter, more rejuvenated pair of eyes with the Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask! This luxurious eye cream has been crafted with a combination of brightening and de-puffing ingredients, such as caffeine, to soothe and cool fatigued eyes while you catch some z's.

The Sleep Circular™ formula blends caffeine, vitamin P, and enzymes to create an invigorating solution that helps reduce puffiness and brighten dark eye circles. The Eye Moisture Wrap Technology forms a breathable, moisture-rich layer over the skin, ensuring optimal hydration through the night.

Simply use the ceramic applicator to dot a generous amount under your eye before bed. Use 2-3 times a week for best results. Say goodbye to tired, dehydrated eyes and hello to refreshed and revitalized peepers with the Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask!

6. Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum

Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum

Meet Shaba Complex Eye Serum, the multitasking hero in the world of eye creams. This amazing creation from the brand Drunk Elephant is here to tackle all the signs of aging and give you youthful and refreshed eyes. Say goodbye to dark circles, fine lines, and tight skin as this vegan eye cream has got you covered.

Formulated with powerhouse ingredients like black tea ferment, copper peptides, and niacinamide, this serum is packed with antioxidants that work to slow down the aging process and protect your delicate eye area from the stress of daily life/

7. La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

This eye cream is a luxurious, deeply conditioning formula that's packed with triple the amount of La Mer's signature Miracle Broth™! One of the pricier products on this list of best eye creams in 2023, it’s worth every penny. It's the perfect remedy for dark circles, puffiness, skin discolorations, and unevenness around the eyes. With regular use, you'll notice a smoother, healthier, and more radiant under-eye area. The eye concentrate also comes with a unique cooling applicator that'll work the product into your skin while rejuvenating it for maximum results.

Pair it with other La Mer essentials like The Treatment Lotion, The Concentrate, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream for a complete skincare routine. Get ready to be pampered with La Mer's The Eye Concentrate!

8. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask

Introducing the "Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask," a delicious blend of antioxidants and exfoliants that will leave your skin feeling hydrated, bright, and refreshed! This powerful face mask is packed with nutrient-rich avocado, encapsulated retinol, and gentle PHA to work its magic while you catch some Z's.

So, go ahead, give your skin the pampering it deserves, and let the Avocado Melt Mask do its thing. Trust us, you won't regret it. And according to our consumer testing panel, 100% of participants said their skin felt less dry after just one use and appeared softer after a week of use. Sweet dreams, gorgeous skin!

9. Murad Renewing Eye Cream

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

Meet the ultimate secret weapon in your skincare routine! Say goodbye to tired-looking eyes and hello to a youthful, bright-eyed gaze with Murad's Renewing Eye Cream. This ultra-nourishing formula is designed to firm and brighten, targeting signs of aging with its advanced blend of peptides and retinol.

Mango butter works to increase elasticity, while the Eye Brightening Complex reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Perfect for all skin types, including normal, oily, combination, dry, and sensitive, this eye cream is a must-have in your evening routine.

Simply pat the cream gently around your eye area and watch as your eyes are transformed into a brighter, more youthful version of themselves. It's time to give the windows to your soul the attention they deserve!

10. First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream

Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes with First Aid Beauty's Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream! This illuminating eye cream is here to help you say hello to a brighter, revitalized eye area. The formula is packed with powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronate, niacinamide, pumpkin seed extract, and caffeine that work together to help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

This clean, fragrance-free formula is dermatologist tested, gluten-free, nut-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. It's free from drying alcohols, artificial colorants, artificial fragrances, and other harmful ingredients, so you can feel good about using it on your delicate eye area.

11. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream

Get ready to experience a boost of hydration for your delicate eye area with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye! This unique formula is like a thirst-quenching gel and cream in one, absorbing quickly and providing long-lasting moisturization to keep skin supple and hydrated all day long.

Powered by Hyaluronic Acid, a natural hydrator found in the skin, this eye cream will attract and lock in moisture, leaving your skin looking smooth and refreshed. And don't worry about clogged pores - this formula is non-comedogenic.

Plus, you can trust that it's gentle on sensitive skin, as it's been tested by ophthalmologists. Just dot the product around your eye area in the morning and at night, and smooth in until thoroughly absorbed.

12. Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream

Get ready to say goodbye to tired, dull eyes and hello to bright, refreshed peepers! The Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream is the ultimate pick-me-up for your delicate under-eye area. Packed with an invigorating blend of caffeine and Panax ginseng, plus skin-loving vitamins C and niacinamide, this eye cream helps to reduce the appearance of fatigue and dark circles while giving you an instant boost of radiance. Chicory root works its magic to lock in moisture, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and soft.

For the ultimate brightening experience, pair this eye cream with the Origins GinZing Moisturiser and the Origins GinZing Into the Glow Brightening Serum. Apply gently in the morning and evening for bright, revitalised eyes all day, every day!

13. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Introducing the Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream, the hardworking sidekick to your daily skincare routine! This cream is a fun and playful addition that will hydrate and smooth the delicate under-eye area. With its whipped-like consistency, the cream feels luxurious as it works to replenish moisture and brighten dark spots.

The key ingredients, hyaluronic acid, safflower seed oil, and euphrasia extract, work together to maintain moisture levels, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and soothe the skin. The eye cream is cruelty-free, made without animal products, and suitable for all skin types.

For the best results, focus the product on areas of concern such as crow's feet or fine lines.

14. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Eye Cream

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Eye Cream

Get ready for a good night's sleep with Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye Cream! This replenishing night-time eye cream helps restore the delicate skin around your eyes for a smoother appearance. Infused with Butcher’s Broom Extract, Lavender Essential Oil, and Evening Primrose Oil, it helps diminish the appearance of dark circles and eye puffiness while leaving the eye area feeling strengthened and replenished.

Just dispense 1-2 drops onto your fingertips, gently pat under your eyes and let the formula work its magic while you sleep. Wake up to fresher, younger-looking eyes by morning!

Kiehl’s is dedicated to improving the quality of the communities they serve through responsible formulation, sustainable sourcing, and recycling. Plus, the delicate skin around the eyes is the first place to look tired or show fine lines. Using Midnight Recovery Eye Cream at night enhances skin’s natural restorative process for well-rested, youthful-looking eyes.

15. Shani Darden Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum

Shani Darden Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum

Shani Darden Skin Care Texture Reform™ Gentle Resurfacing Serum is a great solution for all your skin concerns. This gentle retinol serum is the perfect solution to address texture, tone, fine lines, and wrinkles. The serum helps to achieve smoother, brighter, and more radiant skin without the harsh drying effects of traditional retinol products.

16. Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel

Introducing the Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel, the perfect solution for tired eyes! This weightless, ultra-hydrating eye gel will leave your eyes looking refreshed and rejuvenated in no time. The formula works to calm the look of puffiness and other signs of irritation while niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of dark circles. The gel improves skin hydration and plumps the look of fine lines, reducing the look of puffiness, sagginess, and crepiness.

With its 2018 Mind Body Green Clean Beauty Award win, you can trust that this product is of the highest quality and made with the environment in mind. To use, simply apply a small amount to the upper and lower eye area and gently massage with your fingertips, both morning and night. Use sparingly as just a small amount (about the size of a pea) covers both eyes up to the brow bone. You can even use it under concealer for added protection and hydration.

17. Algenist Elevate Advanced Repair & Regeneration Eye Cream

Algenist Elevate Advanced Repair & Regeneration Eye Cream

This eye cream is a powerhouse of nourishment, designed to restore essential moisture and firmness to the skin, resulting in a sculpted and youthful appearance.

It's suitable for all skin types, including normal, oily, combination, dry, and sensitive skin, so everyone can enjoy its benefits. Its unique formula features alguronic acid and propeptide3, which work together to hydrate, lift, and strengthen the skin around the eyes. The addition of gold helps to increase the potency and efficacy of polypeptides, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and leaving the eye area looking smooth and youthful.

This eye cream is also free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic dyes so you can feel confident using it daily.











18. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

This luxurious cream is specifically designed for those who struggle with dryness, uneven texture, and loss of elasticity. The Dewy Skin Cream contains Tatcha's signature Hadasei-3 blend of anti-aging Japanese superfoods, green tea, rice, and algae, that deliver essential nutrients for optimal skin health and youthful radiance.

The Dewy Skin Cream can be mixed with a full-coverage concealer to give it a hint of natural radiance. Say goodbye to flat, matte concealers and hello to a bright and glowing complexion.

19. Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

This vegan and cruelty-free serum is specially formulated for those who want to rejuvenate their skin without the irritation commonly associated with traditional retinols. With microencapsulated retinol, natural retinol alternatives, and antioxidants, this serum sends the active ingredient deep into the skin for maximum results.

Use Press Restart every night after cleansing, alone or between lighter serums and moisturizer, on your face, neck, and even your chest. Just be careful when applying near the eye area. And remember, while you’re using retinol products, you must be sure to protect your skin with regular sunscreen use.

20. Eve Lom Time Retreat Eye Cream

Eve Lom Time Retreat Eye Cream

This advanced eye treatment is a fun-filled adventure for tired and dull eye contours. With its ultra-concentrated formula, the treatment glides on smoothly, leaving the eye area feeling refreshed, hydrated, and brightened.

With a combination of key ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, oat kernel extract, soy isoflavones, and vitamin E, the treatment is specifically designed to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and pigmentation.

Get ready to say goodbye to tired and worn-out eyes and hello to youthful, rejuvenated skin!

21. Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream

Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream

Nivea’s firming eye cream is the perfect solution for anyone looking to turn back the clock on their under eyes. This ultra-hydrating product is specially designed to give your skin the ultimate pampering it deserves. The lightweight and fast-absorbing formula is perfect for everyday use and is suitable for all skin types. With its blend of powerful ingredients, this eye cream delivers effective results that reduce crow's feet, firm the skin, and improve puffiness around the eyes. The product also features a refreshing, but simple formula that leaves your skin with a pleasant scent and a youthful glow.

22. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

Formulated with multi-dark circle power, this gel-creme targets dark circles in all locations, reducing their intensity with clinically tested results. It also targets lines and those first signs of aging, leaving you looking well-rested.

Despite its powerful ingredients, this eye cream is gentle on delicate under-eye skin and is dermatologist tested to prove it. Free of synthetic fragrance and harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, sulfites, sulfates, and mineral oil, it won’t clog your pores and will leave your skin feeling smooth and fresh.

And the best part? When the glass jar is empty, simply rinse and recycle it for a more sustainable future.

23. Bioderma Sensibio Eye Contour Gel

Bioderma Sensibio Eye Contour Gel

This light and soothing gel cream is like a coffee break for your eyes, with a caffeine boost to reduce puffiness instantly. Plus, a secret ingredient of an active biological complex calms irritation and makes your skin happier and healthier.

With hyaluronic acid and light-reflecting powders, you'll love the way your eyes look smoother, brighter, and more refreshed. And the best part? This eye cream is suitable for all skin types, fragrance-free, paraben-free, hypoallergenic, and even safe for contact lens wearers.

24. Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

Say goodbye to dark circles and hello to refreshed and radiant skin with the Hydrating Eye Cream Serum with Hyaluronic Acid! This magical elixir is one of the best eye creams of 2023 and here's why: it absorbs quickly and easily, intensely moisturising the delicate skin around your eyes to improve radiance.

This eye cream is a true superhero as it not only reduces dark circles, but also defends against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity, including dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin moisture barrier.

25. Fresh Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream

Fresh Black Tea Firming and De-Puffing Eye Cream

Say goodbye to dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, and hello to a brighter, more refreshed appearance.

No matter your skin type, this lightweight cream is perfect for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin. It's packed with powerful ingredients that work together to combat your skincare concerns. The black tea complex, made with kombucha, black tea extract, blackberry leaf extract, and lychee seed extract, is a powerhouse against damaging free radicals, while noni fruit juice provides intense hydration for a plumper and smoother appearance.

26. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream

This powerful formula combines retinol, the king of anti-aging ingredients, with ferulic acid to smooth and brighten the delicate eye area. With its ECG Complex, this eye cream takes your eyes from tired to vibrant in no time. Its gentle formula, free from animal products and parabens, makes it suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. Use it as an eye primer for a bright-eyed boost, or as a daily treatment to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

27. Julep Boost Your Radiance Reparative Rosehip Seed Oil

Julep Boost Your Radiance Reparative Rosehip Seed Oil

This little pot of magic packs a big punch when it comes to keeping your delicate eye area hydrated, nourished, and looking its best. With the nourishing power of Rosehip Seed Facial Oil, you'll be amazed at how fast this eye cream works to brighten, heal, and protect your skin.

Not only does this face oil moisturize and nourish your skin, but it also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, scars, and hyperpigmentation, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple. With ingredients like Vitamin E and Bergamot Oil, you'll be able to defend against damage, brighten your complexion, and prevent blemishes.

Applying this amazing eye cream is a breeze. Simply massage 1-2 drops onto your face after cleansing, and voila! You can even add it to your favorite moisturizer or treatment for an extra boost of hydration and nourishment.

28. No7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Eye Cream

No7 Restore & Renew Multi Action Eye Cream

This powerhouse product is supercharged with technology from No7's clinically proven Multi Action Serum and is specifically formulated to target pesky wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles.

With a unique skin-fortifying complex of calcium and amino acids, this eye cream will make your skin feel young again. In just a few weeks, you'll see a noticeable reduction in the appearance of wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles, leaving your eye area brighter, lifted, and more even.

29. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Eye Cream

LOréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Eye Cream

This fabulous formula is jam-packed with the goodness of hyaluronic Acid and caffeine, the perfect duo for plumping, brightening, and reducing fine lines.

The non-greasy formula is easy to apply and even better, it's validated by dermatologists! So, you know you're getting the best of the best. And, the best part? The triple roller applicator! The stainless steel balls provide a full eye contour massage, leaving your eyes looking refreshed and well-rested.

30. The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

Wake up and smell the coffee because The Inkey List Caffeine Under Eye Serum is the buzz-worthy solution to your under-eye woes! This caffeine-packed serum is the ultimate pick-me-up for your delicate eye area, reducing dark circles and fine lines like a boss. It's like having a coffee break for your eyes, with the added bonus of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

No more puffy eyes, thanks to the diuretic properties of caffeine. And the best part? This serum is paraben and fragrance-free, so you can enjoy your coffee without any added sweetness. Trust us, this under-eye serum is the eye-opener you need for brighter, refreshed eyes in 2023!