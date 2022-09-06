3 Viable Options To Consider In This Challenging Time Of Market Recession: Lynqyo, Shiba Inu, And Polygon

Introduction

Cryptocurrencies started back in 2008 and have given rise to gain prominence, leading to the emergence of a new economic paradigm. Cryptocurrencies are getting attention all around the world. The rising popularity of cryptocurrency has made a massive spike in demand and set off a crypto craze. Cryptocurrencies have changed over the years and have the potential as a means for saving money and gaining diversification in assets. The problem is that cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are very high in volatility, making them unpredictable and difficult worldwide adoption. This volatility can be attributed to many things, including the evolution of the technology, increased speculation on other cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin like Ethereum, and their lack of regulation by centralized banking institutions. However, there are ways for you to still profit from volatile markets without taking on a ton of risk.

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, so does the volatility of the market, which some say will lead to a crash. The growth in value of the cryptocurrency has been unprecedented over just about any other financial instrument ever witnessed. Presale-stage cryptocurrencies are the perfect option to help get massive profits once released. Projects focusing on different aspects like DeFi, NFT, Blockchain, and other emerging sectors will likely get more support and gain value than other projects. Projects like Lynqyo (LNQ) will enable artists to monetize, staking, and other features.

Lynqyo (LNQ)

Lynqyo (LNQ) is a decentralized, open-source protocol that enables the discovery, evaluation, licensing, and exchange of non-physical content. It is designed specifically for the content economy and enables tokenization, liquidity, and governance of various types of non-physical content. This platform provides a set of web3 protocols, tools, and applications to scale, own and monetize their content and communities.

Lynqyo (LNQ) governance structure is based on the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that allows LNQ token holders to get voting rights to vote for proposals presented by other community members. These proposals address operational issues like liquidity pool acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches. The project also issues liquidity pool (LP) tokens, which are used to maintain the liquidity flow by compensating users for their contributions. Liquidity will ensure seamless operation and smooth transactions. It also helps restrict price fluctuations and keep the value of LNQ stable.

Lynqyo (LNQ) believes in allowing creators to influence culture and improve the world. The team aims to fight against centralized infrastructure and exploitative algorithms to ensure that storytellers get their power back for the better. The team will provide blockchain-based subscriptions and modular content platforms to creators. The project is somewhat influenced by Bitcoin (BTC). Lynqyo (LNQ) is destined to gain value due to its multitude of real-life applications and use cases, providing an innovative platform to its users.

It has a content economy protocol it will provide an application-specific ecosystem that implements several protocols for creators. Moreover, it aims to reach a larger audience by developing a “proxy” on the web2 ecosystem. It will make the shift from web2 to web3 more seamless for users worldwide. This protocol also extends itself into NFTs and provides users with a framework where every item of non-physical content can be tokenized.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) launched in 2017, a layer-two (L2) blockchain for Ethereum, which offers scaling solutions that provide multiple tools to improve speed and reduce the cost and complexities of translation on the blockchain network. Through its specially designed framework, this platform allows developers to build and launch Dapps and Ethereum-compatible blockchains with a single click. Polygon (MATIC) provides developers with a variety of modules that they can use to easily deploy and configure their custom blockchains. It includes governance and consensus modules, as well as a variety of execution environments and virtual machine implementations.

This protocol uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and a unique cryptocurrency architecture known as Heimdall. This architecture chooses random block producers from a pool of validators that participate in the Polygon network and sets it apart from traditional PoS blockchains, which allows them to participate in the validation and production of blocks. It envisions a world where distinct blockchains can freely and easily exchange value and information. This protocol consists of four abstract and composable layers, which allow developers to determine which layer to be used when building certain projects. Those layers are Ethereum and Security layers and Polygon Network and Execution layer.

The Ethereum layer is assembled with smart contracts responsible for staking, confirming transactions, and ensuring the interaction of Polygon and Ethereum. This layer allows blockchain to use the security of the Ethereum network. The connection of the Security layer with EL provides a reliable level of security through a network of validators but at a higher transaction speed. These two layers are optional and can be added additionally for projects where security is important. Blockchain architecture requires the Polygon Network layer and Execution layer. The first consists of sovereign networks with their consensus and block production mechanism. Then, the Execution layer is responsible for executing smart contracts and confirming all transactions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched in August 2020, an Ethereum-based meme coin that runs on a decentralized computer network running a blockchain database. Blockchain manages and tracks crypto coins, verifying transactions and recording every transaction that occurs with it so that the database ends up being a long-running record of the movement of cryptocurrency. This meme coin features Shiba Inu - a Japanese hunting dog breed. Its developers have come up with their decentralized exchange known as ShibaSwap, which allows users to earn on staking and provide liquidity to pools. This exchange is specially designed to allow people to trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner.

ShibaSwap has several features and two additional tokens, namely LEASH & BONE. LEASH was a specially designed rebase token used for staking or providing liquidity on ShibaSwap and BONE, played as a governance token in Doggy DAO. On top of tokens, users can take advantage of other Shiba Inu products, including Shiboshi, a non-fungible token (NFT) project created on the platform. Each Shiboshi is a pixelated Shiba Inu dog that comes with specific traits that make it unique. Shiba Inu (SHIB) works using the PoW mechanism and is transitioning to Proof of Stake (PoS).

With the forthcoming introduction of ETH 2.0, the new upgrade will use the PoS consensus method. It will offer much faster transaction speeds with cheaper costs and much more. This platform comes with a Shiba Inu Incubator, designed to discover ways to honor the creativity of artists outside of traditional art forms. It will breed genuine creators of art and other content. Holders will have access to upcoming NFTs and additional tools, which come with portfolio trackers to make navigation of the crypto world intuitive. It allows users to sell, create and trade NFTs on the ShibaSwap platform.

Final Verdict

Lynqyo (LNQ) is a new cryptocurrency still in the presale stage. It has been involved in all the primary transactions within the ecosystem. It has the potential to skyrocket in value, and the token will be available on exchanges. However, dates for the presale and the total number of LNQ tokens that would be circulating have not yet been determined. Polygon (MATIC) faces high competition among other cryptocurrencies and scalability issues. However, it has made significant progress in creating multi-chain solutions in the crypto space that are compatible with all blockchains. Apart from its features and utilities, Lynqyo (LNQ) distributes rewards and cashback in the presale stage. For example, you can get 7% cashback if you purchase in the first presale stage and 5% in the second stage. Moreover, if your referral spends $300 on the platform, you will automatically get a $100 reward in your account.

