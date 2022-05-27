3 DeFi Based Cryptocurrencies That Will Transform The Crypto World: Logarithmic Finance, Decentraland, Theta Network

The global cryptocurrency market is worth about $3 billion and is expected to reach $4.94 billion by 2030. The world of cryptocurrencies continues to expand, which raises the requirement for a more efficient financial system. The ability of DeFi to remove intermediaries and influence market participants looks like it will shape the future of the crypto space. Let's take a look at some cryptocurrencies that might rule the DeFi sector in the future.

1. Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a DeFi protocol that aims to bridge the gap between blockchain projects and investors by combining DeFi and Web 3.0 technologies. Currently, it is in the presale phase, and it is expected to launch shortly. Its ecosystem offers users NFT exchange options and the platform is multi-chain and cross-chain allowing owners to move tokens as they desire. You can purchase its tokens on the Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) or Polkadot (DOT) network.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is created exclusively on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain due to its highest level of security and decentralisation. The ERC-20 is designed using the new Layer 3 cryptocurrency exchange system, giving users a competitive advantage over their competitors. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) provides a seamless, secure and decentralised cross-chain environment and provides a dynamic alternative to raising funds on blockchain networks. Its owners can also exchange cryptocurrencies to accumulate wealth from NFT auctions. That's why its development team is working hard to create an ecosystem that effectively connects traders, innovators, and artists.

2. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a Metaverse network based on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, stream and monetize content and applications. Decentraland (MANA) allows users to purchase virtual land on the platform and become a shared metaverse. The metaverse is a shared virtual world where people can communicate, trade, learn and play. It is a decentralised world where you can explore people's land, interact with landscapes and structures, exchange virtual assets, and build networks.

According to the project's white paper, LAND is a limited, transferable 3D virtual place that people can buy and hold permanently. The platform is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), so you have full control over your virtual environment. It means setting basic rules that govern the behaviour of your environment, such as the avatar's physics and some structural elements of the virtual world. With a market capitalization of more than $2 billion, it is ranked as the 36th largest cryptocurrency globally at the time of writing.

3. Theta Network (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) is a blockchain-based network created specifically for video streaming. THETA, Theta Network's native cryptocurrency token, was launched in 2017. It was created primarily to rock the video streaming market and mainly address centralisation, infrastructure vulnerabilities and exorbitant pricing issues that hinder the customer experience. Unlike other platforms, Theta Network (THETA) gives users access to high-quality streaming services and allows content creators to make more money. In addition, video platforms save on infrastructure costs while earning revenue from advertising and subscription. With a market capitalisation of $1.3 billion, it is currently ranked among the top 50 cryptocurrencies globally.

It is quite evident that DeFi is one of the most successful sectors in the world of cryptocurrency. In the last 2 years, the DeFi sector grew exponentially, and many DeFi-based cryptocurrencies disrupted the crypto market. Decentraland (MANA) is currently leading the DeFi sector, Theta Network (THETA) has also made its way into the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Investing in either of them could return a decent profit. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a relatively newer cryptocurrency, as it is in its presale stage. It may grow exponentially in the coming months and right now could be the best time to put down your investments in LOG at a discounted price.

It is important to always be backed by personal research before investing in fintech assets.

