3 Cryptos That You Should Consider Adding To Your Portfolio – Big Eyes Coin, Tron And Cronos

The world we live in today is in a constant state of change whether it is rapid or slow and the same can be said about the world of cryptocurrency. Crypto tokens are one of the biggest players in the world of finance and with them, a lot of people have been able to make varying amounts of money over the years.

The current dip, however, has put a decline in the amounts of profit made leading a lot of people to contemplate quitting buying and selling completely. This is not a wise decision as the dip is only a momentary situation and in time, the market will continue rising leaving those who quit, without any chance to regain or make more money off of crypto. Here are some examples of crypto tokens to look into: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tron (TRX), and Cronos (CRO).

Totes Adorbs – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a cryptocurrency-focused network that charges itself with channeling funds into several decentralized financial systems in the market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is technologically informed which is why it ensures that it keeps itself up to date with the latest technologies in the crypto world such as the

internet frenzy, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which it has available for purchase to its users.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to create a big and interactive community and this is why it makes sure that its network is very entertaining and fun, to be able to get enough users who actively use the community. The user interface is straightforward and cute due to the platform's mascot contributing greatly to why it feels that way. The mascot or avatar of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat that has large eyes as well as a large and rich history involving adopted Nasa parents from

Washington DC, the cat's self-discovery, and its journey to japan.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not just dedicated to growing a healthy online community, it is also dedicated to helping solve the problems of the real world. This is why there is a special donation wallet containing 5% of the total coins that go to fixing pollution in the earth's oceans.

Tron (TRX) And Its Legacy

Tron (TRX) is a network that, through the aid of blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps), dedicates its effort to bringing about the decentralization of the internet. Although other tokens are used on the network, Tron (TRX) is the default token used for carrying out transactions on the system. Tron (TRX) has also integrated the popular BitTorrent network into its network which helped further develop it.

Keeping Decentralization At The Forefront – Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) was designed by the CRO protocol labs which is a company dedicated to generating a platform that encompasses all decentralized applications (dApps) and exchanges for its users to enjoy. The CRO protocol labs were originally called Monaco but, in the year 2018, it was decided that it was time for the company to rebrand and become Cronos (CRO).

The major goal of Cronos (CRO) is to ensure that all its users have decentralized finance-related items and crypto tokens available for its users to store in their wallets. Its users have the power to sell, buy and stake and store all their crypto tokens in an independent wallet. It is a utility token in nature and is compatible with every crypto blockchain, the CRONOS (CRO) as well as an accompanying mobile application and VISA card for FIAT transactions.

In the end, it is not a good idea to quit the crypto market so, channel more time into researching new tokens to purchase. If proper time and energy are put into finding new coins, users will most likely make back the amount of money they lost during the dip.

