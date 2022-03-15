3 Cryptos Set To Shake Up The Metaverse: Monero, Seesaw Protocol And Cronos

The Metaverse skyrocketedontothe public domain in November 2021, when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranded to Meta,to bring the Web 2.0 giant into the virtual sphere. Also, the new cryptoSeesaw Protocol (SSW) is already taking the crypto world by storm, with a value increase of over 30% in recent weeks.As the crypto draws near to the end of its pre-sale phase 2, it is not surprising that other cryptos have also been successful with the immense popularity of the ever-growing Metaverse.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is the crypto to watch out forand since its launch, in mid-January 2022 the revolutionary coin has grown by almost 2250%. The coin has a powerful mission, which is to educate and invest in the younger generation on how to usethe up-and-coming technologycentred around the crypto world and the Metaverse. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will use 1% of its marketing pot,to fund global educational institutions.

According to the Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) whitepaper, they are “committed to create a Metaverse dedicated to immersive learning. It is the purpose of this Metaverse to especially attract children to also live in an interesting virtual world, where learning is the natural outcome of enjoying the Metaverse.”

Comparatively, Monero (XMR) which launched in 2014 has proven to be very popular in the Metaverse, because its platform allows transactions to take place privately and anonymously. The cryptocurrency has had some sceptics because unlike Bitcoin (BTC) which has traceable transactions, Monero (XMR) does not have a trail, and some people fear the potential of criminal activity. On a positive note, some analysts have said that Monero (XMR) is more secure to use and not traceable because it is fungible.Therefore, the units of Monero (XMR) will not be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges regardless ofpreviouslyassociated transactions. So, the coin is doing very well because a lot of people love the security whilst participating in the profitable Metaverse.

Currently, the live Monero price today is $174.90 USD with a 24- hour trading volume of $242,333,762 USD. Also, Monero (XMR) is up 2.33% in the last 24 hours, with a ranking of #39 on CoinMarketCap. So, the fact that the coin is up is a great indication of its long-term investment potential, as its popularity has not been too affected by the Ukrainian- Russian war whereby a lot of other cryptos have seen a big dip.

Alternatively, altcoin Cronos (CRO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token from the Cronos Chain. It is a decentralized open-source blockchain developed by Crypto.com.LikeMonero (XMR) it aims to help users safeguard their identities and to have personal control over their money. Cronos (CRO) has also successfully entered the Metaverse,with its development of the Cronoverse. The great aspect of the Cronoverse is that it allows users to buy many things like art, assets, avatars, and properties.

So, it is not surprising that the world of the Metaverse is so popular, because of the high-profile exchanges done every day virtually.Some analysts have said that the market opportunity is estimated at over $1 trillion in annual revenue (crypto investment giant Grayscale)

At present,the live Cronos price today is $0,393095 USD with a 24- hour trading volume of $75,047,827 USD. Cronos (CRO) is up 1.21% in the last 24 hours, with a CoinMarketCap ranking of #18.

Furthermore, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has many benefits, as it has a multi-channel DeFi platform with a focus on improving all holders’ crypto experience by offering a low fixed 3% rate. Also, users can earn extra tokens just by storing SSW tokens in their Crypto wallet.

So, if you are looking for the next crypto investment which cares about the future generation’s education of the tech world and the Metaverse,which has predictions by some analysts that the price of SSW units should rise from $0.2 to $0.45 (between now and April 2022 when it enters its pre-sale phase 3).Then this could be the investment which could make you a lot of money.

