3 Cryptos heading for the millionaire moon - Dogecoin (DOGE), Apecoin (APE) & Mushe Token (XMU)

Cryptocurrency can be a strange concept to get to grips with. Many believe the industry isn't legitimate and see investing as a risk. However, this rapidly growing sector involves enormous quantities of money. Large investments may result in large returns, and 2021 was a good year for nearly every major crypto and its backers.

If you're new to the cryptocurrency world and don't know where to begin then you're not alone. In this article, we will look at three potential coins that could make you a millionaire in the long run. Dogecoin (DOGE), Apecoin (APE) and Mushe Token (XMU) are all trying to cement their place among the cryptocurrency gods.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in the visions of many crypto investors for a few years now. In early 2021, the dog-themed coin saw exponential growth as the meme coin hype took off. Between January and May, the price of DOGE rose from $0.04 to $0.73, an increase of just under 10,000%. This was a result of the combined effort of the Reddit community and Elon Musk to put Dogecoin on the map.

Fast forward to April 2022 and DOGE looks set for another mammoth run. This comes on the back of the news that Elon Musk has bought Twitter for a reported $43 billion. In the 24 hours since the announcement DOGE has risen by 29% and is currently valued at $0.16. The mysterious nature of Musk has got many believing that the future of Twitter could see a move towards web3.0 and involve Dogecoin in some kind of way.

The possibilities of Twitter are endless with over 200 million active monthly users. If Elon Musk gains full control of the platform then we believe that Dogecoin will be utilised in one way or another. DOGE is currently 78% down from its all-time high. It is highly possible that will change over the next few months.

Apecoin

Ape Coin (APE) is a brand new cryptocurrency that was formed out of the NFT community of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Ape Coin (APE) lived up to the expectations following a lengthy build-up over the last few weeks. After just one day in existence, the token rose by 104%, making it one of the largest Metaverse/NFT cryptos in terms of market cap.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection is one of the most successful of all time. According to the NFT market OpenSea, there are 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs. The current floor price of the Bored Ape collection is 138ETH, which equates to $414213.90, implying that you would need to be incredibly wealthy to own one.

If you aren’t lucky enough to be that rich then fear not, an investment into Apecoin could help you ride the wave with the NFT hype. As the price of the collection continues to go up it is predicted that APE will do the same. This token is one to keep an eye on if you are interested in NFTs.

Mushe Token

Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralised cryptocurrency that enables peer-to-peer interaction, rewards and governance utility. The token is currently locked in its presale which ends on July 4th meaning that you have ample time to invest in the presale and catch some of the exciting gains on the way.

Some of the key features XMU offers include:

● Mushe Wallet - This allows users to buy, and exchange cryptocurrencies.

● Mushe Chat - A social platform where third parties don't have access to your info.

● Mushe DeFi - Participate in voting, lotteries and other rewards programs.

● Mushe Verse - Socialise, play and earn in their Metaverse ecosystem.

● Mushe NFTs - Use XMU to buy NFTs that represent ownership of Mushe services.

● Mushe Metabank - Use XMU to buy and sell a range of Metaverse products.

With all of these exciting features on the network, an investment into XMU right now could be one of the greatest trades you’ll ever make. Once the token is live on decentralised exchanges (DEX) it is expected to moon in value.

Find Out More Here:

Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-in