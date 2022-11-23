3 Best Protein Shakes For Weight Gain - Lean Muscle Gain For Hard Gainers

Gaining weight is hard. Period. If you are a hard gainer, life can seem downright impossible. The good news is that there are some ways to make it a little easier. One of them is using the best protein shakes for weight gain.

Protein shakes have been shown to be extremely effective in helping people build muscle and gain weight. In fact, they are often the key component in many mass-gaining protocols.

But we are not talking about calorie-monster mass gainer drinks here. Those are loaded with sugar and other junk that will do more harm than good. Instead, we are talking about high-quality protein shakes that are designed specifically for hard gainers.

What Are The Best Protein Shakes for Weight Gain?

CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - Top choice

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 calories in one shake

Appetite Max - Stimulate your appetite and balance your hormones

The best protein shakes for weight gain will help you build muscle and avoid adding unwanted fat. They are an excellent way to get the extra calories and protein you need to build muscle without having to eat a lot of extra food.

Without further ado, let's dive right into our list of the top options.

#1 - CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - 3 Phase release system (Editor Choice)

CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein

When it comes to protein powders, most of them use a single-release system. This means that the protein is released all at once, which can lead to a temporary surge in muscle protein synthesis and then a dip.

But when you are looking to gain weight, you need a sustained release of protein to the muscle protein synthesis consistent. That is where the CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein comes in. It uses a 3 phase release system that keeps your muscles nourished with a steady stream of amino acids.

This makes it one of the best protein shakes for weight gain because there's never a dip in protein synthesis.

The first phase is immediately available, the second phase is released over 2-3 hours, and the third phase is released over 4-6 hours.

This is an extremely high-quality protein powder that uses a blend of 6 types of protein. It is also very low in carbohydrates and fat, making it perfect for hard gainers who need to watch their calorie intake.

What is Tri-Protein?

When Crazy Nutrition noticed that most protein powders sold online are aimed at well-trained athletes or those who are already in good shape, they decided to formulate a protein powder specifically for hard gainers.

They have done an excellent job with Tri-Protein. It is one of the best protein shakes for weight gain because it uses a blend of 6 types of protein that are released over a 3 phase system.

If you look at most hard gainer formulas or protein powders aimed at helping you gain weight, they will be crammed with carbohydrates, creatine, fillers, and whatnot.

The idea is to make the shake as calorie-dense as possible so you can get in a lot of calories without having to eat a lot of food.

CrazyNutrition took a different approach with Tri-Protein. They focused on quality over quantity.

The result is a protein powder that is very low in carbohydrates and fat but high in protein.

When it comes to muscle mass, it's always quality over quantity. Rather than getting hung up over the total grams of protein in each shake, you should shift your focus to the quality of the protein.

This is where Tri-Protein really shines.

The benefits of using Tri-Protein to gain muscle mass

Tri-Protein aims to create the perfect environment in your body that makes it conducive for muscle growth. You see, muscle growth is beyond normal protein supplementation. It's also about essential amino acids that help to trigger muscle growth, as well as other nutrients like creatine and BCAAs.

To put it simply, Tri-Protein is designed to help you gain muscle mass by providing your body with everything it needs to build muscle.

Timed release for sustained mass gain

The biggest draw that makes Tri-Protein our favorite protein powder for hard gainers is the timed release.

Hard gainers need a sustained release of protein to the muscle cells in order to maintain a positive nitrogen balance and create an optimal environment for muscle growth.

The timed release system ensures that your muscles are constantly being fed amino acids, which helps to stimulate muscle growth and prevent muscle breakdown.

The three phases of release do so much more than just keep your muscles fed with amino acids. It also helps to blunt the cortisol response and reduce muscle soreness.

This is extremely important for hard gainers who are often in a catabolic state.

The three phases of release are:

Phase 1 - Immediately available protein that gets to work right away

- Immediately available protein that gets to work right away Phase 2 - Released over 2-3 hours for a sustained supply of amino acids

- Released over 2-3 hours for a sustained supply of amino acids Phase 3 - Released over 4-6 hours for an extended release of amino acids

6 types of protein in a single blend

Protein powders can largely be divided into concentrates and isolates. You will come across whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, or the same varieties with pea protein. But rarely do you see a protein powder that uses a blend of different types of protein.

Crazy Nutrition has gone above and beyond with the Tri-Protein blend. They have included 6 types of protein in a single blend, which are:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysate

Milk Protein Concentrate

Micelar Casein

Calcium Caseinate

That's hands down the most impressive blend we've seen in any protein powder.

The inclusion of whey protein hydrolysate is particularly noteworthy because it is the most easily digested and absorbed form of protein.

The other proteins in the blend are also of the highest quality, which means that your body will be able to make full use of them.

Keeps your blood sugar levels stable and your metabolism fired

One of the reasons why Protein is the most preferred macronutrient for hard gainers is because it helps to keep your metabolism fired.

A high protein diet has been shown to boost metabolism by up to 80-100 calories per day.

In addition, protein also helps to regulate blood sugar levels and prevent spikes in insulin levels.

This is extremely important for hard gainers who are often insulin resistant.

The timed release system in Tri-Protein ensures that your blood sugar levels remain stable throughout the day, which helps to keep your metabolism firing and prevents cravings.

Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein Cost

A 2.2 lbs. bottle of Tri-Protein comes in at $49.99 if you opt for a one-time purchase. Subscribing to periodic deliveries knocks the price down to $39.99 per bottle.

This makes it one of the most affordable protein powders on the market, especially when you consider the quality of ingredients and the 6 types of protein that are included in the blend.

Don't forget that Crazy Nutrition is owned by CrazyBulk, the brand that's attained cult status in the world of bodybuilding for its line of 100% legal steroids.

So when you buy Crazy Nutrition products, you're essentially getting the same quality at a fraction of the price.

What's remarkable is that Crazy Nutrition has introduced a 60-day money back guarantee for their range of protein powders, which is a first in the industry.

In case you do not like the taste or results of Tri Protein, you can always get your money back no questions asked.

Final thoughts on Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein

Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein is our top choice for hard gainers because it is designed to help you build lean muscle mass.

The 6 types of protein in the blend help to keep your muscles fed with amino acids, while the timed release system ensures that your blood sugar levels remain stable and your metabolism fired.

What's more, with Crazy Bulk's 60-day money back guarantee, you can always get your money back if you're not happy with the product.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein a try today!

Click here for Best Price on Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein

#2 - Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 Clean calories in one shake

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

It's tough as nails to find a quality mass gainer that actually has 800 clean calories. Most other weight gainers like optimum nutrition serious mass, on the market, have around 600-700 calories, with many of those calories coming from unhealthy sources like simple sugars.

What makes this tricky is that many brands use fancy marketing to make it seem like their product has more calories than it actually does.

For example, a company might market its weight gainer as having 1,000 calories, but a large percentage of those calories might come from simple sugars or unhealthy fats.

Transparent Labs is one of the few brands that has managed to pack 800 calories into their mass gainer without using any fillers or artificial fillers.

Imagine having to create a shake that's 800 calories. You'd find it very tough to do that without throwing in a ton of fruits, oats, and whatnot.

But with Transparent labs, just add water and gulp down 800 calories in one go.

What is Transparent Labs Mass Gainer?

Mass gainers are essentially calorie-dense protein powders that are designed to help you gain weight.

They are usually made up of a blend of proteins, carbohydrates and fats, and sometimes even vitamins and minerals.

The idea is that by packing in more calories than a standard protein powder, you will be able to bulk up and build muscle mass more easily.

But there's a thin line between a quality mass gainer and an unhealthy one.

Many mass gainers on the market are loaded with simple sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial fillers that can actually do more harm than good.

This is where Transparent Labs Mass Gainer shines. It is one of the few clean mass gainers on the market that has 800 calories, that are clean and healthy.

Think of it like two heavy meals in one light shake. You will not even realize that you're drinking 800 calories. Now imagine drinking two of these in a day. You have just added 1600 calories to your daily intake.

The benefits of using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

As we mentioned earlier, most mass gainers on the market are loaded with junk that might help you gain a lot of fat and water in the short term, but will not do your body any good in the long run.

Transparent Labs mass gainer is different. It is made up of all-natural ingredients that are easy on the stomach and actually help you build lean muscle mass.

Here are some of the benefits of using Transparent Labs Mass Gainer:

53 grams of Protein in a single shake

Normally, protein in Mass gainers ranges from 20-25 grams a serving. That generally suffices if you are using the shake as a post-workout drink or as a meal replacement.

But if your goal is to pack on serious muscle mass, you need more than that. This is where Transparent Labs shines. It has 53 grams of protein in one serving, which is more than double the amount of most other mass gainers on the market.

This will help you absorb all the nutrients from the shake and use them to build muscle mass.

What's more, the protein in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is of the highest quality. It is made up of a blend of Whey Protein Concentrate, milk protein isolate, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, and Micellar Casein.

This ensures that your body gets a steady stream of amino acids that it can use to repair and build muscle tissue.

No simple sugars or unhealthy fillers

Most mass gainers on the market are loaded with simple sugars and unhealthy fillers that do nothing but add empty calories to your diet.

Transparent Labs mass gainer is different. It uses healthy carbohydrates and too, just 109 grams in a single serving. The carbohydrates are sourced from Organic tapioca, which means they are slow-digesting and will not spike your insulin levels.

This is important because when you're trying to gain muscle mass, you want to avoid spikes in insulin levels as they can lead to fat storage.

The other ingredients in Transparent Labs Mass Gainer include healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Easy to gulp down

We have tasted mass gainers before and most of them taste like chalky gunk that you'd rather not drink.

This is not the case with Transparent Labs Mass Gainer. It has a great taste that makes it easy to gulp down.

Plus, it mixes very easily and there are no clumps or chunks left behind. The consistency is thin and creamy, thanks to the MCT in the formula.

You can actually add some fruit to it and make a delicious smoothie that will help you reach your calorie goals for the day.

No fiber, so no satiation

Many mass gainer shakes contain dietary fiber. Fiber is very healthy and you should definitely consider including it in your diet.

However, when you're trying to consume a lot of calories, fiber can fill you up and make it difficult to reach your calorie goals for the day.

This is why Transparent Labs mass gainer contains only 6 grams of dietary fiber. This makes it easy to drink multiple shakes per day without feeling bloated.

In fact, this allows you to continue eating high calorie meals all day, without feeling too full.

Made in the USA in a cGMP facility

Transparent Labs mass gainer is made in the USA in a cGMP (certified good manufacturing practices) facility. This means that it is held to the highest standards of quality and safety.

Versatile enough to be used in any way

Mass gainer shakes can rarely be used in any other way than to drink them as is.

But Transparent Labs mass gainer is versatile enough to be used in multiple ways. For example, you can use it to make pancakes or waffles.

You can also add it to your oatmeal or yogurt to increase the calorie and protein content.

Also, this is not a shake that just fills you up with calories. It also contains 53 grams of high quality protein as well as creatine monohydrate, which means you can use it as a post work out meal, or even as a pre-workout one.

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Cost

A one-month supply of the Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is priced at just $76.99, which is very reasonable for a mass gainer of this quality.

You can also save more money by opting for the 1 month supply option. The 1 month supply is priced at just $69.29 and the 3 month supply is priced at only $200.97.

Plus, all orders come with free shipping within the USA.

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - Final thoughts

If you're looking for a quality mass gainer that is made up of all-natural ingredients and actually helps you build muscle mass, Transparent Labs Mass Gainer is the way to go.

It has 53 grams of protein per serving, which is perfect for hard gainers. It also uses healthy carbohydrates and fats to help you reach your calorie goals for the day.

Plus, it mixes very easily and tastes great. And it's made in the USA in a cGMP facility.

What more can one ask for?

Click here for the Best Price on Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

#3 - Appetite Max - Powerful Anabolic formula for hard gainers

Appetite Max

If you thought that cutting calories was tough, wait till you try to bulk up.

It's not easy to eat 3,000 or more calories per day, especially if you're not used to it. The problem is that calorie-dense foods are generally not very appetizing.

You can mix up a smoothie or two every now and then. But can you consistently keep gulping food without throwing up?

This is where Appetite Max comes in. It's a powerful anabolic formula that not only helps you reach your calorie goals but also makes sure that you're getting the right nutrients to build muscle mass.

It is one of the most powerful appetite stimulants on the market and can help you increase your calorie intake so you can build muscle and gain weight.

What is appetite max?

While gaining weight, there's a lot of talk about how much protein you need to eat. But the truth is, if you're not eating enough calories, you won't be able to build muscle no matter how much protein you consume.

Calories are the most important factor when it comes to gaining weight. And this is where people struggle.

Barring professional bodybuilders who can eat like horses, most people find it hard to eat more than 2,000 calories per day. Try doing it for a few days on the trot and you will in all likelihood, feel bloated, nauseous, and very tired.

So how do you increase your calorie intake without making yourself sick?

The answer is appetite stimulants. Appetite stimulants are supplements that help you increase your calorie intake by making you feel hungrier. And Appetite Max is one of the most powerful appetite stimulants on the market.

When you naturally feel hungrier, you will find it much easier to eat more food and reach your calorie goals for the day.

Plus, Appetite Max also contains anabolic nutrients that help you build muscle mass.

The benefits of using Appetite Max

The appetite in our body is regulated by a complex system of enzymes, hormones, neuropeptides, and neurotransmitters.

When this system is working properly, we feel hungry when our body needs fuel and we stop eating when we're full.

However, this system can get out of balance due to stress, lack of sleep, certain medications, and other factors. When this happens, we may not feel as hungry as we should.

The worst thing is that most people do not even notice that they are not eating as much as they should be eating.

Appetite Max is designed to help you increase your calorie intake so you can build muscle mass.

It does this by stimulating your appetite so you feel hungrier and eat more food.

Plus, Appetite Max also contains anabolic nutrients that help you build muscle mass. These include BCAAs, creatine, glutamine, and HMB.

Helps stimulate the muscle building androgens

You just do not want to gain weight, do you? You want to build muscle mass.

Well, you're in luck because Appetite Max not only helps you increase your calorie intake but also stimulates the muscle building androgens in your body.

What are androgens? Androgens are hormones that play a key role in muscle growth. The most important androgen for muscle growth is testosterone.

Testosterone is a powerful anabolic hormone that helps you build muscle mass and strength.

Unfortunately, testosterone levels tend to decline with age. This is one of the reasons why it becomes harder to build muscle as you get older.

The good news is that Appetite Max can help increase testosterone levels and thus help stimulate muscle protein synthesis in your body. As a result, you will be able to build muscle mass more easily.

Branched chain amino acids for nutrient delivery and muscle pumps

Branched chain amino acids are essential amino acids that are involved in muscle protein synthesis.

They are also known for their ability to improve nutrient delivery to muscles and increase blood flow to muscles.

This is important because it helps you get more nutrients to your muscles so they can grow. It also gives you unbelievable muscle pumps during your workouts.

Appetite Max contains a high dose of BCAAs to help you build muscle mass and get unbelievable pumps in the gym.

Creatine for explosive power and strength

Creatine is a compound that is naturally produced in your body. It is also found in meat and fish.

Creatine has many benefits, but the most important one for bodybuilders is that it increases ATP production in your muscles.

ATP is the energy molecule that fuels muscle contractions. The more ATP you have, the more energy you will have for your workouts.

Creatine also increases water retention in your muscles. This gives you a bigger and fuller look.

Plus, creatine has been shown to increase strength and power.

Appetite Max contains a clinically effective dose of creatine to help you build muscle mass, increase strength and power.

Digestive Enzymes

Poor digestion can lead to many health problems. It can also prevent you from absorbing all the nutrients from your food.

This is why Appetite Max contains digestive enzymes. Digestive enzymes help your body break down food and absorb all the nutrients from it.

As a result, you will be able to get more out of the food you eat. This also helps prevent bloating, cramping, and all the other problems that come with poor digestion.

So, if you are using mass gainer shakes or if protein powder leaves you feeling bloated, try Appetite Max. It will help you digest your food better and absorb all the nutrients from it.

Vitamins and minerals

Micronutrients like Vitamins and minerals are essential for good health. They play a key role in thousands of biochemical reactions in your body, many of which are involved in muscle growth.

unfortunately, many people do not get enough of these important nutrients from their diet.

This is why Appetite Max contains a high-potency multivitamin and mineral blend to make sure you are getting all the micronutrients you need for optimal health and muscle growth.

Not only will this help you plug any nutritional gaps in your diet, but it will also help improve your overall health.

Herbs for hormone balance and health

Appetite Max contains a powerful blend of herbs that have been traditionally used to promote hormone balance and good health.

Many of these herbs are potent adaptogens that help your body better deal with stress. This is important because when your body is stressed, it produces the hormone cortisol.

Cortisol can lead to many health problems and it can also prevent you from building muscle mass.

So, by reducing stress and balancing hormones, these herbs can help you build muscle mass more easily.

Appetite Max Cost

A month's supply of Appetite Max costs just $49, which is very reasonable considering all the premium ingredients it contains.

A three-month supply will get you savings of $88 and is probably great value.

If you want to try Appetite Max risk-free, you can also take advantage of their 60-day money-back guarantee.

Simply return the empty bottles within 60 days and you will get a full refund.

Appetite Max - Final thoughts

All the talk about protein shakes and calories can force you to overlook one simple truth - without a proper diet, you won't be able to build muscle mass no matter how many supplements you take.

This is where Appetite Max comes in. It's not a protein shake or a mass gainer.

It's a complete nutritional system that will help you get all the nutrients your body needs to build muscle and gain weight.

It will optimize your digestion so that you can absorb all the nutrients from your food.

It will also help reduce stress and balance hormones, two things that are essential for building muscle mass.

And last but not least, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it risk-free.

Click here for the Best Price on Appetite Max

FAQs

Q. Can you use mass gainers and protein shakes for a long?

A. Oh yes, you can totally use them long-term. In fact, we would recommend using them for at least 6 months so that you can see optimal results.

Q. Will you lose the weight you gained after stopping these shakes?

A. That's unlikely because the shakes will help your body adapt to a higher calorie intake. Once your body gets used to the higher calorie intake, it will be easier for you to maintain your new weight.

Q . Are there any side effects of using these shakes?

A. No, there are no side effects of using these shakes. In fact, they are very safe and effective.

Q. How long will it take for me to gain weight?

A. That's simple math. To gain one lb. of lean muscle mass, you need to consume 3,500 more calories than you burn in a week.

So, if you want to gain 10 lbs. of muscle mass, you need to consume 35,000 extra calories.

If you eat 500 calories more per day, it will take you 70 days (2 months) to gain 10 lbs. of muscle mass.

That's a rough estimate mind you. A lot of factors will affect those numbers and the outcome.

The Bottom Line

We have struggled with our weight for years. We have tried all sorts of fad diets and supplements, but nothing has worked.

We have even considered anabolic steroids for muscle gain, but we were too afraid of the risks.

We are so glad we decided to do it the good old fashioned way, which is consuming more calories. Protein shakes and mass gainers played a vital role in helping us consume more calories.

If you are serious about gaining weight, we highly recommend using one of the three listed below.

CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - Top choice

Transparent Labs Mass Gainer - 800 calories in one shake

Appetite Max - Stimulate your appetite and balance your hormones

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.

For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.