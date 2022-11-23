3 Best Meal Replacement Shakes For Weight Loss - Eat Right to Lose Weight

No matter your exercise regime or the supplementation you are currently on, weight loss can only be achieved with a calorie deficit. Unfortunately, not all of us have the luxury to cook clean meals. Most of us are juggling multiple jobs, taking care of the family, and don't always have time to eat right. This is where the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss come in.

A meal replacement powder can make a world of difference in your weight loss journey. It will be rich in nutrients and low in calories and unhealthy fats. When you drink meal replacement shakes, it will also help to keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day, so that you are less likely to snack on unhealthy foods.

But, there's a lot of smoke and mirrors when it comes to weight loss shakes. Some meal replacement powders on the market, like life raw organic meal, are nothing more than glorified protein shakes, while others are laden with sugar and other unhealthy ingredients.

What Are The Best Meal Replacement Shakes for Weight Loss?

Kachava - Packed with 85+ superfoods

This is why we have done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss that are available on the market today. Strap in and enjoy the read. This might be an eye-opener.

#1 - PhenQ Complete Meal Shake - Top Choice for weight watchers

PhenQ Meal

PhenQ is a brand that's synonymous with weight loss pills. It has remained the #1 diet pill in the market for close to a decade with over 190000 bottles sold. But very few people know that PhenQ has also recently ventured into the meal replacement space with its own complete meal shake.

This is our top choice when it comes to weight loss shakes as it is one of the few that actually has everything you need in a weight loss shake. It is low in calories, high in protein, and loaded with all the essential nutrients and vitamins your body needs.

It also works seamlessly when clubbed with PhenQ diet pills. So, if you are already using it, then this might be a great addition. But even if you are not, this meal replacement shake can still be a great stand-alone product for your weight loss journey.

What is PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake?

It's a widely accepted fact now that you cannot skimp on nutrition and hope to lose weight. This is where most weight loss shakes fail. They lack the essential nutrients that your body needs to function properly.

The research and development team at Wolfson Berg had long been working on a weight loss shake that would act as a complete meal. They wanted something that was low in calories but still packed all the essential nutrients.

PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake is their answer to that. It contains only 180 calories per serving and yet, is rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and all the other nutrients needed by your body on a daily basis.

It comes in convenient single-serving sachets that you can take with you anywhere. Just mix it with milk or water and you have a complete meal replacement shake that will help you lose weight quickly, safely, and effectively.

PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake Highlights

There are probably a thousand different meal replacement shakes on the market today. So, what makes PhenQ any different? Well, here are some of the key highlights that set it apart from the rest.

Complete Nutritional Profile

Sorry to sound like a broken record. But weight loss is not merely about calorie restriction. It's about consuming, wholesome, healthy foods that nourish your body and help it function properly.

PhenQ has managed to create a complete nutritional profile in its weight loss shake.

Each serving contains 16g of protein, 4g of dietary fiber, 13 vitamins and minerals, and only 180 calories.

This ensures that your body is getting everything it needs to lose weight quickly, safely, and sustainably. Imagine trying to get that nutrition from a meal, while keeping it under 200 calories.

It's close to impossible.

Great Taste

Regardless of whether you are eating it out of a packet or preparing it at home, the taste is an important factor. No one wants to drink a weight loss shake that tastes like cardboard.

Problem is, most shakes can't get right between the taste and the consistency. It's either or, and rarely both.

PhenQ has somehow managed to get it right with its meal replacement shake. It's creamy and delicious, without being too sweet or artificial tasting. You can mix it with milk or water, and it will taste great either way.

You do not need to have a blender handy either. Just toss it into a shaker and give it a vigorous shake. You will be all set to gulp your meal down.

Perfect for weight watchers as well as fitness buffs

Just because this is a meal replacement shake for weight loss does not mean it is not good enough for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. On the contrary, this shake can help you build lean muscle mass while helping you lose weight at the same time.

This is thanks to the high protein content in each serving.

Protein is the key nutrient needed for muscle growth and repair. PhenQ meal replacement shake contains high-quality whey protein concentrate, which is perfect for athletes and bodybuilders alike.

The shake also contains a good mix of essential vitamins and minerals, which is perfect for those who do not want to take a separate multivitamin supplement.

Fiber keeps you satiated

When it comes to weight management, dietary fiber is probably the most underrated nutrient.

It is not just good for your digestive system but also helps you feel full after a meal, which prevents overeating and bingeing.

It is estimated that the average American gets less than 50% of the recommended intake of dietary fiber.

PhenQ weight loss shake contains 4g of dietary fiber in each serving. This will help you stay satiated between meals and prevent unhealthy snacking.

Perfect for keto as well

A lot of shakes have an excellent nutritional profile, but they are not suitable for people following a ketogenic diet.

A ketogenic diet requires you to consume less than 50 grams of carbohydrates a day, which then forces your body to burn fat for energy.

PhenQ weight loss shake has a very low carbohydrate content, making it perfect for those on a ketogenic diet. It is 22 grams of carbs sourced from peas. It is a complex carbohydrate, which means it is slowly digested and does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

It is also high in healthy fats. This makes it the perfect shake to have if you are trying to lose weight on a keto diet.

How to use PhenQ Meal replacement shake?

With just 180 calories in one complete meal, there are so many ways you can use this shake.

If you are looking to lose weight, have one shake in place of a meal. This will help you reduce your calorie intake and lose weight quickly.

If you are an athlete or bodybuilder, you can have one shake as a post-workout meal. This will help you replenish your energy levels and repair your muscles.

You can also have one shake as a snack between meals or even double up depending on your calorie needs.

The best thing about PhenQ meal replacement shake is that it is very versatile and can be used in so many different ways.

PhenQ also has a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose by trying it out.

PhenQ Meal replacement shake cost

Each bag of PhenQ meal replacement shake contains 7 meals. If it's a one-time purchase, that will cost you $20.95. That's less than $3 for each meal. But the more you buy, the cheaper it gets.

If you buy 3 bags, you get each bag for $17.95.

That's amazing value.

PhenQ Meal replacement shake - Final thoughts

If you are serious about losing weight, then PhenQ meal replacement shake is a great option for you.

It has a versatile nutritional profile that can help you lose weight, build muscle, or just simply snack between meals. Each shake is just 180 calories, so it is perfect for those on a calorie-restricted diet.

There are 16 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber, and all 13 vitamins and minerals to boot. PhenQ also has an excellent 60-day money-back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose by trying it out.

Why not give PhenQ meal replacement shake a try today and see the results for yourself? You might be surprised at how quickly you get into your target weight with this.

#2 - Instant Knockout Meal Shake - Build Muscle as you burn fat

Instant Knockout Meal Shake

Not everyone is looking solely to keep their weight down. For some people, their primary focus is on building muscle mass and becoming stronger. However, these two goals are not mutually exclusive - you can actually burn fat and build muscle at the same time with the right nutrition.

Instant Knockout's meal shake has been designed specifically for those who want to do just that - build muscle as they burn fat.

The shake contains a whopping 35 grams of protein, which is essential for muscle growth.

It also has a moderate amount of carbs at 35 grams. This is just enough to give you the energy you need to work out without being too much that it will be stored as fat.

At 400 calories, each shake is closer to an actual meal than PhenQ. So, you can rest assured that you will not lose any muscle mass while you are trying to shed those extra pounds.

What is Instant Knockout Meal replacement shake?

Just like PhenQ, Instant Knockout is a popular brand of fat burner used by professional athletes to get into shape. Unlike recreational lifters, athletes actually have to stay within a certain weight class.

This means that they can't just bulk up by eating whatever they want. They need to carefully monitor their calorie intake and macronutrient ratios to make sure they are getting enough protein to build muscle but not so many calories that they start putting on fat.

This is where Instant Knockout's meal replacement shake comes in. This vegan meal replacement formula has been designed specifically for athletes who want to build muscle and lose fat at the same time.

The shake contains a high amount of protein, moderate carbs, and just enough calories to make it a meal replacement.

It also contains 13 grams of fiber, which is almost 50% of the RDI. This is important for keeping you feeling full and preventing cravings.

The shake comes in just one flavor, vanilla. It is delicious and mixes well with water or milk.

Instant Knockout Meal Shake highlights

Have you ever wondered why only elite athletes are able to recompose their bodies and build muscle while burning fat at the same time?

The answer is simple - they have access to amazing nutritionists who design meals specifically for their needs. They eat the precise amount of calories, protein, carbs, and fat that their bodies need to perform at their best.

And they do it repeatedly and consistently until they reach their goals.

Now, you can have access to the same type of nutrition with Instant Knockout's meal replacement shake.

It has been designed by sports nutritionists to help you burn fat and build muscle simultaneously.

Max Protein for muscle protein synthesis

Probably, each one of us knows that we need to consume around 1.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to be able to maintain our muscle mass.

However, when we are trying to build muscle, we need to consume even more protein - around 2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight. But consuming that much protein from food is often impractical, if not impossible. To give you some perspective, a steak has around 30 grams of protein and 280 calories approximately.

But apart from a fraction of micronutrients, it's practically just fat and protein. This is why drinking meal replacement shakes are so popular among athletes and bodybuilders. They provide a convenient way to get the extra protein you need to build muscle without all the unnecessary calories.

Instant Knockout shake contains 35 grams of plant based protein sourced from pea protein and soy protein. This is a complete protein source with a complete amino acid profile.

Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids

Monosaturated fats are the healthiest type of fat. They have been shown to improve cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and even help you lose weight.

But most meal replacement shakes on the market don't contain any healthy fats. They are either completely fat-free or have very little fat.

Instant Knockout shake though is a good meal replacement shake. It contains 20 grams of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, which are some of the healthiest fats you can consume.

These fats are sourced from plant based sources like flaxseed and chia seeds. They are essential for your health and have been shown to improve cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and even help you lose weight.

13 grams of fiber for satiation

Adding dietary fiber is a great way to make a meal replacement shake more filling. This is because fiber slows down digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer.

It also helps to regulate blood sugar levels and can even aid in weight loss. In fact, more recent developments show that increasing dietary fiber can reduce your risk of mortality by almost 40%.

So, a meal without fiber is not really a meal. Most meal replacement shakes on the market don't contain any dietary fiber or only contain trace amounts of it.

Instant Knockout on the other hand contains 13 grams of soluble fiber, which is almost 50% of your daily recommended intake.

This fiber comes from flaxseed and oats, which is a great source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. It also has other health benefits like reducing cholesterol levels and inflammation.

MCTs for weight loss

MCTs or medium chain triglycerides are a type of saturated fat that is metabolized differently than other types of fat.

MCTs are absorbed and metabolized quickly, so they are often used as a source of energy. In fact, they are the preferred fuel source for many athletes. MCTs have also been shown to boost weight loss as they help you burn more calories and promote the burning of fat for energy.

Instant Knockout contains 10 grams of MCTs, which is a great addition to any weight loss shake.

These MCTs are sourced from coconut oil, which is a great source of healthy fats. Coconut oil has also been shown to boost weight loss and improve cholesterol levels.

Vitamins and minerals

Most meal replacements on the market skimp on vitamins and minerals. This is because they are designed for people who are already eating a balanced diet and just looking for some extra help for losing weight.

However, if you are trying to lose weight, you might not be getting all the nutrients you need from food. You are eating fewer calories and there's a very distinct possibility that you are not getting all the nutrients your body needs.

This is where a meal replacement shake with vitamins and minerals can be beneficial. It can help to fill in the nutrient gaps and ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function optimally.

Instant Knockout contains a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin A, B vitamins, Vitamin C, D, E and K, calcium, potassium, sodium, phosphorus and magnesium.

How to use Instant Knockout Meal Shake?

At 400 calories per shake, Instant Knockout Meal replacement shake can be used either as a meal replacement or as a snack.

If you are using it as a meal replacement, then you should replace one meal per day with a shake. If you are using it as a snack, then you can have up to two shakes per day.

The nutrient profile is so versatile that we can think of umpteen ways to use it. If you are looking for some inspiration, then here are a few ideas:

- As a post workout shake: Mix with milk or water and have it immediately after your workout. 35 grams of protein with branched chain amino acids will fire up the recovery process.

- As a breakfast shake: Mix with milk or water and add some fruit like banana, berries, or mango. You can also add oats for extra fiber.

- As a dessert shake: Mix with milk or water and add some dark chocolate powder. You can also add a little peanut butter for extra protein and healthy fats.

Instant Knockout Meal replacement Shake cost

A one-month supply of Instant Knockout Meal Shake costs $118.99. This is a very reasonable price considering the quality of the ingredients and the fact that you are getting a complete meal in every shake. It's 28 meals in case you are wondering.

However, the price goes down to just $89.99 a month if you choose to buy 3 bottles and you get the fourth one for free.

You also get free shipping in the USA and UK with every purchase.

Instant Knockout Meal Replacement Shake - Final thoughts

Instant Knockout Meal Replacement Shake is a complete meal in a glass. This vegan meal replacement shake has everything you need to lose weight and feel great.

It's packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. It's also low in sugar and calories. With 35 grams of protein, it will keep you feeling full for hours.

The price is also very reasonable, especially when you buy in. You also get free shipping in the USA and UK.

If you are looking for a complete meal replacement shake that will help you lose weight and feel great, then Instant Knockout Meal Replacement Shake is one of your best bets.

#3 - Kachava - Most Nutrient Dense meal replacement supplement

Kachava

Kachava is unlike most meal replacement supplements sold online. Most of these are either designed for convenience, that is, you can just mix them with water and drink, or they are designed for people who are looking to lose weight.

Kachava is different in that it is designed for people who want to optimize their health and nutrition. This is why it is one of the most nutrient dense meal replacement supplements on the market.

It contains 85+ superfoods, each one of which has been handpicked for its ability to promote health and well-being. You will not only lose weight when you use Kachava, but you are also improving your overall health, skin, hair, muscle mass, energy levels, cognition, response to stress, and mood.

This explains why Kachava is one of the bestselling meal replacement supplements on the market.

What is Kachava?

Kachava is a potent, nutrient-dense meal replacement supplement that contains 85+ superfoods.

At a time when a majority of meal replacement supplements are crammed with synthetics, here's a product that contains only natural, whole food ingredients.

Each one of the ingredients in Kachava has been handpicked for its nutritional benefits, which is why it is one of the most nutrient dense meal replacement supplements on the market.

Kachava is designed for people who want to optimize their health and nutrition. Weight loss and other health benefits come as a side effect of using this product.

To shine some light on this, how many meals you consumed in your life had 85 superfoods? The list includes maqui, shitake mushroom, cordyceps, spinach, chia, chlorella, oats, ginger, amaranth, quinoa, brown rice, maca root, flax, kale, spirulina, and more.

Imagine the sheer nutritional value that these 85 ingredients offer.

It is not just the number of ingredients that matter, but also their quality and potency. Kachava contains only organic, non-GMO, whole-food ingredients that are free of any artificial fillers or flavors.

It is 100% vegan, non-dairy, and does not contain even soy.

Kachava Meal Replacement Shake highlights

Kachava works by providing your body with all the nutrients it needs to function optimally and yet capping it at 240 calories.

When you are deficient in any nutrient, your body will not function at its best. This can lead to weight gain, fatigue, skin problems, hair loss, anxiety, and a host of other health problems. The best part about Kachava is that you are not getting nutrients made in a lab.

Instead, its ingredients are whole foods that have been around for centuries and have been used in traditional medicines to treat a variety of ailments.

Crammed with superfoods

Kachava's superfood list can largely be divided into 7 categories. There's the plant-based protein blend which includes yellow pea protein, organic whole brown rice, organic sacha inchi, organic amaranth, and organic quinoa. There's the Omega EFA fiber blend which includes flaxseed, chia seed, and pumpkin seed.

Then there's the digestive enzyme and probiotic blend that includes Lactobacillus acidophilus, papaya, pineapple, and bromelain. The greens and phytonutrient blend contains kale, spirulina, wheatgrass, broccoli, spinach, and more.

The antioxidant blend has acai, maqui berry, goji berry and more. The superfruit and botanical blend have Camu Camu, elderberry, aloe vera, and more. And finally, there's the adaptogen herb blend that has ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, maca root and more.

Kachava is a complete nutritional package that helps you lose weight, improve your overall health and well-being, and make your skin and hair look healthier.

30 grams of protein in each meal

You absolutely cannot skimp on protein if you want to lose weight and keep it off. Kachava has 30 grams of protein in each meal, which is more than enough to promote satiety and help you lose weight.

Protein also helps build lean muscle mass, which in turn boosts your metabolism and helps you burn more calories.

Kachava's plant-based protein blend is a complete source of all the essential amino acids your body needs to function optimally.

Healthy fats for balanced hormones

Kachava is not just high in protein but also healthy fats. Each meal has 5 grams of healthy fats that are vital for maintaining balanced hormones. A lot of people do not know this, but healthy fats are also essential for weight loss.

The healthy fats in Kachava come from a blend of flaxseed, chia seed, and pumpkin seed. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which have a host of health benefits.

Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, improve brain function, and even lower the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Tons of antioxidants to prevent inflammation

If there's one thing that is at the root of most diseases, it is inflammation. Kachava is loaded with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect your cells from damage.

The antioxidant blend in Kachava includes acai, maqui berry, goji berry, and more. These berries are some of the most potent antioxidants on the planet and have been shown to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Adaptogenic herbs for stress relief

Kachava also contains a blend of adaptogenic herbs that help your body cope with stress. When you are stressed, your body goes into survival mode and starts storing fat.

The levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, go up and this can lead to weight gain. The adaptogenic herbs in Kachava help lower cortisol levels and reduce the impact of stress on your body.

Some of the adaptogenic herbs in Kachava include ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, maca root, and more. These herbs have been used for centuries in traditional medicines to help the body cope with stress.

Five delicious flavors

For the longest time, Kachava was only available in a single flavor. But now, there are 5 delicious flavors to choose from. There's coconut acai, chocolate, vanilla, chai, and matcha.

All the flavors are equally delicious and have a rich, creamy texture that will make you forget you're eating a meal replacement shake.

The consistency is also perfect and you won't have to worry about lumps or clumps.

Kachava is also vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and has no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

How to use Kachava Meal replacement shakes?

With so many micronutrients, trace minerals, and vitamins, you might be wondering how to use Kachava meal replacement shakes.

Well, if we were you, we'd throw it in at any time of the day without batting an eyelid.

First thing in the morning? Blend it with some almond milk, fruits, and chia seeds for a thick and creamy shake that will keep you satiated till lunchtime.

Need a pre-workout snack? Mix in some coffee or green tea for an energy boost.

Post-workout meal? Kachava will help you replenish your glycogen stores and repair muscle damage.

On-the-go meal? Mix it with water or almond milk and drink it as is.

There's really no wrong way to have Kachava. Just be sure to drink it within 30 minutes of opening the pouch for maximum nutrition.

Kachava Meal replacement shake cost

A one time purchase of a Kachava bag, which contains 15 meals costs you $69.95. Like most brands, there's a discount if you sign up for a subscription.

A monthly subscription will cost you $59.95 per month and a 3-month subscription will cost you $49.95 per month. The best value is the 6-month subscription which costs you just $39.95 per month.

One potential drawback is that it does not come with a money-back guarantee like our top choice, PhenQ meal replacement shake does.

Kachava Meal Replacement Shake - Final Thoughts

We think that Kachava is amongst the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss that you can find in the market as a substitute for a healthy meal.

It is loaded with micronutrients, antioxidants, and adaptogenic herbs that have numerous health benefits. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free.

The only potential drawback is that it is on the expensive side. But we think it is worth the price considering all the nutrients you're getting.

So, if you're looking for a nutritious meal replacement shake that will help you lose weight, Kachava is a great option.

How we selected the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss?

If the internet is to be believed then every meal replacement shake out there is the best. But are all meal replacement shakes healthy?

There are hundreds of meal replacement shakes on the market and it can be tough to figure out which one is the best for you.

That's why we've done the hard work for you and selected the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss based on the following criteria.

The Nutritional profile

When you swap a meal for a shake, you want to make sure that the shake is packed with nutrients. Otherwise, it's not really doing its job.

That's why we only selected meal replacement shakes that are high in protein and fiber and low in sugar and calories.

They should also be fortified with vitamins and minerals to ensure that you're getting all the nutrients you need. That's not all either.

We are particular about checking the complete macronutrient profile and ratios to ensure that our readers are getting the best possible nutrition for their needs.

As you have noticed, we have picked shakes with varying macronutrient profiles.

The Protein source

Protein is one of the most important nutrients when it comes to weight loss. It helps you feel fuller for longer and also supports muscle growth.

That's why all the meal replacement shakes on our list contain protein. But we didn't stop there. We also made sure that the protein source was of high quality.

The shakes on our list contain either whey protein or plant based protein blends such as pea protein. Whey protein is the gold standard when it comes to protein powders.

It is a complete protein that contains all the essential amino acids your body needs. Pea protein is a vegetarian alternative that is also high quality.

It is not a complete protein but it does contain all the essential amino acids except for one.

The Sweeteners

We are very particular about the sweeteners used in our picks for the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss.

We only picked shakes that use natural sweeteners such as stevia or monk fruit extract. We stayed away from shakes that use artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose.

Not only are these artificial sweeteners bad for your health, but they can also cause cravings and lead to weight gain.

Natural ingredients over synthetic ones

Since you are swapping real food for one from a packet, it makes sense to go for one that is made from natural ingredients.

That's why all the meal replacement shakes on our list use only natural ingredients. Kachava for instance uses a blend of superfoods, herbs, and spices to give you all the nutrients you need.

Taste

We believe that a meal replacement shake should be something that you actually look forward to drinking. Otherwise, you're not going to stick to it for long.

That's why taste is an important criterion when we are picking the best meal replacement shakes for weight loss.

All the shakes on our list have been taste-tested by our team and we can vouch for their deliciousness.

FAQs

Q. How often can I drink a meal replacement shake?

A. You can drink a meal replacement shake once or twice a day as part of your weight loss plan. Just make sure that you're also eating healthy meals and getting enough exercise.

Q. Will I put on weight if I stop drinking meal replacement shakes?

A. It is possible to put on weight if you stop drinking meal replacement shakes. This is because you may start eating more unhealthy foods and not getting enough exercise.

Q. Are meal replacement shakes safe?

A. Meal replacement shakes are generally safe as long as you're not allergic to any of the ingredients. However, it is always a good idea to check with your doctor before starting any new diet or weight loss plan.

Q. Do I need to exercise while drinking meal replacement shakes?

A. Exercise is always a good idea but it is not necessary to lose weight while drinking meal replacement shakes. However, if you want to maintain your weight loss, then exercise is essential.

The Bottom Line

Meal replacement shakes can be a great addition to your weight loss diet. They are convenient, nutritious, and can help you lose weight. If you are currently eating junk food because of your inability to cook meals, then don't even think twice.

Pick one of the three options listed below and you will be feeling healthier and more energetic in no time.

