3 Best Cryptocurrencies for long term investors: Logarithmic Finance , Kucoin Token and Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency industry recently took another dip as top digital assets tumbled. Some analysts observed that the crypto market was falling as the stock market enjoyed a mild rally. Cryptocurrency prices have been increasingly rising and plunging in tandem with the stock market and the latest development point to a possible decoupling.

As the market tumbles, there are a few cryptocurrencies that seem best suited for diamond hand investors. These are assets that an investor has to hold for a long time. History has shown that long term investors have enjoyed the best returns. Logarithmic Finance (LOG), Bitcoin (BTC), and KuCoin Token (KCS) are just some of the cryptocurrencies best suited for long-term investors.

Logarithmic Finance

Logarithmic Finance is a layer-III swapping protocol designed to bridge the gap between innovators and investors. The cryptocurrency industry has blurred the lines between founders and investors. In other words, anyone in crypto can be an early-stage investor as long as they know where to look.

Despite the progress made, some hindrances have prevented both innovators and investors from reaching their true potential. This is where Logarithmic Finance comes in.

LOG, an ERC-20 token, is the utility and governance token of the Logarithmic Finance ecosystem. It allows users to enjoy a slew of benefits offered to them within the Logarithmic Finance ecosystem.

The platform brings together cryptocurrency innovators and investors easily and transparently. Innovators create pools where they add basic details about their tokens. This includes the ticker symbol, price, total supply, and other relevant data. The pool must be registered on a blockchain chosen by the project creators.

Investors go over the pools to find the projects they want to invest in. LOG token holders will be able to buy presales at discounted prices.

These are not the only perks that come with being a LOG token holder. As a governance token, LOG allows holders to submit proposals that will be voted on by other LOG token holders. The result is that the Logarithmic Finance ecosystem is owned by the community.

Logarithmic Finance currently supports Ethereum but there are plans to add support for multiple blockchains that include Solana, Tezos, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

Logarithmic Finance is still in its presale stage. Investors can buy LOG tokens at a discount price. The long-term benefits of holding LOG tokens include holding an appreciating token that gives you the right to vote for changes you want to see on the platform.

Logarithmic Finance is likely one of the cryptocurrencies for long-term investors.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency that needs no introduction. The leading digital currency has been around the longest and has stood the test of time. It has seen more bear markets than most altcoins, and yet it remains resilient.

The majority of institutional investors are more interested in BTC because they know that it will be around for a long time. This is one of the major reasons why Bitcoin is one of the best cryptocurrencies for long-term holders.

Bitcoin recently received a major boost when JP Morgan thrust its support for the digital asset, stating that it is oversold. The majority of people who have held BTC have reaped rewards in the end.

KuCoin Token (KCS)

KuCoin (KCS) is the native token of a cryptocurrency exchange of the same name. The token was launched as a profit-sharing token that gives holders benefits such as lower trading fees on the platform.

KCS draws its value from KuCoin, the fifth largest exchange by trading volume. KuCoin recently raised $150 million to grow its investment portfolio in NFT platforms, DeFi, and play-to-earn games.

This shows that KuCoin is in for the long haul and KCS token holders are guaranteed that the exchange will be around for a long time to come.

