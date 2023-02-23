If you live a very active life, electrolyte waters can help keep your hydration levels in a good place. However, just like with everything else too much of a good thing can turn into something bad so do not over do it with electrolytes.

Yes, electrolytes can be found in tap water. However, that’s not the tastiest, even if you live in an area where the water is safe to drink. There’s a reason why the hydration market was valued at more than $1 billion in 2021 - electrolyte waters taste great and they work!

These are the best electrolyte waters we could find for this year.

29 best electrolyte waters

1. Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

2. LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes

3. 365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water

4. Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes

5. Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water

6. WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water

7. vitaminwater zero xxx, electrolyte enhanced water w/ vitamins

8. Vita Coco Coconut Water

9. blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

10. DripDrop Hydration - Electrolyte Powder Packets

11. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

12. BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water

13. Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water

14. Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water

15. Nuun Sport + Caffeine: Electrolyte Drink Tablets

16. CORE Hydration

17. Talking Rain AQA Alkaline Ionized Bottled Water

18. Ultima Replenisher Hydration Electrolyte Packets

19. Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water

20. Vitamin Water ZERO Sugar

21. Pocari Sweat PET Bottles

22. Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

23. Hint Water

24. Mananalu Pure Water

25. Lemon Perfect, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water

26. Tru Rescue Sparkling Water

27. Nirvana Select Premium Natural Spring Water Infused With Electrolytes

28. Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water

29. Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

Looking for a way to stay hydrated without relying solely on plain H20? Elm & Rye electrolyte drink mix offers the perfect solution! This great-tasting electrolyte powder helps your body retain and absorb water, giving you more of the electrolytes it needs to stay in top form. All you have to do is add one scoop of electrolyte water to 3-6 ounces of water and enjoy the added nutrients that come with each sip. Whether you're engaging in a high intensity workout or just spending time outdoors, Elm & Rye electrolyte drink mix will keep your body balanced and hydrated throughout the day.

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes



LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water with electrolytes is here to keep your body refreshed and hydrated. This electrolyte water has a balanced pH level and electrolytes, giving you the perfect amount of electrolytes for an ideal performance boost and optimum absorption so that you can be at the top of your game all day every day. The electrolytes in LIFEWTR also help replenish energy levels and support enhanced recovery. Rehydrate with this electrolyte water to keep your body working its best!

365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water



365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water

Whether you're an athlete or simply want to take electrolyte water on the go, 365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline and Electrolyte Water provides you with the electrolytes and minerals your body needs. With natural electrolytes like Calcium, Potassium, and Magnesium to help keep your muscles moving, this electrolyte-enriched water packs a punch. And in addition to its electrolytes, it includes alkalinity to balance your body’s pH levels for improved hydration as well. So whether you're looking for extra electrolytes or just great tasting water, 365 by Whole Foods Market has got you covered.

Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes



Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes

Get electrolytes without added sugar or artificial flavors with Essentia ionized alkaline bottled water. This electrolyte water is 99.9% pure and provides optimal hydration without unpleasant tastes. Unlike other electrolyte waters on the market, Essentia is cold-pressed and infused electrolytes to create a refreshing taste and powerful hydration - all without having to worry about drinking too much sugar or artificial ingredients. The electrolytes are naturally sourced from sea salt for easy digestion, so start stocking up for your next outdoor adventure or sports activity!

Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water



Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water

Vitaminwater Refresh Tropical Mango Flavored electrolyte enhanced bottled water is a perfect way to keep hydrated. It is tasty and refreshing, as well as electrolyte-rich which helps to replenish vital electrolytes that can sometimes be lost in your daily life. Plus, this electrolyte enhanced water contains zero sugar, ensuring you are getting all the hydration without unnecessary calories. So if you’re looking for a delicious way to stay hydrated while enjoying vital electrolytes, Vitaminwater Refresh Tropical Mango Flavored electrolyte enhanced bottled water is the perfect choice.

WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water



WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water

WTRMLN WTR is a revolutionary electrolyte water that gives people an all-natural way to quench their thirst and stay hydrated. This cold-pressed electrolyte water contains the superior electrolytes and minerals found in watermelon flesh without any added sugar or preservatives, making it a healthier alternative than other electrolyte beverages on the market. It is naturally packed with electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and calcium for a great electrolyte boost. With its subtle hint of refreshing watermelon taste, WTRMLN WTR is sure to be your go-to for electrolyte replenishment anytime you need it!

Vitaminwater zero xxx, electrolyte enhanced water w/ vitamins



Vitaminwater zero xxx, electrolyte enhanced water w/ vitamins

Looking for an electrolyte water that packs a real punch? Look no further than vitaminwater zero xxx! Its electrolyte-enhanced formula offers the hydration you need after a workout, boosting your electrolyte reserves. Plus, with added vitamins like A, C, E and B6 to boot, you won't just feel good—you'll look great too. So if you're looking for electrolyte water that hits all the right notes, get some vitaminwater zero xxx today!

Vita Coco Coconut Water



Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water is the perfect electrolyte water for athletes and active individuals. It contains five electrolytes, including sodium, magnesium and calcium to help hydrate you faster. Its electrolytes support muscle function as well as make up for electrolytes lost due to sweating during workouts. With Vita Coco Coconut Water you can get the electrolytes you need without sacrificing taste - it's available in nine delicious flavors! As an added plus, the natural electrolytes in coconut water help restore fluid balance in the body. If you are looking for a electrolyte water that is delicious and provides fast hydration, Vita Coco Coconut Water is a great choice!

blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water is an electrolyte-infused beverage, offering electrolytes and minerals that your body needs for daily hydration. This unique water is infused with electrolytes from toumaline and Himalayan sea salt, creating the perfect balance of minerals including magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and zinc. With a pH of 8.8+, this bottled alkaline water not only provides electrolytes to help keep your body functioning optimally but it also helps to neutralize metabolic acids in your body to maintain overall health. Thanks to blk., electrolyte water doesn't have to come from sugary sports drinks – you can get all the major electrolytes your body needs without sacrificing taste or your health!

DripDrop Hydration - Electrolyte Powder Packets



DripDrop Hydration - Electrolyte Powder Packets

DripDrop Hydration electrolyte powder packets make it easy to create a perfect electrolyte water balance. Absolutely no measuring or mixing is involved - just take one packet of electrolytes and add it to 16 ounces of cold or hot water. The electrolytes combined with the precise osmolarity ratio transform regular water into medical-grade electrolyte hydration solution, quickly and easily. You'll be replenishing vital electrolytes lost during exercise, illness or other scenarios while helping combat dehydration. All you have to do is drops the mix in a bottle or glass of your choice and enjoy!

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier



Are you looking for an electrolyte water that can help to keep you hydrated on the go? If so, then Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier could be just what you need. This electrolyte-infused blend of coconut water and electrolytes works with your body to replenish and refuel faster than drinking water alone. It's fast acting and packed with electrolytes, potassium, sodium and more nutrients, which are all essential for maintaining proper hydration balance in your body. Plus, it tastes great! Whether you're active or busy with everyday tasks, a cup of Liquid I.V. can keep you refreshed and hydrated throughout the day.

BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water

BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water



BODYARMOR SportWater is electrolyte water you can trust for your best performance. Unlike other electrolyte waters on the market that are filled with added sugars and artificial ingredients, BODYARMOR SportWater alkaline water contains electrolytes from coconut water and Himalayan sea salt which provide natural electrolytes to help keep you hydrated throughout your toughest workouts. Plus, it's enhanced with a blend of Vitamins A, C & E to refuel and recharge. BODYARMOR SportWater electrolyte water can help you conquer your most intense physical activities and get the most out of life!

Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water



Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water

Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH electrolyte enhanced drinking water is the answer to every consumer's hydration needs. By introducing electrolytes into water, Perfect Hydration has made it easier for people to replenish electrolytes lost with exercise and dehydration while they stay hydrated throughout their day. It also provides a loaded boost of antioxidants to help cleanse the body in order to avoid any health problems that may arise from low electrolyte levels. Perfect Hydration has created a healthier alternative to other sugary sports drinks, delivering an electrolyte water that does double duty as a tasty hydrator and electrolyte source for use before, during and after physical activity.

Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water



Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water is the perfect electrolyte water for replenishing electrolytes after strenuous physical activity. Its naturally alkalized pH stands at 8.8, meaning it is higher in electrolytes and minerals than most electrolyte waters on the market. It also has a unique source - it's sourced from the tropical rainforest on an active volcano in Hawaii and filtered through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock that adds beneficial electrolytes to the water. Not only will Waiakea replenish electrolytes, but its smooth taste provides an enjoyable hydrating experience.

Nuun Sport + Caffeine: Electrolyte Drink Tablets



Nuun Sport + Caffeine: Electrolyte Drink Tablets

If you're looking for a way to improve your electrolyte intake, Nuun Sport + Caffeine electrolyte drink tablets are a great option. These tablets are designed to dissolve in water, providing you with a convenient way to get the electrolytes your body needs. They're also flavorless, so you can add them to any beverage without affecting the taste. Plus, the added caffeine gives you an extra boost of energy, making them perfect for after workouts or during long days.

CORE Hydration



CORE Hydration

CORE Hydration can help every active person stay well hydrated with electrolyte water. This electrolyte-infused water contains electrolytes, perfect for re-hydrating after a challenging workout, but just as beneficial on its own throughout the day. CORE is also sodium and pH balanced to provide electrolytes that are easily absorbed by your body. Enjoy electrolyte-infused hydration wherever life takes you to make sure you stay properly hydrated and replenished.

Talking Rain AQA Alkaline Ionized Bottled Water



Talking Rain AQA Alkaline Ionized Bottled Water

Talking Rain AQA Alkaline Ionized Water is the perfect electrolyte water you've been searching for. Not only does it taste great and have a low alkalinity level, but it's packed with electrolytes to help replenish essential minerals our bodies need after intense physical activity. Drinking this electrolyte water prevents muscle cramping, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, so you can perform at your best with sustained energy throughout the day. Plus, this bottled water provides added calcium, magnesium and potassium in every sip to ensure that you're always hydrated and healthy.

Ultima Replenisher Hydration Electrolyte Packets



Ultima Replenisher Hydration Electrolyte Packets

Drinks like electrolyte water are essential for people of all levels of activity, but especially for those who are training for a marathon or doing intense workouts. Ultima Replenisher Hydration Electrolyte Packets provide an easy-to-use way to get electrolytes in your body without having to consume large amounts of liquid. These convenient packets make electrolyte drinks easier than ever — they can be thrown into a water bottle, sports bag, work drawer, or anywhere else you need them. They offer a healthy alternative to more sugary drinks and will have you feeling hydrated and prepared before, during, and after your workout!

Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water



Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water

Protein2o electrolyte water is a great way to stay hydrated while also boosting your protein intake. With only 30 calories and 15g of protein per bottle, it is a low calorie choice that won't compromise the electrolytes you need to stave off dehydration. Perfect for pre or post-workout hydration, Protein2o electrolyte water is available in several delicious flavors so there's sure to be one that you love. Not only can electrolyte water keep you healthy and give your muscles the building blocks for growth and repair, but it tastes great too!

Vitamin Water ZERO Sugar



Vitamin Water ZERO Sugar

Vitamin Water ZERO Sugar is the perfect electrolyte water for anyone who's looking for a refreshing and rehydrating beverage without additional sugar. It has a great flavor which packs an electrolyte punch and helps to keep you hydrated - electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and zinc help replenish electrolytes lost from sweat. Not only is it delicious, but it's also calorie-free, making it a healthier alternative to sugary drinks. The electrolyte water promises to revitalize your body and energize you while still showing consideration for your health. Try Vitamin Water ZERO Sugar today, and find out why so many people are choosing this as their go-to drink!

Pocari Sweat PET Bottles



Pocari Sweat PET Bottles

Pocari Sweat electrolyte water PET bottles are a convenient and sustainable way to hydrate anytime, anywhere. Not only do these bottles offer electrolytes and other trace minerals to replenish your body's electrolyte balance but they are also environmentally-friendly, containing zero sugar or calories. Perfectly sized to keep in your backpack or pocket, they're the perfect companion for any intense activity you may embark on! As an added bonus, the PET material makes them super lightweight so you can take multiple with you wherever you go.

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water



Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water is an electrolyte water formulated with all-natural ingredients. This delicious and refreshing beverage provides essential electrolytes and electrolyte-rich sources to keep bodies hydrated naturally and ensure optimal electrolyte balance. The organic, cold-pressed coconut water is completely free of concentrates and added sugars, meant to restore electrolyte levels naturally with all-natural ingredients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and sodium. For those looking for a taste sensation as well as electrolyte replenishment, Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water is the perfect choice!

Hint Water



Hint Water

Hint Water is the perfect electrolyte water to keep you hydrated. It's natural and unsweetened, meaning it has no artificial sweeteners or added flavors, just electrolytes from fruit. Unlike other electrolyte drinks, Hint Water contains zero sugar and it's full of vitamins A and C. Other electrolyte options are often loaded with sugars that negate the health benefits for people looking for healthier options. Hint Water also provides an array of different flavors such as watermelon, blackberry, pineapple and more that provide a tasty alternative to plain water. Perfect as an after-workout replacement or everyday drink – make sure to stay hydrated with Hint Water!

Mananalu Pure Water



Mananalu Pure Water

Mananalu Pure Water is an electrolyte water that offers an electrolyte-rich alternative to plain water! It's ideal for rehydrating after a workout, replacing electrolytes lost due to sickness, or simply commuting around town. With natural electrolytes and minerals, Mananalu Pure Water helps replenish your body with electrolytes it needs to perform optimally. So if you're looking for a healthier beverage option, pick up Mananalu Pure Water and start living healthy!

Lemon Perfect, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water



Lemon Perfect, Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water

If you are looking for an electrolyte-enriched drink to help quench your thirst and boost your electrolyte levels, Lemon Perfect is a great alternative to the other electrolyte-filled water drinks on the market. Their organic cold-pressed lemon water is made without any artificial ingredients or sugar, so you don't have to worry about drinking anything unhealthy. Plus, lemon water has been shown to have numerous health benefits such as aiding in digestion and hydration. Moreover, its delicious light lemon taste makes it a refreshing choice for those hot summer days. To top it all off - it's natural! So, if you're looking for electrolyte water that's easy to make and full of goodness - look no further than Lemon Perfect!

Tru Rescue Sparkling Water



Tru Rescue Sparkling Water

Tru Rescue Sparkling Water is an electrolyte water that helps restore electrolyte balance. It contains electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, and has no sugar or calories. A perfect choice for a refreshing boost of energy throughout the day, this electrolyte water comes in two delicious flavors – lemon lime and grapefruit. The taste is light and crisp, making it a great drink to enjoy during any activity from working out to relaxing with family or friends. Thanks to Tru Rescue Sparkling Water, electrolyte replenishment doesn’t have to be a chore – now you can recharge and refresh without the added sugar!

Nirvana Select Premium Natural Spring Water Infused With Electrolytes



Nirvana Select Premium Natural Spring Water Infused With Electrolytes

Nirvana Select Premium Natural Spring Water Infused with Electrolytes is the perfect choice for those looking to stay energized and hydrated throughout the day. Its electrolyte-filled natural spring water contains all of the necessary electrolytes your body needs to stay healthy, yet contains none of the unwanted contaminants like other electrolyte drinks often include. With Nirvana Select electrolyte water you can be sure that you are providing your body with essential electrolyte balance while still enjoying great taste. It's a healthier, more efficient way to provide electrolytes and hydration.

Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water

Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water



If you’re looking for an electrolyte-filled beverage to keep you hydrated during and after a workout, then Greater Than electrolyte packed fruit infused coconut water is the perfect choice. Including electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium, sodium and calcium, this electrolyte water helps replace electrolytes that are lost during exercise when you sweat. This delicious electrolyte water also has electrolyte added benefits like improved exercise performance and enhanced recovery. Perfect for an active lifestyle, it's an easy way to help replenish your body during workouts!

Flow Alkaline Spring Water



Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Flow Alkaline Spring Water is the perfect electrolyte water to help your body perform optimally. Not only does it hydrate with electrolytes, but its alkaline properties create a more balanced pH in the body. Studies have shown that it can help neutralize acid build-up and initiate better cell function. Not to mention, Flow tastes incredible! With a combination of great taste and health benefits, you can be sure that Flow electrolyte water will keep you feeling and performing at your best, any time of the day.

Conclusion

Electrolyte waters can be a great way to stay hydrated, particularly for those who engage in active lifestyles and are looking for an extra energy boost. Many of the products on the market today have been designed specifically to improve hydration, provide essential minerals and vitamins, and even assist with recovery after exercise.

Furthermore, studies have suggested that up to 67% of people find electrolyte waters to be more effective than traditional sports drinks, while 90% report improved performance when incorporating electrolytes into their regular hydration routine.

Electrolyte waters offer a wide variety of benefits over plain water or sports drinks - so why not give them a try?

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.