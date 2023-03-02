The humble shampoo and conditioner: something we all use but don’t often think about. No matter your hair type, sulfate is something we should all avoid. While this commonly-used ingredient will strip the hair of dirt and oil, it often takes it too far, ultimately causing damage and removing naturally-produced hair oils. These are generally needed to protect and balance your hair, so if you’re feeling particularly oily, dry, or are finding dandruff, sulfates could be the cause.

Understanding your hair type can be the first step—shampoos and conditioners often work on specific problems or needs—for example, removing brassiness from blond hair, volumizing flat or fine hair, preventing frizz, removing unnecessary oils, repairing damage, and keeping curls bouncy and lucious rather than flat and knotty. The good news is that no matter what your hair is needing, there’s something out there for you.

We understand that the hair care market can be an overwhelming one. You can invest as much or as little as you’d like, and every hairdresser will have their own opinion on what products should be used. The oversaturated market provides a product for everyone and every need, but luckily for you, we’ve composed this handy list of the 28 best sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners, so you don’t have to try them all.

Blu Atlas Conditioner

This sulfate-free conditioner is lightweight and moisturizing—it’s simply the best when it comes to haircare. Blu Atlas are leading the haircare revolution and their conditioner is truly ahead of the pack. It targets dullness, dryness, breakage, and frizz, while also nourishing your hair with its unreal key ingredients. The nutrient-dense formula boasts argan oil, avocado oil, white tea extract, and barley protein. This combination will soothe dry scalps, work as an anti-inflammatory, repair damage, moisturize and condition, add depth, and restore shine.

This is suitable for all hair types and comes in both a classic and a coconut apricot scent. The team at Blu Atlas have made it super easy to know what products are best suited for you with a quick and easy quiz on their website. Each product has a handy breakdown of key ingredients and what it's suited for.

Our top tip is to pair this with Blu Atlas’ Shampoo. Good things come in twos and this dynamic duo are made for each other. The range is made using between 96–100% natural ingredients—think plants, minerals, and fruits. So good! They also have a medical advisory board, so you know there are no hidden nasties, and it’s going to be the best for your hair and scalp.

2. Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisture Shampoo

Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisture Shampoo

Sulfate-free and super hydrating, the Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega-Moisture Shampoo is a great option for sensitive scalps. Strengthening and moisturizing are the name of the game here—ideal for very dry and damaged hair. It’s also fragrance-, paraben-, silicone-, and phthalate-free.

This one will strengthen your hair, too, through its blend of silk amino acids and protein. Some of the other ingredients include virgin marula oil, silk sericin, and hydrolyzed silk—these are packed with antioxidants and will bond damaged hair. Drunk Elephant has a pretty strong focus on skin-friendly pH levels, so it’s great if you’re prone to those issues.

3. Kiehl's Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehls Amino Acid Shampoo

Amino acids, coconut oil, and hydrolysed wheat protein are what make this shampoo so, so good. Kiehl’s have nailed the formula on this gentle shampoo that will leave your hair cleansed, shiny, and soft as a feather. The Amino Acid Shampoo is also naturally derived and boasts a fresh smell.

Hydrolysed wheat protein will improve the appearance of your hair and help it to retain moisture while coconut oil cleanses, stabilizes, and softens, and amino acids will enhance your hair's water retention. Build this up to a lather in the shower or bath when you wash your hair, finish off with a sulfate-free conditioner, and see the results.

4. Lush Glory Conditioner

Lush Glory Conditioner

Lush really are leaders in environmentally-friendly, natural, vegan, and vegetarian skincare, and their Glory Conditioner is one of their best products to help revive your hair. The super-rich vegan formula is most suited to thick curly hair—it’s designed to be combed through wet hair, detangling and leaving behind bouncy, fresh hair. It will also help to repair itchy and irritated scalps.

Coconut and castor moisturize, condition, and soothe while olive enhances shine and is packed with great antioxidants. This conditioner lets you see immediate results after your first wash while still doing the hard work to repair for long-term results—great!

5. OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo

Next on the best sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners, we have to shout out OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo. Targeting dry and damaged hair, this shampoo will penetrate the shaft of the hair making it softer, stronger, and more moisturized. Made in the US, this is a reasonably priced alternative.

Argan oil is known for its restorative effects and will protect your hair from everyday damage such as the sun and environmental pollutants. This shampoo comes as part of a range that includes conditioner, heat-protectant, and a treatment, so you can have consistency in your hair care routine.

6. Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

The Olaplex range has a huge cult following, and we totally get it—their products are bond builders, which basically repairs damage from the inside out by re-linking broken bonds with their patented ingredient. This is suitable for all hair types and can work to repair the most damaged hair or maintain healthier hair.

The Bond Maintenance Conditioner is pH-balanced, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, and phosphate-free in addition to, of course, being sulfate-free. Olaplex also has a range suited to maintaining blond hair, or specifically for oily hair or oil buildup, so something for everyone. Say goodbye to frizz, split ends, and dry hair and hello to strong and happy hair.

7. MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Conditioner

MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Conditioner

This super hydrating conditioner is designed to feed and hydrate your hair, providing it with all the nutrients it could ever need. Suitable for any hair type, this product will restore your locks to tip-top shape in no time. It also has a sweet scent of warm florals and a blend of spices.

Inside you’ll discover argan oil, which is packed with antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, as well as red algae, which is known to be moisture attracting. This is safe for use with colored hair and will have your hair looking shiny and healthy in no time.

8. Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

This hair care line has been created by hairstylist to the stars, Jen Atkins. If there’s one thing she knows, it’s hair, and she’s worked her whole life in the industry, which is why the products are so fab. The Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo does, as the name suggests, helps with dandruff-prone hair.

This gentle formula is made with salicylic acid, which will reduce that irritating itch and flakiness but keep your hair clean, refreshed, soft, and ready for anything. It’s nice and soothing, too, which is exactly what you want if you’ve got dandruff.

9. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

Frizzy-haired friends, this one's for you. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo will tame even the frizziest hair while also nourishing and smoothing. It works by blocking humidity—one of the main drivers of frizz—through jojoba esters. It also has marine algae polysaccharide to protect from the environment and phytantriol to preserve color and help to protect from heat.

Lather it up and let it work its magic! It will remove dirt, sweat, oil, and nasty buildups while not stripping or overly drying delicate hair strands. The sulfate-free blend will gently cleanse without damaging. Perfect!

10. Aesop Shampoo

Aesop Shampoo

Splurge on this and you won’t regret it. Aesop’s Shampoo is great for most hair types including fine, medium, or coarse, straight, or curly, color-treated, and dry and damaged. It’s good for use on sensitive scalps as it’s gentle and includes frankincense and panthenol, which will work to gently cleanse.

Awaken your senses with the fresh fragrance—you’ll smell notes of citrus, earthy, and woody tones. It’s low foaming, too, if you’re not a fan of the bubbles. Your hair will be left oh-so-soft and super shiny. It’s a winner in our books.

11. Briogeo Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner

Briogeo Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner

Basically a smoothie, this Briogeo Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner will replenish your hair through the power of fruits and vegetables and all the fatty acids they provide. It’s also packed with vitamins and minerals to nourish and encourage healthy hair and scalp. Ideal for dull or dry hair, this is the perfect addition to any hair care routine.

Some of the key players here are kale for its omega 3 and 6, spinach for its potassium, iron, and magnesium. It also has apple, which is rich in procyanidin that promotes healthy hair growth. It’s all wrapped up with Vitamin C that will protect your hair against UV damage and free radicals.

12. Murdock Barbers of London Quince & Oakmoss Conditioner

Murdock Barbers of London Quince & Oakmoss Conditioner

This brand is made by some of the top barbers in London, so you know they know hair. The Murdock Barbers of London Quince & Oakmoss Conditioner will fortify and soften any hair type. In addition to a delightful smell, this one only requires a small amount to do its work, which it does really well.

The formula is protein-packed to soften, protect, and repair. It contains lots of vitamins that the hair craves as well as panthenol or provitamin B5, which binds hair follicles, coats, and locks in moisture. Rinse with cool water if you can to get the most out of this one.

13. Abhati Suisse Tanu Family Hair & Body Bar

Abhati Suisse Tanu Family Hair & Body Bar

If you’re a low maintenance guy or gal, this one is perfect as it’s a two-in-one. A body and shampoo bar that is baby-safe, it’s suitable for the whole family. Calming, vegan, and cruelty-free, the Abhati Suisse Tanu Family Hair & Body Bar will gently cleanse, calm, and moisturize your hair and skin—suitable for those that are sensitive. It’s also a less-wasteful product, with no plastic packaging in sight.

Full of goodness, this bar includes aloe for its anti-inflammatory properties, and cold-pressed coconut oil, which is rich in Vitamin A and amino acids to rebalance and soothe. Calendula is another ingredient that works to moisturize and calm any inflammation.

14. Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo

Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo

The Rolls Royce of hair care, this Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo is definitely a splurge, but well worth it. This formula will soothe and clear the scalp, preventing dandruff and bringing hair back to life. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from sulfates and parabens, so perfect if you’re after a more natural formula.

Oribe’s signature complex is something they’ve perfected and contains watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower. This complex is designed to prevent the deterioration of keratin, defend against environmental stress, and protect against drying and damage. It also has caffeine in it to awaken your hair and scalp, and salicylic acid to exfoliate.

15. Bumble and Bumble. Blonde Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble. Blonde Shampoo

All our blonde-haired friends out there, this one’s for you. Bumble and Bumble’s Blonde Shampoo will neutralize brassy tones while cleansing and hydrating. It also works well on frizz and is vegan and cruelty-free. The purple tone will help to bring out the best in your blond hair and keep it looking salon fresh.

Ingredients including lauryl, myristyl polyricinoleate, and glycerin will deliver a moisture hit to your hair, which if you’re a blondie, you’ll know is much needed. It will work best when paired with either their own or another blond-specific conditioner to keep your hair looking vibrant and illuminated.

16. Goop G.TOX Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Goop G.TOX Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

If you’re looking for something a little different, Goop’s G.TOX Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo could be just what you’re after. This moose-like formula is infused with salt and perfect for detoxification. Himalayan pink sea salt does the heavy lifting here—it’s full of rich minerals and will exfoliate your scalp, helping to get rid of excess oil and dandruff.

There’s loads of nourishment in this jar as well—rosehip and moringa oils will soften and are full of omega fatty acids. It contains a very light, yet refreshing, scent of rosemary, geranium, orange, and peppermint, so if you don’t like strong smells, this is perfect for you.

17. Aveda NutriPlenish Conditioner

Aveda NutriPlenish Conditioner

The Aveda NutriPlenish Conditioner is deeply moisturizing and ideal for dry and damaged hair. With 96% naturally-derived ingredients, it will replenish your hair. This one has a lovely aroma with floral notes, cocoa, ginger, and cardamom. It’s suitable for any hair type, so even if you’re not dry and damaged, but just looking for a bit of extra moisture, the NutriPlenish Conditioner will work for you.

The main ingredients in this one are organic pomegranate oil to revitalize dull hair and moisturize and organic coconut oil to smooth. It also has mango butter to deliver extra moisture and nutrients.

18. 3MoreInches Cashmere Protein UV Protective Conditioner

3MoreInches Cashmere Protein UV Protective Conditioner

UV rays can be just as damaging to your hair as they are to your skin, but the team at 3MoreInches have come up with a solution to that problem with their Cashmere Protein UV Protective Conditioner. Protecting is its first focus, but it will also repair and revitalize damaged hair.

This is an intensive treatment that will both reverse the sun’s damage and coat hair to prevent further damage. It works best when you squeeze out excess water after shampooing, to allow the product to penetrate the strands and will leave your hair fuller and shinier.

19. Fudge Damage Rewind Shampoo

Fudge Damage Rewind Shampoo

Rewind your hair’s damage and leave it feeling renewed with this shampoo by Fudge. Their unique formula will penetrate deep into your hair to reconstruct bonds caused through sun, color, or environmental damage. It finishes the job by smoothing the cuticle to leave hair soft and shiny.

It will help to protect any hair color, preventing fading and locking it in. The scent here will last, so your hair will smell good, too. Fudge is often recommended by hairdressers and won’t break the bank, so what are you waiting for?

20. L'Occitane Purifying Freshness Conditioner

LOccitane Purifying Freshness Conditioner

Detangle and purify your hair with L’Occitane’s Purifying Freshness Conditioner. The light-weight formula won’t leave your hair feeling heavy or weighed down, but will nourish and moisturize—it’s suitable for all hair types, but great if you’re particularly oily.

Five natural essential oils are hard at work in this gentle conditioner including thyme, grapefruit, and lavender. These oils will restore hair health and vitality and will have your hair feeling super soft. If you’re someone who finds you have to wash daily, but don’t want to be, this could be a great first step in cutting down.

21. Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Hydrate Conditioner

Paul Mitchell Clean Beauty Hydrate Conditioner

Paul Mitchell’s Clean Beauty Hydrate Conditioner is highly hydrating and intensely nourishing—everything you want in a sulfate-free conditioner. This floral-scented conditioner will give your hair plenty of shine and make it more manageable. You can use it as a regular conditioner, or if you want to go the extra mile, you can ring out your hair and leave it in for around five minutes. It will work as a bit of a mask.

What makes this one so good? Organic olive and oat peptide will maintain your current hair health and also protect from further damage. This plant-based conditioner will quench your hair’s thirst and protect it from the nasties that it comes into contact with on the daily.

22. Paula’s Choice All Over Hair & Body Shampoo

Paula’s Choice All Over Hair & Body Shampoo

Another amazing two-in-one that is perfect if you’re looking for a low-maintenance alternative. Wash yourself and your hair with this Paula’s Choice All Over Hair & Body Shampoo, which is packed with goodness that will leave no trace behind. Unlike heavier shampoos, this ultra light-weight formula is great if you have oiler hair or hate your hair feeling heavy or coated in any way.

It will leave your hair feeling clean and renewed, and your body fresh and ready for anything. The fragrance- and soap-free formula is perfect for those that are a little sensitive, or perhaps don’t enjoy overbearing scents. It’s also a great alternative if you’re on the go and trying to whittle down your luggage.

23. Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redken All Soft Conditioner

Redkin are pretty well-respected in the world of hair and their All Soft Conditioner is no exception to their reputation. Perfect for brittle, dry hair, this one is packed with your hair’s best friend, argan oil. An amazing detangler, this will leave your hair feeling moisturized and smelling amazing, while providing an extreme softness.

Soy protein is another of the key ingredients in this one, which helps to add structure and boost body if you’re a bit flat or fine, and arginine, which conditions and stimulates the scalp (hello, hair growth!). Work it through from roots to tips, wait a couple of minutes, wash it out, and enjoy the results.

24. Sans [ceuticals] Balancing Hair Wash

Sans [ceuticals] Balancing Hair Wash

A little oily or dry? Perhaps your hair needs to be balanced. Enter Sans [ceuticals] Balancing Hair Wash. This is a nourishing and scalp-soothing formula that will leave your hair feeling clean, fresh, soft, and silky. It doesn’t have any oil and is vegan—it will balance out anything going on to leave your scalp happy.

Active ingredients include Vitamin B5 to soothe and promote shine, sugar beet extract to boost hydration. The anti-irritant will soothe even the most irritated of scalps, and this product’s special ingredient, pentavitin, will hydrate and prevent a dry scalp. It’s also full of blends of protein that will penetrate hair fibers.

25. Angel En Provence Rosemary Hair Activating Shampoo

Angel En Provence Rosemary Hair Activating Shampoo

A hit in a lot of salons, Angel En Provence does sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners well. Their Rosemary Hair Activating Shampoo is jam-packed with protein to reconstruct hair cells and nourish. It will strengthen even the most damaged hair—rosemary essence effectively works to penetrate hair follicles. It also takes care of your roots, promoting healthy growth.

You’ll only find organic ingredients here, and this brand doesn't test on animals, so that’s a tick if you’re environmentally conscious. If you’re worried about hair loss, this is a great product; the rosemary takes care of all your worries.

26. Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Hemp + Potent Aloe Shampoo

Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Hemp + Potent Aloe Shampoo

This humble, easily-accessible shampoo is actually a great sulfate-free option. Ideal for frizzy hair, this pH-balanced formula is dermatologist tested, so it’s gentle enough for everyday use if you like to wash your hair regularly. It’s also cruelty-free and packaged in recycled plastic if that’s a concern of yours.

Free of sulfates, parabens, and colorant, this one is bursting with a botanical scent. Aloe is one of the key ingredients, which hydrates and controls annoying frizz. This is a nice and easy one to try, so pop one in your basket the next time you’re perusing supermarket shelves and give it a go.

27. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo

Pureology knows hair care and their Hydrate Shampoo is perfect for dry hair. This ultra-creamy formula will lather up nicely, soaking your hair in an array of goodness. Replenish those strands with moisture and nourishment, and take care of the needs of your scalp at the same time.

The 100% vegan formula includes oat, soy, and wheat proteins, which work hard to strengthen, smooth, soothe, and do all the good things to your hair. This very gentle shampoo is amazing on dry and brittle hair—no stripping of necessary oils here.

28. Sukin Volumising Conditioner

Sukin Volumising Conditioner

Sukin are leaders when it comes to natural skin and hair care products. Their volumizing conditioner is lightweight and nourishing, perfect for those with flat or thinning hair. Rice protein, mango, pineapple, and papaya will have your hair looking and feeling amazing in no time at all.

In addition to some lovely fruit extracts, this one also boasts Vitamin E and sesame seed oil for protection and hydration. For the best results, focus on your ends when using this one to build up that much-desired volume. Made in Australia, Sukin offset their carbon emissions and are very environmentally conscious. That’s a win in our books.

Why should you avoid sulfates

Sulfates’ main purpose is to clean your hair. That sounds great in theory, but actually they can be too good at what they do, and as a result, strip your hair of its much-needed natural oils and defenses. The result can be dry and unhealthy hair—yuck.

Yes, they’re effective, but there are also many more natural alternatives that won’t strip your hair and damage it in the way that sulfates do. If your skin or scalp is sensitive, you should rule sulfates out immediately. They’re notorious for irritating and as a result causing further issues.

When you cut sulfates out of your hair’s diet, you’ll notice the effects within a few weeks. Your hair will still be feeling squeaky clean but not left wanting after more moisture as those all-important natural oils will be left behind. When your hair is stripped of these natural oils, it will over-produce them, meaning if you have a dry or dandruff-filled scalp, your problem may actually be overproduction, not lack-there-of. Sulfates have been linked to some pretty nasty things, so we recommend you just avoid them altogether.

Frequently asked questions

Are sulfates harmful for hair?

The short answer is yes—sulfates generally strip the hair of too much of its natural oils and defenses. While it does cleanse and remove dirt, there are many alternatives that can be used that are much less damaging to your precious locks.

Sulfates have been shown to dry and irritate the scalp, which can cause dandruff and an uncomfortable feeling. If you’re experiencing particularly dry or oily hair, try cutting out sulfates, it could make all the difference.

Is sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner better for your hair?

No matter your hair concerns, free from anything is generally better. Sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners are particularly good for those that have sensitive skin and scalps as it can be quite harsh. Many sulfate-free products are more gentle and a little milder than their sulfate-full counterparts, while still doing the same job (if not better).

Do sulfates cause hair loss?

Sulfates can contribute to hair loss, yes. Because of their intensive stripping nature, they can cause hair to become more brittle and in turn snap/break off, which ultimately means less hair on your head. They can also irritate your scalp, which can result in hair loss. Basically, our best advice is to avoid sulfates as much as possible.