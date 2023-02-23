75% of adults aren’t meeting the hydration recommendations. In fact, approximately, 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. Electrolyte drinks are great for making sure you stay hydrated. We’ve compiled a list of the best electrolyte drinks for dehydration to help you increase your hydration levels.

28 best electrolyte drinks for dehydration

1. Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

2. Electrolit Hydration Electrolyte Drinks

3. Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage

4. BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink

5. Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher

6. Gatorlyte Rapid Rehydration

7. SueroX Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink

8. Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Drink

9. Emergen-C Hydration+ Sports Drink Mix With Vitamin C

10. Roar, Water Electrolyte

11. Propel, Kiwi Strawberry, Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water with Electrolytes and Vitamins

12. NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Drink

13. 365 by Whole Foods Market, Sports Drink

14. Hoist Premium Hydration Isotonic Electrolyte Drink

15. WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water

16. BIOLYTE Electrolyte Drink

17. LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes

18. 365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water

19. Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes

20. Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water

21. Vita Coco Coconut Water

22. blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

23. BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water

24. Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water

25. Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water

26. Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water

27. Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water

28. Salud Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix

Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

It can be tough to stay hydrated during long, strenuous activities. To help power through, the Elm & Rye electrolyte drink mix is the perfect companion! This delicious electrolyte mix helps restore electrolytes lost through sweat, making it an ideal choice for athletes who need to refuel quickly and effectively. Blended with natural flavors, Elm & Rye electrolyte drinks are a convenient way to keep yourself hydrated and recharged throughout your activity. Whether you're on the move or facing a physical challenge, Elm & Rye is there to provide electrolytes for dehydration and keep your energy levels up!

Electrolit Hydration Electrolyte Drinks

Dehydration from excessive sweating can lead to electrolyte imbalances in the body, and these electrolyte drinks are designed to replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. Electrolit Hydration electrolyte drinks are an excellent option for athletes who need to quickly and effectively hydrate. They contain important electrolytes like sodium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium that restore electrolytes lost in sweat and help ensure that you're properly hydrated without adding unnecessary sugars or additives. Whether at the gym or on a long-distance run, grab a bottle of Electrolit Hydration electrolyte drinks and get back on your feet with electrolytic balance!

Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage



Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage

Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage is the perfect solution to quickly replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. It contains all the electrolytes you need to help prevent dehydration while providing sustained energy, making it ideal for those looking for a healthy, calorie-free electrolyte drink to fuel their workouts. Plus, its natural fruit flavors make it even more enjoyable to drink. So if you want to ensure your electrolyte levels are topped up, Gatorade is an excellent choice!

BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink

BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink



If you're looking for an electrolyte drink to help keep you Hydrated and fueled for those long workouts, BODYARMOR LYTE is a great choice. It has all the electrolytes like sodium and potassium to help dehydration, plus it is low in calories, sugar-free, and tastes great. BODYARMOR LYTE also contains electrolytes derived from natural ingredients, making it a healthier alternative compared to many other electrolyte drinks on the market. Plus, it's available in various flavors so every workout can be more enjoyable. Give BODYARMOR LYTE a try today and see why so many athletes swear by its electrolyte gaming power!

Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher



Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher

For athletes and other active people, electrolyte drinks are essential for keeping healthy and hydrated. Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher is a great electrolyte drink formulated with half the sugars of regular Gatorade to replenish electrolytes quickly while keeping calorie intake low. Its electrolyte blend helps replace lost fluids and electrolytes due to exercise so you can recover faster. Carefully designed flavors provide a taste that’s hard to beat and make drinking beneficial electrolytes much less of an effort than it could be. So start your workout strong and finish strong with Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher!

Gatorlyte Rapid Rehydration



Gatorlyte Rapid Rehydration

Gatorlyte Rapid Rehydration is the perfect electrolyte drink for athletes and individuals seeking to combat dehydration. Proven to be four times more effective than water, Gatorlyte's electrolytes help replenish electrolytes lost during intense workouts or after a long day outside in the sun. Utilizing natural electrolytes and minerals, Gatorlyte's electrolytes will help you quickly bounce back after dehydration. As an added bonus, both their Natural Lemonade and Watermelon flavors are low in sugar but still provide essential electrolytes while tasting great. Always keep a few bottles of Gatorlyte handy to make sure you're never caught dehydrated.

SueroX Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink



SueroX Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink

SueroX Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink is the perfect solution for electrolyte needs. While electrolyte drinks can be loaded with sugar, this drink has been crafted without any added sugars keeping it healthy and hydrating. Delivering complete electrolyte replenishment, the drink works to prevent and combat dehydration which can help during and after exercise or simply during periods of excessive sweat loss. SueroX Zero Sugar Electrolyte Drink provides electrolytes in an accessible form, making them a perfect choice for anyone looking for electrolyte drinks without sacrificing taste or adding extra sugars.

Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Drink



Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Drink

Dehydration can cause serious and even life-threatening health consequences. But electrolyte drinks like Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Drink can help. Not only does it contain electrolytes to help return your body’s fluids to their normal electrolyte levels, but it also contains 33% more electrolytes than other electrolyte drinks. Its unique blend of essential electrolytes includes both optimal levels of sodium and potassium that are critical for hydration. Additionally, it does not contain artificial sweeteners or flavors and if needed the drink is diluted with water for a light taste. So if dehydration is an issue for you or your family, Pedialyte AdvancedCare Plus Electrolyte Drink could truly be a lifesaver!

Emergen-C Hydration+ Sports Drink Mix With Vitamin C



Emergen-C Hydration+ Sports Drink Mix With Vitamin C

Emergen-C Hydration+ Sports Drink Mix With Vitamin C is an electrolyte drink packed with essential vitamins and electrolytes to help you stay hydrated during your workouts or busy days. It's great for replenishing electrolytes lost during a tough workout or hot weather, and the added vitamin C gives a boost to your immune system. Emergen-C Hydration+ can be easily added to water to make electrolyte drinks for dehydration that are both tasty and effective. It's a convenient way to pack electrolytes when you have a busy schedule so you'll never have to worry about feeling dehydrated again!

Roar, Water Electrolyte



Roar, Water Electrolyte

Roar, Water Electrolyte drinks are a great solution for those struggling with dehydration. They combine electrolytes with clean, pure water to provide an electrolyte-enhanced alternative to plain water. They are easy to use as they come in convenient and portable packaging and can be carried around easily. Plus, they taste great so you won't find yourself dreading drinking them! Roar electrolyte drinks provide the electrolytes needed for rehydration more naturally than other electrolyte-containing beverages, making them a healthier alternative for keeping hydrated. With Roar electrolyte drinks on hand, you can stay hydrated easily and efficiently!

Propel, Kiwi Strawberry, Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water with Electrolytes and Vitamins



Propel, Kiwi Strawberry, Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water with Electrolytes and Vitamins

For those looking to stay hydrated with electrolyte drinks, Kiwi Strawberry Propel Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water with Electrolytes and Vitamins is a perfect choice. This unique formula contains electrolytes and vitamins such as magnesium, sodium, and potassium, which help replenish electrolytes lost from dehydration. It also has zero added sugar and zero calories, allowing you to quench your thirst without packing on extra pounds. Plus, the delicious kiwi strawberry flavor is sure to delight your taste buds! Hydration has never tasted so good!

NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Drink



NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Drink

Are you feeling a little under the weather and dealing with some severe dehydration? Having electrolyte drinks in your arsenal is always helpful no matter the situation. NOOMA Organic electrolyte drink is one of the best electrolyte drinks on the market that can give your body balanced electrolytes plus extra vitamins and minerals for better hydration and recovery. Drink NOOMA when you’re feeling dehydrated for electrolytes to get your body back to fighting conditions to help you stay healthy, energetic, and focused.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Sports Drink



365 by Whole Foods Market, Sports Drink

365 by Whole Foods Market's Sports Drink is the perfect electrolyte drink when you're feeling dehydrated. It contains electrolytes and natural flavors that replenish the electrolytes already found in your body while providing a crisp and delicious flavor. With just 10 calories per serving, this drink won't leave you feeling bloated and uncomfortable afterward. Whether you’re doing an intense activity or just trying to stay cool on a hot day, drink some 365 by Whole Foods Market electrolyte drinks for quick and easy dehydration relief.

Hoist Premium Hydration Isotonic Electrolyte Drink



Hoist Premium Hydration Isotonic Electrolyte Drink

Drink up with Hoist Premium Hydration Isotonic Electrolyte Drink! Hydrating electrolytes is essential for keeping you feeling your best, especially when you're out and about – but distractions like a lack of access to spigots or heavy water bottles can make it hard. Hoist is the perfect solution: just one drink provides 3x electrolytes more than other electrolyte drinks, and its convenient sports cap makes it easy to take anywhere. So don't let dehydration slow you down – get a Hoist electrolyte drink today and keep living life at your best.

WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water



WTRMLN WTR | Cold Pressed Watermelon Water

WTRMLN WTR is a fantastic electrolyte drink and one of the newest advancements in hydration. Each bottle of Watermelon Water contains electrolytes, potassium, and calcium, making it ideal to combat dehydration. Not only that, but these electrolyte drinks also offer health benefits such as short-term memory retention and increased energy levels. All the electrolytes come straight from cold-pressed watermelon juice, so you know that each sip will be great tasting and natural. When seeking an electrolyte refreshment after a workout or outdoor activity, try WTRMLN WTR - it's the perfect choice for a healthy hydration boost!

BIOLYTE Electrolyte Drink



BIOLYTE Electrolyte Drink

BIOLYTE electrolyte drink is the perfect solution for relieving dehydration and electrolyte depletion. This electrolyte drink provides a quick, easy, and enjoyable way to rehydrate the body while replenishing electrolytes and electrolyte balance. With a light citrus flavor, BIOLYTE electrolyte drinks are both delicious and restorative. It's an ideal beverage to have on hand when your hydration levels need extra attention - like after a workout or a long day out in the sun.

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes



LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water is an ideal alternative to electrolyte drinks for those looking to reduce dehydration. It contains electrolytes that balance the pH of your body and provides essential nutrients, making it a perfect choice for keeping hydrated on the go. The electrolytes also naturally enhance the taste for a much more pleasurable drinking experience. LIFEWTR has been specially formulated to help keep your body healthy and at optimal levels of hydration, so you can feel energized and ready for whatever comes your way.

365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water



365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water

365 by Whole Foods Market's Alkaline & Electrolyte Water is an electrolyte drink that can help to cure dehydration. This unique electrolyte formula helps to balance electrolyte levels while also providing natural hydration with its alkaline spring water. With low sodium, potassium, and calcium and slightly higher magnesium, this electrolyte drink offers maximum electrolyte replenishment combined with balanced pH. It comes in a convenient grab-and-go bottle and is free of sugar or artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. With 365 by Whole Foods Market Alkaline & Electrolyte Water, you can enjoy the health benefits of electrolytes and stay hydrated throughout the day!

Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes



Essentia Bottled Water, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes

Essentia Bottled Water is the perfect electrolyte drink to address dehydration. Its ionized alkaline water composition means that it is 99.9% pure, with electrolytes added for depth and absorption. Therefore, it not only can provide electrolytes to keep your temperature regulated but also improve how easily those electrolytes are absorbed into your body's system. Not only does this bottled water have the electrolytes needed for hydration but its alkalinity helps your body absorb and retain the electrolytes better. Try Essentia Bottled Water for a refreshing electrolyte replacement in any activity or situation where dehydration could be an issue!

Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water



Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango Flavored, Electrolyte Enhanced Bottled Water

If you're feeling like you need a boost, Vitaminwater Refresh, Tropical Mango flavor electrolyte-enhanced still water is the perfect choice for a tasty pick-me-up. The electrolytes are great for combating dehydration, giving you more energy and better concentration - plus it is zero calories and is sugar-free! So if you need a little something to actually refresh yourself in the day then this is definitely worth trying. With its unique electrolyte-enhanced twist and mango flavor, Vitaminwater Refresh is sure to be your new favorite drink.

Vita Coco Coconut Water



Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water is a great electrolyte drink for anyone looking to rehydrate after a workout or hot day. Not only does it contain electrolytes and minerals like sodium, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, but it's also naturally sourced from coconuts in Brazil. It's the perfect balance of electrolytes and sweetness without the added sugar, coloring, or artificial flavors found in many other electrolyte drinks. What's more, Vita Coco doesn't just focus on hydration; They also add beneficial ingredients like collagen and probiotics to support your body. Nobody likes being dehydrated - get the electrolytes you need without compromising on taste with Vita Coco Coconut Water!

blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water



blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water

Have you ever felt dehydrated, exhausted, and sluggish during your busy day? We've all been there, and sometimes electrolyte drinks just don't give us enough of a boost. Fortunately, there’s blk. Natural Mineral Alkaline Water is here to help. Blk. is a natural electrolyte provided in one tasteful bottle that contains essential electrolytes that can fight dehydration and re-align the body's natural pH level for increased energy. Unlike electrolyte drinks, blk. gives you more than simply electrolytes – it also includes a balance of magnesium, potassium, and calcium minerals so you get all the electrolytes you need to stay hydrated while replenishing your body with proper minerals in just one sip!

BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water



BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water

Looking for a nutritious electrolyte drink to beat dehydration? Look no further than BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water. Specifically designed to provide an electrolyte edge, this innovative new product is made with electrolytes like magnesium and potassium to give your body the boost it needs. Packed full of electrolytes, this clean and refreshing alkaline water will keep you hydrated while giving your body what it needs to stay healthy and in top shape. Get electrolyte drinks just like this when you try BODYARMOR SportWater Alkaline Water.

Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water

Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water



If you're looking for an electrolyte drink to keep your body hydrated, look no further because Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water is here to the rescue. With electrolytes and a pH level of 9.5+, this electrolyte-enhanced drinking water can be especially helpful in combating dehydration. Plus, it's great for those participating in physical activities who might need electrolytes and minerals lost due to sweating. Perfect Hydration 9.5+ is also convenient and comes in small containers so you can take them with you on the go! So try out Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Electrolyte Enhanced Drinking Water and achieve perfect hydration today!

Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water



Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water

Waiakea Naturally Alkaline Hawaiian Volcanic Water is an electrolyte-infused alternative to sugar-heavy drinks and energy shots. With electrolytes from sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium, this water is a perfect thirst quencher for those affected by dehydration. It has a natural pH level of 8.8 which ensures Waiakea is refreshingly alkaline but not too tart. What makes this electrolyte drink even more helpful is that it's sustainably sourced from a porous volcanic rock high in the mountains of Hawaii and triple-filtered to ensure all pollutants are removed. All these qualities make Waiakea water undoubtedly one of the best electrolyte drinks available in stores today.

Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water



Protein2o + Electrolytes, Low Calorie Protein Infused Water

Protein2o electrolyte water is a great refresher for mild dehydration. Not only does it provide electrolytes to rehydrate your body, but it also contains 10 grams of natural whey protein and only 35 calories per 8-fluid-ounce serving - making it a low-calorie alternative to other electrolyte drinks. Plus, as an added bonus, the electrolytes infused in Protein2o water provide not only hydration but also support muscle strength and growth. So make sure you stay hydrated whether you're out on a hike or simply enjoying a day at the beach - reach for Protein2o electrolyte-infused water today!

Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water



Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water

If you’re looking for electrolyte drinks to help with dehydration, Greater Than - Electrolyte Packed Fruit Infused Coconut Water is an ideal choice. Made from electrolytes and coconut water, this refreshment containing necessary electrolytes like sodium and potassium can help replenish after physical activity. In addition to its electrolytes, it also contains only natural fruit flavorings making it both thirst-quenching and delicious. So if you need some electrolyte assistance the next time you work out or stay outside in the heat too long, give Greater Than a try to see what a difference electrolytes can make!

Salud Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix

Salud Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix

Salud Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix is the perfect electrolyte drink for when you are feeling dehydrated and need a boost in electrolytes. It's an easy-to-make drink mix that features electrolytes and vitamins plus powerful antioxidants, amino acids, and zinc to help keep you feeling healthy. Enjoy delicious flavors like grape and blueberry pomegranate while giving your body the electrolytes it needs to perform its best. If you're looking for an electrolyte drink that will not only replenish your electrolyte levels but also provide immune-boosting benefits, Salud Hydration + Immunity Drink Mix is sure to do the trick!

Conclusion

Dehydration can quickly lead to fatigue and poor performance, so it's important to make sure you stay hydrated at all times. Electrolyte drinks are a convenient way to replace the electrolytes you lose throughout the day. Studies have found that consuming electrolytes regularly can reduce dehydration-related fatigue by up to 80% and improve overall hydration levels by as much as 50%. With so many different types of electrolyte drinks out there, it can be hard to choose which one is right for you. But these 28 best electrolyte drinks provide the perfect combination of convenience, flavor, and nutrition to make sure you stay hydrated and energized all day long. Find the one that fits your lifestyle and never experience dehydration again!

