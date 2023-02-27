When it comes to finding the right shampoo for your hair, the options can be overwhelming. With so many different brands, formulas, and ingredients to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. But don't worry, we've got you covered! We understand that men's haircare needs are different than women's, and that's why we've scoured the market to bring you a list of the 27 best shampoos for men in 2023.

We've taken into consideration the specific needs of men's hair, and have included shampoos that cater to different hair types such as curly, straight, thin, and thick hair. We've also included shampoos that provide a deep cleanse, add volume, or repair damaged hair.

All of the shampoos on our list are suitable for daily use and packed with ingredients that are gentle on the hair and scalp. We've also included shampoos that have invigorating scents and rich lather that will make your shower experience more enjoyable.

So whatever you’re looking for, this list will help you achieve the thick, strong, and healthy hair you’ve always wanted.

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Listen up, fellas! If you're looking for a shampoo that will give your hair a noticeable boost in volume, you need to try the Blu Atlas shampoo. Ranked the #1 men’s shampoo by US Weekly and Men's Journal, this specially formulated shampoo is designed just for men's hair, and it's packed with a unique blend of natural ingredients that work together to provide a deep cleanse while also nourishing and hydrating your hair.

The key ingredients include jojoba protein, aloe barbadensis leaf, and saw palmetto which are known to provide deep hydration to the hair and scalp, making it an ideal choice for men who suffer from dry or damaged hair.

One of the best things about the Blu Atlas shampoo is that it's free from harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens with 99% of ingredients coming from natural origins, making it safe to use daily. Harsh chemicals can be tough on the hair and scalp, leaving them dry, itchy, and prone to breakage. Thanks to soothing aloe vera, you can be sure that your hair and scalp will feel refreshed, clean, and hydrated without any harsh residue.

Another great feature of the Blu Atlas shampoo is that it's designed to provide a deep cleanse to the hair and scalp, leaving your hair looking and feeling great. Plus, it's got ingredients that work to strengthen and nourish the hair, so you can say goodbye to weak and damaged hair.

So, don't wait any longer, try Blu Atlas Shampoo today and give your hair the boost it needs. Trust us, your hair will thank you!

2. American Crew Classic Men’s Shampoo

American Crew Classic Men’s Shampoo

One of the best shampoos for men in the world is American Crew Classic Men's Shampoo. This shampoo is specifically formulated for men's hair and scalp, providing a deep cleanse while maintaining moisture balance. It is gentle on the hair and scalp, and works well for all hair types.

The shampoo has a refreshing, masculine scent that leaves hair smelling great. It lathers well and rinses clean, so hair feels soft and manageable.

American Crew Classic Men's Shampoo is a reliable and effective choice for men looking to maintain healthy and well-groomed hair. It is also widely available and suitable for different hair types.

3. Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

Brickell Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will have your hair looking and feeling like a million bucks, you've got to check out Brickell Men's Daily Strengthening Shampoo. This bad boy is packed with natural ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, and tea tree oil that work together to give your hair a deep cleanse, while also nourishing and strengthening it. Plus, it's made specifically for men, so you know it's going to get the job done right.

The refreshing, invigorating scent will have you feeling like you just walked out of a fancy spa, and your hair will be left looking and feeling healthy, shiny, and totally manageable.

4. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo

If you want to take your hair game to the next level, you need to get your hands on some Kiehl's Amino Acid Shampoo. This shampoo is like a magic potion for your hair—it's formulated with ingredients like coconut oil and body-building amino acids to give your hair a thicker, more voluminous look.

Plus, it's gentle enough to use daily, so you can use it every day and see noticeable results. The rich lather and invigorating scent will have you feeling like a new man, and the best part? Your hair will look and feel amazing!

5. Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo is the ultimate choice for the guy who wants to take his hair game to the next level. This high-end shampoo is like a spa day for your hair, complete with a refreshing blend of spearmint, vetiver, and lavender that will leave your hair smelling wonderful.

Plus, it's sulfate-free and made with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about using it.

Not to mention, it will leave your hair looking and feeling stronger, healthier, and more luscious than ever before. So, gents, if you're ready to give your hair the royal treatment, give Aveda Men Pure-Formance Shampoo a try!

6. Paul Mitchell Mens MITCH Double Hitter Shampoo

Paul Mitchell Mens MITCH Double Hitter Shampoo

If you're in search of a shampoo that will elevate your hair game, look no further than Paul Mitchell Men's MITCH Double Hitter Shampoo.

This unique formula is infused with ingredients such as panthenol and hydrolyzed soy protein that work together to give your hair a thicker and more voluminous appearance. Its gentle formula makes it suitable to be used daily, so you can see visible results in no time. The luxurious lather and invigorating scent will leave your hair feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Additionally, its thickening properties will give your hair a fuller, healthier look.

Don't hesitate, give Paul Mitchell Men's MITCH Double Hitter Shampoo a try and take your hair game to the next level.

7. Redken Brews Men’s Hair Cleanser

Redken Brews Men’s Hair Cleanser

Gentlemen, if you're looking for a shampoo that will leave your hair looking and feeling top-notch, give Redken Brews Men's Hair Cleanser a try. This shampoo is specially formulated to provide a deep cleanse while maintaining moisture balance. It's gentle on the hair and scalp, and works well for all hair types.

The shampoo has a refreshing, masculine scent and therich lather and easy-to-rinse formula leaves hair feeling soft and manageable without any harsh residue.

Redken Brews Men's Hair Cleanser is a reliable and effective choice for men looking to maintain healthy and well-groomed hair. It is also widely available and is suitable for different hair types.

8. Dove Men+Care Thick & Strong Fortifying Shampoo

Dove Men+Care Thick & Strong Fortifying Shampoo

Fellas, if you're looking for a shampoo that's going to give your hair the ultimate makeover, you need to try out the Dove Men+Care Thick & Strong Fortifying Shampoo. This bad boy is formulated with caffeine and calcium to make your hair look thicker and stronger, while also providing a deep cleanse.

The tantalizing scent will give you renewed confidence and as an added bonus, it’s gentle enough for daily use, so you can have hair that looks and feels amazing every day.

Don't wait any longer—give Dove Men+Care Thick & Strong Fortifying Shampoo a try and give your hair the ultimate makeover it deserves.

9. L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Club 3-in-1 Thickening Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Club 3-in-1 Thickening Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Club 3-in-1 Thickening Shampoo will visibly improve the look of your hair. This powerful formula is specially designed for men's hair, providing a deep cleanse while also thickening and fortifying the hair strands.

It's infused with natural ingredients like caffeine and menthol, which will leave your hair feeling wonderfully clean and invigorated. The rich lather and masculine scent make for an enjoyable shower experience, and the thickening formula will give your hair a fuller, healthier look. This truly is one of the best shampoos for men on the market!

10. John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Shampoo

John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will give your hair a boost of volume, you should try the John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Shampoo.

This specially formulated shampoo contains a key ingredient — hydrolyzed wheat protein — to provide a thicker, more volumized, and overall healthier look. It's gentle enough to be used every day, so you can see the visible results in a short amount of time. The rich lather and invigorating scent make for a relaxing experience that’ll leave you feeling clean and confident.

Don't wait any longer, give your hair the volume it deserves with the John Frieda Luxurious Volume Thickening Shampoo.

11. Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Homme Shampoo

Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Homme Shampoo

Are you tired of having limp and lifeless hair? Do you want to give your hair a boost of volume and strength? Look no further than the Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Homme Shampoo.

This specially formulated shampoo contains ingredients such as Stemoxydine and Texturizing Polymer which work together to provide thickness and volume. Apart from being presented in a sleek, jet-black bottle (say hello to an aesthetic bathroom shelf), the deep and luxurious scent is unisex-friendly. If you’re searching for a new shampoo, give Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Homme Shampoo a try and give your hair the volume and strength it deserves.

12. Nioxin System 2 Scalp Revitalizer Shampoo

Nioxin System 2 Scalp Revitalizer Shampoo

If you're looking to give your hair a much-needed boost, try Nioxin System 2 Scalp Revitalizer Shampoo.

This specially formulated shampoo is designed to strengthen and nourish men's hair and scalp. It is packed with a unique blend of ingredients including vitamins and minerals that work together to promote healthy hair growth, leaving your hair looking and feeling lush, strong, and shiny. The gently fortifying formula will give your hair the boost it needs to look and feel its best.

Give Nioxin System 2 Scalp Revitalizer a try today and see the benefits it can have on your scalp and strands.

13. Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Gentlemen, if you're looking for a shampoo that will give your hair a noticeable boost in volume, you need to try the Biotin Thickening Shampoo.

This specially formulated shampoo is designed for men's hair and is packed with ingredients like biotin and panthenol that work together to enhance the thickness and volume of your hair. These ingredients strengthen and nourish the hair from the root, promoting healthy hair growth. Not only will your hair look thicker and fuller, but it will also feel healthier.

The shampoo has a refreshing, masculine scent and a rich lather that means less product going a long way. Give Biotin Thickening Shampoo a try and see the difference it can make to your hair. You'll be amazed at how much more voluminous and healthy your hair will look!

14. Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Clean White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Shampoo

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Clean White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Shampoo

While strawberry and mint may seem like feminine scents, don’t be fooled by the bright and pink packaging! If you want unparalleled shine, the Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Clean White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Shampoo might be the perfect choice for you.

This shampoo is formulated with Bio:Renew, a signature blend of essential antioxidants, aloe vera, and sea kelp that work together to repair and revitalize your hair. It is also free from parabens, gluten, and colorants, making it suitable for all hair types. Its unique formula will leave your hair looking and feeling thicker, voluminous, and with a natural shine. There’s a reason Herbal Essences has remained one of the top hair care brands in the country!

15. Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo

Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will provide a deep cleanse, while also nourishing and hydrating your hair, the Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo is worth considering. This shampoo is formulated with natural ingredients such as rosemary and peppermint which give a sharp and refreshing scent while providing a deep cleanse.

It is also enriched with plant-based conditioning agents that work to detangle and leave your hair feeling smooth, soft, and manageable. The Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and is gentle enough for daily use. It is also cruelty-free and made with organic ingredients.

Note that this shampoo has a slight clarifying effect, so if you have a dryer scalp, you may want to try a more hydrating shampoo.

16. L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Re-Balancing Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Re-Balancing Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that is specifically formulated for oily hair, the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Re-Balancing Shampoo may be a great choice.

Formulated with three types of clay that work to purify and clarify the scalp while removing excess oil, this shampoo is designed to help regulate sebum production and leave your hair looking fresh and clean. The shampoo also has a light but rejuvenating scent, so the whole family can enjoy it. It is suitable for all hair types, but particularly helpful for those with oily hair.

17. Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo

Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo

Say goodbye to damaged hair with Pantene Pro-V Repair and Protect Shampoo.

Formulated to target damaged hair, this shampoo is packed with a blend of ingredients that work together to nourish, repair, and protect, leaving hair looking healthy and shiny. Pantene is well loved among consumers due to its affordability and effective formulas. It's gentle enough to be used daily, making it suitable for all hair types, but particularly beneficial for damaged hair.

18. Oribe Signature Shampoo

Oribe Signature Shampoo

Another top shampoo option for men is the Oribe Signature Moisture Shampoo. This luxurious shampoo is specially formulated for men's hair and is designed to provide a deep cleanse while also moisturizing and nourishing the hair.

Containing a unique blend of natural ingredients including watermelon, edelweiss flower, and lychee extract, this shampoo will help protect and revitalize the hair. Additionally, it’s free from parabens, sodium chloride, and is color safe. It can be used for all hair types, from straight to curly, and will leave your hair looking and feeling healthy, shiny, and full of life.

This shampoo is for the guy who wants to take his haircare to the next level and indulge in some luxury. So, if you're ready to treat your hair like royalty, give Oribe Signature Moisture Shampoo a try!

19. Head and Shoulders Men’s Hair Endurance Shampoo

Head and Shoulders Men’s Hair Endurance Shampoo

Gentlemen, if you're looking for a shampoo that will leave your hair looking and feeling fresh, clean and invigorated, you need to check out Head and Shoulders Men's Hair Endurance Shampoo.

This shampoo is specially formulated to target dandruff and provide a deep cleanse for the hair and scalp. It's infused with a unique blend of ingredients including pyrithione zinc that work together to provide a deep cleanse while also keeping your hair and scalp healthy.

The shampoo has a refreshing, masculine scent that leaves the hair smelling great. It's gentle enough to be used daily, making it suitable for men with different hair types. Give Head and Shoulders Men's Hair Endurance Shampoo a go today, especially if you have a dry scalp or dandruff.

20. Axe Apollo Shampoo

Axe Apollo Shampoo

For a shampoo that will leave your hair looking and feeling refreshed, try the Axe Apollo Shampoo.

This specially formulated shampoo is designed to give your hair a deep cleanse while also promoting healthy hair growth. It's infused with a powerful and unique blend of ingredients including citrus and cedarwood that invigorate the scalp and leave the hair smelling great. The rich lather and easy-to-rinse formula will have your hair feeling soft and manageable without any harsh residue.

21. Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo

Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo

Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo is the ultimate choice for the man who wants to pump up the volume of his hair.

This shampoo is specially formulated for men's hair while also adding volume and thickness to your hair. It's packed with natural ingredients like rosemary, thyme, and juniper berry that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthy and full of life. Plus, it's sulfate-free, paraben-free, and color-safe, so you can feel good about using it.

So, fellas, if you're ready to give your hair a boost and turn heads wherever you go, give Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo a try!

22. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is the ultimate choice for the man who wants to kick dandruff and other scalp issues to the curb.

This shampoo is specially formulated to target pesky problems like dandruff, psoriasis, and eczema by harnessing the power of coal tar to bring relief from itching and flaking. It's suitable for all hair types, so whether you have straight or curly hair, this shampoo has you covered. Plus, it can be used daily to keep your scalp healthy, happy, and flake-free.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is the one for you if you're ready to say goodbye to embarrassing flakes and hello to a happy scalp.

23. Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste

Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste

Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste Shampoo is the ultimate choice for the man who wants to rock a voluminous and healthy head of hair.

This shampoo is specially formulated for men's hair, but this doesn’t mean the woman in your life can’t use it! It’s designed to give you a deep cleanse while also adding volume and thickness to your hair. It's a paste formula that contains natural ingredients like kaolin and rhassoul clay that will leave your hair looking and feeling healthy and full of life. Plus, it's sulfate-free and paraben-free, so you can feel good about using it.

While it’s formulated for fine and flat hair to give that much-needed boost of volume, there’s no reason why thicker-haired fellas can’t get in on the benefits!

24. The Seaweed Bath Co. Balancing Argan Shampoo

The Seaweed Bath Co. Balancing Argan Shampoo

The Seaweed Bath Co.'s Men's Shampoo is a top choice for men who want to take their hair care to the next level.

This high-quality shampoo is specially formulated to provide a deep cleanse while also nourishing and revitalizing the hair. It contains a unique blend of ingredients such as sustainably harvested wild bladderwrack seaweed and argan oil that provide a nourishing and rejuvenating experience for the hair.

Additionally, it’s sulfate-free and paraben-free, so not only is it good for the hair, it’s also eco-friendly. With all these benefits, it’s easy to see why this made our list of the best shampoos for men.

25. Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will provide a deep cleanse, while also nourishing and hydrating your hair, the Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo might be a great choice for you.

Formulated for curly hair, it contains natural ingredients like coconut oil and aloe vera that help to define curls, remove impurities, and leave hair feeling soft and hydrated. It's free from parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil, making it safe for all hair types. Its unique formula will leave your curls looking defined, bouncy, and with a natural shine.

Give Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Calming Shampoo a try and see the difference it can make to your curls.

26. Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Sulfate-Free Shampoo

If you're looking for a shampoo that will turn your damaged and dull hair into a shiny and healthy mane, the Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Sulfate-Free Shampoo is the way to go!

This bad boy is packed with natural ingredients like ceramides that help to repair and nourish your hair from within, leaving it smooth, manageable, and looking like you just stepped out of a shampoo commercial. The best part? It's gentle enough for daily use and safe for color-treated hair, so you can use it every day and see noticeable results.

Give Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Sulfate-Free Shampoo a try and see the difference it can make to your hair.

27. Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel Shampoo

Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel Shampoo

Leonor Greyl Paris Éclat Naturel Shampoo is the ultimate choice for the man who wants to give his hair the best possible ingredients.

This high-end boutique shampoo is not the cheapest option available, but it’s worth trying out for the high-quality formula. It's packed with natural ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter that will leave your hair looking and feeling like a million bucks. Plus, it's sulfate-free and paraben-free, so you can feel good about using it.

This shampoo is perfect for the man who wants to indulge in a luxurious and rejuvenating grooming experience, and have hair that will make everyone envious.