Selecting a shampoo and conditioner combination that is going to hydrate your hair is essential in order to have hair that is healthy from the roots through to the ends. Those with dry, brittle, or frizzy hair in particular would benefit from a hydrating shampoo and conditioner combination as these products can help to lock in moisture, nourish the scalp and increase the shininess of your hair. However, finding hair products that are going to fully hydrate your hair can be a difficult and expensive task. Lucky for you we’ve done all the hard work for you in compiling a comprehensive list of the 27 best hydrating shampoos and conditioners.

These products are formulated with nourishing ingredients to help the scalp retain moisture, as well as other additives that help to repair the hair and reduce frizz. The shampoos and conditioners on this list are great for all hair types, especially those that suffer from dryness and will help to keep hair looking soft, smooth, and shiny.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo and Blu Atlas Conditioner

Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Conditioner

After a lot of research we’ve given the number one place on our list of the best hydrating shampoos and conditioners to Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner. Your hair will be gorgeously moisturized, frizz-free, and full of nutrients after using these lavish products. Blu Atlas uses the latest scientific discoveries to create products that will offer you hair that is both internally and externally healthy. Their shampoo will strengthen and thoroughly clean your hair, and their conditioner will moisturize and nourish it, giving your hair a salon-style appearance that is healthier than ever. Blu Atlas offers haircare products in both classic and Coconut and Apricot fragrances, both of which will leave your hair smelling fresh, and looking attractive.

You can feel good about using Blu Atlas' Shampoo and Conditioner because they are both cruelty-free, vegan, and clean. Additionally, they make sure that each product is free of synthetic dyes, preservatives, phthalates, and parabens while utilizing only quality components that Blu Atlas knows are good for your hair.

The shampoo has ingredients that will invigorate and strengthen, these include:

Vegan Biotin: Reduces dull appearance, protects the hair follicles from heat damage and restores hydration to the shaft.

Saw Palmetto: Helps to hydrate the scalp, add volume and reduce hair loss. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Jojoba Oil: Penetrates the scalp deeply and thoroughly, allowing for essential vitamins such as A, E and D to be absorbed.

Aloe Vera: A popular component recognised for its soothing and calming effects and for acting as a natural moisturizer. Additionally, it has a lot of vitamins and antioxidants that promote healthy, moisturized hair.

The conditioner was created specifically to moisturize and revive the natural beauty of your hair. It contains:

Barley Protein: The inclusion of this protein allows for increased hair growth, smoothness, softness and shine. This also allows for easier manageability of the hair and less tangles.

Argan Oil: Your hair will be repaired, less frizzy and returned to its natural shine with argan oil as it provides the hair shaft with fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants.

Avocado Oil: With the help of the oils and fats in this addition, the hair shaft can be penetrated and hydrated from the inside out.

White Tea Extract: An anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-aging substance that conditions hair strands and moisturizes dry scalps.

All of which are sourced from natural origins such as plants, minerals and fruits to give you hair a much needed hydration boost.

2. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Coming in at number two on our list is a fantastic Olaplex Shampoo and conditioner combination. Olaplex is a cult classic brand because it is a revolutionary hair treatment that repairs and strengthens hair bonds with its patented active ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner are a great hair care product combination for hydration because the shampoo gently cleanses hair, while the conditioner deeply hydrates and repairs broken bonds. The shampoo and conditioner are also free from color, sulfate, paraben, gluten, and nuts, as well as being vegan-friendly. Together, they create an unbeatable combination for restoring hair's health and shine

3. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner come in at third position on our list of the 27 best hydrating shampoos and conditioners due to their high-quality ingredients and long-lasting effects. The products include natural extracts such as green tea, aloe vera, ylang ylang, anise, bergamot, and patchouli which are all known to help hydrate and nourish the hair. The shampoo and conditioner also have a ZeroSulfate formula which is specially made to protect expensive hair coloring from fading. Pureology is a trusted brand because of its dedication to quality, sustainability and ethics. Its products are sulfate-free, paraben-free and 100% vegan, and their bottles are made of 95% post-consumer recycled materials.

4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner

Sol de Janeiro is a brand that has been gaining traction on Tik Tok and other social media platforms for its deliciously scented body and hair care products. Their signature Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner take the number four spot on our list for the most hydrating hair care products. Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner stand out from the rest because of their unique and proprietary formula. It is infused with hair-healthy ingredients like brazil nut selenium and buriti fruit oil to deeply nourish and repair hair. It is also formulated with Sol de Janeiro's patented SOL Seal Technology, which helps to make hair twice as strong. Additionally, the sulfate-free shampoo cleanses hair without stripping away natural oils, making it suitable for all hair types. The conditioner is designed to combat frizz for up to 72 hours. Both products are also infused with the cult-favorite Cheirosa ’62 fragrance.

5. Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner

Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner

Coming in hot at number five on our list is the Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner. Redken is a brand trusted by salons and savvy consumers alike because they offer professional, salon-quality hair care solutions. The combination of their All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner is fantastic for hydrating dry and brittle locks because it is enriched with argan oil and contains a pH balanced formula with lasting results. Additionally, the Conditioner is infused with protein to strengthen and repair damaged hair and the nutty oil helps to replenish dry, brittle, and damaged strands with a boost of hydration.

6. Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner

Mielle Organics Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner

The Mielle Organics Shampoo and Conditioner have well and truly earned our sixth spot. Mielle Organics has earned positive reviews for their Babassu Conditioning Shampoo and Mint Deep Conditioner because of the unique benefits they provide for those that need extra hydration in their hair. The shampoo is formulated with babassu oil, which is derived from an Amazonian palm fruit and contains high concentrations of sterols and tocopherols that can help to moisturize and improve hair and scalp. The deep conditioner also contains babassu oil, as well as cetearyl alcohol, which acts as a lubricant, thickener and emollient, and biosaccharide gum-1, which provides moisture-binding properties. Additionally, the conditioner contains acai pulp oil, an antioxidant-rich oil that can help to revitalize the hair and fight signs of aging and damage. These ingredients work together to help nourish, strengthen, and repair the hair, leaving it easier to detangle, moisturized, and soft.

7. Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Shampoo and Conditioner

Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Cream Shampoo and Conditioner

Coco & Eve are a hot brand on the market that has designed their haircare specially to provide added moisture to those who need it most. Coco & Eve's Super Hydrating Cream Shampoo and Conditioner are designed to instantly boost shine, softness, and volume while reducing split ends & frizz. These products are vegan friendly and contain argan oil, avocado oil, hyaluronic acid, linoleic acid, oleic acid, vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E. People of all hair textures are raving about these hair products as they can transform hair, leaving it shiny and hydrated. In as little as ten minutes, the potent formula of these two products nourishes dry hair, improves texture, tames frizz, and adds shine.

8. Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner

Aussie is a fantastic haircare brand, especially if you are looking for hydration that will last in any climate. This company uses all natural Australian botanicals and ingredients in its products to ensure your hair is getting the treatment it deserves. Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo and Conditioner are great for providing hydration because they are infused with avocado and jojoba seed oil, which help to nourish and hydrate the hair. They are also paraben-free and have been formulated to be gentle on the hair and scalp. With their special formulation for the dry hot climate of Australia your hair is going to be thanking you. Additionally, Aussie products are cruelty-free and environmentally sustainable, so you can trust that they are good for your hair and the planet.

9. Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner

Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner

Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner is a fantastic solution for dry hair. The shampoo is infused with aloe and gently cleanses while quenching dry hair and helping to attract moisture. The conditioner is intensely nourishing, adding hydration and helping to keep winter hair in check. Not only that, but this paraben-free formula is also a natural hair treatment for dry hair, making it a great option for those who are looking for a healthy and natural way to take care of their locks. With Biolage HydraSource Shampoo and Conditioner, you can restore dull, broken hair back to life with soft, shiny and bright results.

10. Goldwell Dualsenses Rich Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Goldwell Dualsenses Rich Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

A well deserved number ten on our list goes to Goldwell Dualsenses. This company is committed to making the best products to suit all hair types. Goldwell Dualsenses Rich Repair Shampoo and Conditioner is designed to nourish and repair dry, damaged hair. With its IntraLipid Complex, it repairs the inner hair structure while hydrating and replenishing the hair's moisture levels. It also contains FadeStopFormula which helps to minimize color fading. This shampoo and conditioner are ideal for dry, brittle hair to help restore its elasticity and suppleness, leaving it with a smooth and shiny finish.

11. JOICO Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

JOICO Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

Joico Moisture Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner is a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner duo specifically designed to hydrate and replenish dry hair. It helps to restore smoothness and elasticity while gently cleansing hair without removing essential moisture. Additionally, it has a special combination of all-natural moisturizing components to help guard against dehydration. It has received favorable reviews from users who highlight its capacity to reduce dryness, maintain color in their hair, and leave hair soft and shining. It also won the Glamour Award 2020 for "Best Pro Shampoo + Conditioner for Moisture."

12. Aveeno Almond & Avocado Oil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Aveeno Almond & Avocado Oil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Aveeno Almond & Avocado Oil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner is formulated with almond and avocado oil to intensely moisturize and nourish thick, coarse, curly, or frizzy hair. It is made to deeply hydrate the scalp and hair, keeping moisture locked in. It is sulfate-free, dye-free, and paraben-free. Shea butter and jojoba oil are combined in the conditioner in this set, which hydrates hair while shielding it from environmental damage and heat styling. Your hair will feel soft, light, and smell fantastic all day long thanks to these products.

13. NAK HAIR Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

NAK HAIR Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Lucky number thirteen on our list of the 27 best hydrating shampoos and conditioners is this fantastic combination by NAK HAIR. Their Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner are moisture-rich products designed to hydrate, smooth and restore moisture balance to the hair. It returns optimum hydration to normal, dehydrated, frizzy and color-treated hair. It contains the NAK ethos vegan complex of coconut oil, aloe vera, hydrolysed rice protein, and pear extract. It nourishes, replenishes and leaves hair healthier than ever. It's perfect for normal, dehydrated, or color-treated hair. Benefits include gentle cleansing action, creamy lather, protects coloured hair and hydrates dry, dehydrated hair.

14. MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

MOROCCANOIL Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Morrocanoil is another superb brand that can work wonders with your locks. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Duo restores elasticity, smoothness, and manageability to hair. This hydrating, daily care shampoo is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and replenishing nutrients to quench and nurture dry hair. Designed for all hair types, this nourishing shampoo contains argan oil along with vitamins A and E and moisturizing red algae. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo is gentle enough for daily use and provides optimal hydration for both normal and color-treated hair. Increase your hair's manageability, smoothness and shine. The Morrocanoil Conditioner on the other hand produces deep penetrating hydration that lasts for days. Both products are color-safe. sulfate-free, phosphate-free and paraben-free.

15. Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Paul Mitchell is a popular brand, well known in salons and among the general public. Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner is the perfect solution for dry and dehydrated hair. This hydrating duo provides deep nourishment to thirsty locks, leaving them soft, shiny, and healthy-looking. The unique formula contains natural ingredients that help to replenish moisture and restore the hair’s natural balance. It also helps to protect the hair from environmental damage and UV exposure. Paul Mitchell Instant Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner will give you the luscious locks you’ve been dreaming of.

16. Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

If you’re looking for a hydrating combination, we’d like to introduce Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner. This dynamic duo is the ultimate solution for restoring moisture and shine to dry, brittle hair. Formulated with ultra-nourishing ingredients like rosehip, argan and avocado oils, this set helps to replenish essential hydration and strengthen hair from root to tip. The result? Soft, shiny locks that look and feel healthier than ever before. With regular use, you'll be left with hair that looks and feels beautiful all day long. Experience the power of hydration today with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner.

17. Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Coming in at number 17 on our list is a well known drugstore brand, Shea Moisture. Their Hydrate + Repair Shampoo and Conditioner promise to transform your hair with their ultra-hydrating formula. It is designed to nourish, strengthen and restore natural moisture balance in your hair. The rich blend of shea butter and other natural ingredients helps to deeply hydrate each strand, while protecting against damage caused by styling and environmental stress. The result is healthier, softer, more manageable hair that looks and feels its best. With Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, you can give your hair all the nourishment it needs to look and feel beautiful.

18. OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner

Experience the ultimate in hair hydration with OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner. Infused with one of nature’s most restorative oils, argan oil, this shampoo and conditioner duo will help to replenish lost moisture and give your hair a smooth and silky finish. The shampoo helps to remove excess dirt, oil and product build-up from your scalp and hair while the conditioner deeply penetrates each strand to help restore strength and elasticity. With regular use, this shampoo and conditioner will transform dry, dull hair into nourished, healthy locks that shine with vitality.

19. Maui Moisture Health & Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner

Maui Moisture Health & Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner

Maui Moisture Health & Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner is the perfect choice for those looking to deeply hydrate their hair. Their unique blend of shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera helps to nourish and moisturize your hair while promoting a healthy scalp. This shampoo and conditioner combination will help to restore your hair's natural shine and elasticity, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. With its gentle, sulfate-free formula, you can trust that Maui Moisture Health & Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner will provide your hair with the moisture it needs without stripping away essential oils. Try it today and see for yourself why it’s earned a spot on our list.

20. WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner

WOW is a brand that will leave your peers saying ‘wow, how did you get your hair looking so healthy and hydrated?’ Their natural Apple Cider Vinegar shampoo and conditioner combination is designed specifically to cleanse the scalp and hair, while removing buildup of products, sulfates and restoring shine. WOW have also included pro-vitamin B5 to increase moisture, lock in hydration and protect the hair against damage. With regular use, this shampoo and conditioner set will help to strengthen, fortify, and nourish your hair for a healthy, beautiful look.

21. Virtue Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

Virtue Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

As you well know, hydration is essential for healthy hair and number 21 on our list will provide your hair with all the hydration it needs. Virtue Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner are formulated with hydrating ingredients to help keep your hair looking its best. The shampoo gently cleanses while the conditioner leaves hair soft and manageable. Their unique formula contains many key ingredients that work together to nourish and revive dry, damaged hair. The advanced blend of natural oils and extracts moisturizes and softens each strand, while the proprietary blend of proteins strengthens and repairs. Try these Virtue products to achieve the hydration you deserve.

22. Unite 7Seconds Shampoo and Conditioner

Unite 7Seconds Shampoo and Conditioner

Unite 7Seconds Shampoo and Conditioner is the perfect way to hydrate your hair and keep it looking healthy and vibrant. Their unique blend of natural oils and botanicals help to nourish and repair dry, damaged hair while helping to protect against future damage. This shampoo and conditioner combination is designed to lock in moisture and create a protective barrier that helps keep your hair hydrated for hours. With regular use, you’ll notice softer, shinier, healthier-looking hair that radiates with life. Formulated with argan oil and keratin, Unite 7Seconds Shampoo and Conditioner work together to hydrate your hair and improve its overall appearance. Argan oil helps to add shine and softness, while keratin strengthens and repairs each strand. Together, these ingredients leave your hair looking salon-fresh and feeling incredibly soft.

23. Davines Love Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner

Davines Love Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner

Davines Love is possibly best known for their curly hair products, however they also have a range designed to hydrate and soothe dry hair. For hydrated, frizz-free hair, Davines Love Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner are the perfect products. These products, which are enriched with natural components, combined to deeply moisturize your hair, leaving it lustrous, smooth, and manageable. The sulfate-free Love Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner are soft enough to use every day, and the conditioner has a potent combination of oils and butters to give your hair the nicest possible feel.

24. Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner

Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner

If you’re looking for the best, treat yourself to the luxurious and indulgent Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner set. This high-end set is perfect for those times when you need to give your hair a little extra love. Formulated with rich oils, proteins, and antioxidants, this shampoo and conditioner will help restore hydration, strength, and shine to your locks. Housed inside their gorgeous packaging are cypress, argan and maracuja extracts, alongside a bio-restorative complex all of which give you hair that is beautiful from the inside to the outside. It is designed to nourish and smooth each individual strand leaving your hair smooth, soft and full of luxury. Go ahead and splurge on this set, you won't regret it!

25. Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 Shampoo and Conditioner

​​For those of you with dry, damaged hair, Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 Shampoo and Conditioner are the ideal products to try. This nourishing pair helps restore the natural moisture in your scalp, leaving your hair feeling supple, smooth, and healthy. Active ingredients have been added to the shampoo to help replenish protein levels and nurture the hair from root to tip. To help retain moisture and fortify your locks, the conditioner is made with a mixture of lipids and oils. They work together to deliver a powerful moisturizing sensation that will leave your hair gorgeous and manageable.

26. Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I Shampoo and Untangled Conditioner

Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I Shampoo and Untangled Conditioner

Try Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I Shampoo and Untangled Conditioner if you want a shampoo and conditioner that will moisturize your hair and make it simpler to style. Your hair will become softer and smoother as a result of this package's moisturizing and detangling abilities. Your hair will feel renewed and healthy after using the shampoo and conditioner because they are manufactured with natural ingredients that are gentle on your hair and scalp.Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I Shampoo and Untangled Conditioner are simply perfect options for dehydrated and brittle hair. Your hair will feel silky and smooth after using these products because only natural components were used in their production. Additionally, they have a wonderful scent!

27. Odele Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner

Odele Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner

Last but not least is the Odele Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner. Since this product is available at Target, it’s at a very reasonable price point, making it accessible for people to obtain the hydration necessary for healthy luscious hair. Odele Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner is a fantastic option for dry, frizzy hair. Its sulfate-free blend is boosted with organic ingredients like almond oil and coconut oil to intensely moisturize and nourish your hair. After using their shampoo and conditioner, your hair will feel soft, silky, and shiny. It helps guard against damage from heat styling and from environmental factors, without weighing down your hair. It is also suitable for all types of hair and color-safe. Consider using the Odele Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner as an affordable option for lovely, healthy-looking hair.