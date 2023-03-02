Is your hair looking a bit more dull and thin than it used to, or are you just looking for a bit more of a pop in your top? Choosing a shampoo that not only cleans your hair but also gives it the nutrients it needs for growth and strength is essential for maintaining the health and beauty of your hair.

One of these important nutrients for keeping healthy hair is biotin, often known as Vitamin H. Biotin is essential in our cells for metabolism and the creation of keratin, the protein that makes up our hair, skin, and nails. As a result, biotin supplements and shampoos have grown in popularity recently, which have promised to not only prevent hair loss but also thicken and strengthen hair.

It can be challenging to choose the best biotin shampoo for you with so many available on the market, so we have compiled a list of the 26 best biotin shampoos in 2023. These shampoos, which range from budget finds to high-end brands, have been tried and tested by users and professionals alike. Plus, we’ve explained all the key ingredients and how they affect your hair for each product to help you select the right option for your hair.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo



Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas Shampoo is a gentle yet effective hair care solution specially formulated to strengthen and nourish your hair. It contains saw palmetto and vegan biotin to strengthen and repair damaged hair, while jojoba protein works to restore and protect stressed-out strands. Aloe vera is included to soothe and calm the scalp, leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalized.

This shampoo is infused with surfactants derived from coconut that gently cleanse away dirt, oil, and impurities, revealing healthier, more radiant hair. The result is a luxurious and nourishing shampoo that will have your hair looking and feeling its best. With its natural ingredients, this shampoo is perfect for those looking to improve the health of their hair while avoiding harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients.

It is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a clean, premium shampoo that is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients. This vegan and cruelty-free shampoo is also free of all preservatives, parabens, phthalates, and artificial dyes. With a unique blend of premium ingredients sourced from natural origins such as plants, fruits, and minerals, this shampoo provides nourishing care for your hair, so it looks and feels healthy and strong.

2. Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo



Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo

The biotin shampoo from Maple Holistics is a hair care solution formulated to help improve the overall look of your hair. This gentle shampoo is free of harsh sulfates and is made with natural ingredients. Designed to promote hair growth and help avoid hair loss, it is also formulated to volumize and moisturize the hair, leaving it looking fuller and more hydrated.

This shampoo features a unique formula that aims to improve the appearance of dry scalps by utilizing essential and natural oils such as panthenol, argan oil, biotin, keratin, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, which work together to enhance the look and feel of hair. This shampoo is also free of seeking natural ingredients in their hair products.

3. Majestic Pure Biotin Shampoo



Majestic Pure Biotin Shampoo

Majestic Pure Biotin Shampoo is a hair care solution designed to support the growth of healthy and strong hair. This shampoo is formulated with a blend of powerful ingredients such as biotin. Meanwhile, rosemary oil and castor oil promote a visible improvement in the hair’s fullness, length, and overall health.

This shampoo has been expertly crafted to hydrate, smooth, and reduce frizz, leaving your hair with a beautiful shine. It is gentle enough for daily use and can be enjoyed by people with all hair types and textures, plus it is also safe for color-treated hair.

This shampoo is not only good for hair growth but is also cruelty-free, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a hair growth-promoting shampoo that is free of harsh chemicals and wants to support ethical practices. If you want to improve the overall health of your hair or achieve a fuller, longer look, this shampoo is a great option to consider.

4. New York Biology Shampoo

New York Biology Shampoo



Introducing New York Biology Biotin Shampoo, a hair care solution specially formulated to support hair growth and prevent hair loss. Made in the USA, this natural shampoo is free from harsh chemicals such as alcohol, parabens, and sulfates and is cruelty-free.

This special shampoo’s natural ingredients help cleanse the scalp and hair, removing impurities and promoting a healthier and thicker appearance while also preventing DHT, a hormone linked to hair loss. This shampoo can get rid of those oily roots and flakey dandruff, leaving your scalp feeling clean and fresh.

5. Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

Honeydew Biotin Shampoo contains keratin and natural nutrients like coconut oil, jojoba oil, tea tree oil, zinc, and biotin to hydrate the hair from root to tip and nourish the dry scalp for full, healthy hair.

This shampoo is suitable for people with thinning hair. Its volumizing formula is designed to restore moisture for voluminous locks, thanks to the biotin with coconut oil, which leaves your hair looking fuller and healthier than ever. The shampoo is ideal for color-treated hair because it is sulfate- and paraben-free.

To deeply nourish your hair and give you access to a variety of essential oils for hair care that you can rely on, this product is additionally fortified with pure jojoba oil, biotin vitamins, olive oil, and argan oil—great!

6. Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo



Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

This unique shampoo is infused with natural and organic minerals and ingredients such as hemp seed oil, biotin, saw palmetto, wheat protein, and argan oil that work together to revitalize and repair the hair.

It is packed with natural ingredients that help stimulate new growth, cleanse and thicken the hair, and fight enzymes that cause baldness. Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids included in hemp seed oil thicken and strengthen hair while avoiding hair breakage by improving lubrication and lowering the combing force of wet hair. Hemp seed oil is also rich in antioxidants that promote hair growth.

7. Hairgenics Pronexa Shampoo



Hairgenics Pronexa Shampoo

Uniquely formulated with all-natural and certified organic ingredients, Hairgenics Pronexa Shampoo is a hair loss solution that targets thinning hair. This biobased certified shampoo is designed to promote healthy hair growth while blocking DHT. Containing vitamins crucial for development, such as biotin, Vitamin B5, and collagen peptides, this shampoo nourishes the hair from the roots to the tips.

Hairgenics makes its products in the USA and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, ensuring customer satisfaction, and has another excellent biotin product that will be discussed later in this article.

8. Redken Extreme Length Shampoo



Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

For those of you looking to increase the length of your hair, this shampoo is infused with Redken’s Length Care Complex, a blend of ingredients that work together to prevent breakage and promote hair growth. If you have damaged hair and struggle to grow it longer, this product is designed for you.

The Length Care Complex, which includes biotin and soy protein, assists to strengthen hair, keeping it firm and preventing breakage. When used with Redken’s Extreme Length range, it has been shown to reduce hair breakage by 81%.

9. Navy Search and Rescue Shampoo

Navy Search and Rescue Shampoo



Navy Search and Rescue Shampoo is perfect for those looking for a hair growth solution. This specially formulated shampoo is enriched with a combination of biotin, pro-vitamin B5, panthenol, Vitamins A, C, and E, rosemary leaf, cucumber, and aloe vera to provide complete hair nourishment and effectively reduce free radicals that cause hair aging.

The addition of Vitamin B5 with panthenol helps to protect hair from heat damage and breakage, leaving hair strong and healthy. Aloe vera and cucumber heal damaged hair while eliminating frizz for elegant styles. The powerful combination of ingredients in this shampoo will make your hair stronger, healthier, and more beautiful, so you can feel confident and ready for anything that comes your way.

10. Icon BK Wash D Frizz



Icon BK Wash D Frizz

This vegan and organic shampoo is specially formulated to target frizzy hair and restore its natural shine. It is free from any animal protein, making it a great alternative to traditional keratin treatments.

Aloe vera helps to hydrate the hair and scalp, while arginine promotes blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Oat peptides act as a natural conditioner, leaving your hair soft and manageable. Panthenol provides an intense repair to damaged hair for a healthy look and feel.

Not only does this shampoo reduce frizz and drying time, but it also adds volume and vitality to your hair, making it easier to style. Whether you have curly, wavy, or straight hair, this shampoo is the perfect solution for smooth and frizz-free hair.

11. Avalon Organics Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo



Avalon Organics Biotin B Complex Thickening Shampoo

This shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes fine, thinning hair, helping to build volume and strengthen hair for optimal results. Avalon Organics worked to ensure this shampoo is made with plant-based ingredients, botanicals, and essential oils to avoid any harsh chemicals.

As a bonus, the shampoo has a pleasant organic herbal scent and is an excellent choice for those with curly hair.

12. Bioken Biotin Thick & Full Shampoo



Bioken Biotin Thick & Full Shampoo

Bioken Biotin Thick & Full Shampoo is packed full of many different natural compounds, including their patented procapil formula, which claims to increase hair growth by 121%. It is even recommended by doctors for the treatment of alopecia.

This shampoo stimulates and extends the growth phase of hair, reducing hair loss by up to 47%. It is perfect for both men and women looking to get back some lost hair and more.

13. Sent from Earth Caffeine Saw Palmetto Advanced Natural Formula



Sent from Earth Caffeine Saw Palmetto Advanced Natural Formula

This pH-balanced shampoo fights shedding, loss, and receding hairlines. The caffeine in the shampoo penetrates the scalp deeply, stimulating hair follicle reproduction and speeding up the hair growth cycle.

Sent From Earth is dedicated to the use of natural and organic ingredients and is known for its new and innovative components. You’ll notice a change in your hair’s volume and thickness, as well as it being more resilient to splitting. Meanwhile, a hint of peppermint will have your hair smelling minty and clean all day.

14. Hairgenics Propidren Shampoo



Hairgenics Propidren Shampoo

Hairgenics is featured on this list again with its product Propidren, a clinical strength hair regrowth therapy that’s specifically designed to help with hair loss and hair thinning.

It is a good alternative for those who are looking for natural and safe solutions to revive their hair and achieve the look they desire. The shampoo is enriched with aloe vera and seaweed extracts that deeply moisturize and heal the scalp, reducing thinning and shedding.

15. Hair Restoration Laboratories Professional Strength Shampoo



Hair Restoration Laboratories Professional Strength Shampoo

This advanced formula uses a unique combination of ingredients to attack the issue of damaged hair from multiple angles, resulting in stronger, healthier hair. Not only does it improve scalp health, but it also locks in moisture, adds luster and shine, and restores hair’s texture.

Plus, it protects hair from damage, stimulates hair growth, and improves hair anchoring to keep it from falling out. This multi-faceted approach produces results, so you can say goodbye to thin, lackluster hair and hello to a full, healthy head of hair.

16. TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Shampoo



TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Shampoo

From the Pro Collection of well-known brand TRESemmé comes Repair & Protect 7 Shampoo, the ultimate solution for repairing hair damage caused by various styling practices. Formulated to target and repair damage from bleaching, braiding, curling, brushing, coloring, blow-drying, and straightening, this shampoo is essential if you put a lot of effort into your hair.

Not only does it address the visible damage on your hair, but it also works to repair the hair fibers within, leaving your hair looking and feeling healthier and more manageable. It has a light and refreshing scent, making your hair-washing experience even more enjoyable.

17. ZENTORI Hair Follicle Shampoo

ZENTORI Hair Follicle Shampoo



This cutting-edge product targets the underlying causes of hair issues and is based on genetic research from 3,000 cases of hair loss. It encourages root growth and nourishes the scalp’s hair cells. The main part of the formula—a combination of copper peptide, menthol, biotin, and dexpanthenol—gives users a sense of stability and reduces hair loss quickly.

The shampoo has a pleasant herbal fragrance and does not contain artificial fragrances or pigments. It leaves the hair feeling soft and gentle on the scalp. Further, this shampoo minimizes scalp dryness through its optimal formulation of surfactant and contains a high concentration of 21 natural ingredients that provide nourishment and cleaning power while reducing irritation.

18. Navi Professional Restore Shampoo



Navi Professional Restore Shampoo

This shampoo is made with a unique combination of ingredients that support healthier, thicker, and stronger hair by replenishing the scalp and hair strands. The shampoo is designed to improve hair health, thickness, and count while decreasing hair fall and thinning. It suits all hair types and is safe to use on colored or treated hair.

It guarantees the best outcomes with its specially-designed formula, which is free of harsh chemicals or additives. Navi sources their ingredients from the best places on Earth to ensure the highest-quality products. This shampoo doesn’t just yield amazing results—it also has a delightful scent that leaves the hair smelling great.

19. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a great product that promises to give you voluminous and thick hair. Formulated with powerful ingredients that nourish the scalp and hair fibers, it promotes healthier, thicker, and stronger hair. This shampoo enhances shine and prolongs the vitality of your hair, adding volume to thin, fine hair. The vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula is also free of parabens and sulfates.

Infused with a warm and romantic scent they call “Dark Waves,” it also contains key ingredients like Pro-Vitamin B5, coconut oil, and loquat fruit extract to improve hair strength and promote scalp health. R+Co is dedicated to creating unique and effective hair care solutions that provide an experience with their enticing packaging and fragrances.

20. CRAZY SKIN Beer Shampoo



CRAZY SKIN Beer Shampoo

This product gives shower beer a whole new meaning! If you or someone you know loves beer, then this could be perfect for you. Don’t dismiss this as a gag gift. This product is specially formulated with a proprietary blend of anti-hair loss complexes, including 60,000 ppm of beer yeast, which is one of the best sources of biotin.

This shampoo is also infused with traditional Chinese herbal medicines, greenol, and natural surfactants. CRAZY SKIN claims that in just four weeks of application, hair loss is decreased by 68% and produces a noticeable improvement in hair volume.

21. Cubica 7-Day Shampoo



Cubica 7-Day Shampoo

Cubica 7-Day Shampoo is a flexible product that works with all hair types and delivers the ideal blend of shine, volume, strength, hydration, and softness. This ultra-lightweight shampoo gently washes and revitalizes your hair without removing natural oils by utilizing a combination of great nutrients, including green tea for antioxidants and a unique color-locking amino acid blend.

This shampoo is soft enough for sensitive scalps and great for everyday usage. Your hair will smell clean and fresh all day thanks to the infusion of the energizing aqua lily fragrance. Green tea leaf extract, white tea leaf extract, and goji berry extract combine to give your hair moisture, strength, and shine.

22. Pierre’S Apothecary Biotin + Marula Oil Shampoo

Pierre’S Apothecary Biotin + Marula Oil Shampoo



This product is a powerful solution for damaged and lackluster hair. Formulated with the nourishing properties of marula oil, which deeply hydrates and mends split ends, this shampoo works to revitalize and rejuvenate hair.

This restorative shampoo contains high levels of Vitamin C and oleic acid to protect hair from environmental damage and excessive styling. Infused with coconut oil to retain moisture, this shampoo is perfect for anyone looking to restore their hair’s natural beauty.

23. B. The Product Biotin & Vitamin Shampoo



B. The Product Biotin & Vitamin Shampoo

This fantastic shampoo from celebrity hairstylist Brandon Martinez is scientifically proven to supercharge hair growth and add strength, shine, and smoothness to your hair. With regular use, your hair will look healthier, thicker, and fuller than ever before.

The paraben-free formula includes Pro-Vitamin B5 for added shine, aloe vera for a soothing and calming wash, and cucumber extract for intense hydration. Perfect for both men and women, this shampoo is a good choice for anyone looking to boost their hair’s growth and health. And with its clean, lightweight formula, it is easy to achieve salon-worthy results in the comfort of your own home.

24. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

From the popular and well-known brand OGX comes their Thick & Full + biotin and collagen Shampoo. Infused with a potent blend of biotin and collagen, with every wash, this dynamic duo works to nourish and strengthen each strand, leaving your hair feeling great.

But that’s not all—this nutrient-rich formula also includes hydrolyzed wheat protein and a unique blend of natural ingredients specifically chosen to plump up even the thinnest of hair. Not only does this shampoo work wonders for your hair, but it also treats your senses with its heavenly bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla scent.

25. Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Shampoo



Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Shampoo

The ginger and ginseng infusion in this shampoo is perfect for stimulating blood flow to the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth, and leaving your locks looking and feeling fuller. The addition of lemon and witch hazel extracts work to break down excess oil, extending the time between wash days. The inclusion of maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch, thickens and separates each strand to enhance volume.

Not only is this shampoo 98% naturally derived, but it is also free of silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, and artificial dyes. It is certified gluten-free and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about looking good.

26. Suave Professionals Biotin Infusion Strengthening Shampoo

Suave Professionals Biotin Infusion Strengthening Shampoo



This shampoo targets the root cause of breakage, minimizing shedding and promoting hair growth. As well as fortifying and bulking up your hair, it also helps to reduce fallout from everyday habits like brushing and styling. And the best part? It is affordable for all!

This shampoo is specifically formulated to target weak, brittle hair, leaving you with full, thick strands that are strengthened and nourished from root to tip. Its salon-proven formula is as effective as high-end salon brands, helping you achieve professional results at home.

Frequently asked questions

What is biotin shampoo?

It is a shampoo containing Vitamin H or B7; both are different names for biotin.

How does biotin contribute to hair growth?

Due to its critical involvement in the metabolism of amino acids, which serve as the building blocks of protein, biotin is an essential vitamin for hair development. Keratin, a protein that makes up hair, is produced with the help of biotin.

A biotin deficiency can result in hair loss and thin, brittle hair. Supplementing the body with biotin using a biotin hair shampoo can help to prevent hair loss and encourage hair development.

Can biotin shampoo be used on color-treated hair?

Yes, biotin shampoo can be used on color-treated hair. In fact, it may be beneficial for color treated hair since biotin strengthens hair and helps to reduce breakage, a typical issue with color treated hair.

To ensure there are no harsh chemicals in the shampoo that might harm color treated hair, it is crucial to examine the ingredients list.

How often should biotin shampoo be used?

It is recommended to use biotin shampoo once or twice a week, depending on the individual’s hair type and condition as well as the specific product you are using.

Overuse of the shampoo may cause dryness or irritation, therefore, you may want to use a moisturizing conditioner after using a biotin shampoo.

Are there any potential side effects of using biotin shampoo?

Generally, biotin shampoo is regarded as safe. However, some ingredients in the shampoo can cause allergic reactions in some people, including rashes, itching, and redness.

If this happens to you, it is recommended that you stop using the shampoo and consult a doctor.

Is biotin shampoo suitable for all hair types?

Biotin shampoo is suitable for most hair types. However, it is important to choose a shampoo designed for your particular hair type.

For example, if your hair is dry, pick a hydrating shampoo, and if it is oily, select a shampoo designed for oily hair.

How long does it take to see results with the biotin shampoo?

The length of time it takes to see results from using biotin shampoo can vary depending on the individual’s hair type and conduction, as well as the amount of biotin in the shampoo.

Some people may see improvements in the health and appearance of their hair after just a few washes, while others may need to use the shampoo for a few weeks or longer before seeing results.

Can biotin shampoo be used in combination with other hair growth treatments?

Yes, biotin shampoo is generally accepted safe to use with other hair growth treatments.

However, it is recommended to consult with a hair care professional or a doctor before using multiple hair growth treatments simultaneously, as certain treatments may interact with each other and cause unwanted side effects.

Are there any specific ingredients in biotin shampoo that I should look for?

When looking for the best biotin shampoo, the first thing you should look for is how much biotin is in the shampoo.

Other useful ingredients to have are; keratin, collagen, niacin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin E, omega-3, and tea tree oil. It should be noted that some of these components may be less effective than others and naturally-produced ingredients are often thought to be more effective than synthetic ones.