25 Trusted Casinos Not On GAMSTOP For UK Players (2024 UPDATE)

#10. GOLDENBET

GOLDENBET is a simple casino built around an equally simple concept - a "golden bet" is any bet that wins you money, and Goldenbet exists to provide you with as many opportunities to do that as possible. What it lacks in theming or grand concepts, it makes up for in content, with more iGaming categories available at Goldenbet than most casinos not on GamStop can muster.

Top Promotions at Goldenbet

When players think of their favourite non GamStop casinos, they almost certainly picture casinos that offer them colossal sign-up bonuses. Goldenbet doesn't disappoint in that department. The same offer applies to each of the first three deposits made by a new arrival at the casino - a 100% boosted deposit to a maximum of £500. Wagering requirements are a reasonable x35, and a minimum deposit of £20 is required in each case. The bonuses can only be redeemed on slots, though - no other categories are covered by this promotion.

If slots aren't what you're looking for from Goldenbet, you might be more interested in the site's sports betting welcome promotion, which can be used to bet on esports or traditional sports. The same 100% boost, £20 minimum and £500 maximum applies, but the associated wagering requirement is chopped down to a more appealing x15.

Pros and Cons at Goldenbet

Pros

The ongoing promotions at Goldenbet are as exciting as the welcome bonus, with ten per cent cashback on losses being the pick of the bunch.

For every three bets placed on sports or esports, players get a fourth bet free.

Cons

We're in the dark about the casino's withdrawal process. It doesn't have a banking page or offer any information about approved methods.

The way the promotions page is laid out is a little messy. Having lots of promotions is great, but the site as a whole could be organised a little better than it is.

The Best Games at Goldenbet

Nine out of ten players who go looking for casinos not on GamStop do so because they want to play slots rather than bet on sports, so it's no surprise to see that even with so many other options, slots still form the backbone of the Goldenbet portfolio. Of the five thousand slots that the casino claims to host, the biggest and best-known names in the selection are Rise of Olympus and Book of Dead (both from Play'n Go) and NetEnt's Starburst XXXtreme. That sequel is even more popular than the original Starburst at Goldenbet, which is unusual.

Our Rating for Goldenbet

Goldenbet has made life hard for itself and for its players by keeping its cards so close to its chest in terms of how it handles withdrawals and withdrawal requests. If players don't know how long they'll be waiting for a withdrawal, how are they supposed to make an informed decision about playing at the site or not? Goldenbet loses two stars for that omission and ends up with three stars out of five. (***)

#11. SEVEN CASINO

SEVEN CASINO doesn't belong to the same family of non GamStop casinos as Nine Casino, which is probably a surprising fact to discover. Instead, Seven Casino belongs to Group Gaem B.V., which also operates Winstler Casino, Gxmble Casino and a few others. Seven Casino is the pick of the operator's bunch by some considerable distance and looks like a fun place to play with its big pink spongy logo. The theme is "fun," and for the main part, it delivers.

Top Promotions at Seven Casino

The only appropriate word to describe the Seven Casino welcome bonus is "massive." We're used to seeing big sign-up bonuses at casinos not on GamStop, but the one at Seven Casino might take the cake. First deposits are matched at a reasonable 200% up to £250, but things pick up quickly from there. The next three deposits also attract matched deposits, with both the percentage boost and the maximum rising each time and reaching an upper limit of £7500 across four deposits. That's huge, and the fact that Seven Casino only applies an x10 wagering requirement to the bonus funds makes this a deal that's difficult to resist.

Pros and Cons at Seven Casino

Pros

The welcome bonus is so good that we're going to mention it twice. You'll have to look very far and wide to find a better sign-up offer than the one at Seven Casino, and by the time you've done that, you might as well have used this one instead.

The promotions and bonuses don't end at the door. There's a new promotion up for grabs every day, with matched deposits of various percentages available three times per week.

Cons

There isn't a banking page at Seven Casino, so we can't be sure about the site's processes for handling requests, which methods it supports, or how long you might wait.

Seven Casino's entire iGaming portfolio is locked behind the login screen, so you can't see which games the casino offers until you've registered.

The Best Games at Seven Casino

See above. We don't know why a casino would hide its game selection, but that's what Seven Casino has done. That makes it very difficult to evaluate whether or not to sign up for the casino because potential new players have no idea whether their favourite slots and games are here or not. It's surely a move that costs the casino at least some potential custom, and it would be an easy thing for the operator to fix.

Our Rating for Seven Casino

If we were just handing our star ratings for welcome promotions, Seven Casino would be getting five stars out of five, and that would be the end of the matter. We can't afford to be blinded by promotions, though, and the way that Seven Casino makes a secret of its withdrawal policy and its games collection means that it has to lose marks. It specifically loses two marks, and so it's a three-out-of-five-star casino. (***)

#12. LOVE CASINO

LOVE CASINO is an iGaming site for which Valentine's Day is an all-year-round feeling. With great graphics on its homepage and big bonuses, it's more welcoming to new arrivals than most non GamStop casinos out there. If you want to know whether or not it's a casino you're likely to fall in love with, keep reading, and we'll tell you.

Top Promotions at Love Casino

New players with deep pockets can claim up to ten thousand pounds in bonus money with their first deposits at Love Casino. Yes, you read that correctly. Love Casino reaches the places that most casinos not on GamStop can't touch with that offer, which comes as a linked chain of matched deposits. First deposits alone are boosted by 400% up to a maximum of £4000, with the remainder of the cash made available across deposits two, three, four and five. You'll have to wrestle with an x50 wagering requirement if you want to turn the bonus cash into real, withdrawable cash, which is a high hurdle, but it's hard to argue with a sum that large.

Pros and Cons at Love Casino

Pros

Once you've made the best of the generous Love Casino welcome bonus, you can move on to the casino's "wager challenges." Place the highest wager on the identified slots game within the qualifying period to win a cash prize. It's as simple as it sounds, even if it rewards high rollers more than anyone else.

Unlike a lot of non GamStop casinos, Love Casino has pledged to ensure that the live chat customer service that it offers remains available 24/7, day and night.

Cons

It almost feels rude to criticise the Love Casino welcome bonus when the casino has put so much money on the table, but we feel as if we have to because of the x50 rollover requirement. It's simply too high to be called reasonable.

While the wager challenges are fun for those with deep pockets, it would be nice if the casino also offered smaller perks for players who stick to a lower budget.

The Best Games at Love Casino

Love Casino sticks to what it's good at, and what it's good at is traditional casino entertainment. There's no sports betting or other distractions here - this casino is all about slots and table games. Slots are given greater prominence, and those given the greatest prominence of all include some time-honoured favourites for UK players. Book of Sun: Multichance, Big Bass Splash and Starburst are the top three, but there are plenty more.

Our Rating for Love Casino

How many casinos have you ever come across that put ten grand on the table for you as a newcomer? We'd wager that the answer is "not many," and that's why Love Casino gets high marks from us. It's more fun for high rollers than players who are a little more modest with their stakes, and those wagering requirements are a pain, but it's still worth four stars out of five. (****)

#13. WINNER CASINO

WINNER CASINO is best described as a casino which, to borrow that very old cliche, does exactly what it says on the tin. It's a casino for winners, and is an increasingly popular choice on the non GamStop scene. It would be easy to write it off as a sports betting site at first glance, but that would be a mistake because of all the features we've laid out for you below.

Top Promotions at Winner Casino

We've covered a few Mad Entritanment DS DV casinos in this article so far. Winner Casino comes from the same stable, and so its promotions are similar to the best of those we've seen before. There's nothing wrong with that - they're still among the best you'll get from casinos not on GamStop. The first deposit boost is indicative of that - it'll take any deposit of £20 or more and boost it by four hundred per cent up to a ceiling of £4000 and throw one hundred free spins into the bargain for good measure. It's a shame about the x50 wagering requirement, but then wagering requirements are always a shame.

Pros and Cons at Winner Casino

Pros

The first deposit boost is just one of several big perks new players get from Winner Casino. A further £5000 in bonus cash is available via deposit boosts that cover the second, third, fourth and fifth deposits made by the site's new arrivals.

Customer support is guaranteed to be available around the clock here, thanks to Winner Casino's 24/7 live chat service.

Cons

The fact that Winner Casino offers a sportsbook, as well as lots of casino games, should be listed as a positive, but we're mentioning it here because the casino doesn't offer any promotions for sports betting, which is unusual and makes the sportsbook feel a little bit bland.

You can't make debit card withdrawals from this casino. It's cryptocurrencies or bank transfers only. That's not necessarily unusual for non GamStop casinos, but it can still be a pain if you're not someone who dabbles in crypto.

The Best Games at Winner Casino

We've just outlined the reasons why the sports betting section of Winner Casino is neither here nor there, so we'll focus on the standard casino elements of the site instead. When we do so, we find that its enormous selection of slots is drawn from the industry's leading lights, and the trio of top slots that it offers is Big Bass Splash, Gates of Olympus and Drive: Multiplier Mayhem. That's just three of at least three thousand, though.

Our Rating for Winner Casino

Winner Casino is mostly a winner in our eyes. It treats new players very well in terms of the sign-up incentives that it offers, and its range of games is wide, deep and exciting. We're going to shave off a single star because it doesn't treat sports bettors as well as it treats slots fans, and its withdrawal process isn't as smooth as it could be, but we're still happy to give it 4/5 stars. (****)

#14. WIN VEGAS PLUS

Formerly known as Vegas Plus but now upgraded to "Win Vegas Plus," this is a casino that does its level best to bring the thrill of Sin City to the palm of your hand. It's not exactly rare in this regard - plenty of non GamStop casinos have gone for the same theme - but Win Vegas Plus looks better than most of them because of its bright colours and the spectacular backdrop of the famous strip in the background. It's more generous than a lot of them, too.

Top Promotions at Win Vegas Plus

The way that the Win Vegas Plus welcome promotion is labelled makes it sound like it's impossible for players to use. Presented as a £2250 "package," the promotion breaks down as a 125% deposit boost, one hundred free spins, and one hundred per cent cash back insurance if your first deposit is swallowed up by losing bets. Some of the other casinos not on GamStop we've looked at have bigger bonuses, but they don't include the cashback element. The Win Vegas Plus promotion is nicely balanced.

Pros and Cons at Win Vegas Plus

Pros

Win Vegas Plus has a multi-tier VIP reward scheme for players who make themselves at home at the casino and stick around for a while. Even on the lower tiers, you can claim ten per cent of your daily deposits back in bonus cash the following day - and the funds are wager-free.

Every single withdrawal method that Win Vegas Plus offers is available on a 24-hour basis, which means you should never be waiting more than a day for your money in any circumstances.

Cons

The casino makes repeated references to wagering requirements as part of its welcome promotion but never gets around to explaining what those wagering requirements are.

Win Vegas Plus prefers to offer customer service via email. There's a live chat option, but our impression is that it's an automated service with a chatbot rather than a 24/7 service with the human touch.

The Best Games at Win Vegas Plus

Compared to the non GamStop casinos we've listed above, Win Vegas Plus is a little more limited when it comes to the games that it offers. It isn't served by as many providers as the likes of Nine Casino, so you're less likely to have heard of the titles that are laid out for your consideration on its homepage. We're not saying there's anything wrong with the likes of Millionaire and Black Wolf 2, and we appreciate that both French Roulette and Galaxy Roulette are available as live dealer options, but the collection lacks star power.

Our Rating for Win Vegas Plus

We're not quite as enthusiastic about Win Vegas Plus as we have been about the other casinos not on GamStop we've listed on this tour so far, but that doesn't mean we think it's not a good casino. The cashback that it offers is a major positive for the site, and who doesn't appreciate a fast withdrawal process? It needs more games and clearer terms, though, and that's why we're giving it 3/5. (***)

Even more great non GamStop casinos

Our knowledge of the best casinos not on GamStop doesn't stop there. There are plenty more of them to consider, and if you've enjoyed our selection above, here are some more that we think you're likely to love.

#15. OCEAN BREEZE CASINO: New Player offer: £600 Welcome Bonus + 150 Free Spins. Play Now >>

#16. MYSTAKE CASINO: A Santeda International casino that's huge with UK players.

#17. PARADISE 8: The tropical-themed star of SSC Entertainment's casino network.

#18. THIS IS VEGAS: An adventurous take on the Las Vegas theme with solid bonuses.

#19. COCOA CASINO: Very similar to This is Vegas and Paradise 8, but with a chocolate theme.

#20. DAVINCI'S GOLD - A unique casino that takes its inspiration from one of the greatest painters, scientists and philosophers in history.

#21. FRESH BET: This is a relatively new non Gamstop casino, so it's both fresh by name and fresh by nature.

#22. MR SLOTY CASINO: You can tell what Mr Sloty Casino specialises in just by looking at its name.

#23. ROLLETTO CASINO: Another hugely popular Santeda International casino that likes to ensure that its players feel like they're literally on a roll at all times.

#24. ICE CASINO: This is a casino that's as cold as ice, so the only question is how much you're willing to sacrifice (in terms of your bankroll) to play here?

#25. DREAMS CASINO: Owned and operated by the increasingly successful Virtual Casino group, Dreams Casino aims to literally become the casino of your dreams.

Casinos not on Gamstop FAQs

What are the best casinos not on GamStop in 2024?

They’re the casinos we’ve laid out for you above - quality casinos owned by trusted companies, all of which welcome players from the UK and operate beyond the confines of GamStop. From Nine Casino down to Dreams Casino, they’re the best of the best. We’ve gone looking for the very best casinos and betting sites in this sector so you don’t have to, and we’re very confident that we’ve found the top options.

What are non GamStop casinos?

The answer’s in the question. Simply put, these are casinos that aren’t subscribed to the GamStop service. If you register with GamStop and exclude yourself from all GamStop-affiliated casinos, you’ll find yourself unable to play at most UK casinos. The non GamStop casinos aren’t licensed in the UK, so the block doesn’t apply to them. That’s why casinos not on GamStop are becoming increasingly popular in the UK - players change their minds about self-exclusion, but can’t get out from underneath their self-imposed bans.

How can I identify non GamStop sites?

The easiest way is usually to look at the footer of the casino website in question. If you see a GamStop logo there, it’s affiliated with GamStop. If there’s no logo, it probably isn’t. For the avoidance of doubt, there’s a full list of participating companies on the GamStop website. Another giveaway is the presence or absence of a UK Gambling Commission licence - if a casino doesn’t have one, it’s unlikely to recognise GamStop blocks.

Can you tell me how to get around GamStop?

Sadly, there’s no easy way. If you’ve signed up to GamStop and chosen a minimum exclusion period, you’re locked out of all the GamStop-affiliated casinos until your minimum exclusion period ends. You might even struggle to register with some UKGC licensed casinos after your ban ends. Therefore, the only way to get around GamStop is to play at casinos not on GamStop, or no verification casinos that won’t check your identity against any registers.

Are there risks involved in playing at non UK casinos?

Certainly. The UK Gambling Commission issues licenses with some of the most stringent terms in the world. Those terms are designed to protect players in the UK. When you play at casinos that aren’t covered by the licence, you lose all of those protections. There’s often nobody to turn to in the event that you’ve made a complaint and been told that the casino can’t help you. Gambling is never one hundred per cent safe, but it could be argued that playing at non UK casinos is less safe than playing at sites under the UKGC’s shield. Always think carefully and do your research before you play.

