25 Best Whey Proteins For Women In 2022

As a woman, finding protein powder that meets your needs isn't as easy and straightforward as you'd think. This is because a majority of sports supplements, including protein powders, are marketed for men, especially bodybuilders. The good news is that there are plenty of protein supplements that are perfect for women.

Protein offers more benefits than many people realize. Looking to lose weight? Protein keeps you fuller for longer while keeping cravings at bay. Boosting your protein intake while shedding the pounds can also rev up your metabolism while protecting existing lean muscle mass.

On the other hand, whey protein is also beneficial for women who are looking to get leaner and stronger. Protein is a key building block of muscle. Lifting heavy and taking a protein supplement is a tried and true way to increase your strength and size.

If you’re in the market for a quality whey protein supplement, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find the 25 best whey proteins for women. No matter your fitness goals, you can’t go wrong with these protein supplements.

1. Elm & Rye Protein

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is one of the best protein powders around. It's made with a proprietary protein blend and is enriched with a full-body restorative formula.

Each serving packs 20g of protein, along with other natural ingredients including turmeric, ashwagandha, BCAAs, collagen, and a mushroom complex. Together these compounds support muscle preservation, brain function, bone density, and reduced inflammation.

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is available in standard and vegan formulations. It also comes in three delicious flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.



2. Premier Protein Powder

Boost your daily protein intake with Premier Protein Powder. This protein supplement can be mixed with water, blended into your morning yogurt, or baked to create protein-packed goodies! Each serving offers 30g of protein, 1g of sugar, and just 150 calories.

Choose from delicious flavors that you can enjoy any time of day, including Vanilla Milkshake, Chocolate Milkshake, and Cafe Latte. Hunger and cravings are no match for this protein powder!



3. Dymatize ISO 100

Enjoy premium, ultra-fast absorbing protein with Dymatize ISO 100. This 100% whey protein isolate is formulated to help you go harder in the gym while supporting muscle recovery. It's filtered to remove excess carbs, fat, sugar, and lactose.

Each serving is packed with 25g of premium protein along with 5.5g of BCAAs and 2.6g of leucine. At just 120 calories, you can easily fit Dymatize ISO 100 protein powder into your daily routine.

This protein supplement is available in yummy flavors like Gourmet Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Gourmet Chocolate, and even Fruity Pebbles!

4. GHOST Whey Protein

Each scoop of GHOST Whey Protein offers pure, premium whey protein. With 25g of protein per serving, this supplement is formulated to help you grow and recover. It's made with a whey protein blend along with natural digestive enzymes. It's gluten-free, soy-free, and made with wellness in mind.

GHOST Whey Protein is available in amazing flavors, including Coffee Ice Cream, Cereal Milk, Milk Chocolate, and Marshmallow Cereal Milk.



5. Bare Performance Nutrition Whey Protein Powder

Bare Performance Nutrition Whey Protein Powder is a whey-casein protein blend that provides 25g of protein per serving. Build muscle and improve your recovery with this top notch supplement. Each serving offers 25g of protein and just 1g of sugar!

Choose from taste bud-pleasing flavors like Cinnamon Roll, Vanilla, Apple Pie, Blueberry Muffin, and Fudge Chocolate. Enjoy Bare Performance Nutrition Whey Protein Powder any time of day for a muscle-nourishing snack.



6. MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder

With a blend of whey protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates along with micellar casein and egg albumin, MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder packs a powerful punch. This protein supplement is designed for people who train hard. It's formulated to maximize lean muscle growth while optimizing recovery.

Each serving offers 25g of protein from premium sources. MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder is available in many gluten-free flavors, including Chocolate Milk, Banana Cream, Vanilla, and Triple Berry.



7. Bodybuilding.com Signature 100% Whey Protein

Bodybuilding.com Signature 100% Whey Protein is made with whey protein concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate, which work together to promote muscle growth while supporting your workout recovery. This supplement makes for a great breakfast, but can also be enjoyed between meals to keep hunger and cravings at bay.

Each serving offers 25g of quick digesting protein along with essential amino acids and digestive enzymes. Choose from a variety of flavors like Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry Cream, Birthday Cake, and Vanilla Cream.



8. Biosteel 100% Whey Protein

Give your body the essential proteins and nutrients it needs after a grueling workout with Biosteel 100% Whey Protein. This protein powder is made with a blend of whey protein isolate, hydrolysate, and concentrate to provide optimal nutritional benefits. Each serving offers 24g of protein and just 110 calories!

Biosteel 100% Whey Protein is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and doesn't contain any artificial colors or flavors. It's available in yummy flavors like Fruity Cereal, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies 'N Cream.

9. Orgain Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder

Enjoy a clean dose of premium protein with Orgain Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder. This protein supplement offers 21g of protein and a complete amino acid profile, including 5g of BCAAs, per serving. It's made without preservatives, additives, soy, or gluten. It's also non-GMO and kosher.

Losing weight or gaining mass has never been easier or tastier. Orgain Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder is available in two flavors: Creamy Chocolate Fudge and Vanilla Bean.



10. MuscleTech 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein

Whether you want to gain muscle or want clean fuel for your busy days, MuscleTech 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein can provide just this. Each serving offers 20g of protein along with 4.3g of naturally occurring BCAAs. With zero added sugars and 140 calories, this is a great addition to your pre- or post-workout regimen.

Push the limits and reach new heights with MuscleTech 100% Grass-Fed Whey Protein. Choose between two classic flavors: Deluxe Vanilla and Triple Chocolate.

11. Women's Best Fit Pro Whey Protein

Provide delicious daily support to your muscles with Women's Best Fit Pro Whey Protein. This supplement is made with a blend of whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate to help you achieve your goals in and out of the gym. It offers an amazing amino acid profile, to include high BCAA content.

With more than 24g of protein per serving, this is a worthy addition to your wellness routine. Women's Best Fit Pro Whey Protein is available in many flavors, including Pina Colada, Double Rich Chocolate, and Raspberry Vanilla.



12. Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein

Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein is one of the best post-workout supplements available today. It's made with 100% premium whey that fuels your muscles while supporting recovery. The gluten-free powder is enriched with zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D to strengthen your immune system, enabling you to train harder.

A one-scoop serving of Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein provides 30g of protein and 6g of BCAAs. Double the serving for even more benefits! This protein powder is available in five flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies N' Creme.



13. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein

Build and maintain muscle while staying full between meals with Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein. This protein supplement offers 24g of high quality protein along with 5.5g of naturally occurring BCAAs to support recovery and muscle endurance.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein is available in delicious flavors, including Rocky Road, Coffee, Chocolate Mint, Strawberry Banana, and many others.



14. Levels Grass-fed Whey Protein

Made with natural flavors and ingredients, Levels Grass-fed Whey Protein is formulated to nourish your body while supporting your goals. Each serving provides 24g of high quality protein that offers all of the essential amino acids. This protein powder doesn't contain any low quality ingredients like added sugar, fillers, or artificial sweeteners.

Levels Grass-fed Whey Protein is available in many decadent flavors, including Chocolate Mocha, Vanilla Cinnamon, Strawberry, Double Chocolate, and Cappuccino.



15. Transparent Labs 100% Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate

Enjoy clean protein with Transparent Labs 100% Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate. This protein supplement is made from hormone-free cow whey and doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, gluten, food dyes, or preservatives. It offers one of the highest protein-by-weight ratios, with a single scoop offering 28g of protein.

Whether you're looking to lose weight or build muscle, Transparent Labs 100% Grass-fed Whey Protein Isolate is a great option. It's available in many flavors like Milk Chocolate, Strawberry, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Mocha.



16. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Optimize your performance and wellness with Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder. This all-natural protein powder maximizes muscle growth and supercharges your workouts and recovery. Each scoop provides all nine essential amino acids along with 22g of protein. It doesn't contain any chemical junk, including artificial flavors, food dyes, or sweeteners.

Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder is proudly made in the USA and undergoes strict third-party lab testing. Choose from flavors like Cinnamon Cereal, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate, and French Vanilla.



17. Alani Nu Protein Powder

Alani Nu Protein Powder is made with a blend of whey protein isolate and whey protein hydrolysate so that you can build muscle and recover faster. Each serving provides 23g of protein so that you can achieve your fitness and wellness goals. This is a mid-day snack that you'll look forward to!

Alani Nu Protein Powder is available in all sorts of fun flavors, including Munchies, Fruity Cereal, Confetti Cake, Frosted Flurry, and Peanut Butter Brownie.



18. Naked Whey Protein Powder

Naked Whey Protein Powder comes from grass-fed cows raised on California dairy farms. This protein supplement is designed to help you build and maintain lean muscle mass by delivering the essential amino acids that your body needs. It also supports fat loss. Each serving is loaded with 25g of high quality protein and nutrients like iron, magnesium, and calcium.

Naked Whey Protein Powder is available in traditional flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry. It's made without any additives or ingredients that your body doesn't need.

19. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder is formulated to be rapidly digested so that you can fuel your muscles when they need it the most. It's made with a blend of pure whey protein isolate along with whey protein concentrate, both of which are rich in essential amino acids.

Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder provides 24g of protein per serving to promote lean muscle growth while enhancing recovery and increasing strength. It's available in flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, Orange Ice Cream, and Salted Chocolate Caramel.

20. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate is one of the purest whey supplements available on the market today. With 90% protein content, this supplement offers maximum protein integrity without any of the unnecessary stuff. Each serving offers 22g of protein along with a blend of essential amino acids, including BCAAs.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate is available in great flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate Smooth, Salted Caramel, Mocha, and others. Just one scoop a day is all you need to start seeing results!



21. Quest Protein Powder

Getting your daily protein has never been easier. Quest Protein Powder is a low-carb supplement that offers 26g of protein per serving. With just 1g of sugar and 2 net carbs, this protein powder is perfect for any woman who is looking to lose weight.

Satisfy your sweet tooth in the healthiest way possible with Quest Protein Powder. It's available in distinct flavors, including Chocolate Milkshake, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Milkshake.



22. California Performance Co. V-Whey

California Performance Co. V-Whey is unique in that it's the first supplement that contains animal-free whey. Be your best while doing the best for the environment with this microflora-powered supplement. It's creamy, rich, and is sure to be a hit.

California Performance Co. V-Whey is available in irresistible flavors, including Vanilla Sundae, Chocolate Brownie, and Mixed Berry. It's lactose-free, gluten-free, and hormone-free, so enjoy it with total confidence!

23. Designer Wellness Designer Whey

Take your protein intake to the next level with Designer Wellness Designer Whey. Give your muscles everything they need to thrive with this probiotic and B-vitamin infused supplement. Not only does this protein support muscle energy, it also supports gut and immune health.

Designer Wellness Designer Whey is gluten-free and doesn't contain any GMOs. It's available in two simple yet delicious flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla.



24. NLA for Her Whey Protein

Craving carbs? Have a late night sweet tooth? Take NLA for Her Whey Protein and enjoy a guilt-free treat. This low carbohydrate protein is formulated with added fiber to keep you fuller for longer while also kicking cravings to the curb. Each serving offers 28g of protein along with 9.4g of glutamine and 5g of branched chain amino acids.

This powder is also loaded with a megadose of vitamins and minerals. Choose from unique flavors like Fruity O's Cereal, Chocolate Eclair, Maple Donut, and Cookies and Cream Pie.



25. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder

Packing 30g of protein per serving, Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder supports you in and out of the gym. This protein supplement provides 2g of glutamine and 2.5g of creatine in every two-scoop serving. It's ideal for post-workout recovery but can be enjoyed any time of day.

Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder is available in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors and is gluten-free. Reach your fitness goals with ease with this high quality protein supplement.

Final thoughts

Whey protein powder is a must have for all women, no matter their fitness goals. Whether you’re looking to lose weight or want to get stronger, whey protein can help you achieve those goals. The 25 whey protein powders above are made with high quality, safe ingredients that nourish your muscles and overall well being from the inside out.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

