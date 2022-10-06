Protein is a must-have compound to build lean muscle. Upping your daily protein intake not only supports muscle growth, it also supports muscle recovery so that you can hit the gym each day focused and ready to go.

With so many protein powders on the market today, it can be hard to know which one best meets your needs. Below you’ll find a guide to the 25 best protein powders for lean muscle in 2022. These supplements are made with high quality ingredients and are formulated to help you get swole!

1. Elm &Rye Protein Supplement

Boosting your daily protein intake has never been tastier. Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is formulated by a team of world-class experts who know the ins and outs of sports nutrition. This protein powder provides 20g of protein per scoop along with BCAAs.

Elm & Rye Protein Supplement is also designed to support your full body needs. It’s loaded with natural ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, collagen, and a mushroom complex. Enjoy decadent flavors like Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.



2. Quest Protein Powder

Boost your protein intake and take control of your nutrition with Quest Protein Powder. This protein supplement is soy-free and gluten-free and is formulated with low carbs and minimal sugar. Each scoop provides 26g of delicious protein that will make you feel like each day is a cheat day!

Quest Protein Powder is available in flavors your taste buds are sure to love, including Vanilla Milkshake, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, and Cinnamon Crunch.



3. Premier Protein Powder

Premier Protein Powder tastes great and offers an even better nutritional profile. It makes for an amazing post-workout treat or a snack in between meals to keep cravings and hunger at bay. Each serving provides 30g of quality protein and just 1g of sugar. At just 150 calories, you can effortlessly fit this protein into your daily calorie intake.

Premier Protein Powder is available in simple yet delectable flavors like Vanilla Milkshake, Cafe Latte, and Chocolate Milkshake.

4. BSN Syntha-6 Lean Muscle Protein Powder

Build on your success in and out of the gym with support from BSN Syntha-6 Lean Muscle Protein Powder. This supplement is made with a blend of high quality protein sources along with an unrivaled taste that converts your strength sessions into results and success. Each scoop delivers 22g of protein to fuel your muscles.

Choose from flavors like Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Milkshake, and Chocolate Milkshake for a sweet, guilt-free treat.

5. KOS Naturals Organic Plant Protein

Take your journey to the next level with KOS Naturals Organic Plant Protein. This protein powder offers more than a healthy dose of protein. It's also formulated with a blend of vitamins and minerals to keep you feeling your best. Each scoop offers 20g of protein to control cravings along with iron, selenium, B vitamins, and other nutrients.

KOS Naturals Organic Plant Protein is available in tasty flavors that you're sure to love, including Chocolate, Vanilla, Blueberry Muffin, Salted Caramel Coffee, and others.



6. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein

Optimize your post-workout muscle support and recovery with Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein. Each serving offers 24g of protein along with 5.5 g of naturally occurring BCAAs to boost your endurance and recovery. It's made using advanced filtering technologies to remove excess fat, carbs, and lactose.

This protein mixes well and tastes great. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein is available in more than 20 different flavors, including Rocky Road, Strawberry Banana, Coffee, Double Rich Chocolate, and Banana Cream.



7. Dymatize Nutrition ISO100 Hydrolyzed

For ultra-fast protein that supports your performance in and out of the gym, choose Dymatize Nutrition ISO100 Hydrolyzed. This protein supplement will help you go harder for longer, while also supporting a faster recovery, so you can maximize your workouts and journey to growing lean muscle.

Each serving provides 25g of protein, 5.5g of BCAAs, and just 120 calories! Choose from unique flavors like Cocoa Pebbles, Fruity Pebbles, Dunkin Cappuccino, Gourmet Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.



8. Designer Wellness Designer Whey

Designer Wellness Designer Whey is easily digestible, delicious tasting protein that will help you build lean muscle while giving your muscles the TLC they need to thrive. Each serving offers 20g of natural protein along with essential amino acids and prebiotic fiber to keep you fuller for longer. It also provides 100% of your daily value of B vitamins to keep you energized all day long.

Designer Wellness Designer Whey is gluten-free and doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Choose from simple flavors like Chocolate and Vanilla.



9. Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey

For a premium post-workout protein supplement, check out Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey. This gluten-free protein powder is loaded with zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D to strengthen your immune system so that you can build lean muscle faster and train even harder. One scoop is loaded with 30g of protein and 6g of BCAAs.

Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey is nutrient rich and doesn't contain any gluten or aspartame. Enjoy yummy flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies N' Creme.



10. Owyn Plant-Based Protein Powder

Owyn Plant-Based Protein Powder is made with a multi-source plant protein blend that provides all of the essential amino acids your muscles need. Each serving provides 20g of protein along with the added health benefits of probiotics and superfoods, including kale, broccoli, and spinach.

Owyn Plant-Based Protein Powder doesn't contain the top eight allergens, including soy, dairy, gluten, and egg. It's available in many flavors, including Smooth Vanilla, Cookies and Creamless, and Chocolate.



11. Pro JYM Ultra-Premium Protein Blend

Who knew that building lean muscle could taste so good? See improvements in the gym with Pro JYM Ultra-Premium Protein Blend. Each serving provides 24g of pure protein to help you get bigger and stronger while also supporting post-workout recovery. This protein not only fuels your hungry muscles, it satisfies late-night cravings.

Pro JYM Ultra-Premium Protein Blend is available in amazing flavors like Banana Bread, Rocky Road, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Strawberry Milk, and Root Beer Float.



12. Alani Nu Whey Protein Powder

Build muscle, recover faster, and feel your best every day of the week with Alani Nu Whey Protein Powder. This supplement is made with a blend of whey protein isolate and hydrolysate to fuel your muscles. Each serving offers 23g of protein and just 110 calories. Enjoy this protein as a meal replacement or as a post-workout snack.

Alani Nu Whey Protein Powder is available in flavors you won't find anywhere else, including Frosted Flurry, Munchies, Peanut Butter Brownie, and Fruity Cereal.



13. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein

Packed with 30g of protein, 2g of glutamine, and 2.5g of creatine, Cellucor Whey Sport Protein provides everything your muscles need after a serious workout. This fast digesting protein tastes great and mixes well with any liquid. It's NSF-Certified for Sport, which means you can drink with confidence.

Cellucor Whey Sport Protein is available in traditional flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla.



14. Pure Protein Protein Powder

Keep your body fit and support lean muscle growth with Pure Protein Protein Powder. Each serving provides 25g of protein and all of the essential amino acids that you need for energy, strength, and vitality. This protein supplement is also enriched with nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium.

Pure Protein Protein Powder is available in two flavors: Vanilla Cream and Rich Chocolate.



15. Musclepharm Combat Powder

Crafted with a blend of whey protein concentrates, hydrolysates, and isolates along with micellar casein and egg albumin, Musclepharm Combat Powder is meant for people who train hard. This protein powder maximizes lean muscle growth while optimizing recovery. With protein that digests throughout the day, you can fuel your muscles when they need it the most.

Musclepharm Combat Powder provides 25g of protein per serving and doesn't contain any gluten. It's available in delectable flavors like Chocolate Milk, Banana Cream, and Vanilla.



16. Naked Whey Protein Powder

Sourced from grass-fed, hormone-free cows, Naked Whey Protein Powder is crafted to help you get bigger and better with simple ingredients. Each serving offers 25g of premium protein along with almost 6g of BCAAs. This supplement doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners or any other additives.

Naked Whey Protein Powder is available in simple yet yummy flavors, including Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry. Enjoy any time of day to feel your best while fueling your muscles.

17. Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit Protein

Burn fat, build muscle, and keep hunger and cravings at bay with Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit Protein. This protein powder is a delicious way to kick your protein intake up a notch. Each serving provides 28g of protein and less than 1g of sugar. It doesn't contain any gluten, dairy, or soy ingredients.

Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit Protein is the perfect way to enhance your diet and exercise program while putting on mass and restoring balance. The delicious vanilla flavor works well as a shake or in your favorite smoothie.

18. Ryse Loaded Premium Whey Protein

With premium ingredients and 5-star flavors, you can have your cake and eat it too with Ryse Loaded Premium Whey Protein. This high quality protein doesn't skimp on taste or nutritional profile. Each scoop provides 25g of whey protein along with added MCTs and prebiotic fiber for health and digestive benefits.

It's available in mouth-watering flavors like Fruity Crunch, Cinnamon Toast, Vanilla Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Cookie Blast. Enjoy a shake pre- or post-workout with no worries of bloat!



19. SunWarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Take your performance to the next level with SunWarrior Protein Warrior Blend. This vegan protein powder is made with a blend of just four ingredients to fuel your active lifestyle. It provides protein from yellow peas and hemp seed, along with the health benefits of goji berry and coconut.

SunWarrior Protein Warrior Blend is available in irresistible flavors like Maple French Toast, Berry, Chocolate, and Mocha. It's soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and doesn't contain any added sugar.



20. Kaged Muscle Micropure Whey Protein Isolate

Fuel your recovery and give your muscles all the support they need with Kaged Muscle Micropure Whey Protein Isolate. This fast-digesting, delicious tasting protein is the perfect way to begin or end your workout. It's naturally flavored and offers 25g of pure whey protein and 12g of EAAs in each scoop.

Kaged Muscle Micropure Whey Protein Isolate is health-conscious, as it has only 1g of sugar and doesn't contain any GMOs, gluten, or artificial flavors or colors. Choose from yummy flavors like Chocolate, S'mores, and Cinnamon French Toast.



21. Muscle Milk Protein Powder

With 32g of premium muscle building protein, Muscle Milk Protein Powder is sure to help you get bigger and stronger. This high quality supplement is formulated to support muscle growth, maintenance, and recovery. With only 2-4g of sugar per serving, this protein powder will keep you lean. It's also a great source of vitamins A, C, and D and calcium.

Muscle Milk Protein Powder is available in tasty flavors like Vanilla Creme, Chocolate, Banana Creme, Cake Batter, and Strawberry Banana.



22. Vega Sport Premium Protein

For peak performance and optimized recovery, try Vega Sport Premium Protein. This plant-based protein powder offers 30g of protein per serving along with other health-boosting ingredients like 5g BCAAs, probiotics, and tart cherry. Recover, rebuild, and reset for your next workout with this premium protein supplement.

Vega Sport Premium Protein is available in many flavors, including Mocha, Berry, Peanut Butter, Vanilla, and Chocolate. Blend it with water or add to your favorite smoothie for a protein-packed snack.

23. True Athlete Natural Whey Protein

Build muscle with high quality ingredients by adding True Athlete Natural Whey Protein to your daily regimen. This protein powder provides 20g of protein per serving along with enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics to support digestion. It's also NSF Certified for Sport, which means that it doesn't contain any banned substances.

True Athlete Natural Whey Protein doesn't contain any gluten, artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. It's available in many great flavors, including vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry. Enjoy pre- or post-workout!



24. BodyTech Whey Protein Isolate Powder

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or an athlete, nourishing your body with high-quality, fast-digestion protein is a key part of reaching your goals. BodyTech Whey Protein Isolate Powder has a high concentration of protein and BCAAs that support muscle growth and post-gym recovery. This low carb formula mixes well and can be enjoyed any time of day.

One serving provides 25g of protein and just 1g of fat and carbs. Choose from flavors like Rich Chocolate, French Vanilla, and Cookies & Cream.



25. Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

With 21g of vegan protein and only 150 calories per serving, Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a great addition to your daily routine. This supplement fuels your body with clean, organic nutrients that provide a complete amino acid profile, no artificial sweeteners, and no added sugar.

This protein also doesn't contain any lactose, dairy, or soy ingredients. Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is available in many different flavors, including Chocolate Coconut, Vanilla Bean, Iced Coffee, and Peanut Butter.

Final thoughts

Building muscle and getting stronger has never been easier. With these 25 high quality protein powders, you can build lean muscle and hit the ground running on your journey to growing and setting new personal records. No matter which protein supplement you choose, you can have total peace of mind that you’re using a product you can trust.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.