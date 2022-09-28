25 Best Iron Supplements

Iron isn’t a mineral that gets a lot of attention, but it plays many important roles in the body. Its core function is to carry oxygen to the hemoglobin. Oxygen is a necessary element for cells to make energy. The mineral also removes carbon dioxide from the cells and assists in the production of various hormones.

Without enough iron, red blood cells aren’t able to carry oxygen efficiently, which causes iron deficiency anemia. Most people get iron from the foods they eat. Iron is available in heme and nonheme forms. Plant-based foods and iron-fortified products contain nonheme iron. Meat, poultry, and seafood contain both types.

Research has found that the body most efficiently absorbs nonheme iron when it’s combined with certain foods like poultry, meat, and seafood, along with foods that contain a high amount of vitamin C, such as broccoli and citrus fruits.

Common symptoms of low iron

Iron deficiency isn’t a health condition that causes noticeable symptoms initially. This is because the body stores iron in the bone marrow, muscles, and various organs. Noticeable symptoms typically only occur when iron stores are depleted, which leads to iron deficiency.

This condition causes the red blood cells to shrink. In turn, the cells carry less hemoglobin, which means less oxygen in the blood that’s sent throughout the body. Common symptoms of iron deficiency anemia include:

Low energy

Weakness and tiredness

Inability to concentrate Related stories 20 Best Collagen Gummies In 2022

Digestive issues

Memory problems

If you have any of these symptoms, consult with your doctor. A blood test can be performed to determine if you’re deficient in iron or any other vitamins or minerals.

How much iron do I need each day?

There’s no single answer for how much iron you need to take each day. Instead, the number is based on your sex, age, and diet. Vegetarians, vegans, and other people who don’t consume meat or seafood typically need twice as much iron as the average person.

Men aged 19-50 years old need about 8 mg of iron each day. On the other hand, women in the same age range need more than twice the amount (18 mg) to maintain healthy iron levels and stores. Adults aged 51 and older should aim for 8 mg of iron daily.

Pregnant women and women with heavy periods need to consume no less than 27 mg of iron daily.

Top 25 best iron supplements

There are plenty of iron supplements available on the market today. To make your decision process a little easier, here are 25 of the best iron supplements that you can trust to keep your iron levels where they need to be.

With Elm & Rye Iron, you can have total confidence that your iron levels are healthy and balanced. This supplement is crafted to boost hemoglobin, which in turn reduces fatigue and improves concentration.

Elm & Rye Iron is available in capsules and gummy forms and are proudly developed by a team of world-class researchers. This supplement is dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free.

2. Nature Made Iron with Vitamin C Gummies

Getting your daily iron has never been tastier or more convenient. With Nature Made Iron with Vitamin C Gummies, you can enjoy each chew. These raspberry flavored gummies are formulated to support red blood cell formulation. In fact, each serving provides 18 mg of high quality iron!

The addition of vitamin C makes the iron in this supplement even more bioavailable.

3. JSHealth Iron+

Feel energized and ready to take on each day with JSHealth Iron+. This supplement is made with a non-constipating formula and promises high absorption. It's formulated with vitamin C and vitamin B12, which increase iron absorption while supporting healthy energy levels.

JSHealth Iron+ is GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

4. Natalist Iron

Natalist Iron can be taken by anyone, though it's specially formulated to meet the needs of pregnant women. Research has found that more than 40% of pregnant women are anemic. This supplement contains 54 mg of iron carbonyl. These time release tablets are gentle on the stomach and won't cause unwanted side effects.

Natalist Iron is vegan and doesn't contain common allergens like soy, gluten, wheat, corn, or dairy.

5. Doctor's Best High Absorption Iron

Getting your daily dose of iron has never been easier. Doctor's Best High Absorption Iron is made with ferrochel iron, which is chelated to increase tolerability and absorption. This supplement is easy on the stomach, which means no digestive issues!

Doctor's Best High Absorption Iron is designed to support red blood cell production while also boosting your immune health.

6. Nature's Bounty Gentle Iron

Boost your iron levels without digestive issues with Nature's Bounty Gentle Iron. This supplement is designed to be gentle on the stomach, which means no cramping or other problems. Each serving is packed with 28 mg of iron glycinate.

Nature's Bounty Gentle Iron is also formulated with vitamin B12 and folic acid, which support hemoglobin along with cellular energy utilization.