When it comes to men's grooming, finding the right body wash is essential. It's important to have a body wash that not only leaves you feeling clean and refreshed, but also nourishes and protects your skin. However, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we've rounded up the 25 best body washes for men.

These body washes have been carefully selected for their ability to cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. From invigorating scents to nourishing ingredients, these body washes are sure to meet all of your grooming needs. Whether you're looking for an everyday body wash or one for post-workout, you'll find the perfect one on this list.

What makes a good body wash?

For a great body wash, you want quality ingredients that are gentle and can cleanse and nourish your skin. Check for moisturizing ingredients such as glycerin, shea butter, or coconut oil, and avoid harsh chemicals.

It is also important to pay attention to the pH of your body wash, as a pH that is too low or too high can cause irritation or dryness. Ideally, you should look for a body wash with a pH that is similar to your skin’s natural pH of 5.5.

Lastly, make sure that you pick a scent that you enjoy, or if you prefer unscented, look for a fragrance-free option.

Blu Atlas

Ranked the #1 body wash for men by US Weekly, Blu Atlas Body Wash stands out as the top body wash for men for a good reason. This luxurious body wash creates a rich, decadent lather that not only cleanses the skin but also hydrates and nourishes it. It's formulated with ingredients like green tea, sugar cane, and aloe vera that soothe and lock in moisture, while coconut-derived emollients provide an extra calming effect and cleanse away impurities. And the best part? You'll feel the benefits every time you use it in the shower. Simply apply the body wash to wet skin, and watch as it transforms into a lathering foam that will leave you feeling refreshed, hydrated, and totally clean.

Blu Atlas Body Wash is available in two invigorating scents: Classic and Coconut Apricot, both of which are made using more than 99% natural ingredients. Don't wait any longer; treat yourself to a luxurious shower experience and feel fantastic from head to toe!

2. Old Spice Original Body Wash

Old Spice

We love Old Spice Original Body Wash for its classic, invigorating scent that never goes out of style. The rich, foamy lather cleanses skin without stripping its natural oils, leaving us feeling refreshed, hydrated, and smooth.

This gentle formula is suitable even for sensitive skin and comes at an affordable price, making it accessible to everyone. In short, we love Old Spice Original Body Wash for its timeless scent, nourishing lather, gentle formula, and budget-friendly price tag.

3. Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Body Wash

Nivea Men

Next on our list is Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Body Wash, thanks to its powerful hydration benefits. This body wash not only cleanses the skin but also provides intense moisture that lasts all day. The formula contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and vitamins that help soothe and revitalize the skin.

It's also gentle enough for daily use, making it a great choice for men with sensitive skin. Plus, the 3-in-1 formula means you can use it for both your body and hair, saving time and streamlining your routine.

4. Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body Wash

Dove Men+Care

We love Dove Men+Care Deep Clean Body Wash for its superior cleansing abilities. This body wash is specially formulated to tackle dirt and sweat, leaving you feeling refreshed and invigorated. It contains Micromoisture technology, which helps to hydrate the skin, preventing it from feeling dry or tight after cleansing. The formula is also gentle and non-irritating, making it a great choice for men with sensitive skin. The rich, creamy lather provides a luxurious shower experience, making it a favorite for men who want to pamper themselves.

5. AXE Phoenix Body Wash

AXE

AXE Phoenix Body Wash is included in our list of the top body washes for men thanks to its invigorating scent and revitalizing formula. Phoenix’s fragrance is energizing and perfect for starting the day on a positive note.

The body wash also lathers well and thoroughly cleanses the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and clean. The formula is gentle and contains nourishing ingredients like mint and crushed rosemary, which help to soothe and hydrate the skin. Plus, AXE is a trusted and well-known brand, so you can feel confident in the quality of the product.

6. Brickell Men's Products Invigorating Mint Body Wash

. Brickell

We love Brickell Men's Products Invigorating Mint Body Wash for its energizing and invigorating scent. The mint fragrance is refreshing and awakening, perfect for starting the day with a burst of energy. The body wash formula is also gentle and effective, cleansing the skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

The formula contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil, which help to soothe and hydrate the skin. The rich, creamy lather provides a luxurious shower experience, making it a favorite for men who want to feel pampered.

7. Jack Black Turbo Body Wash

Jack Black

Jack Black Turbo Body Wash has garnered a following for its invigorating scent and powerful cleansing abilities. The rich lather of this body wash effectively cleanses the skin, leaving it refreshed and rejuvenated. The formula of this body wash also contains nourishing ingredients that help to soothe and hydrate the skin, making it a great option for those who want to maintain healthy skin while also enjoying a revitalizing shower experience.

The scent of Jack Black Turbo Body Wash is invigorating and provides a burst of energy, making it a perfect choice for starting the day on the right foot. With its effective cleansing properties, rich lather, and nourishing ingredients, it's no wonder why so many people love Jack Black Turbo Body Wash.

8. The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash

Body Shop Tea Tree

The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash has become a favorite for its invigorating scent and purifying properties. We love that it helps to soothe and hydrate the skin, leaving us feeling refreshed and revitalized after every shower. The body wash is made with natural and ethically sourced ingredients, which aligns with our values of using products that are both good for us and for the environment.

The purifying properties of the tea tree oil in this body wash are especially appealing, as they help to leave our skin feeling clean and refreshed. Overall, The Body Shop Tea Tree Body Wash is a top choice for those who value both an effective and ethical shower experience.

9. Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash

Cetaphil Ultra

Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash is a top choice for all men due to its mild, non-irritating formula. This body wash is designed to gently cleanse the skin without stripping it of its natural oils, making it an ideal option for sensitive skin. Sensitive skin can often be easily irritated by harsh ingredients and fragrances, but with Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash, men can rest assured that their skin will be gently and effectively cleansed.

The formula is also non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores and contribute to skin problems. This makes it an excellent choice for men who are prone to breakouts or other skin issues. Overall, Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Body Wash is a must-try for men with sensitive skin, as well as those who simply want to use a mild and effective body wash.

10. Every Man Jack Cedarwood Body Wash

Man Jack Cedarwood

Every Man Jack Cedarwood Body Wash is included on our list of the best body washes for men due to its refreshing and invigorating scent and its effective cleansing properties. The woodsy scent of cedarwood provides a burst of energy, making it a great choice for starting the day on a positive note. The formula of this body wash is also effective at cleansing the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and clean.

Additionally, the brand, Every Man Jack, is committed to using naturally derived and sustainable ingredients, making it an eco-friendly option for men who want to take care of their skin and the environment. All in all, Every Man Jack Cedarwood Body Wash is a top pick for men who want a body wash that is both invigorating and effective, while also being eco-friendly.

11. Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel

Bioderma

Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel is loved for its gentle cleansing formula that is suitable for even the most sensitive skin. This shower gel has the ability to deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it feeling nourished and refreshed after every shower. The formula includes nourishing ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide, which help to soothe and protect the skin.

One of the standout benefits of this shower gel is its ability to help soothe itching and redness associated with skin conditions like eczema. Bioderma is committed to using high-quality and safe ingredients, making it a trustworthy and effective option for men with sensitive skin. All in all, Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel is a top choice for men who want a gentle, hydrating, and nourishing body wash that is safe and effective.

12. Kiehl's Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap

Kiehls

Kiehl's Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap is a fan favorite for several reasons. Firstly, it gently exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed. This is achieved through the use of natural exfoliants like pumice, which work to slough off dead skin without being too harsh or damaging to the skin.

The formula also contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil, which help to moisturize and protect the skin. Additionally, the scent of the soap is invigorating and energizing, making it a great option for starting the day off on the right foot.

13. Man Made Original 3-in-1 Body Wash

Man Made Original 3-in-1

Man Made Original 3-in-1 Body Wash is a versatile and effective option that has made our list of the best body washes for men. This body wash serves as a shampoo, body wash, and face wash all in one, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for men who want to streamline their grooming routine.

The formula contains natural ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil, which provide a refreshing scent and help to cleanse and hydrate the skin. Man Made is committed to using safe and sustainable ingredients, ensuring that the product is not only effective, but also gentle and eco-friendly. Additionally, the body wash comes in recyclable packaging, making it an environmentally responsible choice.

14. Method Men Sea + Surf Body Wash

Method Men Sea + Surf

We love Method Men Sea + Surf Body Wash for several reasons. Firstly, we love the fresh and invigorating scent, which is inspired by the ocean and is perfect for starting the day with a burst of energy. Secondly, we appreciate the formula of this body wash, which is gentle and effective at cleansing the skin. It lathers nicely and effectively removes dirt and impurities, leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed.

Additionally, we love that the body wash is made with naturally derived ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals, making it a safe and sustainable option. Finally, we appreciate the brand's commitment to using eco-friendly packaging, making this body wash a responsible choice for the environment.

15. American Crew Men's 3-in-1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Wash

American Crew

We love American Crew Men's 3-in-1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Conditioner, and Body Wash for several reasons. Firstly, we appreciate the convenience of having all three essential grooming products in one bottle, saving time and space. Secondly, we love the tea tree scent, which is refreshing and invigorating. Additionally, the formula of this 3-in-1 product effectively cleanses and conditions both the hair and skin, leaving them feeling nourished and refreshed.

We also appreciate that the product is enriched with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil, which provide a range of benefits for the hair and skin. Furthermore, the brand is known for using high-quality ingredients, ensuring that the product is safe and effective. Lastly, we love that the packaging is eco-friendly, making this 3-in-1 product a responsible choice for the environment.

16. Seaweed Bath Co. Unscented Body Wash

Seaweed Bath Co

If you’re looking for a fragrance-free option, Seaweed Bath Co. Unscented Body Wash has made our list of the best body washes for men due to its gentle and nourishing formula. The body wash is made with seaweed and other natural ingredients, which provide a range of benefits for the skin. It effectively cleanses the skin, removing dirt and impurities without stripping it of its natural oils.

Additionally, the formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients like kelp and algae, which help to hydrate and soothe the skin. The body wash is also free from harsh chemicals, making it a safe and gentle option for men with sensitive skin. Furthermore, the brand is committed to using sustainable and eco-friendly practices, making this body wash a responsible choice for the environment.

17. Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

Malin + Goetz

We love Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash for several reasons. Firstly, we appreciate the luxurious and invigorating scent of rum, which is both refreshing and energizing. Secondly, the formula of this body wash is gentle and nourishing, effectively cleansing the skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

Additionally, the formula contains ingredients like panthenol and vitamin E, which help to hydrate and soothe the skin. We also appreciate that the brand is known for using high-quality and natural ingredients, ensuring that the product is safe and effective. Furthermore, the bottle is sleek and modern, making it a stylish addition to any bathroom.

18. Bulldog Original Body Wash

Bulldog

Bulldog Original Body Wash is highly popular among men for several reasons. Firstly, it is formulated with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, green tea, and witch hazel, which are gentle on the skin and provide a nourishing cleansing experience. Secondly, it is free of harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, making it a great option for sensitive skin. Thirdly, it has a refreshing and invigorating scent that leaves men feeling refreshed and rejuvenated after use.

Furthermore, Bulldog Original Body Wash is vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the UK, making it a great choice for the environmentally conscious and ethically minded. All these factors combine to make Bulldog Original Body Wash one of the best body washes for men on the market.

19. Ethique Charcoal, Kaolin & Oatmeal Body Wash Bar

Ethique Charcoal

Ethique Charcoal, Kaolin & Oatmeal Body Wash Bar is another top choice for men who are looking for a solid body wash option. This bar is formulated with natural ingredients such as charcoal, kaolin clay, and oatmeal, which work together to effectively cleanse and soothe the skin.

Charcoal is known for its detoxifying properties and can help to unclog pores, while kaolin clay is gentle and absorbs impurities. Oatmeal is a natural emollient and has been shown to relieve itching and dryness. This bar is also cruelty-free, vegan, and free of plastic packaging, making it a more environmentally-friendly option compared to traditional liquid body washes. Additionally, its compact size makes it easy to pack for travel, making it a convenient option for men on the go.

20. Puracy Natural Body Wash

Puracy

Puracy Natural Body Wash is a popular choice for men who are looking for a body wash that provides a refreshing and invigorating clean. This body wash is scented with a combination of sea salt and citrus, which provides a bright and energizing scent that can help to wake you up in the morning or refresh you after a workout. It is formulated with natural ingredients, including plant-based cleansers and nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera, vitamin E, and sea kelp.

This body wash is free of harsh chemicals such as sulfates, parabens, and dyes, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Additionally, it is cruelty-free and made in the USA, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious and ethically minded.

21. Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Body Wash

Shea Moisture

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Body Wash is a popular choice among men due to its nourishing and moisturizing properties. This body wash is formulated with raw shea butter, which is known for its rich and creamy texture, and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals that can help to hydrate and protect the skin. Additionally, it contains natural ingredients such as coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and frankincense oil, which work together to gently cleanse and soothe the skin.

The body wash is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Its creamy and nourishing formula leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated, making it a great choice for men looking for a body wash that can provide long-lasting moisture. Furthermore, Shea Moisture is a cruelty-free brand with a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious.

22. Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Body Wash

Molton Brown

Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Body Wash is a popular choice for men looking for a luxurious and invigorating body wash. This body wash is formulated with black pepper, which is known for its warming and energizing properties and can help to invigorate the senses and refresh the skin. Additionally, it contains natural ingredients such as basil, ginger, and coriander, which work together to provide a rich and nourishing cleansing experience.

The body wash is free of harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens, and is made with a luxurious blend of essential oils and plant-based ingredients, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Its rich and invigorating formula leaves the skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, making it a great choice for men who are looking for a body wash that can provide a spa-like experience.

Furthermore, Molton Brown is a well-respected brand known for its high-quality products and commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious.

23. Le Labo Hinoki Body Wash

Le Labo Hinoki

Le Labo Hinoki Body Wash is a highly sought-after body wash that offers a luxurious and invigorating cleansing experience. This premium product features a plant-based formula that is packed with nourishing ingredients, including sesame, rosemary leaf, and sunflower oil. Sesame provides deep hydration, while rosemary leaf helps to tone and firm the skin, and sunflower oil acts as a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin from damage.

This body wash is also formulated with hinoki, a type of cypress wood that is native to Japan and is known for its warm and woody scent. The Hinoki scent is inspired by the serene and mystical Buddhist temples of Mount Koya in Japan, which are surrounded by the mesmerizing aroma of hinoki trees. Free of harsh sulfates and parabens, this body wash is gentle on even the most sensitive skin. By combining nourishing ingredients and a luxurious scent, Le Labo Hinoki Body Wash offers a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own shower. As a brand, Le Labo is dedicated to sustainable and ethical practices, making this premium body wash a top choice for those who are environmentally conscious and ethically minded.

24. L'OCCITANE Homme Shower Gel

LOCCITANE

L'OCCITANE Homme Shower Gel is a high-quality body wash designed specifically for men. This shower gel is made with a blend of natural ingredients, including energizing cypress, purifying juniper, and revitalizing cedar, which work together to cleanse, refresh, and invigorate the skin.

The formula is enriched with essential oils and vitamins to help hydrate and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. This body wash is also free of harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Its invigorating scent and luxurious formula make it a popular choice for men looking for a body wash that provides a spa-like experience.

25. Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel

Tom Ford Oud Wood

Finishing off our list, Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel is a luxurious and sophisticated body wash option that is perfect for men who want to elevate their grooming experience. This premium shower gel is made with the rare and highly sought-after ingredient, Oud Wood, which is prized for its warm, rich, and earthy scent. Oud Wood is derived from the resinous heartwood of the Aquilaria tree, which is found in Southeast Asia and requires a labor-intensive process to produce.

The formula also contains nourishing ingredients such as glycerin, which help to hydrate and nourish the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and revitalized. The scent of Oud Wood, combined with the luxurious formula, makes Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel a top choice for men who are looking for a high-end body wash that provides a spa-like experience. As a well-respected and highly regarded fashion and beauty brand, Tom Ford is known for its commitment to quality and sophistication, making this shower gel a great choice for those looking for a premium and stylish grooming experience.