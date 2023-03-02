24 Best Shampoos For Oily Scalp And Dry Ends

Choosing a shampoo that's right for you can be a challenging task. This list includes the best 24 shampoos to use if you suffer from oily scalp and dry ends.

The perfect shampoo for combination hair types like this will deeply cleanse and refresh your hair without drying it out, restoring its natural balance.

Search no further! The best shampoos for your hair are listed just below.

1. Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo



Blu Atlas Invigorating and Strengthening Shampoo

This gentle, replenishing shampoo will cleanse and rejuvenate your hair in a way you never dreamed possible. The best shampoo for oily scalp and dry ends, this product is made from 99% premium, natural ingredients that won’t damage your hair.

It contains fortifying ingredients such as Saw Palmetto, which has anti-hair-loss properties, and Vegan Biotin, which protects and hydrates hair. The addition of jojoba protein takes this formula one step further in helping to repair damaged hair with Vitamins A, E, and D that can penetrate deep into the follicle for premium nourishment.

Coconut-derived surfactants deeply cleanse oil and dirt from the scalp, allowing your natural healthy hair to shine through. Aloe vera soothes and nourishes dry sections and adds a layer of moisturizing protection to your hair.

To reveal your hair's true potential, apply a quarter-sized amount onto damp hair before massaging throughout your scalp. Rinse product from hair until no foam remains and follow with Blu Atlas conditioner for best results. This product is gentle enough to be used daily.

2. L’Orėal Paris Elvive Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

L’Orėal Paris Elvive Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

This renewing shampoo contains three different types of clay that help to absorb oil from the scalp and cleanse hair particles. This shampoo cleanses oil effectively while simultaneously hydrating your dry damaged ends.

This shampoo leaves you with beautiful regenerated hair for up to 48 hours, if applied with the recommended system, allowing you to increase time between washes. The key to the success of this product is its ability to purge your hair of impurities without stripping it completely, allowing your hair to naturally regulate dryness.

This shampoo smells of a refreshing floral blend with watery undertones. To get the best result, massage onto damp hair until a lather is formed on the scalp before rinsing thoroughly.

3. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo



Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

Ranked number three on our list of the best shampoos for oily scalp and dry ends is the Living Proof anti frizz shampoo. This silicone-free shampoo effectively hydrates and cleanses hair to reduce humidity-induced frizz. It’s cruelty-free and contains no phthalates, parabens, or animal products.

Living Proof’s patented healthy hair molecules added to their shampoo helps to moisturize and cleanse hair to give a soft, frizz-free effect without leaving your hair feeling heavy or flat.

The gentle formulation of this shampoo means you can apply it daily, assisting you to achieve silky, smooth hair with no interruption. This shampoo is available in 8 oz., 24 oz., and even travel size 2 oz. bottles. To experience the incredible effects with just one wash, gently massage into wet hair to produce a lather, rinse, and follow with No Frizz Conditioner.

4. Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo for Oily Hair



Kérastase Specifique Bain Divalent Balancing Shampoo for Oily Hair

This shampoo is formulated specifically for balancing your oily scalp and dry ends. It cleanses and purifies the scalp while nourishing the ends, leaving your hair with a soft silky sheen. The ultra-light product frees the scalp of excess oil, removing dirt and unwanted odors. This is a great shampoo to add volume to your hair and help with detangling.

This shampoo contains Amino Acid which reinforces and conditions hair strands as well as cleansing it and reducing other stress. Another key ingredient is Vitamin B6, which helps protect the hair from further damage.

Apply a teaspoon to wet hair, massage into scalp and rinse; repeat this twice for best results. This shampoo is a great option if you prefer not to wash your hair

daily.

5. Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two Clarifying Cleanser



Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two Clarifying Cleanser

This cruelty- and paraben-free shampoo is a great option for cleansing your scalp of oil and preventing buildup. Not only does this product deeply clean your hair, it also helps to prevent future overproduction of oil, meaning your hair will become less oily over time.

This shampoo can be used on all hair types, including colored hair, and is especially useful if you tend to use styling products often. Jojoba leaf extract and white ginger help this formula achieve its pleasant scent and incredible effects. The result is hair that is shiny, volumized, and fresh, with a crisp lemony scent.

To use, massage directly into the scalp with wet hair, until a lather forms. Rinse and repeat as necessary. This is a great product to use before a deep conditioning treatment, as the cleaner the strands, the easier it is for conditioner to penetrate into the hair.

6. Phyto PhytoPanama Balancing Treatment Shampoo



Phyto PhytoPanama Balancing Treatment Shampoo

This shampoo balances oil and sebum production on the scalp. It is sulfate-, paraben-, silicone-, and gluten-free as well as vegan.

The key to this product is its patented ingredient progenium, which gives the product its oil-controlling properties. The gentle foaming formula is infused with quillaja bark extract to absorb excess oil from the hair and deeply cleanse your scalp. This removes unwanted weight from hair, giving it a lush voluminous appearance. Castor oil is also added to protect the hair from further stress as well as juniper berry, which detoxifies and regulates the scalp.

This product can help your hair regain its silkiness and natural weightlessness as well as regulate future sebum production, reducing oily texture over time.

To use, apply shampoo to damp hair and gentle massage into your scalp. Rinse thoroughly and follow with the conditioner of your choice.

7. Phillip Kingsley One More Day Refreshing Dry Shampoo



Phillip Kingsley One More Day Refreshing Dry Shampoo

This shampoo refreshes and replenishes your hair with no need for a lengthy shower, perfect for on-the-go. A dry shampoo that nourishes your hair is hard to come by, making this product a rare find. The formula is lightweight and is designed to absorb excess oil, sweat, and odor found on your scalp. This shampoo can also help to relieve irritation you may feel between washes.

By absorbing excess oils, it adds volume and health to your hair, without pesky frizz. The main advantage of this product is that it is both good for the scalp and quick and easy to apply, with no need for full shampoo and conditioning treatment. It can even help reduce scalp itching.

To apply, shake vigorously and spray onto your roots while holding around 10 inches from your head. Leave for around 10 seconds before massaging into hair, follow up with brushing and styling hair as necessary.

8. Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo



Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

This cleansing shampoo contains apple cider vinegar, a natural purifier that helps rid the hair of oil, and has anti-inflammatory benefits. This product also creates a shiny glossy finish on your hair—without causing the buildup that an additional product would.

The formula contains oats to soothe and repair damaged hair particles, leaving your hair softer and healthier than ever before. It contains no sulfate, dyes, or parabens and is formulated to create a healthy scalp environment from which hair can thrive.

Apply this shampoo generously to your hair before massaging, lathering, and rinsing thoroughly. Repeat as necessary and follow with a conditioner. This shampoo can be used daily as it is a gentle formula.

9. Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo



Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo

If you're looking for another option that uses apple cider vinegar, this may be something for you to try. This shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and gluten.

The vinegar helps to purify the scalp by removing oil and preventing bacterial buildup. It soothes and repairs hair strands. Salicylic acid is added to help regulate the moisture levels of the scalp. Meanwhile, pomegranate seed oil protects the hair and forms a barrier between it and outside stressors. This shampoo also features a proprietary Environmental Protection Complex, which contains provitamin B5 to protect against heat, rice protein to prevent sun damage, and edelweiss flower extract to combat pollution and guard against the wider environment.

Apply a quarter-sized amount and create a lather between your hands, massage this into your scalp, and then rinse well. Follow with conditioner or include it in the three-product system that Fekkai suggests.

10. Nexxus Clean and Pure Nourishing Hair Detox Shampoo

Nexxus Clean and Pure Nourishing Hair Detox Shampoo

This product is sulfate-free, silicone-free, and paraben-free. It is a great product for a full cleanse and detox of oily hair.

With essential proteins and minerals, this option helps repair and replenish your hair to its natural, healthy state. The brand's unique PROTEINFUSION blend contains elastin protein and marine minerals that contribute to its detoxifying and repairing properties. The formula is lightweight so that your hair retains its movement and body while still feeling clean and controlled. Best of all, this shampoo cleans the hair deeply while locking in moisture meaning your hair is not left dry and brittle.

Apply to your damp hair in a lather and rinse. For best results, combine with Nexxus Detox Conditioner and wait three minutes before rinsing.

11. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo



Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

This shampoo is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and packaged sustainably. It uses tea tree oil as the active ingredient in deep cleaning your hair.

The tea tree oil provides a refreshing clean and tingling sensation as it frees your hair from dead skin cells, sweat, oil, and odors. Peppermint and lavender also contribute to this cool, soothing feeling. This product is safe to use on colored hair and is specially formulated to help with more greasy scalps.

Use a small amount of product on wet hair, and lather thoroughly into the scalp, then rinse. Follow with a conditioner of choice.

12. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

This shampoo is designed to exfoliate and cleanse your scalp, without drying out your hair. It is a great option if you struggle with scalp buildup and dry ends as it returns your hair to its natural balance.

This product is enriched with Japanese binchotan and plant-derived exfoliators, which help balance your scalp and ends and detox your hair overall. This shampoo also includes spearmint, peppermint, and tea tree oils to soothe itchiness and discomfort on the scalp.

Meanwhile, coconut oil ensures that your hair remains moisturized and healthy, while the vitamin panthenol provides it with essential nutrients to repair andreplenish strands. Check out this product if you wish to rid your hair of impurities and invigorate your follicles.

Apply a small amount to damp hair and lather gently into the scalp, rinse and repeat as necessary, and follow with your conditioner of choice.

13. Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo



Olaplex No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

This shampoo is formulated to clarify and cleanse your hair, returning it to its silky smooth, healthy self. Not only does it free the scalp of oil and buildup, it also helps add volume and body to your hair without drying it out. It is free of gluten, phthalates, nuts, phosphates, sulfates, and animal products.

The brand uses a signature bond repairing ingredient, which assists to repair and build bonds in the hair. By removing buildup on the scalp, OLAPLEX improves the look and feel of your hair significantly. This shampoo is sulfate-free and pH balanced to gently cleanse and regulate your hair. It is a great option for those with colored hair as it can help clarify and improve the look of this color.

This product is for all types of hair and should be used weekly in place of your usual shampoo. Use this like a hair mask, massaging gently into roots and working your way to the ends before leaving for five minutes and rinsing out. Follow with a conditioner of choice.

14. Philip B's Peppermint & Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo



Philip Bs Peppermint & Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo

This is another shampoo that gives an invigorating cooling effect due to the essential oils with which it is infused. It refreshes your scalp and removes oil and grime to promote volume and healthy hair follicles. It is free of parabens and phthalates and is made vegan and cruelty-free.

Peppermint oil and 16 other plant extracts are found within this formula, all working to create a tingling, cooling, and refreshing sensation as you use this shampoo.

The product manages to deep clean your scalp and hair without stripping it of its essential nutrients. The shampoo also stimulates circulation in the scalp, encouraging growth and repair at the follicles.

This product should be applied to wet hair and massaged into the scalp to form a lather. Rinse well before following with a conditioner focused more on the lengths and ends of your hair.

15. Klorane Oil Control 2-in-1 Mask Shampoo Powder With Nettle



Klorane Oil Control 2-in-1 Mask Shampoo Powder With Nettle

If you're looking for a more eco shampoo with all the clarifying benefits, this powder shampoo might just be what you’ve been seeking. By adding water, it turns into a thick cleansing foam that rids the scalp of oil, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized. This product is biodegradable, vegan, and uses far less water to manufacture than other shampoos.

The key ingredients include organic nettle and clay, which both work to effectively absorb oil and return your hair to its neutral voluminous state. Nettle is a great natural clarifier and helps to reinvigorate your scalp. Your hair should feel clean and soft—no longer weighed down by grease and grime!

To use, pour one entire sachet into your hand before adding a few drops of water. This should transform the powder into a foam that you can then lather and massage onto the roots of your wet hair and leave for one to two minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

16. Matrix Total Results High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo



Matrix Total Results High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo

This is a silicone-free, volumizing, cleansing shampoo that contains effective ingredients to repair your damaged hair. Clean hair typically has a more volumized look anyway, however, if you are looking for a product that guarantees you body and bounce, this is the one for you!

This shampoo contains hydrolyzed wheat protein, which is the main ingredient contributing to repair of hair strands. It also has salicylic acid, which deeply cleanses and exfoliates the scalp, and glycerin, which maintains the hair's moisture after cleaning. By removing unwanted buildup on the hair, it provides a boost of volume and returns your hair to its natural silky and shiny texture.

For best results, lather onto damp hair thoroughly before rinsing and following with a high amplify conditioner.

17. Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

This resetting shampoo is great if you struggle with oily roots and dry ends. Designed to gently cleanse the scalp of oil, this shampoo refreshes your hair without damaging it. This product is free from silicon, phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrance, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde, and animal products.

Key ingredients of this shampoo include micelles, which gently remove dirt, products, and oils from your hair, white vinegar helps with its purification process. Organic rosemary, peppermint, and spearmint are added to create a pleasant, refreshing aroma.

To use, massage into damp hair and rinse thoroughly. Follow with rosemary mint conditioner for best results.

18. Kevin Murphy Balancing Wash



Kevin Murphy Balancing Wash

This gentle revitalizing product can be used every day to balance your scalp. It is specifically designed to clean the hair and scalp efficiently while still providing it with nourishment required for it to thrive. It is cruelty-free and contains no parabens or sulfates.

This shampoo is full of amino acids and antioxidant-rich oils to restore and retain moisture, repair and strengthen the hair, plus protect against color fading. It is suitable for all types of hair—especially for those who struggle with oily roots.

To use this product, apply it to damp hair and massage into the scalp, rinse, and follow with a conditioner. This can be repeated daily if desired.

19. Dr. Babara Sturm Balancing Shampoo



Dr. Babara Sturm Balancing Shampoo

Just as the name promises, this shampoo is an excellent balancer for those oily roots and dry ends. It aims to restore the natural balance of your hair while cleansing it deeply. It is free of GMOs, parabens, and fragrances. You’ll be pleased to know it is produced cruelty-free and vegan.

The formula has a unique ingredient complex that contains Japanese camelia, brown and green algae, and lavender. These ingredients help to soothe irritation, redness, itching, and flakiness. Simultaneously, provitamin B5 combats splitting of the hair shaft, helping improve hair health overall. Other ingredients include sunflower sprouts and tara extract, which have protective properties, as well as cationic hyaluronic acid and purslane extract to promote hydration and anti-itching, respectively.

Massage this product gently into damp hair and allow it to sink in for one to two minutes. Rinse thoroughly and follow with conditioner.

20. Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo for Oily Hair Care



Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo for Oily Hair Care

This botanical shampoo uses plant extracts to remove oil and buildup, plus refresh the scalp. It is free from parabens, phthalates, cocamide dea, mineral oil, phenylenediamine, BHA, silicones, and synthetic fragrances. Phew!

The formula contains cyprus, basil, jojoba, and rosemary essential oils, which all help to clean and nourish your hair. This is a gentle cleanser, so won’t strip your hair of what it needs to remain soft and silky. It also contains lemons for a fresh fruity scent and added shine. Peach kernel oil is easily absorbed by the scalp to nourish your hair follicles.

Use a quarter-sized amount on damp hair, starting at the root and working your way to the ends. Lather the product and then rinse thoroughly and follow with conditioner.

21. Leonor Greyl BAIN TS Specific Shampoo For Oily Scalp and Dry Ends

Leonor Greyl BAIN TS Specific Shampoo For Oily Scalp and Dry Ends

Another of the best shampoos for oily scalps and dry ends, this formula purifies the scalp while hydrating the tips of your hair. It has 95% natural ingredients and is vegan.

Key ingredients include linden and sage extracts, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammation properties. Wheat protein extract hydrates, protects, and strengthens hair while yeast provides essential nutrients such as botanical amino acids and Vitamin B.

Apply a small amount of shampoo to thoroughly wet hair and massage it into the scalp. Add water progressively to form a lather before rinsing. Repeat as necessary.

22. Christophe Robin Paris Purifying Shampoo With Thermal Mud

Christophe Robin Paris Purifying Shampoo With Thermal Mud

This is a daily use shampoo that cleanses your scalp gently but efficiently. That’s vital, as you never know what substances may be soaked up by your scalp and follicles throughout the day! It is formulated to be anti-pollution, removing damaging substances from your hair to return it to full health.

The thermal mud is mineral rich, helping to absorb excess oil and refresh your roots. The inclusion of Baltic sea red algae can increase time between washes by repairing your hair cuticle.

Apply to damp hair and massage into the scalp, rinse thoroughly. Follow with Christophe Robin’s Purifying Conditioner for best results.

23. OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp and Tea Tree Mint Shampoo



OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp and Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

This lightweight shampoo creates a refreshed clean scalp and lucious head of hair with its tea tree oil and peppermint extracts. This product is also paraben- and sulfate-free.

This shampoo creates a revitalizing tingle as you apply it due to its invigorating infusion of essential oils. Not only does tea tree oils cleanse the scalp, it also has antimicrobial properties. Witch hazel is added to help remove buildup and provide nutrients for the follicles.

Apply this product generously. Massage into wet hair and lather before rinsing thoroughly and following with conditioner.

24. Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo



Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo

This is a deep-cleaning and clarifying shampoo that can rid your hair of pesky oil buildup, as well as other contaminants such as products, mineral deposits, and silicones. The formula itself is free of silicones, plus parabens and phthalates. Also, you’ll be pleased to read it’s created in a vegan-friendly and cruelty-free way.

This product’s purifying properties mean that your hair is left volumized and shiny. It is designed to reset your hair, giving it new life each wash. Lastly, it helps rebalance your hair so both your roots and lengths can thrive.

Use a dime- to quarter-sized amount of product, depending on the thickness of your hair, and massage it into wet hair, focusing on the scalp. Rinse and follow with a moisturizing conditioner.

Bonus: Brocato Peppermint Scrub Purifying Shampoo



Brocato Peppermint Scrub Purifying Shampoo

This shampoo provides a deep refreshing clean without drying your hair out. It is paraben- and sulfate-free and suitable for use on all types of hair including colored hair.

This shampoo is gentle enough for daily use or can be used weekly. The pure peppermint oil helps to improve scalp circulation, remove buildup of product, and reinvigorate your hair follicles. It also adds a fresh, awakening scent plus a soothing cooling sensation for those early morning showers.

Massage into damp hair and leave for three to five minutes before rinsing thoroughly and following with conditioner.