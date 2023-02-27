When it comes to body washes, there are thousands of options. It can be incredibly difficult to know what to choose, especially if you suffer from dry skin. To help you find something that works for you, here is a list of the 24 best body washes for sensitive skin.

There are many different options here, from eco-friendly bars to liquid formulations. If you have other skin concerns like eczema or dryness, you’ll also find a perfect choice.

Let’s count down the 24 best body washes for sensitive skin.

1. Blu Atlas Body Wash



Blu Atlas Body Wash

This highly-rated body wash is a perfect choice if you have sensitive skin. From men’s skincare brand Blu Atlas, this rich formulation will deeply clean and hydrate your skin. Importantly, this product doesn’t have the harsh, stripping quality that many body washes on the market today have. It is gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

This body wash contains green tea, a great source of antioxidants to help soothe irritated skin and reduce any redness. Aloe vera is another crucial ingredient that hydrates the skin and repairs the moisture barrier. Sugarcane naturally removes dead cells and renews the skin.

While other choices may leave your skin sensitized and irritated, this product provides noticeable results and calms the skin. The key to these results is the lack of harmful ingredients like artificial fragrances. For these reasons and many more, it tops our list of the best body washes for sensitive skin.

2. Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

Dove is a dermatologist-recommended brand for a reason. Its products are ideal for sensitive skin due to the basic formulae and lack of harmful ingredients. Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar has no fragrance and can be used by people with allergies or contact dermatitis.

This product is ideal for dry skin as it includes moisturizing cream in addition to the cleansing ingredients. It is gentle enough to be used twice daily, and in addition to being a body soap, it is suitable for the face. This means it’s an all-in-one product to fulfill all your cleansing needs.

Being in a bar form, this is a more eco-friendly product. Unlike liquid soaps, the bars don’t require plastic bottle packing. So, you’re getting a great product that’s also better for the earth.

3. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

Perfect for those with sensitive skin or conditions like psoriasis, Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash is a soap-free product. This means that it is gentler and won’t strip the skin of its natural oils. If you experience itching or irritation, this is the product for you. It soothes the skin while it thoroughly cleanses.

Key ingredients in this formula include omega-3 and lipids. These soothing, nourishing ingredients clean your skin and leave it feeling soft and healthy. It has a very minimal ingredient list, meaning you can feel confident about the contents of this product to ensure it doesn’t include anything that may irritate your skin.

4. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

This gentle body wash features colloidal oatmeal, a soothing ingredient to calm even the most irritated skin. This Aveeno product is formulated without soap and is pH balanced, ideal for people who struggle with product-related flare-ups. If you’re concerned about harsh ingredients, it’s great to know that this product features only a light fragrance with no dyes.

To all those with dry skin, this product is for you. It contains a variety of ingredients to deeply moisturize and replenish the skin. Additionally, this product is great for shaving without the irritation of traditional shaving creams and soaps.

5. Grahams Natural Intensive Therapy Body Wash

Grahams Natural Intensive Therapy Body Wash

From Grahams, here’s a more natural choice of body wash. This product has been designed for those with skin conditions like psoriasis. With that in mind, it has a very simple list of ingredients, avoiding anything potentially triggering for sensitive skin.

Many people with sensitive skin cannot tolerate soap-based products, so this product has been intentionally formulated without any soap. It also does not contain fragrances, which can be irritating and drying. Its hero ingredients are plant extracts such as licorice and rosemary to soothe the skin while providing a deep clean.

This product has rave reviews from those suffering from eczema and psoriasis. Many also find the other products Grahams offers, such as creams and oils, very helpful.

6. La Roche Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Moisturizing Body & Face Wash

La Roche Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Moisturizing Body & Face Wash

From cult skincare brand La Roche Posay, this wash is gentle enough for both the face and body. It has even been tested on sensitive skin by dermatologists. Once again, this product is ideal for those with very dry and flaky skin. It leaves the skin soft, healthy, and hydrated.

For those with eczema, you can be assured this product is suitable as it has the endorsement of the National Eczema association. But even if you don’t have a skin condition, you’ll find that this product is powerful enough to clean the skin thoroughly but gentle enough to use every day without stripping the skin.

This soap-free formula can be used even on the most sensitive skin. For instance, people undergoing chemotherapy or babies two weeks and up can safely use this wash.

7. Avène Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Cleanser

Avène Trixera Nutrition Nutri-Fluid Cleanser

This foaming body wash is suitable for those with dry, sensitive skin. Its gel formulation features a list of high-quality ingredients. Glyceryl Mono Oleate is a moisturizing component that expertly hydrates the skin, while a specially-formulated ingredient called Selectiose replenishes the outer layer of the skin. This product also contains the exclusive Avène Thermal Spring Water that calms the skin.

This formula is so gentle that it can be used by children three years and up. Additionally, it is non-irritating and doesn’t hurt if it accidentally gets into the eyes. You can be assured that this product is high-quality, as it has been rigorously tested on women with sensitive skin under the supervision of dermatologists.

8. Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

Another product from Dove, this liquid body wash formulation, promotes soft, hydrated skin. It features hyaluronic acid serum, a repairing ingredient typically used in skin care. With this product, you can give your whole body the same amount of love and care that you give your face for optimum results. This body wash also contains smoothing moringa oil for a luxurious in-shower experience.

Using this product, you’ll see why dermatologists highly recommend Dove body washes. Dove has created their unique Moisture Boost Complex used in this product. Therefore, it is perfect for dull, dry skin that needs a reset. This product is formulated without harmful sulfates or parabens. It is also cruelty-free and vegan. As a bonus, it has a pleasant floral vanilla fragrance.

9. Bioderma Atoderm Hydrating Shower Gel

Bioderma Atoderm Hydrating Shower Gel

With a creamy, foaming texture, this shower gel from Bioderma will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished. As it’s a gentle, soap-free formulation, it can be used on the face as well as the body. We know this product really works because all of the participants asked to test it gave it the tick of approval.

This product features the trademarked Skin Protect Complex, which helps to hydrate the skin and maintain the moisture barrier. It also features ingredients that help to calm the skin and leave it less prone to flare-ups. It’s so good that it’s often prescribed by dermatologists.

This product is designed to provide results the very first time you use it. However, its effect is also long-lasting, and you’ll notice improvements in the skin over time.

10. Puracy Natural Body Wash

Puracy Natural Body Wash

This natural, plant-based product comes in two different stunning scents; Citrus & Sea Salt and Coconut & Vanilla. Designed to be highly moisturizing, this body wash is rich in coconut, a naturally hydrating ingredient. It also features Himalayan salt to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

Produced by chemists, it is free of all the harmful ingredients you’ll want to avoid if you have sensitive skin. It does not contain any sulfates, parabens, chlorines, or dyes. It is also hypoallergenic, so if you have allergies and sensitivities, this product has got you covered. With the Puracy Natural Body wash, a little goes a long way. A 12 fl. oz. bottle will last over 45 showers.

11. Odele Soothing Body Wash

Odele Soothing Body Wash

If you’re looking for a clean body wash that’s great for sensitive skin, the Odele Soothing Body Wash is ideal. The star ingredient in this product is Avena sativa, commonly known as the humble oat. Oats are naturally hydrating and soothing grains. Additionally, this product has a lovely scent of cucumber and aloe vera. It is also formulated with a number of luxurious oils, including castor seed oil.

This product is sulfate free and contains no artificial fragrance. This is ideal for those with sensitive skin, as sulfates and heavy fragrances can dry out the skin and trigger sensitivities. As a result, you may experience irritation and redness.

12. Nécessaire Body Wash

Nécessaire Body Wash

This luxe body wash from Nécessaire is suitable for any skin type, but due to its hypoallergenic and gentle formula, it’s perfect for sensitive skin. If you’re a more conscious consumer, this is the product for you. It’s certified vegan and cruelty-free and is climate neutral. Therefore, it’s good for your skin and the environment.

This body wash is non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t contain anything that clogs your pores. It is also pH balanced, so it won’t irritate your skin. Both dermatologists and customers are impressed by the results of this product, including improved skin hydration and softness.

In terms of formula, this product is bursting with vitamins for healthy skin, including vitamins C and E and omega-6 and 9. It also contains niacinamide, a potent ingredient found in many quality skincare products.

13. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

13. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Vanicream is a skincare brand that’s all about sensitive skin. Their products, including the Gentle Body Wash, have highly effective and very simple formulations. This body wash will leave your skin clean and fresh without any of the harmful, stripping ingredients that are found in most body washes.

In fact, it has no soap, fragrances, dyes, sulfates, or potential allergens. These allergens can include botanicals, gluten, and lanolin. Therefore, no matter your skin’s needs or sensitivities, this product will more than likely work for you.

If you’ve got eczema, this is another suitable product. It has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Try following up this product with the brand’s moisturizing cream for the best results.

14. Cetaphil Smoothing Relief Body Wash

Cetaphil Smoothing Relief Body Wash

This body wash is a perfect choice if you experience rough or bumpy skin. Designed for sensitive skin, it exfoliates and smooths the skin to increase cell turnover. After using this product, your skin will feel soft and rejuvenated. The secret to the smoothing power of this body wash is lactic acid, a gentle chemical exfoliant. It also contains sunflower wax, which provides a natural exfoliation, but is also biodegradable, so it doesn't harm the environment.

This product is also highly moisturizing, featuring shea butter and naturally-derived oils to hydrate the skin. Cetaphil describes this as their "advance moisture blend." If you experience allergy or hypersensitivity, you're in luck. You'll be relieved to know that this product is also hypoallergenic and soap free.

15. Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash

Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash

With a lovely lavender fragrance, this body wash from Alaffia is jam-packed with shea butter for deeply nourished and hydrated skin. While this is a gentle body wash, it works into a rich lather for a thorough cleanse. This is a fair-trade product, and all of its quality ingredients have been ethically sourced. For instance, the shea butter the brand uses is raw, unrefined, and traceable.

In fact, Alaffia isn’t just a beauty brand; it’s a social enterprise. Its products are all handmade by women in West Africa to provide a stable income source and support the local economy. The cooperatives also support other initiatives like women’s education. In addition, the brand prioritizes clean ingredients and is environmentally friendly.

16. Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash

Aveeno Stress Relief Body Wash

Another fantastic choice from Aveeno, this Stress Relief Body Wash is ideal for a relaxing shower. Its hero ingredients include soothing oat, lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang, which make this product more like aromatherapy than a simple body wash.

It’s a gentle and light product that still manages to clean your skin thoroughly. Its clean formulation, free of dyes and soap, is perfect for use on sensitive or irritated skin. As mentioned, oat is a key ingredient, specifically prebiotic oat. This is a fantastic hydrating ingredient for dry skin.

You can be assured that this product works, as it has hundreds of five-star reviews from satisfied customers. Try pairing this product with the Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer for even better results.

17. Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

With a pH of 5.5, this gentle and balanced product is great for sensitive skin. The Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash for Sensitive Skin features Pentavitin®, a trademarked ingredient that is deeply hydrating. It also includes a number of vitamins that are useful for dry, sensitive skin.

Overall, Sebamed is committed to providing scientifically-backed products that reflect the latest understandings in skincare. Dermatologists have clinically tested this product to ensure it is suitable for sensitive skin. Sebamed's products have the best quality ingredients and formulations.

In addition to all these amazing features, the Sebamed body wash is also eco-friendly. All Sebamed products are free of harmful microplastics that get into our water. The company is also committed to saving energy and water.

18. Eco Tan Organic Body Wash

Eco Tan Organic Body Wash

This Australian-made body wash uses natural ingredients in a vegan, cruelty-free formula. It utilizes luxurious coconut oil, giving the product a buttery finish that leaves your skin moisturized. Other ingredients include soothing aloe vera and invigorating peppermint. These additions also give the body wash a pleasant fragrance naturally.

While the primary use of this product is a body wash, you can also use it as an alternative hand wash if you are sensitive to soap. All ingredients are gentle and suitable for those with sensitive skin. Additionally, this product is 100% organic. It’s a popular product for a reason; it provides impressive results without any harsh ingredients.

19. Vanicream Cleansing Balm

Vanicream Cleansing Balm

Another body wash in a bar form, the Vanicream Cleansing Bar is a top-rated product and gentle enough for use on the body, face, and hands. It is also an excellent soap alternative for those who experience allergic hypersensitivity, eczema, or dermatitis.

It is very simple and unscented, which is ideal for those who cannot tolerate any chemical irritants in their body wash. While botanicals and essential oils may smell great, they can be problematic for people with skin conditions and allergies. You won’t have to take any chances with this product, as it is entirely free of irritants.

20. Maude, Wash No. 0

Maude, Wash No. 0

This luxurious body wash is also perfect as a bubble bath. It’s fragrance-free and full of nourishing vitamins to keep skin healthy and soft. For instance, this product contains various omegas and B vitamins.

This product doesn’t have any of the nasty stuff. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of phthalates. It also has a stable pH to ensure it isn’t irritating your skin. Another great aspect of this product is its economy. While it is on the pricey side, you’ll only need a small amount to achieve a rich lather. So, a bottle will last you a while.

21. Jurlique Lemon Geranium & Clary Sage Shower Gel

Jurlique Lemon Geranium & Clary Sage Shower Gel

This luxurious body wash from Jurlique is packed with botanicals sourced from South Australia. It has a foaming gel formulation. This product features a range of organic ingredients, including aloe vera, which is a beneficial ingredient for dry, irritated skin. It also has a floral, citrus, and herb fragrance that will leave you feeling refreshed.

Other vital ingredients include lemon, chamomile, and calendula. Lemon is great for rebalancing oily skin and maintaining skin health. Chamomile is a more calming ingredient for both the skin and the mind, while calendula is calming and fantastic for sensitive or irritated skin.

22. Cerave Soothing Body Wash for Very Dry Skin

Cerave Soothing Body Wash for Very Dry Skin

Cerave is an incredibly popular skincare brand that has recently been trending on social media. There is a very good reason for this; it’s an accessible range with high-quality ingredients. Cerave products have also been developed by dermatologists, ensuring that they are genuinely impactful for any skin issues you may have.

This particular body wash has been designed for very dry, sensitive skin. Like many other Cerave products, it features ceramides, which help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. Another ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which allows the skin to heal and boosts hydration.

Being a simple formula, free of fragrance and irritants, it has been certified by the National Eczema Association. So, it’s an excellent choice for those with eczema or other skin conditions.

23. Honest Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash

Honest Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash

This one’s for the eczema sufferers looking for a reliable body wash. This product from Honest is a great addition to your routine, helping to manage your eczema naturally. It does not contain steroids or any other additives that can cause other skin problems. Instead, it’s full of colloidal oatmeal and coconut to deeply cleanse and nourish dehydrated skin.

While this product is designed for eczema, it’s a great choice for anyone who has sensitive or itchy skin. It is free of parabens, sulfates, silicons, and other harmful compounds. These additions can be extremely problematic for anyone with even mild sensitivities.

As well as being approved by dermatologists, it’s certified as a biobased product. It has also been accredited by the National Eczema Association. Therefore, you can be sure it’s a suitable, high-quality product.

24. Ouai Body Cleanser

24. Ouai Body Cleanser

This luxurious body wash from Ouai has been designed for dry and sensitive skin. With an orange and lemon scent peppered with floral notes and apricot, it provides a spa-like experience in the shower. It’s a deeply cleansing, nourishing product that is sure to revive your skin.

Ingredients in this vegan body wash include rich oils such as jojoba and rosehip. It also has lactobacillus ferment to help maintain the skin’s natural biome, or mix of healthy bacteria. It’s also good to know that this body wash is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As a bonus, the packaging is fully recyclable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What ingredients should I avoid if I have sensitive skin?

Ingredients that act as a trigger for sensitivity or flare-ups tend to be different for everyone. However, there are some ingredients that are more sensitizing than others and are best avoided if you have sensitive skin, just in case.

Potential irritants include sulfates, parabens, mineral oils, and fragrances. Some people are also sensitive to certain botanicals and essential oils. If you have a skin condition such as eczema or psoriasis, it is best to speak to your dermatologist about the products you should use and which ingredients you need to avoid. They may even perform a sensitivity test on your skin if you are having ongoing issues.

Should I use fragrance-free products?

If you have experienced irritation, itching, or redness from any body wash or soap, it is probably a good idea to try a fragrance-free body wash. If this is an ongoing issue for you, even with soap and fragrance-free products, you’ll need to speak to a dermatologist. They’ll help you to nail down what’s going wrong and suggest some products you should try.

The thing with fragrances in body wash is that they can vary a lot. Some products are heavily fragranced, while others have light, natural scents. Therefore, if you do like to have fragrance in your product, you might want to try a few different ones.

How often should I shower if I have sensitive skin?

Disappointingly, there’s no definitive answer to this question. For most people, a daily shower is completely fine and shouldn’t irritate the skin. However, if you do experience sensitivity, you might want to try showering a bit less frequently. This could help your skin. It may take some trial and error to figure out a showering routine that works for you and your skin. Again, consult your dermatologist if you have any questions.

As a bonus tip, try having a more lukewarm shower, somewhere between 96-99F. This could help to soothe the skin if you experience sensitivity.

Is liquid or solid body wash best for sensitive skin?

In most cases, liquid body washes tend to have more moisturizing ingredients, which means they are very good for sensitive skin. However, this does depend on the ingredients. There are some solid body washes on this list that are excellent for sensitive skin, as they contain a significant amount of hydrating ingredients.

Really, the best indication of a good product for sensitive skin is its ingredients. If you’re short on time, look for simpler products with fewer ingredients. These are often the best for sensitive skin.